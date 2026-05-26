GeoPolitiQ

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
2h

Yemen is honor's last stronghold

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

Great statement by Medvedev, sticking it to the Empire of Lies and Fake Ceasefires: USreal.

U.S. Central Command buffoons are a laughingstock, labelling their bombing of Iranian speedboats as "self-defense", while expressing outrage when Iran retaliates.

Too bad credibility is not negotiable.

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