What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 16th July 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The biographies of Senator Lindsey Graham published following his death all agree in portraying him as an opponent of [US President Donald J.] Trump who later became his ally, collaborator or even mentor. If one analyses this story objectively, without judging his intentions, a pattern emerges. A senator is known as a warmonger and a representative of the arms lobby and, for this reason, becomes unpopular and unelectable outside the constituencies where he has been able to build up a support base by establishing arms factories. Consequently, anyone who draws the hostility of such a figure immediately gains credibility with a public exasperated by having to pay taxes to fund contracts for multinational arms companies; an exasperation heightened by the fact that the notion of a “taxpayer” is now identified with the lower classes, given that the wealthy and multinationals are granted various forms of tax immunity. A Trump backed by Lindsey Graham would never have been a marketable candidate; but, once Trump had been elected, Graham was able to manage and steer him.

Manage him how? Here, too, there is no need for psychological analysis; rather, we must look at the pattern, which is that of presenting a fait accompli. Graham did not merely dictate foreign policy; he shaped it directly himself, without any official title or mandate; for, as an arms lobbyist (particularly for Boeing), he possessed his own specific bargaining power when travelling abroad. His position as a lobbyist was reinforced by the conflict of interest arising from his role as chairman of the Senate Budget Sub-Committee – the very body responsible for deciding the funding allocations for arms contracts. With regard to Graham’s activism, his ten trips to Kyiv have been highlighted; his last trip took place two days before his death, to visit a drone factory. The fact that the factory was struck by Russian missiles, along with some inconsistencies in the timings reported regarding Graham’s return to Washington, have fuelled speculation that Graham was killed in that missile strike.

Graham’s mentor, Senator John McCain, engaged in the same kind of activism outside US borders; in fact, he was in Kiev in 2014 in the days leading up to the coup, and from the stage he incited the crowd to demand entry into the European Union. We do not know whether the European Union was involved in planning the Maidan coup; the fact remains that McCain, without having any authority to do so, involved the EU. After all, McCain, as a mere senator, had no legitimacy even to conduct US foreign policy; yet he did so. We do not know whether the president in office in 2014, Barack Obama, agreed with McCain or not; but the political line was McCain’s.

The notorious warmonger McCain had been Obama’s rival candidate in 2008, and thus indirectly helped to establish him as a man of peace; so much so that Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize simply for having been elected. Even though he was defeated at the polls, McCain did not hold back. In 2011, he accused Obama of lacking determination and decisiveness in the war against Libya; and indeed, together with his protégé Lindsey Graham, he travelled to Benghazi to make direct contact with the anti-Gaddafi “rebels”. The very same Gaddafi to whom McCain and Graham had tried to sell arms in 2009. In 2012, the US ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, was killed in Benghazi by those very same rebels. Despite their contacts with the Benghazi militias, McCain and Graham were never held to account for that atrocity; on the contrary, they were able to set themselves up as judges and censors of the affair, given that officially the only ones held responsible were Obama and Clinton.

The advantage conferred by the technique of the fait accompli – of proceeding through abuses of power – over the institutional route seems insurmountable. Once a new state of affairs has been established, the scenario and the relevant interests at stake are altered, meaning that those with the institutional authority cannot restore the previous situation. John McCain and Lindsey Graham were arms dealers, kleptocrats and war criminals, unpopular at home precisely for this reason; but even one of our own national icons, the man to whom much of Italy’s industrial development is owed, Enrico Mattei, managed Italian foreign policy for fifteen years without having the legitimacy to do so, and using the very same tactic of presenting governments with a fait accompli. What Mattei did could be legitimised retrospectively as a revolutionary act to circumvent Italy’s colonial subjugation, which stemmed both from defeat in war and from the self-colonialism of our own oligarchs, who were always seeking “external constraints” with which to blackmail their own subordinate classes. Today, however, the technique of the fait accompli serves the interests of the kleptocracy and serves not to increase disposable income across the board, but solely to transfer income from the subordinate classes to financial multinationals.

If someone acts without a mandate, presenting everyone with a fait accompli, they cannot be neutralised by removing them from office, since they are operating outside the scope of that office – that is, through creeping coups d’état. The only option then becomes to eliminate them physically: a state-sanctioned murder to prevent creeping coups d’état. This also lends credence to another hypothesis, according to which Lindsey Graham may have been the target of an internal settling of scores. But these are, of course, mere hypotheses. What does emerge as clear evidence, however, is that the concept of legal-rational power – that is, power based on specific institutional bodies and defined procedures – has no basis in practice.

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