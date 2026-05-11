Today I am providing my English translation of three articles, all originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one, by Marco Della Luna & Franzaldo Di Paolo, was published on Thursday 9th April 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

THE KING OF CHAOS

So was this the famous Anchorage Pact? Not to bring the Ukrainian front to a swift close, but to cultivate it, open up new fronts and destabilise the world in order to implement the faltering Agenda 2030, the Novus Ordo a Chao? To replace the now discredited climate and pandemic emergencies with an energy crisis provoked by sanctions against Russia and wars in the Middle East, in order to achieve the same goal of lockdown, confinement and total control?

In Washington, they could not all have been so naive as to not know that Tehran would react to their attack by closing the Strait of Hormuz and depriving the world of a fifth of its oil and gas. They could not have failed to know that by striking Iranian steelworks and mines, they would also deprive the world of a fifth of its iron and a third of its helium, which is essential for information technology and produced by Qatar. Nor could they all have been unaware of how the global shortage of petroleum-based chemical fertilisers, particularly during the sowing season, would eventually trigger a global food crisis; or, finally, overlook the knock-on effect of soaring energy costs, not only on the direct prices of electricity and transport, but on the entire logistics chain for goods, setting off an inflationary spiral spiralling out of control.

Some in those rooms knew that they would plunge the planet into a crisis of unforeseeable depth, duration and consequences. The whisperers in the White House knew this all too well, and they wanted it, because this is the plan: to wreck the system, create chaos, justify the energy lockdown, and move towards rationing linked to a universal basic income card (in CBDC) and to social, health and ecological obedience. In order, but not exhaustively: to impoverish the broadest sections of the population to the point of enslaving them through dependence on benefits, with a handful of multinational entities privately managing the new collectivism; eliminate private transport and universal access to air travel, from which only billionaires with their Green Certificates will be exempt – a measure previously attempted in vain through green propaganda and projects such as C40, now enforced by necessity due to the fuel crisis; encouraging the consumption of entirely artificial food (if not downright dystopically cannibalistic, as in the sinister 1973 film Soylent Green) where pro-orthopteran and pro-invertebrate campaigns had failed; creating social chaos so that it is the exhausted ‘good family men’ who demand a society of control. This society, managed operationally by the new champions of Silicon Valley such as the so-called “PayPal mafia” ([Elon] Musk, [Peter] Thiel & Co.), will present itself with the sterile face of biometric techno-surveillance, even as a public health measure of social hygiene.

These are the premises of the Orwellian society of total real-time control, the one recently tested through the pandemic operation and practically implemented in China, to be realised perhaps in the continental super-nations envisaged by the British writer, each with its own characteristics but with the same aims. Even the fabled BRICS are quietly implementing the very same policies advocated by Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum.

The software is always ready, and [Donald J.] Trump – with his fanatical advisers such as [Jared] Kushner & [Steve] Witkoff or [Pete] Hegseth – was the right person to take responsibility for these steps: a delusional and seemingly unbalanced narcissist, although the usual QQs (the QAnon believers) still believe he is carrying out a grand and noble plan to liberate humanity from the Anglo-Franco-Zionist satanic-financial cabal. Yes, we have an enemy that threatens us: the puppet masters of Trump, of Ursula [von der Leyen], of [Mark] Rutte, even more so than these fungible “pawns with crowns”. These delude themselves into thinking they are the decision-makers, sitting as they do on presidential thrones, yet it is the great oligarchies of money and (privatised) currency that have enabled their rise to power by financing their ventures and promotional campaigns. Then each of them acts mechanically according to their own more or less petty self-interest, and according to their own inclinations, yet thereby contributing, without even realising it, to the design of Chaos which is now the most immediate aim for proceeding, therefore, with the controlled reset of a system now imploding. If we were the decision-makers in the hypothetical circles of over-management, we would have chosen precisely a vain, unscrupulous, superficial and declining figure like Trump – all the more exalted by the Venezuelan “success”, net of the obvious internal complicity – to credibly fulfil the role of the wild card and, where necessary, to copy Moshe Dayan’s “mad dog” strategy.

The collapse in the supply of helium, essential for computers, will not affect military control systems, whilst it could cause the market capitalisation of the entire IT and AI sector to crash – a bubble built on the expectation of its boom, and the associated development model – with widespread effects and margin calls. Gulf property values are also at risk, and a collapse in these would similarly trigger rapid shockwaves.

Trump had already caused damage with his tariffs (primary and secondary) which, as well as hitting global free trade, have been borne (the direct ones) 90% by the US itself in terms of inflation and the resulting loss of support – something Trump seems not to care about, despite the looming mid-term elections. Such indifference is not that of a democratic leader but of a technocratic executor, more or less aware of his role. And in Washington or other centres of real power, once again, they could not have failed to foresee this, so they wanted it.

With his outbursts regarding Panama, Canada and Greenland, with his piracy and extrajudicial killings in international waters, with the naval blockade of Cuba, with the Maduro operation, with the unjustified and undeclared war on Iran, with his constant and deliberate lying and self-contradiction, with his sensational about-turns – which cause stock market fluctuations, conveniently anticipated and exploited by insider traders and passed on to consumers and small investors – Trump has also undermined international law and created confusion, thus advancing the plan for chaos in this way too.

The facts are too numerous and too convergent to be realistically interpreted, as the adherents of the Q belief system would still have us believe today. A belief system that resurfaces and persists, like all belief systems, due to the teleological bias of the human psyche – a bias that manifests itself strikingly in the fact that children believe, for example, that the sun exists to warm us and that apples grow to be eaten, and generally that the world is ordered and guided by a purpose, by a higher, “holistic” entity, which gives a positive and intentional meaning to everything that happens, excluding chance. This bias is curbed (to a greater or lesser extent depending on intellectual and cultural level) by the maturing of thought, by study and reflection, but it persists at least as an underlying substrate, ready to be reactivated under regressive conditions, such as fear, confusion and helpless frustration.

As masterfully expressed in a recent article by Weltanschauung Italia [link: https://www.weltanschauung.info/2026/03/narrative-q.html?m=1] referring to the Trumpist narrative of Q, “there is a type of narrative that can never be disproved by facts, because it has built logical immunity as a founding condition… The mechanism is simple: when a prediction does not come true, it is not a mistake, it is part of the plan. When the plan is disproved, it was obvious that it would turn out that way. When even this explanation falls apart, a plan within the plan emerges. The theory never explains reality; it chases after it, adapting chameleon-like to it”.

The result is a perfect narrative, unassailable though fallacious, since it is not anticipated a priori that Trump could make a mistake: every action of his, whatever it may be, is post-rationalised within the framework, like the actions of God in theodicy. “If he wages war, it is to avoid something worse; if he does not, he is the messiah of peace; if he befriends an enemy, he is trolling them; if he quarrels with an ally, it is a strategy. A system that always explains everything without explaining anything”.

This narrative, structured like a popular novel, is passed off as political, geopolitical, geoeconomic – even metaphysical – subtlety. None of the genre’s canonical ingredients are missing. There is the saviour-figure protagonist, who increasingly titillates the messianic spirit of his followers; there is the grand hidden plan which, operating in the shadows, will lead to the final defeat of the elites in an apocalyptic future that is constantly pushed further into the future and always demands blind faith from the devotee (on the sofa). The imminence of victory spurs perseverance, as in any well-constructed series, whilst awaiting a finale that is continually postponed – and in the meantime generates profits as well as visibility for its priests, perhaps even remunerated according to a recent article by a Ticino-based channel.

This backdrop of messianic expectation, this eschatology of popular fiction, with all its myth-making yet simultaneously paralysing power, is indicative of the times and places mobilised for the conflict preordained to the chaos of the end times: the Calvinist substratum of the USA and the millenarian one of many supporters of Israel.

How to react, how to counter, how to defend oneself, how to bust the plan, of both sides? The bulk of the defence, as usual – whilst we wait for the gods themselves to blind those they wish to lose – is provided by the very, enormous complexity of the world system, which resists being governed and regimented, and has so far allowed the unexpected, the heterogenesis of ends, and the unplanned rupture to prevail. And we can add something ourselves, by unmasking and exposing the plan itself, to “burn it”; and by refuting and ridiculing its narrative, its champions, its executors, its beneficiaries.

Perhaps even our modest unveiling is an act in accordance with the maxim of inner integrity from the Bhagavad Gītā: “Engage in battle without regard for pleasure and pain, gain and loss, victory and defeat”. And then, with serene dignity, with active vigour and courage, we must embrace the ineffable Amor Fati.

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The second article, by Guido Cappelli, was published on Wednesday 8th April 2026.

(All formatting original).

Lockdown as a form of governance and the necessary rebellion

The moment has arrived. Just as those small “vanguard” groups – hastily labelled “conspiracy theorists” – had predicted – those few who, over the last six years, have warned of the accelerated decline of our long-precarious “democracies” – lockdown is back (it is always worth remembering that the term, a conveniently euphemistic Anglicism masking a dystopian reality, corresponds to the Italian “confinamento” and belongs to prison vocabulary). This time it will be an energy lockdown, announced punctually by the grim heralds of power, such as the cynical [Enrico] Mentana’s insidious Open [Italian mainstream news media outlet].

The timing doesn’t matter: it may be sooner, it may be later, but they will return (they are already preparing us with convenient doses of impending apocalypse) – restrictions on public and private mobility, the infamous and destructive remote learning, alternating number plate restrictions, the closure of public venues, right up to – you will see – a curfew in September (unless Iran solves the problem for us first in another, slightly bloodier way!).

On the horizon: social credits, carbon quotas, travel permits. Another basket of rights magically transformed into concessions. Measures that are here to stay: the European Commissioner for Energy, [Dan] Jorgensen, spits it right in our faces:

“Even if peace were to come tomorrow, we will not return to normality in the foreseeable future“.

Dan Jorgensen.

Heaven forbid that some visionary should think of an alternative, say, returning to normal trade with Russia. Heaven forbid! There is never an alternative (TINA!). The Anglo-Zionist masters might get angry!

It is confirmed that the previous lockdown was not a set of measures dictated by an otherwise unmanageable emergency, but a method of governance, destined never to disappear, at least not while elites (and sub-elites) willing to attack and humiliate their own population remain in power.

As some of us have been saying,the permanent emergency becomes a permanent state of exception, and in the state of exception anything is possible, every barrier is broken, every limit can be overcome, in a continuous process of making and unmaking arbitrary rules designed not for the “sovereign people” but for a technocratic sovereignty without a people.

An orgy of power, a blank cheque to unleash hell.

The circumstances are favourable: over the last quarter of a century (let’s say since the shock of the Twin Towers [9/11]), political parties, trade unions and academic institutions (in Italy and throughout the West) have undergone a regression, a genetic mutation towards authoritarianism and top-down control. The disconnect with the people has never been so acute; it has turned into hostility, resentment and annoyance on the part of the powerful few towards the many subjects. And while the “right” has a repressive streak in its DNA and suffers from a certain lack of democratic political culture, the “left” of the last thirty years has been consumed by its grotesque superiority complex; it has descended into the snobbish neo-elitism of people who no longer have the slightest sense of reality or the slightest ethical compass, and is groping in the thickest ideological and moral darkness. People like [Nicola] Fratoianni with his “cheap” Tesla, [Elly] Schlein jumping on the rainbow bandwagon sponsored by Visa and Coca-Cola or launching solemn crusades for unisex toilets, and the examples could be multiplied ad libitum.

Both sides – the fake right and the fake left – are busy voting together in “Europe” on crucial issues and pandering to the death drives of the deadliest military alliance in history: because, at the end of the day, NATO has been governing us directly for five years [many more, I’d say! Italy has never been fully sovereign since the end of World War 2, in my humble opinion!]. The external war is matched, symmetrically, by the internal war against the people – that is, us.

This time the pretext is even more grotesque than the bogus health one. It concerns energy sources. When asked, the [Italian] Defence Minister [Guido Crosetto] spoke of restrictive measures as if they were a fact of nature, an inevitable catastrophe, divine punishment, an asteroid fallen from the sky.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

The minister – an arms dealer and unwitting transhumanist – is careful not to acknowledge the alternative: for there is an alternative to further months, perhaps years, of self-imposed suffering and economic and social destruction, and it is very simple: all we need to do is resume buying gas from Russia, as we did for decades to our mutual benefit and without any geopolitical risk.

For the geopolitical risks (it is worth remembering this in a West dominated by forgetful madmen) are created by the late-imperial aggression of the dying Anglo-Saxon sub-civilisation, not by good neighbourly relations with a country with which we have had cultural ties for centuries (and which, incidentally, contributed decisively to the defeat of Nazism).

I remain convinced that at the root of this postmodern nightmare, behind the delirium of this ferocious and incompetent ruling class, lies ignorance, the Luciferian recklessness of a generation of politicians (all in the West) raised and educated by universities and prestigious institutions spouting toxic nonsense, in a lack of any sense of history, in the oblivion of every moral foundation, in the vulgar supremacism of a civilisation that has been in decline for at least a century, suffocated by its contradictions, yet the more it suffocates, the more arrogant it becomes, until it believes itself to be invincible, divine.

A sick dream: after all, the tyrant, ever since Plato, is a pervert, a madman with incestuous fantasies. Delusions of power are precisely this: to dominate the world, to manipulate the bodies and souls of men, to take the place of God.

The warnings echoing from the depths of our civilisation are of no avail: the Greek myths of Saturn devouring his children, the hubris of the Titans, the fratricidal struggles, the punished arrogance of men who renounce divinity; and in the Bible, the Tower of Babel, the eternal punishment for that generation of men who presumed to look God in the face.

This is the diseased soil, the rotten underbelly of the glorious European civilisation hurtling towards the abyss, led by the corrupt Anglo-Saxon elites served by our provincial lackeys.

But let it not be thought that I am calling for surrender. Far from it.

On a legal level, one ought to ask (and it will be asked, oh yes it will) whether political leaders who could choose bloodless solutions such as returning to Russian gas or declaring, as per the Republican Constitution, neutrality, yet instead opt for the preventive destruction of the economic and social fabric, are not committing high treason.

Politically speaking, this time it will not be so easy to lock us indoors to languish in humiliation and powerlessness. This time there is a backbone of the people that will not yield to this new Nazism disguised as governance, to this attempt at Armageddon controlled by the aforementioned elites, carried out by complacent proconsuls and directed, first and foremost, against us, against the sovereign people.

We have learnt our lesson. No more self-certifications, red zones, curfews and the sinister remnant of insane measures. Our dignity and our very lives are at stake, both ours and those of future generations. We will defend both with every democratic means at our disposal. Every single one.

The second article, by Saura Plesio, Nessie, was published first on her blog on Thursday 9th April 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Friday 10th April 2026. The title is a pun on the name of the protocol devised by the Italian Health Ministry during the COVID crisis, “Paracetamolo e vigile attesa” in Italian, that is “Paracetamol and watchful waiting” in English. (All emphasis mine).

A little petrol and watchful waiting

Worse than war is the EU. Come to think of it, the EU has always been at war with its own citizens, even when there were no bombs falling in the Persian Gulf. For Brussels, the state of emergency has now become the norm, and crisis has become the everyday reality. So here they are again: the advocates of forced lockdowns and restrictive measures in the name of some ignoble cause. The English term is already ready and waiting: energy lockdown. And there’s even a European Commissioner for Energy, a Danish Social Democrat named Dan Jørgensen, who was the first to speak of rationing, of limiting travel and movement (take that!), of “staying at home”, but with the heating turned down, perhaps cooking less, and limiting the use of gas hobs. In short, let’s expect energy protocols too, just as there were health protocols before. And do you know who will draw them up? The European Commission, of course.

It is pointless for the disillusioned citizen to expect justice to be done regarding all the odious abuses relating to the “pandemic” and the vaccines of Baroness [Ursula] von der Leyen and her amorous correspondence with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, with the famous compromising messages deleted. When there are terrible things to sort out, they use a formidable trick: making even worse ones happen. In February 2022, [then Italian Prime Minister Mario] Draghi proclaimed the end of the “Covid emergency” in the name of a new emergency that had landed on our heads: the Russia-Ukraine war.

Since then, we already know how it has gone: we have been footing the bill for arms for four years now, for the noble cause of Ukraine. And now that the conflicts have escalated out of all proportion – just to make sure we’re not missing a thing – there are already those calling for car-free Sundays or cycling days, alternate number-plate restrictions, grounded aircraft and so on. Never mind the entire key sectors of the real economy, which the ECB banksters couldn’t care less about. After all, war and wars are a way to quickly bring about that Great Reset, long promised to us by the World Economic Forum. Therefore, this new (so to speak) war and energy crisis is not a random crisis, but the classic top-down operation designed to advance the 2030 Agenda. Along the lines of, “You shall have nothing and you shall be happy”. [In case you have forgotten it (they keep removing it from Internet!), watch the video here]

Obviously, while the money to be allocated to armaments can be found even by overspending and running up debt, when it comes to citizens’ essential needs, we cannot and must not exceed that infamous 3% of the Stability Pact. No exceptions to budgetary constraints. And certainly no cuts to excise duties. Ironically, the Covid-obsessed orphans of the “health measures” are now reinventing themselves as priests of energy austerity. The fight against summer air conditioning, the fight against radiators, the fight against hot showers, washing machines running at full load only on Sundays… The list of rules to follow is extensive. Even that Nino Cartabellotta from GIMBE has popped up, one of those ever-present virus experts, already ready to pontificate: “We must prepare the country for a long-lasting energy shock and discourage consumption”. It’s not entirely clear what this gastroenterologist has to do with the Israeli-American war on Iran and the resulting oil supply blockade, but there you go… More than a love of science, it was the need to reappear on TV that drove him.

There is a way and a means of avoiding a slide into recession and another economic depression similar to that of the health dictatorship we endured for three years: buying (or rather, resuming purchases of) gas from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. But these are shortcuts not envisaged by the EU’s idealists. Therefore, placing oneself in the hands of Trump and his diabolical mentor Netanyahu, in the hope that the truce just proclaimed with Iran might last, and that the flow of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz might resume, is worse than throwing oneself into the Devil’s clutches. Little fuel and watchful waiting – this seems to be the new slogan of a war that can only impoverish us. And yet, even in Italy there is no shortage of fanatical servants and supporters of these two warmongers, seen as the planet’s avengers. It is to be expected that in the event of repressive measures, there will still be docile sheep, spies and informers, just as there were during the viral pandemic.

The only course of action free people can take to avoid being locked up and restricted in their daily lives is to disobey. We did it not so long ago.

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