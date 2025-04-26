Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one was published on Wednesday 23rd April 2025.

London, the brain behind the war in Ukraine

Kit Klarenberg.

Following the long article published on 29th March [2025] by the New York Times, entitled “The Partnership: The Secret History of the War in Ukraine” [link - paywalled], the Times of London also published its own article, focusing on the British role in military operations. The latter clarifies how the British armed forces - from the Ministry of Defence to the various branches of intelligence - were involved at all levels in the “Ukraine-Russia” conflict immediately after (and thus also before) the start of Moscow's Special Military Operation. The title of the article is in fact: “The untold story of British military chiefs’ crucial role in Ukraine” [published on 11th April 2025 - link]. All these details, now reported by the mainstream Anglo-American media, confirm that the Russian military operation was by no means “unprovoked” and that, from the very beginning, it was in fact a war between NATO and Moscow.

The crucial paragraph of the Times of London article points out that although “Britain’s unwavering support for its eastern European ally has been no secret, the extent of its involvement and influence… has remained largely hidden. Until now. Behind closed doors, the Ukrainians refer to Britain’s military chiefs as the ‘brains’ of the ‘anti-Putin’ coalition, made up of America, the UK and dozens of other like-minded nations. Known for having the derring-do to deploy troops inside the country when no one else would, the UK’s role in the war has gone deeper than many observers may think”.

The Times may have been prompted to reveal this “hidden truth” after the publication in Al Mayadeen (2nd April [2025]) of an article by journalist Kit Klarenberg (photo) commenting on the New York Times investigation (“It's official: the conflict in Ukraine is a British proxy war”) [link]. According to Klarenberg, the most striking passages of the New York newspaper's investigation “highlight London’s principal role in influencing and managing Ukrainian - and by extension US - actions and strategy in the conflict”. The only possible conclusion, he writes, is that “the ‘proxy war’ is of British conception and design. If a rapprochement between Moscow and Washington succeeds, it would represent the most spectacular failure to date of Britain’s concerted post-World War II conspiracy to exploit American military might and wealth for its own purposes”.

The second article that follows was published on Tuesday 22nd April 2025.

US government bond crisis: financial system on the brink of collapse

The main lesson to be learned from last week's US bond market crisis is that the actions of the US government always have consequences - regardless of whether they are right or wrong. Markets do not tolerate anything that destabilises the order of the financial system, including control over the sovereign debt of states.

In the post-Bretton Woods world of “independent” central banks, floating exchange rates and “originate to distribute” finance, no government has effective control over its finances. The value of debt is determined by speculative investors, both short-term and long-term, i.e. traders who bet on the difference between current and future prices. There is an $800 billion market based on this kind of “basis trade” in US Treasury bonds, dominated by a few hedge funds: Citadel, Millennium, Bridgewater, among others. If one of these funds misses a bet and is forced to liquidate for a margin call, a wave of panic selling can ensue, generating a liquidity crisis and a market crash. This is, in all likelihood, what happened on 8th April [2025], when the yield on 30-year US bonds - normally a safe haven in times of equity crisis - crossed the 5% threshold.

The situation had been building up for 18 months, and the Trump administration's tariff attack may have been the fuse that triggered this crisis of reverse leverage. The severity of the event is comparable to the crises of 2019 and 2020, when the Federal Reserve was forced to inject liquidity en masse. But today, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell would risk being accused of succumbing to political pressure if he were to take emergency action just days after Trump's public calls for action.

A source far from uninvolved in the financial war, London's The Economist, admitted that “America’s financial system came close to the brink” on 8th April [2025]. “Turbulence is likely to return... If trading were to stall again, the Fed would be forced to step in as a buyer of last resort and offer emergency loans to systemically relevant firms in trouble. (…) However, this could cause further shocks, and the question remains as to how much central banks can actually use monetary policy to mitigate systemic risks. It would be imprudent to think that the shocks are over, or that foreign investors' confidence in US assets - now cracked - can be magically restored. How much longer can the system hold before something really breaks?’ (The Economist, 10th April 2025) [link - paywalled].

A new maxi-rescue by the Fed would increase the risk of hyperinflation. What is needed, then, to avoid a colossal dollar bailout and a deep recession? Nothing less than a comprehensive reorganisation of the financial system: eliminate whole categories of speculative debt; separate commercial banks from investment banks and prevent the latter from accessing central bank liquidity; create a National Infrastructure Bank at the New York Federal Reserve, starting with energy and water projects, as well as international development loans. The initial capital? An exchange between Treasury bonds and shares in the new public bank (in the picture: LaRouche's 4 laws to get out of the crisis).