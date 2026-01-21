GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loon's avatar
Loon
7h

America is running out of cash fast as if it was 1823 with prosperous resources.

Greenland has no economic value presently meaning Trumps acquisition is a pure power for power’s sake move .

To be a bully Boy against Russia and China is the only reason starting now by seizing Russian tankers .

Pedal to the metal warrior escalation even as they go broke .

Will be something to witness as this American psychotic fantasy implodes .

Reply
Share
ShastaBetty's avatar
ShastaBetty
8h

Trump, Lindsay, Steve W, Steve M., etc. need to relieved of their offices before they destroy the entire world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture