Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Following the visit in Armenia (which I covered here), yesterday (Wednesday 20th August 2025) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his high-level delegation continued their tour to Minsk (Belarus) for a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko and signing of 12 bilateral cooperation agreements covering “a wide range of sectors, including politics and international law, tourism and cultural exchange, arts and media collaboration, health and pharmaceuticals, industrial development, environmental protection, investment, and special economic zones”, as per Al Mayadeen and Tasnim News Agency, which quoted Pezeshkian as saying:

Nowadays, the United States and some European countries are trying to spread unilateralism and dictate their viewpoints on other countries. Such an approach has not been and will not be tolerable by you and us. Western countries, led by the United States, are seeking to carve out our path in accordance with their own wishes. Nonetheless, Iran and Belarus believe they can stand up against the countries that seek to induce others with sanctions, and that they can overcome sanctions and problems by working together seriously Additionally, the EurAsian Economic Union [EAEU], the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], and BRICS serve as frameworks and platforms for facilitation and expansion of constructive interactions between Iran and Belarus.

…whereas Lukashenko described his country as a “friendly and reliable partner” for Iran and added:

I believe that no path forward is blocked as regards the expansion of our cooperation. We can discuss all topics of interest and areas of cooperation, and elevate our relations to the highest levels.

During a high-level meeting with Belarusian officials, Pezeshkian highlighted that…

The current volume of trade is insignificant compared to our capacities. We must build deeper and more enduring foundations between our peoples.

…as quoted by IRNA; at a joint press conference with Lukashenko, he later called Belarus “an important country in the strategic Eurasia region and a reliable partner for the Islamic Republic of Iran”, adding:

We hope, with joint efforts, to see tangible results in expanding and strengthening the volume of trade between the two countries.

In summary, Pezeskhian’s visits to Armenia first and Belarus later and the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements with both countries indicate that Iran is not as isolated as Western mainstream media (MSM) would like you to think. On the contrary, it is strengthening its ties with countries with strategic value in Eurasia.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh - from Tasnim .

Switching from the diplomatic to the military side, yesterday the Iranian Minister of Defense, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a new warning to “USrael” (i.e. the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal state in the Middle East, Israel):

In the 12-day war, we faced a fully supported power. In this war, the Islamic Republic of Iran did not face only the Zionist regime, but the entire logistical, intelligence, and support capabilities of the United States were present in this war. We have much stronger capabilities in using our missiles than in the past, which have not been utilized (yet). The missiles used in the 12-day war were manufactured by the Ministry of Defense a few years ago. Today, we have manufactured and possess missiles that have much better capabilities than previous missiles, and if the Zionist enemy undertakes another act of adventurism (against Iran), we will definitely use these missiles. Despite the use of all these systems [THAAD, MIM-104 Patriot, Iron Dome, and Arrow], the Zionist regime only prevented about 40% of our missiles from hitting in the first days of the war. But in the final days of the war, 90% of our missiles were hitting their targets, which made it clear that both our experience had increased and the opposing side’s defense capabilities had decreased. If this trend had continued, the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces would have definitely had the upper hand.

…as per Tasnim. Later on the same day he was quoted again by Tasnim as saying:

The Armed Forces are in full readiness, closely monitoring any enemy movements, and if they make any miscalculation and attempt to encroach on the sacred soil of our country again, they will face a more crushing response.

These warnings were followed today (Thursday 21st August 2025) by the kick-off of the “Eqtedar 1404” or “Sustainable Power 1404” missile exercise / war game in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean. As reported by Tasnim and IRNA, this naval drill was “attended by the Navy’s surface and subsurface units, flight units, shore-to-sea missile sites, sea-based missile sites, and electronic warfare units” and featured 3 cruise missiles, the first two of which were fired from the Genaveh missile-launching frigate and the Sabalan destroyer:

Nasir, a short-range, radar-evading anti-ship missile renowned for its precision and high destructive power; Qadir, a long-range variant equipped with advanced radar stealth and targeting capabilities, designed to engage distant naval threats; Qader, a medium-range missile launched from Velayat-2 coastal platforms.

The Anglo-Zionists have been warned.

US envoy Steve Witkoff - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that Al Mayadeen in its Short News yesterday quoted Western diplomatic sources as saying that…

Swiss Deputy Foreign Minister Gabriel Luginger carried a message from Steve Witkoff to Tehran. Witkoff's message to Tehran is that Washington is ready for negotiations with guarantees that no conflict will erupt in the process.

I wonder what these guarantees are. In any case, if I were in the Iranian leadership, I would not trust the Outlaw US Empire and I would ignore Witkoff’s message:

“Fool me once, shame on you! Fool me twice, shame on me!”.

Iranian officials have not yet commented on these rumours.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, as expected, yesterday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to reject the mediators’ ceasefire proposal recently approved by Hamas, as reported by Al Mayadeen citing Israeli media as saying that…

Negotiations will be held under heavy fire, and everything depends on reaching an agreement.

…while the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) announced the start of the second phase of its “Gideon’s Chariots (B)” military operation in Gaza, as it launched preliminary manoeuvres to encircle Gaza City carried out by conscript units supported by 133,000 reserve soldiers, as per Al Mayadeen. However, things are not going well for the IDF in Gaza City; in fact, as shown in the video below (from Al Manar), the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, have already ambushed three Israeli tanks in Shujaia neighborhood:

I am not providing further details, as you can find extensive coverage even on Western mainstream media (MSM), but you can also refer to the Al Mayadeen articles in the link above, if interested. I will just comment on this by highlighting the sheer hypocrisy of Western governments that want a ceasefire in Ukraine before negotiations (only because they want/need Ukrainians to regroup and rearm against the Russians!), but, when it comes to the Palestine, it’s fine if Israel carries on with its “war” (read genocide) while negotiating with Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions!

Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, here are a few highlights from the weekly speech that Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, delivered earlier today, calling the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza as “the crime of the century and of our time” and the Jewish-Zionist project as “demonic, violent, and criminal” (sources: Yemen News Agency Saba and Al Maydeen - all emphasis mine):

The call to disarm Hamas and the demand to disarm the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah by Arab governments and regimes is a form of support for the Israeli enemy. These regimes aim to strip any party resisting Israeli occupation and tyranny, posing an obstacle to Israel. Some of them actively collude with the Zionist enemy. [Referring to the Saudi ship blocked in an Italian port carrying weapons destined for Israel (see this article, for instance)] Is it merely a weapons shipment? Does the Saudi regime, which holds the largest oil reserves in the world, now act as a hired porter to deliver weapons in exchange for compensation?

I will conclude this article with two caricatures from Saba, the first one depicting the disarming of Hezbollah by Israel, the Outlaw US Empire and their Lebanese proxies/puppets:

…and the second one… well, I do not think it really needs an explanation:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment