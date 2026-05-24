GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

Trump fools no one but himself. Even the Wall Street Journsa is sick of him.

Their weekend edition Sat.-Sun. MAY 23-24 Editorial "Trump Has Lost the Governing Plot" excoriates Republicans for tolerating him.

They state: "His personal obsessions and retributions are damaging the party".

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