Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Loreto Giovannone, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 28th October 2025.

(All formatting original).

Hillary Clinton (L) and Madeleine Albright (R).

“Through me you pass into the city of woe, through me you pass into eternal pain, through me you pass among the lost”. (Dante Alighieri, Divine Comedy, Inferno, Canto III, lines 1-3)

Dr Madeleine Korbel Albright, 84, the first female US Secretary of State under Bill Clinton (1997–2001), died of cancer in Washington DC [on 23rd March 2022]. She was born on 15th May 1937 in Prague, Czechoslovakia, as Marie Jana Korbelová. She was the daughter of Josef Korbel, Czech-American ambassador to Yugoslavia, and Anna Spiegelová, who was of Jewish descent on her mother’s side.

Marie taught for thirty years at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, founded by Father Edmund Walsh in 1919. It is remarkable that, at the end of her life, Madeleine Korbelova Albright (Marie Jana Korbelova) titled her last book Inferno and Other Destinations. It remains unclear which hell she was referring to, considering her Jewish origins. The book does not reveal whether Madeleine was referring to Ge-Hinnom (Hebrew: גֵי־הִנֹּם, ghe-hinnom), the name of the valley where, according to the biblical narrative, Moloch was worshipped – the bronze idol that housed a burning furnace where victims, usually young people, were thrown as human sacrifices – or to the “kingdom of the Underworld” in Dante’s Christian Hell. Today’s Georgetown University, where Madeleine taught, was founded in 1789 as Georgetown College by John Carroll, the first American bishop, and is the oldest Roman Catholic institution of higher education in the United States. Madeleine, whom we refer to here by her given name Marie, begins her book Inferno by addressing the slavery practised by these Jesuits. Ever since John Carroll founded Georgetown College (the first American Catholic school), the institution owned its own plantation and black slaves.

So, Marie starts from afar and explains: “In recent years, Georgetown has grappled with its historical identity as an owner, exploiter and seller of slaves. Responding to pressure from students, the administration has offered apologies, renamed buildings and promised to fund projects that benefit the descendants of those who were victims of the slave trade. The controversy is still ongoing. Ironically, the mother of the university’s most revered president, Patrick Francis Healy (1874-1882), grew up as a slave in Georgia before the war. Although Healy identified with his Irish father’s heritage, he remains one of the few people of African American descent to lead a predominantly white university”. The large Healy family included James, America’s first known black Catholic priest (and bishop); Patrick, the first black Jesuit, professor and rector of Georgetown University; and Eliza, one of the first black Catholic mother superiors.

The black slaves who worked for Georgetown College were called priest’s slaves. Marie dismisses the matter solely on the basis of historical identity without asking herself what happened to Christian morality and ethics. If, as several historical texts have established, Jews also practised the slave trade for a long time and with profit, were they the ones who sold the slaves to the Jesuit evangelisers or were they the Jesuits of Africa themselves?

In his book, Marie explained the resolute method she used during his thirty years in the classrooms of Georgetown University:

“The course I teach, America’s National Security Tool Box, is designed to help students learn about the options available to a president when faced with an international crisis or when trying to persuade a foreign government to act in a certain way. The tools are surprisingly few, but they include incentives (aid, trade, arms sales), punitive measures (sanctions, military coercion) and diplomacy in all its forms.”

These are colonisers’ methods, which, behind the propaganda of “exporting democracy”, use the law of the strongest and strategies derived from investments and financial markets. Marie explains how they train future “watchdogs” who, dressed as government officials, ambassadors and diplomats, will be sent around the globe to invade, corrupt, pressure, blackmail, threaten, cheat, instil fear and terror, bomb, devastate and plunder.

“Every semester, on the first day of class, I greet a room full of fresh faces for whom even my oldest stories are new. After going over the rules (no laptops or mobile phones allowed), we begin. I urge students to leave behind any preconceptions they may have and start with the basic puzzle of why countries do what they do. Here, I emphasise five factors that translate roughly into an equal number of questions: What are a country’s strengths and where is it vulnerable? Is its political system controlled from above or driven by pressure from below? Are its neighbours friendly or hostile? What is the nation’s image of itself? Are its leaders decisive and visionary, or insecure and unable to see beyond the present?”

This is how the Jesuit American University teaches the infernal machinations of domination, colonisation, reducing states to debt slavery, the rapacious plundering of raw materials and capitalist-colonial exploitation in favour of the Anglo-American world and the finance that dominates it. This is the Deuteronomic policy implemented by the US in the service of the masters of global finance.

Marie continues:

“The answers to these questions could tell us, for example, why Vladimir Putin took the risk of stealing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. He had enough power within Russia to make decisions unilaterally. He thought that the break-up of the Soviet Union had been a disaster and that Crimea, where he had spent his honeymoon, was a legitimate part of Russia. A risk-taker, he gambled that annexing the region would appeal to nationalist sentiments at home strongly enough to outweigh the costs of global opposition. Finally, he sought to restore his country’s dominance within the region so that its neighbours would seek to please (and appease) him rather than the United States or Western Europe. All of this was predictable, but not predicted by any Western intelligence agency”.

Marie, blinded by her lust for domination, exaggerates her manipulation in narrating events. She forgets the Minsk Treaty, omits the coup d’état orchestrated by the secret services of America, England and Israel known as “Euromaidan” and, with the arrogance that distinguished her in life, discusses the legitimate belonging of Crimea to Russia. Certainly, the US (NATO) has no legitimacy over Crimea, but Marie’s shamelessness prevented her from understanding that in the past there was the Russian Empire fighting Napoleon, then the Crimean War (1853-1856) against the British, French, Turks and Piedmontese, and finally the Nazi invasion. All wars lost. Today, Crimea remains an inalienable part of Russia for the Russians. The fierce capitalists, robbers of raw materials, for whom Marie worked all her life at Georgetown University, do not care about historical and territorial issues. The only thing they see is the immense mineral resources of Donbass and Ukraine. They pay for the regime they have established in Kiev with public funds allocated by Congress to undermine Russia and continue to steal the vast raw materials of those territories.

Victoria Nuland (L) and Madeleine Albright (R).

“For students, the highlight of the semester is the role-playing weekend, when they are asked to assume the identities of ambassadors, cabinet ministers, and White House officials, while I have the privilege of playing the president. Since 2017, however, I have denied the presidency and therefore, for role-playing purposes, I insist that the name of the chief executive is “Pence”. To provide the appropriate setting and sustenance for our dramatization, the classrooms are divided into a combination of the United Nations Security Council, the White House Situation Room and a food court”.

Does Marie invent under the influence of drugs?

“Due to its size, the university class is divided, with one cohort tackling a crisis scenario on Saturday and the other going through the same obstacle course on Sunday. The scripts, which I develop with the help of my assistants and which my students claim I invent while under the influence of drugs, might include the discovery of a secret nuclear site in Iran, Russia plotting to take control of the Arctic, terrorists detonating explosive devices across the map, or a combination of all three. The pressure on students to make decisions not only challenges their reasoning skills, but also reveals their conception of how the world works. Some students abandon diplomacy almost immediately and want to send in troops or start bombing, regardless of the consequences. Others insist on avoiding bloodshed even when diplomatic measures are clearly doomed. For every role-player who quickly adapts to a sudden twist, there are several who throw up their hands or freeze. I don’t judge too harshly because my scenarios tend to be outlandish from the start, but then, to spice them up even more, I add the equivalent of a fire-breathing dragon at the last minute”.

Marie plays with her students to create hell only for other peoples and nations:

“Imagine, for example, that you are a diplomat assigned to the United Nations the morning after a North Korean missile went off course during a test and crashed into a city in Japan, killing thousands of people. The tragedy appears to have been an accident, but North Korea has not issued any statements and its leader, Kim Jong-un, has disappeared. What would you advise the decision-makers in your capital? And how would you respond when you were informed later in the day that North Korean troops were massing along their country’s southern border, that an unidentified group had hijacked a plane travelling from East Asia to the United States, and that a woman claiming to be Kim Jong-un’s step-sister was plotting to overthrow him and seize power in Pyongyang? Would you, like my Saturday group, seek authorisation to launch military strikes against North Korea, or would you follow the example of my Sunday students and try to organise a coup that would bring a new government to the North and end on a hopeful note? The scenarios were the same every day, but the outcomes differed because of the choices my apprentice ministers made. The lesson was clear: leadership matters...”

Georgetown University, like many American universities, trains students for war. The unit within the university now known by the acronym ROTC [Reserve Officers’ Training Corps] (formerly SATC [Student Army Training Corps]) provides limited or lifelong military training. Marie, the first female Secretary of State of the US superpower, called her students “my apprentice ministers”. On Saturdays, she trains them to wage wars and bomb other countries around the world far from the US; on Sundays, she trains them in conspiracies and coups d’état. Marie had come a long way, born in Czechoslovakia to a Jewish-Catholic family decimated by Nazism, with parents who converted to Catholicism to escape the regime during the Second World War. Marie and her family arrived in America. Her father Josef, on the advice of the State Department, contacted Prof. Philip Edward Mosely, a State Department official and later political adviser to the US ambassador to the United Kingdom, John Gilbert Winant (1941-46). Mosely suggested that Josef go to Denver, where he was paid $5,000 by the University of Denver with funds from the Rockefeller Foundation.

Over a hundred years of wars, with 36 armed conflicts in the last 50 years alone, destruction, coups d’état, colour revolutions and more, spearheaded by Walsh’s School of Foreign Service [SFS]. The SFS has over a hundred years of “honourable service” to the rapacious financial power that usurps other people’s raw materials (minerals, oil, gas), business for private investors and private bank lobbies that despotically decide the fate of most of the world’s peoples and nations. The most serious example of the 20th century was the total annihilation of Japan with the bombing of civilians. The two atomic bombs were not dropped on the theatre of war. No one has ever been tried for the catastrophic, total destruction of the two cities and for burning alive in a second almost 200,000 defenceless people. In her book, Marie continues:

“Before joining the Clinton administration, I was a professor for eight years. After leaving office, I couldn’t wait to return for what I thought would be only a fraction of that time. Now, almost twenty years later, I am afraid to take a sabbatical for fear that the university leadership will decide that I have grown old. Fortunately, that has not happened. In 2019, I had the pleasure of joining John Di Gioia, president of Georgetown, and Dean Joel Hellman to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the School of Foreign Service”.

Hillary Clinton (L) and Madeleine Korbel Albright (R).

Marie presided over NATO’s expansion as Secretary of State during the years when the push was most intense, which was, after all, what she taught at SFS. At the same Jesuit school, she had Joel Hellman as headmaster, the man who led the World Bank’s global activities on fragile states (states that the Americans themselves had destabilised with conflicts and wars). Hellman, Director of the Centre on Conflict, Security and Development, based in Nairobi, Kenya, and Washington DC, was Senior Policy Advisor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London, a former World Bank official who recently allocated another $84 million to private Ukrainian citizens to maintain civil society support for the dictatorial regime – a “tip” disguised as war damage compensation.

One last curious final consideration: Marie Korbel, who hid her identity behind the surname Albright, at the end of her teaching career at the Jesuit SFS, found Hellman as headmaster, nomen omen [Latin expression meaning “the name is a sign”].

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment