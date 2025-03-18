Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one, by Domenico Moro, was published on Monday 10th March 2025. (All emphasis mine and all footnotes original, unless within square brackets).

LET'S ARM OURSELVES AND GO: CAPITALISM IS ALWAYS SAVED BY WAR

EU REARMAMENT BETWEEN INDEPENDENCE FROM THE USA AND MILITARY KEYNESIANISM

Dwight Eisenhower, President of the United States, in 1961 denounced the danger posed by the “military-industrial complex”, referring to the intertwining of interests between the war industry, congressional representatives and the armed forces, which could profoundly influence US policy. A few years later, in 1966, an important work by two US economists, Baran and Sweezy, entitled Monopoly Capital. An essay on the American economic and social order, in which they showed that it was only through military spending and the war industry that US capitalism could counteract its crisis and contain unemployment.

In essence, war spending (and even more so wars) represents a kind of “military Keynesianism” that, as Keynes' original version envisaged, relies on public spending to sustain the capitalist economy. Only, this expenditure, instead of being directed towards the civil sector (infrastructure, welfare state, etc.), is directed towards the military sector. Military expenditure represents a type of public expenditure that is more acceptable to capital, because state funding goes directly to business and above all because public investment does not go to finance a competitor of private enterprise. For example, a large and efficient public healthcare is a dangerous competitor to private healthcare.

In 2024, there was a rush of investment funds into the US defence sector. The reason was the war in Ukraine and the US defence budget, which is by far the largest in the world, amounting to $913 billion (2023) compared to $313 billion for the EU, $296 billion for China and $109 billion for Russia. Experts predicted that Trump's re-election would lead to a further increase in military spending, pushing the investment of funds even in 2025.

The new US president, however, seems to be taking a position of discontinuity with previous administrations not only on foreign policy and the war in Ukraine, but also on the defence budget. In fact, Trump intends to reduce the Pentagon budget by about a third over a five-year period, at a rate of 8% per year. In fact, the military budget would drop from around $900 billion in 2025 to $600 billion in 2030. Not surprisingly, following the news of the reduction in military spending, Wall Street penalised stocks in the sector starting with Lockheed Martin, the most important military company in the US and the world. Trump's intentions, if confirmed, will penalise one of the centres of political power in the US and one of the leading sectors of its economy. This, among other things, shows that the social and class bases of the Trump administration are not the traditional capitalist elites, such as those of the military-industrial complex and the world of finance, but other sectors, including manufacturing and the “new rich” of big tech.

If, on the one hand, Trump reduces US military spending, on the other hand he makes pressing demands on Europe to increase its military spending and threatens to no longer guarantee the security of the continent through NATO. Many European countries have military spending below 2% of GDP (Italy, for example, stood at 1.61% in 2023), which was the old spending limit demanded by the US. Now, Trump is calling for spending to go as high as 5% of GDP, which would mean spending twice as much as today. In the face of US cuts, the increase in European spending would reverse the proportion of NATO funding, today two-thirds covered by the US and one-third by Europe and Canada.

The question of increasing military expenditure and realising a European defence, starting with a more integrated industry, is one of the most debated topics in Europe. There are two sets of problems hindering the increase and effectiveness of military spending. The first is the budgetary constraints imposed by the European treaties, which impose strict budgetary discipline that does not allow the annual deficit to exceed 3%. The second is the fragmentation of European industry into many national industries, each of which produces its own type of military equipment (e.g. its own type of tank), while the US produces only one type, achieving efficient economies of scale.

It is no coincidence that Mario Draghi, having also written a report for the European Commission on these issues, spoke at the European Parliament Week 2025 as follows: “We could be left alone to ensure the security of Ukraine and Europe itself. Yet our defence systems remain in a vulnerable state because the fragmentation of industrial capacity along national lines prevents the necessary scale. (...) Even though we are the third largest country in the world in terms of spending, we would not be able to meet an increase in defence funding with our production capacity. (...) National systems are neither interoperable nor standardised in some key parts of the supply chain. This is one of many examples where the EU is less than the sum of its parts”.

