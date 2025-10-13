Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Alessio Mannino, originally in Italian and first published on LaFionda.org on Wednesday 10th September 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 14th September 2025. (All formatting and footnotes mine).

Laurence “Larry” Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

The so-called “risiko” of Italian finance ended with the victory of the CaltaMeloni family (with a stars and stripes side dish). The builder and publisher Franco Caltagirone and Delfin, the holding company of the Del Vecchio heirs (Luxottica), are in fact the new owners of Mediobanca through Monte dei Paschi (MPS), the Sienese institution of which the Treasury, i.e., the government, is the largest shareholder, among which BlackRock, the American fund at the top of global asset management, also appears.

The proximity of these two Italian powerhouses to Giorgia Meloni’s center-right is well known. Less well known, though by no means new, is the usual, eternal rule that guides operations involving the state, which has been confirmed once again: the socialization of losses and the privatization of gains. The Delfin and Caltagirone groups, which together hold a total of 30% of the shares, are also the main shareholders of Mediobanca, which they have now bought. The rescue of MPS cost the public purse €5.4 billion. Since January this year [2025], when the assault was launched, Delfin has earned €850 million and Caltagirone almost €430 million (while BlackRock has raked in €172 million).

By essentially buying themselves into a bank that remained standing only thanks to state intervention, these gentlemen are making dizzying profits thanks to the taxpayer. And they are preparing for the big coup that has been their goal from the beginning: through Mediobanca’s 13% stake in Generali, to get their hands on the insurance company that has €800 billion in investments.

After all, this government, not unlike what a center-left government would do, knows how to make itself appreciated by predatory finance. Last year [2025], KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co), one of the largest pension funds in the United States, acquired a controlling stake in TIM’s NetCo, the [Italian] fixed-line telephone network, after already gaining a foothold in the group with its stake in FiberCop [see my article on this topic]. The ineffective opposition of the Antitrust Authority was to no avail. The picture clearly illustrates what is called financialization: not only of the economy, but also of politics.

It is clear that having the final say on such an important communications hub as the telephone network means having an influence that not only determines but predetermines the international orientation of a government. This is all the more true when one considers that the president of KKR’s analysis institute is a certain David Petraeus, former head of the CIA and former commander of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. In short, finance is inextricably linked to politics. It is politics. But to fully understand this decisive link, it is worth taking a look at the landscape of the lords of money.

KKR, together with Blackstone, is at the top of the category of financial companies known as private equity firms, which have various types of securities and shares in their portfolios and specialize in taking over companies that are in decline or in need of financing, cutting their costs (i.e. laying off employees), stripping them down, and usually reselling them in pieces.

Together with hedge funds, the classic stock market speculators, they are referred to as “grasshoppers” or “locusts”. Other types include banks (traditional, such as Deutsche Bank or Intesa, and investment banks, such as Lazard, Rothschild, and Goldman Sachs), web oligopolists (Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon), multinational digital platforms (Uber, Netflix, Deliveroo, Airbnb, etc.) and, last but not least because they are actually at the top of the pyramid, the three mega-funds BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. The ubiquitous “Big Three” operate as if they were investment banks but are not banks, and therefore are not subject to the regulation and supervision to which the banking system is subject. They invest mainly in pharmaceuticals (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson), digital (Google, Apple, Meta, Snapchat, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix), insurance (United Health Group, Elevance Health, Prudential Financial, and Centene Corporation), food (Coca Cola, Pepsi, Heinz), electronic payments (Visa, Mastercard, PayPal), and, of course, other financial entities (such as the aforementioned KKR and Blackstone), not to mention weapons (they are present in Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Honeywell, etc.). But they do not disdain information either: Fox, CNN, CNBC. And they have no qualms about controlling the rating agencies that give them their ratings, S&P Global Rating, Fitch, and Moody’s.

The most striking feature is the inherent conflict of interest which, as seen in the MPS-Mediobanca case, is a classic in the sector: BlackRock is in fact 14% owned by Vanguard, which in turn is 13.5% owned by BlackRock, while State Street owns 8.1% of BlackRock and 12.6% of Vanguard. The greatest concentration of financial power ever seen in history consists of a web from which it is impossible to discern who dominates whom. What we do know is that their clients are part of the global elite, the real elite, the crème de la crème made up of those with at least $50-100 million in liquid assets. These are not only individuals in the circle of the world’s wealthiest rentiers, but above all banks, foundations, insurance companies, funds, etc.

BlackRock deserves a separate mention. It manages 70 companies in 30 countries and is co-owner of more than 20,000 companies, banks, and other entities. It provides consulting services to the US government, the International Monetary Fund, the ECB, and the European Commission. Its rise is due to the administration of Democrat Barack Obama, who, during the 2008 crisis, tasked BlackRock with normalizing the credit market by liquidating Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns and rescuing AIG insurance. And so, in the two-year period 2008-2009, BlackRock’s assets under management skyrocketed to over $3 trillion.

Its origins are mysterious. Founded in the second half of the 1990s by Laurence “Larry” Fink (inventor of the infamous “subprime” financial products based on mortgage securitization, someone who should be in prison for life for this alone), in 1999 the majority shareholder was a small provincial bank, the Pittsburgh National Corporation. In 2005, the latter acquired Riggs National Bank, a bank unknown to most but well known to insiders: its deposits included the accounts of 23 of the 45 presidents of the United States, as well as almost all foreign embassies in the US.

With its registered office in Delaware, a tax haven where you can set up a shell company in a matter of minutes and without a passport, Riggs played a leading role in laundering bribes from Russian oligarchs, Saudi officials, and even, at the time, Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. However, after being acquired by Pittsburgh, Riggs ceased to exist. And its privileged clientele, with its network of relationships at the highest levels, moved to BlackRock.

Politically speaking, the galaxy of capitalist fiefdoms we are talking about is an expression of the United States. As long as the US dollar remains the global currency of exchange, Wall Street capitalism, and with it Western capitalism, will manage to stay afloat. But only by virtue of two levers: the increasingly costly attempt to maintain military hegemony in various quarters, and the action of the large funds mentioned above, which translate all their operations into greenbacks. In practice, it is through the imperial use of the dollar, based on a warmongering policy and the contribution of high finance, that the model country of the West manages not to collapse like a house of cards (rags).

What is hypocritically called the “real economy”, on the other hand, survives thanks to two elements: the trillions of dollars of public intervention (Inflation Reduction Act), covered by the abnormal debt floating on the shoulders of savers around the world, and customs duties, which Donald Trump has turned into a weapon of geopolitical pressure. Offloading the burden of debt externally on the one hand and resorting to protectionism on the other is an explosive mixture. Washington has a vital need to drain as much international savings as possible. And it is in this passage that the funds have the essential task of channelling money. This, then, is where their symbiotic relationship with Uncle Sam’s crisis-ridden imperialism lies.

Fink and his cronies are salivating over the €170 billion treasure trove of Italian pension funds, not to mention Generali’s €800 billion. Rome is rolling out the red carpet. All this while counting on the average citizen’s ignorance of financial matters, the good offices (press) of the media, and the characteristic style of the stealthy world of professional speculators: opacity. Between corporate matryoshka dolls and supply chains that get lost in the maze of stocks, the power of those who hold the purse strings is shielded, so to speak, a priori.

How many people are aware, for example, that the leading partner of Rothschild, the world’s number one bank in acquisitions and mergers, is an unknown company called Jardine Matheson Holdings, with its operational headquarters in Hong Kong and its legal headquarters in Bermuda? And how many people know that 69% of hedge funds are domiciled in the Cayman Islands, which, let us remember, are British territory, a rogue state par excellence?

Raise your hand if you are aware that seven companies, just seven companies, are worth almost 38% of all companies listed on Wall Street, an unprecedented configuration that has no counterpart in the real economy. One of them is Amazon. Well, who would put $2 trillion on the table to buy Amazon? No one. It is a huge construct totally disconnected from reality. A sham. Institutionalized fraud.

The issue of out-of-control finance is not technical: it is political. To address it, we would need to change the social power relations within the states that protect, benefit from, or depend on it. In other words, it is necessary to change the conditions that ensure its position of power and privilege. And this can only be done through political struggle. There is no escape. Utopian, of course, given that the adversary has disproportionate means to silence any opposition. But there is no other way.

Western finance, of which we are, willingly or unwillingly, more or less unwitting accomplices, is not a divine entity descended from heaven, nor is it the result of natural human evolution.

It is a system of domination that has its headquarters in certain countries. In fact, in one or two. It is no coincidence that Germany, the only European power theoretically capable of worrying the White House (especially today, with France in dire straits), is governed by a chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who was directly on BlackRock’s payroll. The problem of finance is at the heart of the Problem.

