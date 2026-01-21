Today I am providing my English translation of three articles, all originally in Italian and published last week.

The first article, by Domenico Moro, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 18th January 2026.

WHAT UNITES VENEZUELA, IRAN AND GREENLAND IN TRUMP’S STRATEGY

In a recent article [which I translated here], I described [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro’s kidnapping as an episode of the Third World War in pieces, as Pope Francis called it, whose main objective is to restore US imperial dominance and contain China’s rise. Immediately after Venezuela, Iran and Greenland also came under Trump’s sights for the same reason. However, these two new countries, on which Trump is focusing, represent a significant qualitative leap.

Maduro’s kidnapping and the attack on Venezuela represented the desire to re-establish US control over the Western Hemisphere (the Americas), which has always been considered the US’s backyard. China was present in Venezuela, and its investments were aimed at developing its oil infrastructure, but Venezuela’s importance to China is much less than that of Iran, another major oil producer.

In fact, Iran is a much more important piece for China, being a fundamental pillar of its strategy for both energy supply and the development of international trade routes (the New Silk Road). China is, among the three main economic areas in the world – the US, the EU and China – the largest importer of oil, which remains, despite the development of alternative energy sources, the most important raw material.

In fact, the US is energy independent, importing very little oil, thanks to the fact that hydraulic fracturing [also known as fracking] has made it the world’s leading producer. The EU, on the other hand, which is poor in energy raw materials, imports a large quantity of oil (around 8 million barrels per day [MMbpd]), but the origin of this oil is fairly distributed. The main suppliers are Africa (2.2 MMbpd), North America (2.03 MMbpd), the Middle East (1.44 MMbpd), Central Asia (1.37 MMbpd), Latin America (0.9 MMbpd) and, in last place after the sanctions, Russia (0.32 MM bpd).

The situation in China is different. Although it is an oil producer, it is the world’s largest importer. Out of a demand of 16 MMbpd, it imports about 60-70%, or 11-12 MMbpd. China’s problem, however, is not only its dependence on foreign countries, but its dependence on a single area. In fact, half of its oil imports come from the Middle East (almost 6 MMbpd), followed at a distance by Russia (2 MMbpd), Latin America (1.14 MMbpd), Africa (1.09 MMbpd), and North America (0.23 MMbpd).

Iran is important from an oil perspective because China imports 1.2 MMbpd from this country, accounting for 10% of the total. China is also important for Iran, as the latter directs 73.2% of its oil exports to the Far Eastern country [i.e. China], which is the second largest destination for Iranian exports ($20.7 billion), just behind Iraq ($43.9 billion) and ahead of Turkey ($8.9 billion). But Iran is important to China above all because it is a strategic country for control of the entire Middle East, which has the world’s largest oil reserves and from which half of China’s crude oil imports originate. Among other things, Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, through which an important maritime route and a large quantity of oil exported from the Middle East to China and the Far East pass.

It is therefore clear that the United States has an interest in carrying out a coup d’état in Iran, as it did in 1953, when Iranian Prime Minister [Mohammad] Mossadeq was overthrown by the United Kingdom and the United States, again with the aim of controlling oil. Added to this is the fact that the United States’ grip on the Middle East is weakening. Saudi Arabia, the world’s second largest oil reserve, recently established an agreement with Pakistan, a nuclear power, for mutual assistance in the event of military aggression [see Bloomberg, for instance]. Until now, Saudi Arabia had relied solely on the military protection and nuclear umbrella of the US, in exchange for which it had guaranteed the sale of oil in US Dollars, thus supporting its role as a global currency. It is therefore significant that the Saudis have decided to find an alternative protector. Among other things, a third Islamic state, Turkey, also appears to be joining this alliance.

Still on the subject of oil, it is worth remembering that the First World War broke out due to the conflict between declining British imperialism and rising German imperialism, partly over control of Middle Eastern oil. Britain had decided to oppose the construction of the Baghdad railway, which was to be paid for by Turkey to Germany with the concession of all oil sources within a ten-kilometre radius of the route.

Therefore, the eventual fall of the current regime in Iran and its replacement with a US-controlled regime would help the US to strengthen its control over the Middle East and thus over China (and the rest of East Asia). For this reason, the loss of Iran would have a far greater strategic impact on China than the loss of Venezuela.

Trump’s stated intention to annex Greenland also represents a quantum leap in the US strategy of global imperial domination. It should be noted that Greenland and the Arctic Ocean on which it overlooks have acquired and will increasingly acquire global strategic importance due to global warming. The melting of the ice will have two important consequences. The first is that Greenland’s mineral resources, which include 25 of the 34 minerals considered critical by the US and the EU, will be easier and therefore cheaper to extract.