Draghi also made an estimate of the budget needed for increased EU investments in defence, innovation and competitiveness: as much as €800 billion per year. This funding would have to be found, according to Draghi, by using the fiscal space of states in individual legal frameworks. The response to Draghi came promptly from the president of the European Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen, who opened up the possibility of separating defence spending from the calculation of the public deficit of individual states, as the Meloni government [in Italy] had been asking for some time. Thus, having discarded the possibility of issuing European debt due to Germany's well-known aversion, the Maastricht constraints for rearmament can be waived at national level, something that has not been done for the welfare state, from healthcare to education spending. Subsequently, von der Leyen proposed ReArm Europe, an €800 billion Europe rearmament plan. This plan envisages, in addition to the unbundling of defence spending, a new EU instrument to raise €150 billion guaranteed by the EU budget. The money collected will then be lent to individual states for arms production. Furthermore, states that so wish will be able to redirect cohesion funds towards defence, while other funds will come from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The aim is thus an average increase in defence spending of 1.5% of GDP for each country, which in Italy is worth €30-35 billion.

In this regard, it must be said that the increased expenditure will be in debt. Therefore, state indebtedness will increase. This is not a problem because it contravenes European parameters, since it was decided to decouple defence spending, but because it leads to a reduction in rating levels, thus causing an increase in the interest to be paid on the debt. Therefore, not only is money being spent on weapons that cannot be found for health or education, but there is a real danger that, in order to limit debt growth, European governments will decide to further cut welfare spending.

However, the increase in military spending has already happened and is gaining strength in several countries. For example, the UK has announced that it will increase its military budget from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. Above all, the new trend is affecting Germany, which, under the Scholtz government, had already enacted an extra €100 billion defence budget and now, at the suggestion of Chancellor in pectore [Friedrich] Merz, plans to allocate another €200 billion. Merz is in a hurry to get the measure approved by the outgoing parliament, since in the successor parliament AfD and Die Linke have the numbers to scuttle it.

The prediction of a sustained rearmament and the consequent increase in defence budgets have turbocharged the old continent's arms companies, which were already benefiting from the war in Ukraine. In the face of the stock market decline experienced by their US counterparts, European arms companies have seen their share values rise since the beginning of the year, recently driving European stock exchanges to new records. For example, Germany's Rheinmetall posted a stock market gain of +61%, France's Dassault Aviation +25%, and the UK's Bae Systems +20%. Italian companies in the sector also grew: Leonardo by +49.7% and Fincantieri by +40.6%.

However, the European defence industry has the limitations Draghi pointed out. European companies, still being national, do not have the appropriate size to make economies of scale and withstand competition from US and Chinese companies. In SIPRI's ranking of the world's top 10 companies, the top five are US, three are Chinese (8th, 9th and 10th place), one Russian (7th place) and one British (6th place) (2023). The top EU companies in the ranking are the Franco-German-Spanish Airbus, in 12th place, and the Italian Leonardo, in 13th place. This is why European companies try to group themselves into large alliances. It is no coincidence that Leonardo's CEO [Roberto] Cingolani said: “...I am willing to give up 20% of my national business if I can take 5% of the world business”.

For these reasons, there are doubts about the European industry's ability to meet the growing demand for weapon systems from EU states, which could turn, as is already the case today, to the US industry: as of January 2022, the Europeans have ordered 185 billion US weapons to support Ukraine. As much as 70% of the European countries' arms imports come from outside the EU, 55% from the US. This presents problems with precisely what the European states claim to want to pursue, independence from the US. In many weapon systems purchased by the US, e.g. the F35 aircraft, a kind of “double key” is in force: in other words, the weapons work if the US accepts the engagement. Furthermore, despite intentions to create an EU industry, which could form the basis of a European army, there is resistance to this. The national military industry, like the national armed forces, is jealously defended by individual European states because it represents the guarantee of national sovereignty. Even consortia for the construction of new weapon systems do not always involve EU companies together. For example, for the sixth-generation fighter aircraft programme, Italy is together with two non-EU countries, the United Kingdom and Japan, to which Saudi Arabia could be added, while Germany, France and Spain are developing their own programme. Another example is the joint venture between Italy (Leonardo) and Turkey (Baykar) for the production of military drones.

To conclude, what are the causes of this European rearmament? Certainly, as Draghi says, the Trump administration's orientation of no longer supporting Europe from a defence point of view is having a big impact. After all, Merz, after his victory in the German elections, expressed as the first thing to do the realisation of Germany's independence from the US, starting with the defence field. But it must be said that European rearmament is consistent with a resumption of activism by the UK and France, which continue to support Zelensky, are sceptical about the agreement the US is making with Russia, and have proposed sending a European military contingent to Ukraine. Behind these stances is the never-quenched nostalgia of France and the UK for their past imperialist history and the desire to maintain their great power status. Moreover, on the one hand, the UK is defending its position as Ukraine's privileged economic partner, enshrined in the agreement signed in January [2025], which guarantees it the exploitation of Ukraine's mineral resources, the same resources that even Trump has his eye on. On the other hand, France, besides seeking revenge for the positions lost in Africa to Russia and having economic interests in Ukraine, aims to lead the EU's defence thanks to being the only nuclear power. Different is the attitude of the two powers that were defeated in World War II, Germany and Italy, which have declared themselves against sending European contingents to Ukraine. However, Germany and Italy, which in 2023 spent 1.52% and 1.61% of GDP respectively on defence are for increased war spending and continued military support for Ukraine.

Another important aspect justifying rearmament is “military Keynesianism”, i.e. the use of military expenditure as a stimulus for the stagnating European economy, especially the German economy, which is coming out of two years of recession. Moreover, we must not forget that military spending has an impact on scientific research with important spin-offs on the civil sector as well, since many military technologies are dual use. Draghi was explicit about this in his hearing before the European Parliament and in his report, in which he wrote: “The defence sector is an important driver of innovation for the entire economy”. At the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting, the [Italian] Minister for the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, was also clear, launching the proposal for a “Recovery Plan for Defence” also seen as a way to “re-launch European industry and growth”. On the same occasion, the British Finance Minister, Rachel Reeves, also announced clear statements on the role of defence as a “foundation” for economic growth. Finally, the influential Kiel Institut fuer Weltwirschaft published a study in which it argues that if Germany's military expenditure is raised to between 2% and 3.5%, this can lead to a benefit for the entire economy amounting to between 0.9% and 1.5% of GDP.

In conclusion, recent events, linked to the new US attitude towards Russia and Ukraine, accentuate the trend towards European rearmament, favoured, on the one hand, by impulses to assume a great power posture and, on the other hand, by a new “military Keynesianism”. It seems, however, highly unlikely that Europe will succeed in assuming a neo-imperial position independent of the US and NATO, in the face of the division into nations with historical rivalries and different strategic interests and in the face of the shrinking of its industrial base.

The second article, by Franco Maloberti, was published on Tuesday 11th March 2025. (All formatting and footnotes original, except for footnotes within square brackets).

The giant with feet of clay said: “There's no tripe for the cats”

When there is really nothing to do, when there are no alternatives, when there is nothing for anyone, the Romans often say that “There's no tripe for the cats”. The saying derives from the decision of the mayor of Rome from 1907 to 1913, Ernesto Nathal, who discovered in the public accounts an expense for the food of cats that were supposed to hunt mice in the city archives. Ernesto cancelled the expenditure, ruling in his sentence that the cats had to find their own food.

The giant with feet of clay, on the other hand, is a saying used to describe someone who shows great strength but is actually on the verge of collapse. It derives from a biblical tale where King Nebuchadnezzar dreamt of the future of the kingdoms of the earth. A great kingdom was depicted as a giant with a head of gold, arms of silver, torso and thighs of bronze, legs of iron and feet of clay. The colossus collapsed when it was struck by a pebble thrown by God.

That the USA is a giant with feet of clay has been well explained by Donald Trump in various speeches and official documents. On the other hand, the MAGA motto indicates that America used to be great and now it is not. The White House Fact Sheet of 2nd February [2025] , the one laying out the duties on imports from Mexico Canada and China, clearly indicates the main US “weaknesses”. The first is immigration which

“has profound consequences on every aspect of our national life – overwhelming our schools, lowering our wages, reducing our housing supply and raising rents, overcrowding our hospitals, draining our welfare system, and causing crime”.

The second is drugs, since:

Last fiscal year, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended more than 21,000 pounds of fentanyl at our borders, enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 billion people.

It is estimated that federal officials are only able to seize a fraction of the fentanyl smuggled across the southern border.

These drugs kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, including 75,000 deaths per year attributed to fentanyl alone.

More Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses each year than the number of American lives lost in the entirety of the Vietnam War.

In addition there is the fact that:

“... in 2023 the U.S. trade deficit in goods was the world’s largest at over $1 trillion”.

Another indication that the giant has feet of clay is the federal debt, which according to has exceeded $36 trillion, corresponding to $107,000 of debt per inhabitant, including infants and the over 100s. The total US debt (unfunded debt/interest) exceeds $102 trillion dollars. The debt/GDP ratio is 122%, less than Italy, which is 139% (!). The point is that the US GDP is more than twelve times that of Italy. Therefore, it can be said that the US debt is monstrous.

One must then take into account the state of the infrastructure. The railway network is antediluvian, incapable of supporting medium-speed traffic . The airports are old. A recent decree of the Biden administration (October 2024) announces a $20 billion investment in airport modernisation . China, by comparison, during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) , invested about $72 billion (to be multiplied by 2.2 for a comparison with equal purchasing power), without adding new investments, such as, among others, the $4 billion to build a 20-square-kilometre artificial island in Dalian Bay, near North Korea, with an airport on top to serve 80 million passengers.

Bridges and dams in the US are in need of maintenance, which is now insufficient. According to there are more than 617,000 bridges in the US. Currently, 42% of the total are at least 50 years old and 46,154, or 7.5% are considered structurally deficient. The average age of the 91,804 dams is 61 years, and after 50 years a dam may be at risk of complete failure due to deteriorating structures and rusting metal.

Then there is the military expenditure, which in 2023 amounted to $820 billion or 13.3% of the federal budget . The money is used to pay for an army of 1.3 million personnel and support the voracious war equipment industry. Of course, it all serves to fight “terror” and support “democracy” around the world. The indicated military expenditures do not, I think, include those made to support “democracy” (or, rather, corruption) in Ukraine, which apparently range between $110 (according to Zelensky) and $350 (according to Trump) billion. (Europe has contributed “only” $140-200 billion).

Another weakness is the USAID spending made to “help’”the poor. It's not much, only (nominally) $40 billion in 2023, but to hear Elon Musk “It's not an apple full of worms, there's no apple at all, there's just worms”. I wouldn't be as drastic as Elon, but there are certainly plenty of worms in Ukraine, queen of corruption. In particular, there is the difference of the tot of billions between what Trump and Zelensky declared. It seems that $50 billion was located in a bank account in the Caribbean. Who knows how much of our money and that of the EU (which is also ours) is enjoying the sunshine of Caribbean beaches, possibly in different accounts to distinguish between Italian and EU Euros.

Back to the weaknesses: the US Dollar used to be a strong point since it has always been the benchmark currency, but now it is itself a giant with feet of clay. It is wobbling as dedollarisation advances, and it will be the vital part hit by the pebble thrown by who knows who. Some politicians think that the US can print any amount of new Dollars (fiat), but this is true as long as the US Dollar remains a universally acceptable currency. Only on this assumption would a growing US national debt not be a cause for concern. Then there is the gold that the US stores about half of, 147.3 million ounces, at Fort Knox. These reserves are currently valued at only $42.22 an ounce but the current market price of gold is about $2,800 an ounce, implying that US reserves could be worth more than $780 billion. The question is whether this gold is there and all. In fact, President Trump has stated that he intends to travel to Fort Knox to inspect the nation's gold reserves, partly as a result of pressure from Elon Musk and some Republicans to conduct a review of the structure.

Then let's not forget deindustrialisation and the inflation rate, which Trump says is inherited, “but remains 50 per cent above the historical target”, in addition, there are the personal debts of the poor American people.

Last but not least, the level of corruption and lack of control over the use of public money in many (or perhaps all) state administrations.

The giant has feet of clay but a head of gold (if anything, slimmed down); the arms are silver, but fiat currency. The torso and thighs are actually made of bronze and the legs of iron, as verified by the mighty war machine. There are 847 military bases outside the US that are used to increase geopolitical tensions, support undemocratic regimes and facilitate many wars, including those in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Libya. This is what it takes to assert the giant's power, but the cost of the bases alone is estimated at more than $80 billion a year.

The thigh and leg problem is that there are few new soldiers as the recruitment pool is empty and unfit because of fentanyl and glorious LGBT+ practices. The quality/cost ratio of the war machine is depressed by an omnivorous industrial apparatus and, it seems, a fair level of corruption. Speaking of corruption… arms companies and vendors in the US Department of “Defence” sell to the US government and its colonies (“allies”), rather than to consumers. “This means that whereas in the U.S., a successful weapons-manufacturer for its military, needs to control the Government in order to control not only its main market (which is its own Government) but also its subsidiary markets (the empire’s colonies’ Governments)…” .

The giant, at least on paper, is indeed mighty, but its effectiveness declines rapidly over time, requiring drastic interventions. The strategy to be implemented has “boundary constraints”, such as dutiful gratitude to some Jewish donors (Trump received quite a few millions from the Adelson widow) but, also the opposite, the stigma for Jewish donors who gave more millions to Biden. Far more important is the “memory” of the bullet that pierced Trump's ear and the foiled assassination attempt at Mar a Lago. Both memories that call for vengeance…

The new administration is well aware of this and is determined to:

1) “right the boat”, the one that the previous administration brought close to sinking or, rather, bankruptcy,

2) reassert hegemony over at least part of the globe,

3) to eliminate, in part, the rampant corruption and limit the big robberies,

4) nullify the risk of new attacks and punish those responsible.

The speed and incisiveness of the reaction was and is surprising. With the four objectives in mind, one can interpret all the current actions, which many consider extravagant. It is the European fools, dominated by weasels, who do not understand and meow like spoiled cats. It must be said, however, that the aims are not for the peaceful coexistence of peoples, but for a revived hegemony of a few ultra-billionaires over a great many poor people, including Americans. The methods used are those of a skilled poker player who beats (or wants to beat) his opponents with a measly pair of fours in his hand. And the initial results are fine, but it's all the fault of the fools holding a top pair or three of a kind! However, hats off!

The strategy for the cash problem is Mayor Nathal's: “There's no tripe for the cats”. And that is the mission of Elon Musk's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Cut spending with a machete (or chainsaw), just as one does with companies on the verge of bankruptcy. At the same time, you have to make a fuss to show that you are solvent and that the dollar is worth keeping in your pocket. The idea is to grab other people's resources, with tariffs threatened, withdrawn, and re-imposed in a barely comprehensible dance. Tariffs, in reality odious taxes, are easy revenue (like VAT) that harms both suppliers and consumers (i.e. citizens). The rare earths affair is (and was) smoke and mirrors to hint at future solvency.

“There's no tripe for the cats” also applies to the vassals, those who used to support the hegemony, but cost money. Their “defence” is no longer free, but must be paid for. That is, the vassals must buy weapons from the residual US industry. “There's no tripe for the cats” does not apply to Israel at the moment, but… let's wait a bit.

For the second objective, a hegemony backed by military power is no longer relevant, not least because the war in Ukraine revealed the weakness of America's expensive weapons. That is an unforgivable fault of the Biden administration. Products that are sold at a large profit because they are believed to be of quality cannot be compared with better and cheaper ones and then put on the market. You lose customers, by golly!

Hegemony, which does not indicate the level of civilisation, is now determined by technological superiority, which, in the US, came from foreign brains attracted by the American myth (and well-being). American brains are for business and not for science (STEM: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). So we need many foreigners with the right aptitude. Now, almost all the Chinese brains have left. The attractiveness for Europeans has waned. Iranians and Egyptians are problematic. That leaves the Indians who are the vast majority of H-1B visa recipients (70%). The maximum annual number of such visas is 85,000. There is a high demand and many industries are not getting the technical and scientific skills they need. The previous Trump administration (2020) issued restrictive rules for applying for H1-B visas and this limited recruitment by at least a third. Academics and practitioners protested that those rules would cause hospitals, universities and employers to lose the huge investments they had made to attract skilled labour. But Deputy Secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli stood his ground. What Cuccinelli did not understand, is now well understood by Musk and Ramaswamy, who are in favour of an H-1B expansion. Even Trump, who in 2017 issued an executive order with the motto “buy American, hire American” has changed his mind. Unfortunately, reversing course is very difficult since going to country steeped in drugs and violence is not so attractive. The myth built by Hollywood is shaky.

Hegemony in modern times depends on a solid production capacity for high value-added objects. For this, we need to re-industrialise and re-localise high-tech products. Financial wealth has been generated for the privileged few, without thinking that financial wealth is based on “pieces of paper” (or electronics) that are worth as long as the “chain letter” (or Ponzi scheme) stands.

As shock therapy the “giant” now wants to attract quality foreign production. In fact, Trump said:

My message to every company in the world is very simple: come produce your products in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth. We are lowering them very substantially, even compared to Trump's original tax cuts. But if you don't manufacture your products in America, which is your prerogative, then, quite simply, you will have to pay a tariff (different amounts, but a tariff) that will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our Treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down our debt.

Objective 3) is a corollary of the first. What DOGE does by closing agencies with questionable purposes is to save money, but also for objective 3): to eliminate corruption. The same applies to Ukraine. No more throwing money down the drain in a sieve of inefficiency and thievery! The noble role of filling the sieve is left to foolish Europe.

The actions that relate to goal 4) are the most important but are difficult to interpret. I think Trump well knows who is behind the attempts on his life, and not only the hand but, above all, the mind. Neutralising and punishing such a dark power is a very elaborate operation, formulated with incomprehensible assertions and decisions. What is clear is that Ursula's EU, the British MI6, and Zelensky's Ukraine are not well liked by Trump. What is the reason for such dislike is a “mystery”.