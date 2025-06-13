Today I woke up at the news that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) started a war against Iran… and so here I am, writing the article I have never wanted to write, really!

In the middle of the night, at ~2:20 CEST, Al Mayadeen correspondents in Iraq and Iran reported that “the sound of an unidentified warplane was heard in the skies over Erbil and Koy Sanjak in Iraqi Kurdistan and “explosions heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran”, while at the same time Israeli media were quoted as saying:

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz declares a state of emergency across the occupied territories' "home front". The Israeli Air Force is now attacking Iran. Airspace completely closed to flights departing and arriving to Tel Aviv. Netanyahu convenes security cabinet. The United States had prior knowledge of the Israeli attack on Iran. Israeli officials have been transferred to protected locations.

…and soon afterwards the Israeli military command confirmed that…

The strikes targeted military command targets, military sites, headquarters, and nuclear sites.

…though it’s clear from pictures emerging on-line (see photos above from IRNA and below from Tasnim News Agency) that the Zionists are also hitting civilian targets. IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) however confirmed airstrikes hitting Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant in Bushehr and the killing of Major General Hossein Salami (Peace Be Upon Him - PBUH), Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), in one of the Israeli strikes - see also this IRNA article reporting the deaths of Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid and of Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, confirmed also by Tasnim (see also 1 and 2) and later by Al Mayadeen.

From Tasnim.

And so it began… the Israeli/Zionist attack on Iran, with airstrikes across the country. Let’s hope it does not spiral out of control into a World War 3, with Little Satan and Great Satan (a.k.a. Outlaw US Empire and its vassal EU/NATO states) on one side and Iran, China, Russia and North Korea on the other.

But let’s go back to the reporting… soon after the start of the attack, Al Mayadeen (Short News) quoted Iranian sources and media as saying that…

The Iranian leadership is calling for a high-level security meeting. Several were martyred and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on Tehran. Iranian airspace closed until further notice. Reports of multiple explosions in several Iranian provinces, including Kermanshah and Lorestan. Several missile bases near Tehran and in the city of Kermanshah were subjected to Israeli aggression. The Israeli aggression targeted military command centers and nuclear infrastructure.

…while, on the other hand, Israeli media reported the following:

The Israeli army is calling up thousands of reserve soldiers. Another wave of Air Force attacks is being launched now in western Iran. The current confrontation between "Israel" and Iran may extend for at least two weeks.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces - from IRNA .

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, confirmed to IRNA and Tasnim “Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, including residential buildings” as well as the death of a number of officials, targeted in their houses (Mossad must have gathered intelligence on their location from local sources beforehand), adding that “the Islamic Republic’s response to the attacks will be heavy”.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Tasnim .

Finally, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei issued the following statement this morning (as reported by Khamenei.ir and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):