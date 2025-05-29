Let’s start with Gaza today (Thursday 29th May 2025), as the death toll yesterday, on the 600th day of the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians, passed the 54,000 threshold, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip: more precisely, as of yesterday, there have been 54,084 martyrs and 123,308 injuries (most of which women and children) since 7th October 2023. A massacre that unfortunately continues unabated! On average, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) has killed ~90 people per day and injured ~200 per day!

Meanwhile, as reported in this other Al Mayadeen article, yesterday the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas announced that it had approved a new ceasefire proposal put forward by Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy to the Middle East. Here is the official statement from Hamas (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Hamas confirms that it is exerting significant efforts to stop the barbaric war on the Gaza Strip, most recently reaching an agreement with U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff on a general framework that achieves a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, the unimpeded flow of aid, and a technocratic committee assuming administration of the Strip's affairs immediately upon the announcement of the agreement. The agreement includes the release of ten "israeli" captives and a number of bodies, in exchange for the release of an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners, guaranteed by mediators. The movement is awaiting the final response to this framework. Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas Wednesday: 30 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1446 AH Corresponding to: May 28, 2025 CE

…while Senior Hamas official Basem Naim was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We await the Zionist occupation’s response.

…though I do not hold my breath, considering that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Zionist war cabinet have been rejecting all recent captive deals and ceasefire proposals!

As outlined by Al Mayadeen, citing a senior Palestinian official, the new truce, proposed by Palestinian-American mediator Bishara Bahbah, in coordination with Steve Witkoff, would entail an initial 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 Israeli captives held by the Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza. However, a new proposal has been put forward today by Witkoff and received by Hamas, which is now reviewing it (source: Al Mayadeen) and has released the following brief statement (from the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful The Hamas leadership has received Witkoff's new proposal from the mediators and is studying it responsibly, in a manner that serves the interests of our people, provides relief, and achieves a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Thursday: 02 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH Corresponding to: May 29, 2025 AD

Apparently, Netanyahu has accepted the new ceasefire proposal, according to The Guardian. Not many details have surfaced yet (at the time of writing this article), but what The Guardian has discovered is not very encouraging:

In any case, the problem is: will the Israeli Security Cabinet accept it? And if it does, will Israel keep its word or will it violate the ceasefire, as it did with those agreed with Hezbollah in Lebanon and with Hamas and the other Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza? We will see…

However, it is worth reporting that, according to Israeli military affairs analyst Amir Bohbot, “Hamas remains resilient and continues to rebuild its capabilities, even after 600 days of relentless Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip”, as per Al Mayadeen, quoting his article for the Israeli news site Walla!, which in turn cites Israeli General Staff assessments and senior Israeli defense officials:

As long as the connection between Hamas and the street is not broken, there will be no real internal collapse. There is no vacuum in the Gaza Strip. Hamas's fanaticism fills the ranks. If diplomatic efforts, especially the American attempt to advance negotiations, fail, the Israeli army will be compelled to increase the pace and intensity of fighting to achieve new gains.

On other hand, Israel has the opposite problem, that is more than 1,200 reservists, both soldiers and officers, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the return of all Israeli captives in Gaza, considering that the continuation of military operations endangers their lives, as reported by Haaretz (paywalled) and Al Mayadeen. In their new open letter to the Israeli government and the Chief of Staff, the signatories also warned that continuing the “war” (a genocide, actually!) could lead to war crimes…

Itamar Ben Gvir (left) and Bezalel Smotrich (right) - from Al Mayadeen .

…which brings me to the next topic, i.e. the potential arrest warrants that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may soon issue against Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich “for their roles in expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and The Wall Street Journal (paywalled), citing current and former ICC officials, according to whom Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan is preparing the arrest warrant requests before leaving his post. Let’s hope that his deputies and his successor will take the lead. The problem is: what will happen after the arrest warrants? Probably nothing, considering that Netanyahu is travelling around Europe, in spite of the ICC arrest warrant which several EU countries do not want to execute (last time he visited Hungary in April 2025 without facing arrest - see for instance this DW article). Nevertheless, it worth mentioning that the British government is considering imposing sanctions on both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, as per The New York Times (paywalled) and Al Mayadeen, but I am pretty sure that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will take his time for this small act.