The second is that the Arctic Ocean will become more navigable, representing a viable alternative to the Panama and Suez Canals for intercontinental communications. This is why it is viewed with interest by Russia, which borders the Arctic, and China, also in relation to the links between the two allied nations. Added to this, as stated by Trump, is the need to control the island for the installation of the future US anti-missile defence system.

However, Greenland, despite being located in the Western Hemisphere, the backyard of the US, is under European rule, being in fact a Danish colony. Trump’s threat to buy or even take military possession of Greenland is something unheard of, at least since the end of the Second World War, as it is directed at an allied country belonging to NATO and the EU.

A possible US military occupation of Greenland would mean the end of NATO, as pointed out by Lithuanian Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space. Kubilius also recalled that Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union obliges Member States to assist Denmark if it faces military aggression. Meanwhile, some of Denmark’s European allies have announced that they will send troops to Greenland: Sweden, Great Britain, Norway, France and Germany.

Although Trump justified his designs on Greenland by citing the presence of Russian and Chinese naval vessels around the island, his move is clearly another attack on the EU, following trade tariffs and the threat to leave NATO if European allies did not increase military spending to 5% of GDP.

Not to mention the constant verbal attacks on the EU by Trump and his vice-president J.D. Vance. Although a military confrontation between the US and Europe is unlikely, the fact remains that the Greenland issue shows that the classic inter-imperialist contradictions, specifically between US imperialism and European imperialism, are far from over and make us understand that the Trump presidency represents something new in US imperial behaviour.

The abduction of Maduro and the desire to bring Venezuela and the rest of Latin America back under complete US control is combined with threats of military intervention in Iran and Greenland in a strategy aimed at re-establishing US imperial hegemony globally.

This contrasts with those who, until recently, spoke of the isolationism of Trump’s international policy. Control of sea lanes and sources of raw materials, starting with energy, is an important step in this direction, together with the re-internalisation of strategic manufacturing production in the US.

The implementation of this strategy is being pursued with a renewed and enhanced threat of military force, backed by the announced increase in the US Department of Defence’s budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

All this is happening despite Trump’s election promises to the contrary, when he announced a reduction in military spending and the non-involvement of the US in new military adventures.

The fundamental issue, however, lies in the breakdown of the balance of power, caused by China’s rise as the world’s leading industrial power. After all, as [Vladimir] Lenin wrote in 1915: “Under capitalism, a uniform pace of economic development is impossible, both for individual companies and for individual States. Under capitalism, there are no other means of restoring the broken balance from time to time than crises in industry and wars in politics”.

Although the existence of nuclear deterrence makes it more difficult for a global imperialist war to break out, such as those that occurred in the 20th century, the use or threat of force remains a current option, as recent events have unfortunately demonstrated.

The second article, by Stefano Vespo, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 14th January 2026.

Trump’s limit

“The only limit to my power is my morality”.

This statement by Donald Trump, made on 9th January [2026] in his address to the US Congress, perfectly sums up the meaning of his political actions: to create the myth of the strong man, alone in command. A personal myth, constructed for the sole use and consumption of the US electorate.

What sense could there be in improbable and ridiculous threats such as the occupation of Greenland or the destabilisation of all the governments of Central and South America?

What was the significance of the attack on Iran, which achieved no concrete results but was immediately christened with the grandiose name of “12-Day War”?

And do not the recent threats of intervention in defence of the protesters in Iran, in case the government’s repression causes deaths, once again resemble those of someone forced by someone else, namely Israel, to talk tough?

Finally, what was the significance of the kidnapping of [Nicolas] Maduro in Venezuela, which gave the impression of a theatrical performance, orchestrated by all the protagonists well in advance?

Thus, the promise of an invasion of Venezuela immediately faded, because the new government of [Delcy] Rodriguez “will behave well”, according to Trump, who, as if to give a plausible meaning to this action, has already announced meetings and agreements for the exploitation of Venezuelan oil.

This is an international policy that would have us believe in an American power that no longer exists: the possibility of invading Iran, controlling all of South America, and appropriating other people’s territories with impunity now clashes with the reality of a world in which there are several players with military and economic clout comparable to that of the United States.

Venezuelan oil and oil from Iran via the Strait of Hormuz, for example, are essential to Chinese industry, and any action in those areas would have worrying consequences worldwide.

While Trump’s threats and ambitions within the United States reinforce his role as sole leader, outside the country, paradoxically, they reveal the limits of the country under his leadership.

The real limit to Trump’s power is not his morality, but something much more significant: a world in which the balance of power between States has changed.

And so, while the masters of the 20th century slide towards authoritarian rule, the real warmongers are left free to act, strengthened by the deterrent power that NATO still possesses: Europe is moving ever closer to a conflict with Russia, and Israel is fomenting and supporting mass protests within Iran, with the aim of overthrowing the hostile power of the theocracy and creating a powerful state, heir to the millenarian and religious promises made to the chosen people.

It seemed that the world could once again be divided into two areas of influence, but instead a much more complex and even more dramatic situation is emerging, fuelled by plans for domination, social control, and even blatantly irrational aspirations.

The challenge for the coming years is to find a new balance, avoiding the only way that humanity has used for centuries to get out of such situations: war.

The third and final article was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 15th January 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

LINDSEY GRAHAM IS THE REAL TRUMP (AND NOT ONLY THAT)

US Senator Lindsey Graham (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R).

Even Trump occasionally says something concrete; in fact, a few days ago he declared that his goal would be to reach one and a half trillion US Dollars in military spending, which means one thousand five hundred billion US Dollars according to the Anglo-Saxon notion of a trillion; an increase of over 50% compared to the current budget of around nine hundred billion US Dollars. Trump says that thanks to tariffs, tax revenues have increased (tariffs are consumption taxes), so it would now be possible to build a “dream army”. In reality, with this level of military spending, it is the Pentagon contractors who are dreaming the most.

It will not be possible to reach one and a half trillion with tax revenue alone, so it will be necessary to take on more public debt, which last year exceeded a record 37 trillion (thirty-seven thousand billion) US Dollars. To avoid default, the debt limit has been raised by another five trillion US Dollars.

If you follow the money, you can also understand who really rules the US: in fact, the head of the Senate subcommittee on the federal budget (the one that turns on the money tap) is the neoconservative Lindsey Graham. The neocon scheme is to move money, which in its movement will determine the facts, and ideological narratives will serve as decoration or, at most, advertising. According to the pseudo-ideological narrative, the neocons should be Trump’s most bitter enemies, but instead they are his biggest supporters. American observers note that Trump’s promise to increase military spending by 50% has neocon leader Lindsey Graham “drooling”.

Graham is exactly like a weasel running a chicken coop, as he is an avowed lobbyist for one of the Pentagon’s largest contractors, Boeing. On a trip to Taiwan, Graham publicly urged the Taiwanese Prime Minister to purchase Boeing aircraft manufactured in his constituency in South Carolina. The funny detail is that, out of courtesy, the Chinese interpreter omitted to translate this shameless statement, which made Graham look like a salesman. This led to much criticism of the interpreter, not Graham.

The annexation of Greenland seems like a whim of Trump’s, but its biggest supporter and promoter is Lindsey Graham. The strategic reasons given by Graham to justify the annexation of Greenland are nonsense, given that Russia and China do not have the resources to occupy such a vast territory so close to the US. No one can replace the US in its role as a global superpower, and it must be recognised that this role was due to the ephemeral and unrepeatable circumstances that arose after the Second World War. From a strategic point of view, the advantages for the US of acquiring sovereignty over Greenland are less than zero, given that Washington can already dispose of it at will; that is, it would be unnecessarily humiliating a loyal vassal country; but, above all, it would mean facing the costs of militarisation and mining exploitation alone. Building infrastructure in an extreme climate involves unpredictable costs, so there would be every economic advantage in offloading some of them onto Denmark, the EU and NATO.

The problem is that the US has exceeded the debt threshold beyond which saving becomes pointless, because tax revenues alone no longer cover the interest on the debt, so the only solution to pay off debts is to take on more debt. This is why it is necessary to display power and flaunt grandeur in order to influence investors and induce them to bet on what appears to be the strongest player. Today, China no longer believes in the power and solvency of the US and is beginning to offload its public debt securities, so it is becoming urgent for the US to spend in order to bend events to its will and present everyone with a fait accompli, so as to leverage conformism.

US militarism is a big advertisement, which must support not only the arms business, but above all the debt. In order not to skimp on military spending, it is essential not to skimp on enemies, which is why Graham supports both the attack on Venezuela and the attack on Iran. Graham’s pretexts are so insane that Trump seems like an intellectual in comparison; and in fact, to understand what the US will do, it is better to skip Trump and turn directly to Graham.

