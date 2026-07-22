GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
2h

"the only option then becomes to eliminate them physically: a state-sanctioned murder to prevent creeping coups d’état."

Or a non-state-sanctioned murder...

We anarchists like the latter option better. It's called "direct action".

It should be applied to literally tens of thousands of politicians, corporate heads, financiers, and media types world-wide.

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Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
3h

Very interesting piece. I think the spin used these days is "establishing facts on the ground". Whether or not Senator Graham was hastened to his grave I cannot say. But there have been an interesting series of spectacles:

Senator Graham grins broadly for the product shot ("Ukrainian" drone). Many such drones drop out of the sky over Russia. The previously (mainly) unheard of Fedorov, associated with drone successes, is dumped by Green Goblin. Lo and behold now General Syrsky is dumped. Fedorov appears to be the President-in-waiting, though of what remains to be seen. It's quite suggestive of new facts on the ground being established.

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