Yair Lapid - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, following the recent apparent change in foreign policy towards Israel in the Outlaw US Empire, UK and EU, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of isolating Israel:

President Trump brought you to Washington and told you he had resumed negotiations with Iran, without even bothering to update you beforehand. Then he sat beside you in front of the world’s cameras and repeated the same message. Israel is now in a post-tsunami moment; nothing but ruin and devastation. Our ties with Europe and the Americans have been wiped out.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported Netanyahu’s response stating that the only real goal of the opposition is to bring down his government.

Just to make sure that it does not lose its supply of German weapons and ammunition, Israel is “carrying out a high-level diplomatic push to stop the German government from imposing or even considering limits on arms exports to Tel Aviv”, as per Al Mayadeen, quoting Israeli channel Kan 11.

Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday morning Israel launched four raids on Sana’a International Airport, targeting the airport runway and a Yemenia Airlines plane, as reported in this article by Yemen News Agency Saba, which, in another one, quoted Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, as saying (all emphasis mine):

The criminal aggression carried out by the enemy today at Sana’a Airport will not deter us. On the contrary, it will drive us to do more and go further. Our men will bring in aircraft, and the airport will return to operation, God willing. We tell the Zionist enemy—we will not back down, we will not surrender, and our resolve will not be broken. We stand by our decision to support our people in Gaza until the aggression ends and the blockade is lifted. You will not be able to protect your herds of Zionists from our missiles. The Zionist public must understand that Yemeni missiles can reach their targets, and the shelters will no longer be safe. We call on all travelers around the world to avoid flights to Ben Gurion Airport, as they are neither safe nor immune from our strikes. The government of the vile Netanyahu is incapable of protecting you. Painful surprises are coming, and our missiles will be determined to hit their targets—or a range of random targets. Our air defenses are capable of handling F-35 jets, God willing. What previously prevented us was their proximity to civilian aircraft. We may have to shut down parts of our airspace to allow our defenses to operate freely. Let the Zionists prepare for a scorching summer.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Yesterday afternoon Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi also briefly commented on the Israeli aggression, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

[The Israeli assault on the airport] falls within the context of a wider aggression targeting our nation, designed to pressure our people into abandoning their support for the Palestinian cause. One of the objectives of the Israeli strike on Sana’a Airport may be to hinder the transport of pilgrims, but, God willing, they will fail. No matter the scale or repetition of Israeli aggression, it will not impact the Yemeni people’s unwavering stance in support of Palestine. The ongoing genocide compels us, by our faith, ethics, and humanity, to escalate our operations in defense of the Palestinian people. We are striving for a stronger position alongside the Palestinian people, who are enduring an unprecedented level of suffering. Every additional crime committed against Palestinians increases the duty upon the Islamic Ummah to act.

This afternoon Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave another televised speech. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen and Saba (emphasis mine):

When we look at the tragedy of the Palestinian people, we must understand that it has persisted for 77 years. The enemy seeks to trap hundreds of thousands in overcrowded zones, forcing them to wait for meager food portions under a criminal distribution mechanism. Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa [Mosque in Jerusalem] almost daily, attempting to impose a Jewish identity on the site. What is happening in Syria proves that no one is safe from the Israeli enemy. There is no movement of ships associated with the Israeli enemy in the operational area stretching from Bab al-Mandab to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. There should have been protests and events in every Arab and Islamic country in support of the Palestinian people Any sacrifice made for the sake of God is an honorable one. We are in a position of action and resistance, striking the Israeli enemy. We aim to escalate our operations to support the Palestinian people, and our actions in the coming phase will be more effective and influential against the Zionist enemy. The Zionist Jews are a danger to our security, resources, and nations. Their plans are clear. The fact that Israel is affected and reacting to our actions proves their effectiveness. This is a great blessing, and it shows that our stance matters.

Before closing, I will briefly touch upon the indirect US-Iran talks. You may have heard that Trump said that his administration is “very close to a solution” regarding a nuclear deal with Iran (sources: Al Mayadeen and CNN); however, it is not the first time he made such a statement - see for instance this CNN article from 15th May 2025 - and yet here we are! So, let’s wait for the next round of negotiations…