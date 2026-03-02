Today I am providing my English translation of a very interesting article by Irmtraud Gutschke, originally in German and first published on nachdenkseiten.de on Thursday 1st January 2026 and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Friday 2nd January 2026. (All emphasis mine, footnotes original).

One might wonder whether those in power have gone mad, given the almost hysterical war propaganda that surrounds us. An attack by Russia is expected, so it would be more than justified for Germany to take on billions [of Euros] in debt. Frenetic armament, cuts in social benefits – but protests against all this are still timid. What is happening to us? The “Neue Gesellschaft für Psychologie” [New Society for Psychology] explored this question at a conference, which resulted in a very interesting publication: “Militarisation of Society: From Happiness Addiction to War Readiness” [link to the book (in German)]. A review by Irmtraud Gutschke.

In these crazy times, I am reminded of a horror story written by Edgar Allan Poe in 1845: “The System of Dr. Tear and Prof. Fether” [here an online version].

Curious to learn about this psychological concept, the narrator visits a psychiatric clinic in the south of France and becomes involved in disturbing and bizarre events, before opening his eyes: the patients have locked up their doctors and guards, who are now losing their minds. Madness has triumphed.

Transferring this concept to the present, it might seem to us that this or that politician, with his aggressive denial of reality, his narcissistic overestimation of himself, combined with a fear of being persecuted, needs psychiatric help. On the contrary, however, they suspect that all those who dare to oppose them in any way are suffering from behavioural disorders.

“The creation of a ‘popular community’ is being prepared to swear allegiance to the war”, reads the introduction to this book [“Militarisation of Society: From Happiness Addiction to War Readiness”]. “This requires, on the other hand, the division of society, the standardisation of the media, the restriction of fundamental rights and freedom of expression, and much more. Any criticism in this regard is pursued with the utmost brutality. All these are developments that have already been put into practice during the Covid period”.

Even then, a social divide had been created, which has since deepened. Ostensibly, it was about pandemic measures, about whether or not to get vaccinated. But behind it lay the fundamental question of how free we still are, whether we are being forced into an illusory world like in the film “The Matrix”. This feeling of unease has grown stronger today. It is not surprising that many are burying their heads in the sand. For their own peace of mind, they put up with the propaganda on the news and then allow themselves to be entertained by evening programmes. This seems to be so much a part of their identity that differing opinions are not tolerated.

A calm debate about the conflict in Ukraine, for example, seems impossible. Those who do not follow the official narrative would often do well to avoid the topic so as not to argue with colleagues, friends and relatives. Is this insecurity, opportunism, cowardice? Doubts and feelings of powerlessness: in such cases, it can be helpful just to give a clear name to what is frightening. But to do that, you first have to understand it.

The book “Militarisation of society. From Happiness Addiction to War Readiness” was published by the Neue Gesellschaft für Psychologie [New Society for Psychology]. Its merit: individual behaviour is considered in a broader social context. Thirty experts – psychologists, but also political scientists, educators, conflict researchers, historians, economists, artists and journalists – shed light on the topic from different perspectives. What an incredible wealth of knowledge has gone into this book! In fact, this book should be a bestseller. But it is not surprising that the media has hardly taken any notice of it so far.

The desire to repress an unacceptable reality

In their book “Macht. Wie die Meinung der Herrschenden zur herrschenden Meinung wird” [“Power. How the opinion of the powerful becomes the dominant opinion”], Almuth Bruder-Bezzel and Klaus-Jürgen Bruder explored manipulation techniques in depth. They published this collection together with Benjamin Lemke and Conny Stahmer-Weinandy.

“The uniformity of the media leaves no room for different voices”, says Benjamin Lemke.

The way in which he combines both fields of knowledge as a psychologist and political scientist is impressive. In his essay “Das Phantasma der Macht im Angesicht von Aufrüstung und Krieg” [“The Phantom of Power in the Face of Rearmament and War”], he refers to both Rosa Luxemburg and Sigmund Freud.

Shortly before the outbreak of the First World War, in 1913, Rosa Luxemburg had already elaborated on the function of militarism in the history of capitalism:

“The fact that capitalism cannot exist peacefully in the long term stems from the economic system and the force of competition. The uneven developments among the major imperialist powers harbour the explosive potential necessary to trigger intra-imperialist wars”.

Sigmund Freud, initially filled with patriotic euphoria, became an opponent of war in the face of rampant violence. A state at war not only resorts to “cunning, lies and deceit” against its enemy, but also demands “obedience and sacrifice from its citizens. At the same time, it deprives them of their freedom of expression through secrecy, censorship and fake news”.

Does this not already apply to Germany today? When contradictions are made unconscious, “a powerful consensus is created that can be inscribed in various ways in the psyche of the loyal citizen: affirmation of good power, denial of powerlessness or denial of power itself”, writes Benjamin Lemke.

Sigmund Freud already knew that the attempts at justification by a ruling class, which are in themselves completely unbelievable, are believed because they help to repress an unacceptable reality, allow escape into illusion and “redeem” the subjects’ fantasies of grandeur and omnipotence. It is therefore “precisely the desire for power, the pretence of one’s own power, sovereignty and self-determination, that is exploited by war rhetoric”.

He precedes his observations with a quote from Bertolt Brecht from 1954:

“Capitalists don’t want war. They have to want it. German capitalists have two options in a war. They betray Germany and hand it over to the United States. They deceive the United States and take command”.

At the moment, the latter scenario may be playing out. Together with the EU warmongers, the German government is opposing the US’s diplomatic efforts, driven by economic interests, to continue to focus, against all logic, on a Ukrainian victory over Russia, so as not to appear as failures after all these years.

Volodymyr Zelensky has just persuaded his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, to resign after investigators searched his office. Perhaps to prevent the corruption scandal from causing even more of a stir? Could Brussels and Berlin also be involved in the end?

A look at history

One of the merits of the book is that it does not neglect the geopolitical context and also highlights the historical background. Not everyone may be aware of what Werner Rügemer writes: according to him, with the outbreak of the First World War, “Wall Street banks and companies linked to them through shareholdings – armaments, energy, food, textiles, etc.” granted loans and supplied arms to the armies “particularly of Great Britain, France and Italy”.

According to Rügemer, the emerging fascist regimes in Europe were also supported by US capital. “From 1935 onwards, Ford, GM and Chrysler produced most of the military vehicles for the Wehrmacht in their subsidiaries in Western Europe and Germany”.

The much-invoked United Nations Charter often remained ineffective against such machinations, summarises political scientist Wolfram Effenberger. International law is increasingly ignored, people are deceived and cheated, conflicts are fuelled rather than resolved, and the potential for mass destruction is kept ready for use rather than dismantled. And all this in the name of humanity….

The media as mouthpiece for power politics

Conflict researcher Leo Ensel titled his text “Imposed war capability and paralysed citizens”. “Why do we react as if it were a natural event over which we have no influence, when in fact everything that happens in this area is in the hands of human beings, who can calculate and decide?” Why is the danger of (nuclear) war so effectively suppressed? Because we cannot and do not want to imagine such a great threat.

Furthermore, the almost uniform media landscape (public and private) provides “a lot of ‘distracting fears’”. “Added to this – as psychologist and Americanist Jonas Tögel pointed out – is the fact that NATO has declared the field of ‘cognitive warfare’… the sixth official theatre of war and is now investing heavily in this area”. “Man must first be educated for war”, writes social pedagogue Conny Stahmer-Weinandy, “his humanity, his vital energy and his expectation of happiness must first be eliminated, he must be distanced from his desires and his life... He must be convinced that abstract concepts such as freedom, homeland, democracy, security and Western values are more real than man himself. Human innocence must first be eliminated and replaced with a profession of faith”. War can then appear as an adventure, promising a close-knit community that is worth defending both internally and externally. “More and more women want to serve their country. They believe it is a matter of equal rights…”.

As long as power depends on the consent of the population and social consensus, it will use control techniques to influence behaviour and thinking to its own advantage.

