charles leone
10h

The coming Western US$ financial shock will end the endless wars and a new BRICs architecture will emerge from the ashes.

Alan
11h

Thanks for more interesting coverage of what is going on...AGAIN.

I am going to try to provide my overview of the problem(s) and why it does not get "fixed".

What is described is not new, of course.

What is to blame, is not new. Similar significant periodic crises have occurred and there have been attempts to fix the injuries with band-aids in the past.

The Boom-Bust cycle of Capitalism has always been a disaster and an opportunity. The weak get destroyed and new businesses and jobs arise out of the ashes.

"Build Back Better" sound familiar?

Each Bust in the Boom/Bust cycle gets explained, after-the-fact and action (or at least apparent actions) are taken to fool the general public into believing that the problem was ID'd and "fixed".

The triggers used to be things like "Bank Runs". Deposit Insurance was invented to fix this, but we still see actual Bank Runs (helped by fast internet info spread). And why this still happens is too complicated to explain in a short article comment, other than to say the Insurance Limits have not kept pace with liquid excess wealth due to money-printing inflation (along with bank and accounting regulations).

Even before the Panic of 2008 (I like to call a spade a spade), thoughtful people who understood the trends in Finance knew that Derivatives were both out of control and presented an existential threat. This was true and proven by the Panic, underlining a relatively new fear (it certainly was present before, like in the prior Long-Term Capital hedge fund almost-systemic collapse fixed by the FED).

Astute observers seeing these situation happen, repeatedly had to become afraid of Counter-Party Risk. How many of the current generation of stock market investors worry about this? I doubt there are many, now that computers are programmed to buy the dip and believe in the FED-Put.

What happens if Japan, much less China AND Japan, dump treasuries? What is the face value of the derivatives outstanding based on $1 Trillion in Treasuries? How much in Bonds, Mortgages and other debt is indexed to US Govt. Bond rates? How much US$ selling does this trigger? How much does a sinking dollar and rising US interest rates deter buying on the $7 Trillion of Treasury refinancing that Janet Yellen purposely saddled the new President with?

TOO MUCH is connected for the system not to be a House of Cards.

Who in the House of Cards will go bust as a result and what banks, insurance companies, pension funds are their counterparties and may also default? What institutions rely on the holders directly or via Derivatives?

Nobody, (no Institution, private or public) knows all the interconnections and amounts.

It is like a Bank not knowing the names and contact information for its depositors and loan customers and the FDIC not knowing either.

The Governments and the Banking Industry has built a giant structure with an unknowable number of rooms, nooks and crannies, without an consistently strong foundation, near a fault line in LA. From time to time, a small quake causes cracks to open and the banks and investors call for Federal Help to paper over the cracks.

If/when a well-meaning Govt. wants to "fix the underlying problem" and not just paper over a crack or two, it may sound like a breath of fresh air.

Unless they try to make too many and/or too large a change, without being deterred from making large wrecking ball changes by the inevitability of unforeseen effects, and the certainly of collateral damage, especially to those whose bread and butter depended on the structure being demolished/renovated.

Cui Bono (who profits)?

Some say that it is always the largest banks (or who owns them) that are left standing, so they much be behind it all.

It is very frustrating to see this happen and not see a practical way to fix it, except by a total collapse and the emergence of a group that makes rules that will work.

But if they are smart enough to take charge and know how to make rules that work, they will make those rules so that THEY prosper, because SOBs do not hesitate to off the altruists.

If so, they will likely prefer to trigger a collapse than to lose their advantage.

