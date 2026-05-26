Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev - from X .

Let me start this update from Russia, as its Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, issued the following statement today (Tuesday 26th May 2026) on a post on his Telegram channel:

Frankly, it’s hard to guess what must have happened to the feeble brains of the leaders of the so-called ukraine, whose grandfathers had fought for what was then our common land and hated the Banderites with all their soul, that prompted them to kneel during the reinterment of the Nazi bastards. First, Melnik; then Konovalets, and Bandera is next. Hey, you, degenerate in green, aren’t you afraid that your grandfather might come for you in the dead of night to strangle you with his bony hand? Or that “true-blue ukrainians” will remember your origins and your prancing with the Muscovites and decide to hang you for losing a substantial part of the country? Sure, Germany has its fair share of Nazis, but even they don’t dare sanctify Schicklgruber, Bormann, Göring, Himmler, or Goebbels on a national scale. The Kiev degenerates can beat the competition here! Oh, one more thing. The Israeli MFA has denounced the atrocious reinterment of a criminal as a “hero of free ukraine” but what about their supplies of various military equipment to Kiev? Or is it their bloody business as usual?

Following European governments’ decision not to withdraw their diplomatic missions from Kiev, despite Russian warnings of impending strikes on the Ukrainian capital (see my previous article and translation on this topic), Medvedev tweeted:

I suspect that EU leaders are willing to sacrifice a few of their diplomats, who most likely will be killed by a faulty Patriot rather than by a Russian missile, so that they can have an excuse to finally declare war on Russia, since Ukronazis cannot last much longer any more!

Let’s now move to the Middle East…

US-Iran ceasefire on the verge of collapse

American F-35 fighter jet- from Al Mayadeen .

Soon after publishing my previous article last night (Monday 25th May 2026), things escalated (but also de-escalated) quite quickly around Iran, when the Outlaw US Empire decided to violate the ceasefire.

As reported by Al Mayadeen and MES, American fighter jets targeted two IRGC Navy speedboats, killing 4 sailors, allegedly attempting to lay naval mines, with sounds of explosions and air defense activity reported in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask, as per MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6), which also reported on IRGC Navy responding with anti-ship missiles targeting US warships in the Gulf of Oman and downing multiple US drones (possibly MQ-9 Reaper drones - see first video below from MES) that were likely “trying to identify the launch location of Iranian missiles towards US warships”. Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim and Mehr also cited an IRGC statement issued this morning (Tuesday 26th May 2026) saying that its air defense units had also opened fire on an RQ-4 reconnaissance aircraft and an F-35 fighter jet, forcing both to withdraw from Iranian airspace (see second video below, also from MES).

Overnight, CENTCOM spokesman Tim Hawkins stated on Fox News that…

US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.

…as reported by MES, which also quoted other US officials as saying to Al-Jazeera:

The Iranians attempted to attack U.S. forces multiple times in the past 24 hours. One of the incidents involved the Iranians launching surface-to-air missiles at U.S. fighter jets. [Certainly it would help if you abided to the ceasefire and do not bomb IRGC speedboats legitimately patrolling Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz!]

Of course, even when they are the first to open fire and kill people, they are always doing it on self-defense, no matter what!

Nevertheless, as aforementioned, things calmed down quickly after this fire exchange.

Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi (L) and Head of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi (R) - from IRNA.

Following these “incidents”, as US officials called them, Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned the enemy that…

If the US and Israel launch a new attack on our country, Iran’s reaction will be very devastating. In the event of another round of war, Iran’s attacks would reach beyond the region’s borders and would be heavier and more violent than earlier. The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for war and has identified its targets in the event of a new attack by the United States and the Zionist regime. If war breaks out again and Iran's [oil] exports are prevented, the Islamic Republic will prevent transfer of oil from the region.

…as quoted by IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (all emphasis mine).

Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, added that Iranian Armed Forces are their “peak readiness”, as per IRNA, which quoted him as saying:

We were informed during the meeting [with the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters] about the drones. As in the past, our Armed Forces will respond maximally to any act anywhere, whether within our geography or beyond the region if insecurity originates there. The post-Ramadan War Iran is completely different from the pre-war Iran.

Speaking on Iranian TV earlier, before the ceasefire violations, Azizi outlined 5 conditions for the Outlaw US Empire to earn Iran’s trust, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and Mehr:

end to the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, with guarantees that the war will not be repeated; the lifting of the naval blockade, guaranteeing the passage of non-military vessels through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian supervision; acceptance of Iranian arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz; the suspension of oil sanctions for 30 to 60 days; the release of Iran’s frozen assets.

If these five confidence-building measures are carried out, we will enter a 30-day and 60-day timeframe, followed by discussions on the details of sanctions and the remaining issues; otherwise, this agreement will not happen. If at any point we feel that a measure is being taken against national interests, national security, or sovereignty, it is our duty to prevent it.

In any case, Brigadier General Nasser Arasteh, Deputy Head of the Iranian Supreme Leader's military advisory group, stated “war or no war, US will have no place in [the] Persian Gulf”, adding (source: Fars):

No one has the right to transit without permission from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, and foreign ships will not transit without Iran's authorization.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning the actions of the “terrorist US army”, saying (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

These aggressive actions, concurrently with the ongoing diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, have once again exposed the malice and bad faith of the US administration towards the Iranian nation, the people of the region, and the international community. It also demonstrated that the principled approach of the Iranian nation, in all three arenas of the battlefield, the streets, and diplomacy, based on deep mistrust of the US regime, is rooted in logic and a profound understanding of its malicious, criminal nature and conduct towards the Iranian people. The responsibility for all consequences arising from these aggressive actions lies with the US regime. Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave any act of mischief unanswered and will not allow even the slightest hesitation in defending Iran’s national sovereignty.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Mehr .

Meanwhile, today (Tuesday 26th May 2026) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered restoration of internet access across the country (see Al Mayadeen) and held a meeting with Defense Ministry officials, urging faster advancement of defense technology and stating (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

The enemy never imagined that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran possessed such offensive capability, operational readiness, and strategic preparedness.

…warning that…

the enemy has acquired new technologies and tools.

Later in the day, Pezeshkian held a series of high-level phone calls with:

Iraqi officials (see Al Mayadeen)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (see IRNA),

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (see IRNA),

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (see IRNA),

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (see IRNA),

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (see IRNA),

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L), Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs official spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari (C) and Advisor on Political Affairs to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Amir Ebrahim Rasouli (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

On the diplomatic front, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented thusly on the ongoing negotiations (source: Al Mayadeen):

There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress. The president's expressed his desire to make it. He's either going to make a good deal or no deal.

In fact, the Iranian negotiation team, led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held consultations in Doha with Qatari officials until this afternoon, when they returned to Tehran (Iran), as per MES, Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, which reported that the main focus of discussions was the release of Iran’s frozen assets (approximately $24 billion in total), one of the main points of the draft Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire. However, in a tweet on X, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs official spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari rejected some reports saying that Qatar had offered half of the frozen asses (i.e. $12 billion) in exchange for agreeing to a deal with the Outlaw US Empire (see also Al Mayadeen):

Reports claiming that the State of Qatar “offered” $12 billion to Iran to ensure the conclusion of an agreement are utterly baseless and are being circulated by parties seeking to derail the agreement and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting stability in the region. Qatar's diplomatic efforts, which are conducted in coordination with regional partners, are well-known and transparent, and these narratives are nothing more than desperate attempts to tarnish the reputation of the State of Qatar as a reliable international player in the pursuit of peace.

Amir Ebrahim Rasouli, advisor on political affairs to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, clarified to Al Mayadeen that…

During the Doha negotiations, we raised the issue of frozen Iranian funds, as well as the export of our oil. A significant portion of Iran’s frozen funds must be released, oil exports must be permitted, and maritime restrictions must be lifted as part of confidence-building measures. The administration of the Strait of Hormuz must henceforth fall under Iranian oversight. The Strait of Hormuz should be managed by Iran in cooperation with the countries of the region, and we will seek to reach agreements with them. If the United States resorts to semantic maneuvering in the coming hours, the outcome will mirror what occurred in Islamabad, when negotiations were suspended. However, if Washington seeks to continue talks, it must abandon false narratives and demonstrate commitment through concrete actions rather than rhetoric.

It is also worth reporting that Pakistani government has rejected US calls to join normalization accords with Israel, reaffirming its longstanding refusal to normalize relations with the Zionist entity until the Palestinian cause is resolved, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif as saying (all emphasis mine):

Personally, I don’t think we should join any such accord that clashes with our fundamental ideologies. How could Pakistan sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day? We have a very clear stance that this is not acceptable to us.

…adding that “Pakistan remains the only country whose passports do not include Israel among recognized travel destinations”, something that any decent country in the world should do, in my humble opinion!

On the other hand, it must be said that the head of Israeli internal security agency Shin Bet, David Zini, met with former Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan during a recent visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to discuss possible future political and security arrangements in Gaza, according to Al Mayadeen, citing The Wall Street Journal, Israeli public broadcaster Kan, as well as Israeli and regional sources. However, in recent media remarks, “Dahlan has publicly rejected the prospect of assuming any security, executive or ministerial position”, calling instead “for the development of a realistic and implementable international plan leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state”.

Speaking of UAE, it is worth mentioning that a military source told Tasnim that technical assessments by Iranian Armed Forces suggest that over the last several weeks Israel has carried out several drone attacks against the UAE as part of a “false flag” operation in order to “provoke” the Emiratis against Iran.

Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri Kani (second from left) and Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali (second from right) - from IRNA .

In parallel, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri Kani flew to Moscow (Russia) to attend the 14th International Security Forum and also to “meet and hold talks with a number of Russian political and security officials, as well as representatives and officials from other countries and organization, on the sidelines of the conference”, as per IRNA and Mehr.

By the way, IRNA reported on Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali complaining about lack of coordination between US officials in Washington and those in negotiating delegations abroad:

We made proposals several times, but as I said, the reason they did not bear fruit is Trump’s personal approach. This shows that they are not coordinated among themselves. Our messages are the same ones exchanged through the Pakistani side, and the proposals Iran has presented so far have been reasonable proposals.

Returning to Iran, today its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, issued the following message on occasion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca (Saudi Arabia), the holiest city in Islam, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

In the Name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful O God! I respond to Your call. You have no partner and all praise, all blessings and all dominion and power are from You and belong to You… This year’s Hajj season has once again arrived and the pilgrims of the Islamic Ummah have worn the ihram of servitude, reciting the talbiyah [the call of the pilgrims during the Hajj: “Here I am in answer to your call, O Allah”] so that they may migrate from a material and mundane life to a divine and blissful life: a tawhidi [monotheistic] life centered on worshipping God, the Majestic and Exalted, and on the rejection, negation and renunciation of false deities associated with God. But the opportunity for this migration is not limited only to this year’s visitors and pilgrims to the baytullah [holy sanctuary of Mecca]. It includes all Muslim brothers and sisters of Iran and from across the world – from those who have already performed the Hajj in their past years of life to those who have not yet been granted the opportunity to undertake the rites of Hajj. The condition for this migration is to wear the perpetual ihram of divine remembrance, to perform a constant circumambulation [tawaf] around the Axis of Truth, to strive relentlessly [sa’i] between the momentous peaks of divine duties, to strike [rami] the evil Satan and his alluring manifestations and all his followers without cease, to stand [in vigil] in a state mixed with attention and humble supplication, to feed the disabled poor and the wayfarers, to sacrifice selfish desires and deviant inclinations and to cleanse inner impurities, and in all states, to be ready to serve and raise high the banner of defending the Truth. And it was in this manner that the Iranian nation stepped onto the path of this very migration at the miqat [the appointed spiritual threshold where pilgrims enter the ritually purified state] of the Islamic Revolution. They answered the Abrahamic call of the Great Khomeini, cast off the garments of submission to domination, put on the ihram of worldly and eternal felicity and with fervent cries of labbayk, sought to perform their tawaf around the pure Islamic teachings of Prophet Muhammad (sallallahu alayhi wa alihi wa sallam), drawing near to the all-illuminating light of universal justice and the Supreme Wilayat [Divine Guardianship]. Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar. La ilaha illa Allah. Wa Allahu Akbar. Allahu Akbar. Wa lillahi al-hamd. Allahu Akbar ‘ala ma hadana. [God is the Greatest, God is the Greatest. There is no god but Allah. God is the Greatest. God is the Greatest. And all praise is due to Allah. God is the Greatest for what He has guided us to] Yes, Allahu Akbar [God is the greatest] … And it was precisely with this [divine] weapon – Allahu Akbar – that the Muslim nation of Iran rose up 47 years ago, toppling the tyrannical, dictatorial and dependent Pahlavi regime, severing the grasping hands of the greedy and arrogant United States from the country and completely eradicating Zionist influence. It was with this very weapon – Allahu Akbar – that after the Ba’athist regime of Saddam [Hussein] invaded Iran’s soil, the devoted mujahideen and selfless youth forged the epic of the 8-Year Sacred Defense and put the Ba’athist regime in its place despite it being backed by all the global powers from the East to the West. They firmly continued this steadfast Resistance for years to come, in the face of economic siege, coups, unjust sanctions, and countless political, propaganda and economic attacks by enemies against the Islamic Republic. Allahu Akbar… It was this very weapon of Allahu Akbar that strengthened the bonds of connection of the Islamic Ummah and the young mujahideen of the Resistance Front – from Iran to Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq and Syria, from Africa and Yemen to Afghanistan, Pakistan and all the free nations of the world, so that this Firm Rope [habl al-matin] may rise to defend the very essence of the Islamic Ummah against the usurping Zionist aggressors, crush the agenda of Daesh [ISIS], unleash the Al-Aqsa Flood and to leave the teetering Zionist regime to gasp its final breath. Allahu Akbar… Yes, God the Blessed and Exalted, is greater than can be described… It was this weapon of Allahu Akbar that enabled the Islamic Republic of Iran to reduce the Zionist regime to helplessness under its crushing blows during the Second Imposed War in the month of Khordad 1404 [June 2025], to deal the American aggressor a hard slap and to thwart the enemy’s objective of subjugating Iran. And the weapon of Allahu Akbar granted the Iranian nation such strength and power that after the heart-rending martyrdom of our illustrious Leader – the rightful successor of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei (may God elevate his noble station) at the hands of the most evil forces in the world today, that it [Iranian nation] experienced a divine bi’tha [prophetic rising up to be active on the scene] and through its all‑embracing presence in every arena where it was needed, transfixed the eyes of the world by its feats of honor. Allahu Akbar… Truly, God the Blessed and Exalted, transcends all description… It was this weapon of Allahu Akbar that in the Third Imposed War, secured the valiant fighters and self-sacrificing Armed Forces of Islamic Iran alongside the mujahideen of the Resistance Front – especially those in beloved Lebanon – decisive victories against the two terrorist, American-Zionist armies which were armed to the teeth. By putting their trust in the Lord and by utilizing their missiles and drones across land, air and sea, they performed the rami [stoning] of the Great Satan, America, and its trained beast, the Zionist regime, witnessing firsthand the fulfillment of God’s true promise of victory for those who fight on His path. And once again, Allahu Akbar… Beyond all doubt, God the Blessed and Exalted, is greater than can be described. His forces prevail over every power… And it is with this same weapon of Allahu Akbar that in the wake of the bi’tha of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, the bi’tha of the Islamic Ummah will be forged. Renunciation of the polytheists [the act of barā’at] will spread from the Hajj rite of stoning the pillars [rami al-jamarat] into the personal, social and political spheres of Muslims’ lives across the farthest corners of the world. The Islamic Ummah and the nations of the region possess many shared capacities and common interests that will shape the new order and the future architecture of the region and the world. I, with sincerity and purity of intention, invite all Islamic countries and governments to friendship and cooperation in goodness, so that by working together we may take steps toward the advancement of the Islamic Ummah and the resolution of the Islamic world’s problems. What is certain in this regard is that the hands of time will not turn back, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for US bases. The United States not only will no longer have a safe haven for its mischief and for establishing military bases in the region but day by day, it is growing more distant from its former status. The shaken Zionist regime and the cancerous tumor of Israel are likewise approaching the final stages of their wretched existence, and by God’s grace – and in accordance with the decisive and forward-looking words of our magnanimous martyred Leader (may God sanctify his pure soul) ten years ago – it will not live to see twenty‑five years after that date, God willing. For this reason, the issue and act of renunciation of the polytheists [barā’at] carries even more significance in this year’s Hajj. Its depth and scope regarding the US and the Zionist regime extend far beyond the formal rite of renunciation [bara’at] during the Hajj season and at its miqat. In various parts of Iran and the world – and continuing well beyond these blessed days – “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” shall become the common chants of the Islamic Ummah and the world’s oppressed, especially among the youth. The future belongs to the Islamic Ummah and the New Islamic Civilization. Each of us can play a role in realizing this future and bringing it closer, in accordance with our resolve, capacity and sense of responsibility. In this year’s Hajj, Iranian pilgrims have a prominent and effective role in narrating the victory of the Third Imposed War to their fellow Muslim brothers and sisters and in inspiring hope in them for a bright future. I ask all dear pilgrims to diligently pray for the hastening of the reappearance of the Savior of Humanity - may God hasten his reappearance - and to pray for the unity of the Islamic Ummah, the liberation of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the resolution of the great hardships facing Muslims and the attainment of final victory against Global Arrogance. I ask that you also include me in your benevolent prayers. O Lord! Send blessings upon Muhammad and the progeny of Muhammad, envelop the pilgrims and the entire Islamic Ummah with the radiance of Your mercy and compassion. Bestow upon them the blessing of an accepted Hajj, illuminate their hearts with the rays of divine knowledge and penetrating insight and strengthen their resolve and will to move on the path of reforming the state of the Ummah and achieving final victory over the enemies of Islam. O Lord! Send down Your boundless grace and mercy upon the pure souls of those who were martyred on the path of God – especially the martyrs of the Resistance Front and foremost among them our magnanimous, martyred Leader (may God elevate his noble station). Grant his celestial soul abundant reward from the Hajj of the pilgrims, the worship of the worshippers and the striving of the strivers from among those who were graced by the guidance and leadership of the Leader of the Ummah, and aid the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah in steadfastly continuing along his path and purpose. O Lord! Bestow Your most excellent blessings and greetings upon our master and mawla, the Awaited Imam Mahdi - may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his pure ancestors. Encompass all of us and the entire Islamic Ummah with his pure and accepted supplications. Illuminate and adorn the world with his blessed arrival, as You have promised, for our hearts are overflowing with certainty in that inevitable promise. “Allah has promised those of you who believe and do righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] on earth, just as He did for those before them and that He will firmly establish for them their religion which He has chosen for them, and that He will surely replace their fear with safety” (Holy Quran 24:55). May Allah’s greetings, mercy and blessings be upon all our Muslim brothers and sisters. Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Khordad 5, 1405

Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1447

[May 26, 2026]

News and updates from Lebanon

From MES and Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Lebanon, as announced yesterday (see my previous update), Israel escalated its airstrikes across Lebanon with the exception of the capital, Beirut, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), according to which 47 towns and villages were bombed only yesterday, and MES (1, 2 and 3), which quoted Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich as saying publicly:

The most effective way to stop Hezbollah is simply to announce that for every FPV drone, 10 buildings in Beirut will be destroyed. For example, if there were seven drones, then 70 buildings. If it were 15, then 150 buildings will be flattened. And if the buildings in Beirut are all gone, then we move on to Tyre, Sidon, and the Beqaa Valley

…whereas Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated:

We need to completely shut off all electricity in Lebanon.

In practice, they want to repeat in Lebanon what they did in Gaza. In case you do not remember what Yoav Gallant said soon after Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023, here is a reminder:

This is the result of their military operations against what call “Hezbollah fighters”:

The IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) also announced the expansion of their ground operations in southern Lebanon, advancing beyond the so-called “Yellow Line”, allegedly in “an effort to counter the growing threat posed by Hezbollah’s Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)”, as per Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen, according to which 22 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the outset of the war on Lebanon.

However, despite lacking air force, real Hezbollah fighters have managed to stop the advance of Israeli troops, after heavy close-quarters confrontations “with coordinated rocket fire, artillery shells, and drone operations”, as per Al Mayadeen. Not only that, but they are also paying back in kind, but targeting Israeli soldiers and NOT civilians, paramedics, women and children, as Little Satan does. Thanks to cheap FPV drones and dozens of operations every day, Hezbollah is inflicting severe casualties to the enemy and damaging its equipment, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). Watch the video below of a FPV drone targeting a Hummer vehicle belonging to the IDF in the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon on 26th May 2026 (from RNN Mirror):

A report by the Amit Intelligence Institute quoted by Al Mayadeen stated that Hezbollah is now implementing “a new operational strategy focused on targeting senior Israeli army officers active in southern Lebanon and along the northern border”, which is intended also to degrade the IDF command & control capabilities, “disrupt field operations and create sustained pressure on air defense systems deployed along the country’s northern border”. According to the report, Hezbollah is resorting to multi-directional drone swarms “to overwhelm air defense systems and expand penetration range to strike targets with greater accuracy”.

The newspaper Israel Hayom compared the settlers in the north of occupied Palestine to “pawns” and “soldiers protecting the king and queen”, i.e. the Outlaw US Empire and the Zionist government, in their confrontation with Iran, as reported by Al Maydeen, which quoted the following excerpt:

At any moment a serious incident or disaster could occur, leading to a cascading escalation developing within days into several days of fighting.

Hezbollah Political Council member Ghaleb Abou Zainab - from Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Political Council member Ghaleb Abou Zainab stated that “Iran had issued a warning to Washington against any Israeli escalation targeting Beirut and its Southern Suburb”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The US administration is providing full cover for Israeli aggression against Lebanon Iran has conveyed to the US administration via mediators that if the occupation carries out its threats against Beirut and the Southern Suburb, it would undermine the negotiation process. The occupation has resorted to expanding its aggression on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa after being deterred from carrying out its threats against Beirut and the Southern Suburb. The recent US sanctions are a pressure message aimed at Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to agree to direct negotiations.

From Al Mayadeen.

It is also worth reporting the following statement issued this morning by Hezbollah on occasion of the centenary of the Lebanese Constitution, as reported by Al Mayadeen - full text from RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3):

On the centenary of the issuance of the Lebanese Constitution, the Lebanese people stand before an important milestone in a moment of intense internal and regional sensitivity. This moment requires, more than ever, adherence to the Lebanese Constitution, as amended following the Taif Agreement, as a binding reference for organizing disputes among the Lebanese, managing the affairs of their state, and safeguarding their unity and sovereignty. It also requires moving past the era of mandates, high commissioners, and foreign guardianship, because that era has ended and will not return to Lebanon under any form or title. Lebanon, as its constitution states today, is a final homeland for all its people, one in terms of land, people, and institutions, within its constitutionally and internationally recognized borders. This finality does not merely mean establishing a geographic entity; rather, it means, before and after that, the establishment of a true national partnership among all its people—a fair and balanced partnership that preserves dignity, protects rights, and acknowledges the existential anxieties of Lebanese groups, which should not be dealt with as a sectarian issue or a transient political demand, but as a supreme constitutional issue connected to the nature of the state, the meaning of partnership, and the guarantees of co-existence. Lebanon cannot be a final homeland for all its people through slogans, but through protecting its land and its people, through a clear national consensus on rejecting occupation and aggression, and through full adherence to the right of the Lebanese to defend their country, their sovereignty, and their dignity, especially against the occupation and the zionist ambitions that are clearly evident today. Based on this, all projects of fragmentation, partition, federalization, or permanent settlement, regardless of their labels and pretexts, are confirmed to be in conflict with the essence of the Lebanese Constitution and the idea of a unified Lebanon for all its people—a Lebanon in which there is no place for opposing entities within it, nor for sectarian cantons, security zones, or projects of disguised secession that would turn Lebanese diversity into a pretext for dismantling, civil strife, or seeking foreign patronage, threatening the unity of the land, the people, and the institutions. The Lebanese experience has proven that the sectarian system is no longer capable of producing a just, effective, and stable state. Therefore, true loyalty to the Constitution does not come through freezing its articles or dealing with them selectively, but through implementing the constitutional reforms approved by the Taif Agreement in their entirety, without reduction, omission, or political exploitation. At the forefront of these reforms is the clear national goal stipulated by the Constitution: the abolition of political sectarianism as an essential entry point for developing the political and social contract, and ensuring fair and non-discriminatory participation for all Lebanese in managing their homeland and its institutions. The call for the abolition of political sectarianism is not a call for abolishing specificities or bypassing guarantees, but rather a call for building a state of just citizenship that reassures everyone, preserves the rights of everyone, and prevents the monopolization or hijacking of the state, or turning it into a tool of dominance by one party over another. There is no true reform without a true partnership, no true partnership without justice, and no justice without serious development of the political system in line with the Constitution, the spirit of Taif, and the requirements of co-existence In this context, we affirm that Resistance against occupation and aggression is not a departure from the state nor an encroachment on the Constitution, but is a legitimate national right protected by the principles of the Lebanese Constitution and by Lebanon's Arab and international obligations. No political or governmental decision can strip our people of their natural right to defend their land, nor remove the legitimacy from resisting the occupation. The Constitution, which links Lebanon to the charters of the Arab League, cannot be read in isolation from the Arab texts that recognize the right of peoples to resist foreign occupation, including their right to liberate their land and safeguard their sovereignty. Furthermore, the Taif Agreement, in what it affirmed regarding the necessity of taking the measures needed to liberate Lebanese land, and in what it established of adherence to the 1949 Armistice Agreement, leaves no room for ambiguity in characterizing the relationship with the "israeli" entity as a relationship of hostility, occupation, and constant threat, not a relationship of normalization, surrender, or acceptance of the status quo. Hence, the insistence of some on stripping elements of power from Lebanon in light of continued aggression, occupation, and threats is a departure from the Taif document and the Constitution as amended in accordance with its provisions. What is required today, in the centenary of the Constitution, is the implementation of Taif and the constitutional texts without reduction or selectivity, the protection of Lebanon from aggression, the prevention of foreign guardianship, and the rejection of projects of partition, federalization, and permanent settlement. Lebanon is not built by dictates, nor is it protected by seeking foreign patronage, nor does it stabilize by ignoring the anxieties of its basic components. This occasion must constitute an opportunity to restore the state from helplessness, sovereignty from pawnship, partnership from quotas, reform from selectivity, and unity from projects of fragmentation. It should be an occasion to affirm that Lebanon only lives as one and unified, sovereign and independent, just among its people, resisting the occupation, and rejecting every guardianship, mandate, or foreign project that wants the Lebanese to abandon their right to their land, their state, and their future In conclusion, we affirm on this anniversary that the Lebanese constitution is not a static document in memory, but an open national covenant that must lead to the reform of the state, the protection of sovereignty, the safeguarding of partnership, and the building of a Lebanon that befits all its children.

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News and updates from Yemen

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr Al Din Al Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, it is worth reporting that the political bureau of the Ansar Allah movement marked the 26th anniversary of Lebanon’s Resistance and Liberation Day yesterday with a message remembering…

the greatness of martyrdom and the sacrifices of the martyrs

…paying special tribute to…

the martyr of Islam and humanity, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, an inspiring school in leadership, jihad, faith, and steadfastness [who] led the resistance in the darkest circumstances and carried it into an era of victories.

…and, in its closing remarks, congratulating the Lebanese people, the Islamic Resistance, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem on this occasion, as per Al Mayadeen.

On the eve of Eid al-Adha today, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr Al Din Al Houthi gave a new speech urging all Muslims across the region to support Hezbollah and the Palestinian people, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba. Here are the major points from his speech (source: RNN Mirror):

The rituals of Hajj, including the symbolic stoning of the devil, represent a clear dissociation from arrogant tyrants, including the "israeli" entity and its supporters.

The Palestinian cause is a deep wound in the body of the Islamic nation; neglecting responsibilities regarding the Palestinian people and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque emboldens the zionist enemy to expand its aggression under the guise of the "Greater "israel"" project.

Muslims are obligated to provide all forms of support to the Palestinian people and their resistance, and to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which steadfastly confronts "israeli" aggression.

The Yemeni people, driven by their faith, have raised the banner of Jihad, refusing to remain silent regarding the crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza or insults to the Holy Quran.

The Islamic nation is urged to learn from the steadfastness of the Islamic Republic of Iran in facing U.S.-"israeli" aggression.

Strengthening Islamic brotherhood and cooperation is essential to confront the zionist enemy that targets the entire region.

This evening the Yemeni Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff also issued the following pledge/statement to Ansar Allah leader and to Yemeni President Mahdi al-Mashat (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

We in the Armed Forces confirm that the military institution is at the highest levels of readiness and vigilance. The balance of power has changed, and the zionist-American enemy and its allies now account for Yemen, its army, its people, and its weapons a thousand times over, after witnessing your might and seeing with their own eyes how their technological and military arrogance has turned into permanent helplessness and abysmal failure in the face of our strategic options. Our heroic fighters' fingers remain on the trigger, and our minds are innovating new methods for confrontation and military development every day. Our military options are broad and renewed, and move with extreme flexibility according to the strategic requirements of the field and the developments of events. We will spare no effort in implementing all the directives and operational orders you issue to protect the gains of our people and support the oppressed in our nation.

Yemeni President Mahdi al-Mashat - from Saba.

Yemeni President Mahdi al-Mashat also delivered the following speech (source: Saba - all emphasis added):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds, who tests His servants with trials and submission in order to choose among them those worthy of loyalty and sacrifice, and who made redemption and sacrifice the reward for the patience and submission of Prophet Ibrahim. May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon our master and Prophet Muhammad, His servant and Messenger, the leader of those who sacrifice and the master of the patient and the messengers, and upon his pure family and chosen companions. Dear Yemeni people at home and abroad: On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues in the Supreme Political Council, the highest congratulations and best wishes to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din Al-Houthi (may Allah protect him), to all the steadfast Yemeni people facing the blockade and consequences of aggression at home and abroad, to the heroes of the armed and security forces and the fighters stationed on the fronts of honor and dignity across Yemen’s plains, mountains, and seas, as well as to the Palestinian people, the steadfast fighters and patient people in Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, to our entire Islamic nation, and to the pilgrims of the Holy House of Allah on this beloved Islamic occasion. Brothers and sisters: Eid Al-Adha is a great occasion for reinforcing Islamic principles and steadfastness, a platform for declaring and upholding the truth, readiness for sacrifice in the cause of Allah, and disavowal of Satan and his arrogant allies among the disbelievers and hypocrites. It is also an occasion to demonstrate unity, strengthen bonds of affection among believers, support the poor and needy, thank Almighty Allah for His blessings, and glorify Him with what carries great significance and psychological strength in confronting tyrannical forces. The gathering of pilgrims from all corners of the earth, despite differences in color and language, standing together at Arafat in one place, one garment, and one call, then proceeding to stone the pillars, reinforces the principles of Islamic unity and disavowal of the polytheists , their allies among the devils of mankind and jinn. The Islamic nation today is in greater need than ever for unity, solidarity, and preparedness to confront the US-Zionist enemy and its schemes being implemented under the banner of the “New Middle East,” represented by “Greater Israel”. Its ongoing aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Iraq stands as clear evidence of these ambitions. O Yemeni people, people of faith and wisdom: An American extremist recently dared to insult and burn the Holy Quran before cameras, in defiance of the feelings of two billion Muslims, expressing hatred toward Islam and the Holy Quran, which exposes the malice hidden in their hearts, condemns their inhumane and immoral practices against humanity, practices that violate the rights of people, women, and children—rights they have long claimed to uphold as standards of progress and civilization. This obliges Muslims everywhere to mobilize in defense of their Quran and sacred values, not to remain silent regarding this crime, and not to allow its repetition, as a duty before Allah Almighty. It also requires strengthening economic and cultural boycotts against anyone who dares commit such acts. In this regard, we commend the millions of Yemenis who took to the streets in response to Allah and His Messenger and in answer to the call of Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din Al-Houthi (may Allah protect him). In conclusion, I affirm the following: We strongly condemn the crime of burning and desecrating the Holy Quran by the American criminal “Jake Lang,” a crime that would not have occurred without official American cover and hostile policies targeting Islam systematically. We consider this crime a blatant aggression against Islam , call on Arab and Islamic governments and peoples to adopt firm positions against anti-Islamic American and Western policies. We once again welcome the signing of the prisoner exchange agreement recently concluded in the Jordanian capital, Amman. We assure the families of our prisoners and missing persons that their suffering and that of their children remain among our top priorities, and that we will spare no effort to secure their release and safe return to their families. We call on everybody to hold firmly to the rope of Allah and free themselves from blind dependence on the forces of arrogance and tyranny led by America, the “Great Satan,” and its fostered entity, the so-called Israel. We reaffirm our unwavering support for the causes of the nation in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and our commitment to securing the rights of our great Yemeni people. To all the wealthy: Fear Allah regarding the poor, needy, and vulnerable. No wealthy person should celebrate with family and loved ones while a poor or needy person remains nearby uncared for. Compassion and solidarity must be among the defining characteristics of such occasions, and bringing joy to the hearts of the needy is among the greatest acts drawing one closer to Allah. Everyone knows that we have been in continuous confrontation with our enemies for more than a decade. While the titles and battles may change, the enemy continues its conspiracies and schemes aimed at misleading public awareness and diverting attention from its plots—sometimes by stirring internal problems among the people to weaken the domestic front, and at other times through false propaganda designed to distract people from priority issues. All of this serves the enemies’ ambitions, which, Allah willing, will never succeed so long as we remain aware and conscious of the danger posed by this enemy. Awareness must remain a weapon in confronting all such conspiracies. Let it be understood that behind any attempt to stir discord stands the enemy, followed by those lacking awareness. Through our awareness, we will defeat the conspiracies of our enemies. We renew our congratulations to all our people and ask Almighty Allah to accept our righteous deeds and make this Eid a beginning of goodness , blessings, to return it upon beloved Yemen and its patient people with goodness, prosperity, blessings, security, stability, sovereignty, and progress. Happy Eid to you all Mercy and eternal glory to the martyrs

Healing to the wounded

Freedom for the prisoners

Long live the Republic of Yemen Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

I will conclude this article with the following video showing footage from Hezbollah military operations leading to liberation in 2000 (from Al Manar):

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

Ben Gvir - from Cartoon Movement .

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