It is incredible how Joachim Gauck, then Federal President, promoted German soldiers’ foreign missions at the Federal Armed Forces Command Academy in Hamburg on 12th June 2012, admitting: “The fact that there are German casualties again is difficult for our happiness-seeking society to bear”. But freedom “cannot exist without responsibility; without it, it also loses its value and dignity”.

“What effect does this have on the population?” asks psychology professor Klaus-Jürgen Bruder. “Man as an object of circumstances…

We depend on interpreting signs and doing something with this interpretation, on responding to this interpretation”. And we can also oppose this interpretation, act against it. The slogan “Freedom, democracy against autocracy” is, in his eyes, a “hide-and-seek game of power discourse. War is not fought over what is being discussed”.

He believes that the “Covid hoax” was a kind of “dress rehearsal for the preparations for the war that has now been announced”.

Christiane Reymann, co-founder of the Die LINKE party, agrees with him. “How did it happen that, under the banner of the coronavirus, most socially engaged critics suddenly became convinced that the State cared about the welfare of its citizens? Why on earth should the health of citizens suddenly become the focus and benchmark of all its actions?” [That’s very strong point, in my humble opinion! Remember that, soon after the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, Covid almost disappeared from the news. Not only that, now they do not care any more about our health (or anything else): all taxpayers’ money needs to be diverted to the war chest!]

“The criminalisation of protests against violations of fundamental rights under the banner of Covid, labelled as conspiratorial, racist, anti-Semitic, right-wing, far-right… has certainly reinforced one thing: the fear of criticism of the capitalist system”. At best, it is still practised in “slave language”.

Die Linke has emerged weakened from this. “In the Bundestag and Bundesrat, Die Linke is not taking advantage of its opportunity to at least stop the runaway train of militarisation in Germany”. In this regard, I would add that the triumph of having a large parliamentary group probably has a downside. Sometimes, even to impress the public, revolt is simulated. This is what is expected of the left in the political theatre.

But in the Ukrainian conflict, Die Linke is close to the ruling parties, which in turn benefits the AfD, which can now present itself as a force for peace.

And where is the peace movement?

“Man as weapon and theatre of war” – this is how Annelise Fikentscher and Andreas Neumann titled their article. Political techniques to divert and break the population’s interest in peace had already been developed in the United States before 1917. Edward Bernays, Sigmund Freud’s nephew, particularly distinguished himself in this field. The demonisation of communism, which lurked around every corner as the “enemy of God and the fatherland”, was just one of the many means used at the time.

I was surprised to learn about the role that the “International Peace Bureau” in Berlin’s Marienstraße plays today in “preventing the peace movement from deviating from NATO policy”. Is it not remarkable that a “peace office” should serve cognitive warfare? “More effective than defaming the new peace movement,’ the book reads, was “embracing it... The peace movement had to be blunted, it had to be deprived of its strength. […]”

As bitter as it may be, “peace congresses and demonstrations did not prevent either of the two world wars”, Rudolph Bauer sums up. “Facing us, on the side of war, the army and destruction, is a superior force that is well organised, trained in obedience and armed with the latest technology, an omnipotent apparatus of power…”. He quotes Carl von Ossietzky, according to whom German pacifism has always been illusory, enthusiastic, obsessed with ideas. “It was a worldview, a religion, a dogma, without any of this translating into energy... from an organisational point of view, it never involved the masses. This is precisely the crucial point: pacifism must become political…”.

But how can this happen? At least since the beginning of the Covid crisis, the country has been struck by a general sense of fatigue. A population tired and frustrated by alarming daily news closes in on itself instead of following the slogan “Rise up!”. Just don’t rebel: many people instinctively sense the danger and hide in the crowd. Being alone with divergent opinions, or even being marginalised, currently seems more frightening to many citizens than the possible approach of a great war.

They must obey like sheep being sheared before being led to the slaughterhouse – or having all their fleece torn off. The warning against false prophets who present themselves to men as wolves in sheep’s clothing has not lost its validity over the millennia. As in Grimm’s fairy tale, they too can eat chalk. The kids hope that their mother will bring them food and open the door.

Great article, isn’t it? I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did when reading it and translating it. Now, let’s roll up our sleeves and organize ourselves to rise up… unless we want to be sheared and led to the slaughterhouse!

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