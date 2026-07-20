Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alberto Conti, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 11th June 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

05/05/2026 – The suffering in Gaza never ends... A mother bids farewell to her son, killed by Israel

Adam and Eve are the idealised progenitors of the human species “sapiens”, which came into being as a result of the “original sin” of having tasted the forbidden fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

It is clear, if one takes the biblical allegory literally, that man previously lived in Eden on a par with other animals, which do not know what good and evil are. The novelty, therefore, lies in endowing humankind with a moral conscience, which can guide their behavioural choices, taking the place, at least in part, of instincts. This new “behavioural intelligence” implies free will – that is, the freedom of choice – which purely instinctual behaviour does not, however, encompass. This means that humankind can also err “freely”, whereas animals always do the right thing “by necessity”, in the sense that nature chooses for them by endowing them with instinct – honed over millions of years of experience, across generations – to redefine, from one era to the next, the optimal choices in every circumstance, not only for the individual and its species, but also for the ecosystem that has evolved in those very same places and times. Given certain environmental conditions compatible with life, this world, populated by a great variety of animal and plant organisms, transforms itself in accordance with the principle of life into the best of all possible worlds at the moment, that is, an “earthly paradise”, albeit a relative and historically conditioned one. It is not that people do not die here, but life flows in the best possible way even for the most highly evolved species, with joys, sufferings, serenity and fears experienced by individual beings simply in the present moment, without the anxieties, feelings of guilt and all the neuroses that otherwise plague human existence. Nature, or if you prefer, the good Lord, ensures that living organisms are equipped with the best tools to face life’s difficulties.

Cognitive intelligence—the product of an evolved mind that compares sensory perceptions in an attempt to relate them according to coherent logical models—is not exclusive to humans, but develops extraordinarily following this qualitative leap that pertains solely to humankind, that is, after the emergence of reflective intelligence, which focuses not only on the external world but also on one’s own subjectivity, including emotional perceptions, thereby imparting an awareness of one’s existence and a moral sensibility regarding one’s own and others’ actions—that is, the capacity for judgement and responsibility for one’s behaviour, in this sense “liberated” at least in part from obedience to mere instinctual reactions (my own free interpretation of biblical truth).

We know that the human brain differs from that of our closest relatives due to the enormous development of the cerebral cortex, which requires a larger skull, to the extent that it radically alters reproductive physiology compared with other mammals, which give birth to young that are far more mature than our newborns, who, partly for this reason, require longer periods of growth in order to develop sufficient capacity for independent life. This fact sits well with the daily exercise of moral reflection we are discussing, symbolised by the act that led to the expulsion from Eden. To put it bluntly, function shapes the organ, without wishing to delve into ontological questions concerning consciousness.

On the other hand, the enhancement of reflective capacities goes hand in hand with the development of knowledge across all fields of learning, paving the way for creative applications that become artificial tools of defence and offence, which have proved superior to the natural tools used by other species—such as teeth, claws, paws, wings, fins, etc.—as well as the classic five senses, which are in reality far more numerous.

The biological cost of developing such conscious and creative knowledge has been a reduction in sensory, physical and, of course, instinctual capacities, which have been superseded by this unprecedented human consciousness in its role of exercising discretionary control over individual and social behaviour. At which point the good Lord says to man: “Go away, leave the Garden of Eden, since you wish to fend for yourself freely, and you will see how hard it is” (again, my own free interpretation).

Ultimately, an analysis of this passage from the Bible—even if taken merely as an expression of wisdom—leads us to favour the hypothesis that autonomous moral consciousness arises before the development of cognitive consciousness—that which is necessary to understand the perceived world—and thus becomes a driving force within the broader realm of knowledge in general. Which, incidentally, might seem counter-intuitive, given that moral judgement essentially applies to human behaviour after it has been observed and interpreted through the use of cognitive intelligence. It is a bit like the vexed question of whether the chicken or the egg came first. The important point is to conclude that these two forms of intelligence – emotional and rational (moral judgement and knowledge) – and the associated consciousness, develop together, distinguishing humans from other animals and setting them apart by a wide margin, to the extent that humans, whilst physically inferior in almost every respect, have become the rulers of the world that hosts them.

History, however, also offers us another narrative, recording a very slow evolution of moral intelligence – with its ebbs and flows and shifts in the weight and meanings of judgement – compared to the evolution of cognitive intelligence, which, having started off quietly, accelerates progressively, right up to the frenetic pace of contemporary history.

Above all, however, the latter produces knowledge that accumulates in quantity and improves in quality, without ever regressing, thus becoming the heritage of humanity that anyone can study and make their own – either in general terms or by delving into specific specialisms – given the vastness of the subjects of knowledge in relation to the limits of learning.

Furthermore, the practical applications resulting from creativity stimulated by knowledge become universally accessible within the commercial constraints of mass distribution and industrial production – which is increasingly powerful and automated, its potential now limited only by environmental sustainability (pollution from waste and slag, the availability of raw materials, and limits on demand).

The new knowledge derived from cognitive intelligence is generally produced by a select few exceptional minds, while moral intelligence requires the participation of everyone, with a unity of spirit that is difficult to achieve, owing to the spontaneous diversities in individual thought and action according to free will – differences mitigated only in part by imposed and shared religious or social commandments.

Behavioural intelligence, on the other hand, being free, is without limitations, unlike purely instinctual behaviours—the only ones permitted in the animal kingdom. Not even the most ferocious and cruel acts of predation in nature can spill over into unlimited, lawless criminality.

For example, the territorial conflicts typical of many species are most often resolved through swipes, pecks, gores, bites or even simple threats, without fatal consequences.

By contrast, territorial conflicts amongst humans often become fratricidal wars fought to the death, with destructive outcomes limited until recently only by the crudeness of the weapons available, but no longer so with the new doomsday military technologies, the use of which is held back only by the tenuous – not to say foolish – concept of mutual deterrence, which in reality creates a vicious circle by fuelling renewed arms races involving weapons of mass destruction, and the temptation to use them as a last resort in the event of an existential threat.

Even worse is the situation in the dynamics of the struggle for social power, which for millennia was reserved for the learned classes, mostly religious or aristocratic, culminating in the current power of excessively concentrated wealth, tending towards totalitarianism imposed by insignificant minorities by virtue of their exclusive power to control the allocation of resources and to exert debt-based blackmail over the rest of the world – a world bought and moulded, even culturally, to carry out their obscure strategies with the tacit consent of the masses.

In this phase of anthropological transition, driven by technological revolutions that are increasingly invasive in terms of the quality and power of the tools created and made available even for everyday use (see, for example, the smartphone), at least two types of war coexist: those waged between peoples, geographically classifiable into politically opposing blocs, and those of a cross-cutting economic nature, including those within each country between the ruling caste and the subordinate social classes. Both these types of war are characterised by significant differences in the wealth of the belligerent countries, but also, and to a far greater extent, in the distribution of wealth between the bulk of the population and the ruling class, exceeding by an exorbitant margin any other kind of quantitative limitation found in nature – that is, in the world excluding human presence. While a pack leader controls a few dozen individuals, or a queen ant presides over a few thousand worker ants, among humans the “proportion”, which becomes a disproportion, can be measured in the order of tens of millions or far more when comparing the number of subjects to the number of rulers, depending on the criteria used to identify and classify the so-called “universal masters” and their courtiers.

Furthermore, this problem is exacerbated by the character – particularly the moral character – of those who hold “true” power, who exercise their free will exclusively at the highest strategic levels, both in directing economies and in deciding upon and instigating wars. These are individuals selected by the system on the sole criterion of their ability to appropriate – more or less legally, but certainly unlawfully and without scruples – enormous wealth stolen from almost the entire world’s population, while also capitalising on economic globalisation made possible and necessary by the application of new and powerful mass technologies. In practice, they are the very epitome of modern thieves, legitimised by the power – as hidden as it is unchallenged – derived from the management of their plundering across the globe, which is thus dominated and corrupted at their whim.

But nothing happens by chance, not even the most absurd things. To come to terms with this, we must explore at least two further evolutionary paths: the noble path of knowledge, already mentioned, and the ignoble path of the fraudulent and instrumental management of currency for the purpose of concentrating wealth and power.

In reality, the nobility of knowledge is itself gravely tainted by the barbaric ferocity of war. In the sense that, ever since the earliest scientific breakthroughs, the power of knowledge has been utilised and driven by the desire to win wars with ever more destructive weapons, without any regard for the shared environment or the slightest empathy for the adversary—who is transformed into a villainous enemy to be dehumanised and hated, so that he may be destroyed without mercy or guilt.

From Archimedes to Leonardo, Galileo and Newton, right through to the fathers of modern quantum physics and molecular biology, the most illustrious scientists have contributed, through their inventions and discoveries, to the development of ever more powerful and sophisticated weapons, culminating in modern weapons of mass destruction that pose a serious threat to the survival of humanity.

Above all, however, current methods of scientific research require extremely expensive equipment and the labour of thousands of technicians and researchers – that is, colossal investments allocated partly for military purposes, or at any rate for financial speculation, for example in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, etc. Here too, of course, there is no regard for human health and no respect for the environment, in line with the logic of that process of production and concentration of wealth mentioned above.

This means that scientific and technological progress owes its rapid acceleration to motivations that are anything but virtuous, which can be summarised as the combination of war and unlimited, concentrated, private enrichment – that is, wealth taken away from the world’s population, the very people who make all this possible through their very existence and their labour, but which has now been reduced to the mere role of worker-consumers enslaved by debt, to be squeezed to the very limits of subsistence, like farm animals in industrial livestock farming, with all its abominations.

So, on the one hand, we have modern wars, the motive for which has rapidly shifted from a desire for territorial conquest to the mere social and political destabilisation of the attacked nations, for the sake of profiting from their resources. A way for the already wealthy instigators of war to make money. On the other hand, there is the criminal management of money – that abstraction indispensable to facilitating trade at all levels, but unfortunately little understood and not at all controlled by the masses. See, for example, the much-vaunted “independence” of central banks from political control – which is accused of destabilising the currency itself, but which is in reality a thinly veiled substitution with the self-serving control of big private capital, held within privatised banks. In this way, the management of money and related finance is easily channelled towards the continuous transfer of wealth from the bottom to the top of the social pyramid, where big capital is already concentrated. This is how a complete and all-encompassing plutocracy is realised, steeped in misanthropy and satanism.

What could have prevented this barbarisation in the progress of civilisation?

Certainly, a widespread and powerful moral sensibility, a collective conscience; yet this is incompatible with the logic of the market and the maximisation of individual and private corporate profit, which provide a further impetus towards the privatisation of public assets, stifling the pursuit of the common good, as well as promoting competition and selfish individualism, to the detriment of a possible and necessary collaborative solidarity.

Certainly, these opposing human impulses could have found a far nobler and loftier point of balance by establishing sound regulation of monetary management, such as to counteract that kind of fraudulent financialisation, which serves to transfer wealth produced by the poor to the rich, much like in a casino where the house always wins and the players – forced to participate without their knowledge – are completely unaware that they are being subtly “robbed”, preoccupied as they are with working hard elsewhere just to make ends meet.

In an ideal world without war, where the differences between rich and poor are very limited and fall within the realm of acceptable behavioural differences, would we have seen the same rapid pace of scientific and technological progress, with the associated positive impacts on our lifestyles?

Regardless of what one means by “quality of life”, probably not; we would still be centuries behind. It is up to each individual to judge what has been for the better or for the worse. In any case, it is important to understand what has actually happened and why, in order to open our eyes to our existential reality and to the need to fight to defend a sustainable – and, if possible, better – future, even if, at this stage, mere survival – which is now concretely at risk – takes absolute priority.

Be that as it may, life is war, in every age, as, for example, the wisdom of Heraclitus testified 2,500 years ago. But it is increasingly an inner war, one that must be fought and won to avoid social wars, waged economically and militarily with no holds barred. A sound battle strategy in this regard is to examine oneself and recognise one’s own limitations, with humility, whilst then seeking protection under the law from those who, by contrast, set themselves no limits and blatantly flout shared moral precepts. Here too, the pursuit of authentic knowledge is useful; the deeper one delves into it through personal effort, the more one becomes aware of the abysses of ignorance still to be explored, in the face of which the arrogance of the “universal masters”, who seek to chart the course for everyone from their petty perspectives, is truly out of place and anti-historical, in the sense that it is contrary to and hostile towards the civil maturation of peoples. But why, then, do we still put up with it? Evidently, we lack a serious examination of reality and of our conscience, one that highlights our material and spiritual frailties – for example, in the face of the temptations offered by the comforts of technological progress, reserved, however, solely for the “wealthy” – which encourage individualistic primacy to the detriment of sensitivity to social values, thus preventing us from restoring to politics the dignity and importance it has, or rather, the importance it ought to have in our earthly lives were it not now so blatantly corrupted by the prevailing system.

We can no longer allow ourselves to be held captive by the slavery of money, neither by its temptations nor by its mismanagement as mentioned above, which is the cause of a pervasive, intolerable and unsustainable totalitarianism. It is time to break free from the virtual “Matrix” that holds us captive – a modern-day version of Plato’s cave – that is, to break those chains to which, unfortunately, many, far too many, have become accustomed or, worse still, morbidly attached. There is no other way but to re-evaluate our social dimension so that, through unity, we may regain our dignity and awareness of our enormous potential power – a power that can be channelled for the common good; for if it is not good for everyone – that is, love for one’s neighbour – it can never be good for any one person, individually.

Therefore, death to the tyrant, within and without us, wherever he may be; it makes no difference.

With this brief (so to speak) digression from the anthropology of our origins to the issues of the present day, the aim has been – though I do not know with what result – to build bridges over the apparent paradoxes which, like raging torrents, confine us to an increasingly uncomfortable corner of our human reality, in the hope of making it possible to cross over to new shores of hope and serenity, if only we wish it with all our good will, even if this is sorely tested by the heavy burdens of responsibility that technocracy, on the one hand, and social injustices, on the other, place upon our fragile shoulders. This is why we tend to believe that we are inadequate for the task and powerless to act positively towards a possible decisive change. But this is not the case; the spirit is strong, all the more so when tested by difficulties.

Good luck to us all; may this earthly journey have a happy ending, worthy of the often heroic efforts of our predecessors – not quite all of them, mind you – who have nevertheless enabled us to exist as we are. To them goes all our deepest and most loving esteem and gratitude, which we hope to earn in turn by overcoming the particular difficulties of this extraordinary yet perilous transition towards a new world to be handed down to future generations. Ensuring its survival is the very least we can do, and this alone will require the best of our efforts to succeed whilst remaining human – in the best sense of the word – which is the most important thing. After that, let us pray to Providence that it may also become a better world, according to the criteria our hearts suggest, distinguishing good from evil as is in our DNA, inherited from Adam and Eve. Creating Paradise on Earth is our “mission impossible”, with all the toil, sacrifices and heroism it entails. Nothing is more worthwhile on our journey round the Sun, however things may turn out.

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