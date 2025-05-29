GeoPolitiQ

JennyStokes
1h

NOBODY in their right mind should believe Israel OR the US/EU/UK.

I am sick and tired of talking about Israel hostages.

There are 1000's of Palestinian people held in Jail in Israhell without Justice.

Hamas should specify: Release all Palestinian prisoners before the release of Israhell hostages.

