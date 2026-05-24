In my previous updates (1 and 2) we saw multiple severe warnings issued by Iranian officials against resumption of hostilities, even threatening to expand the war beyond the region and hit US bases in Europe, specifically in Greece, Romania and Germany, as reported by Middle East Spectator (MES). These warning have continued over the past few days: on Thursday, 21st May 2026, Tasnim and Mehr news agencies quoted an Iranian military source as saying:

We have produced modern weapons domestically that have not yet been used on the battlefield and have not actually been tested in practice. In terms of equipment and defense capacity, we have no shortage that would prevent the country from defending itself. This time, we do not intend to show restraint.

…echoed by another one in the night between Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd May 2026 (sources: Tasnim and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The Iranian armed forces are fully monitoring the situation and have prepared new scenarios for confronting the US and its allies in case the enemy conducts any stupidity under any excuse. In the event of excessive demand and excuses and possible military action against Iran, the United States will experience its third major punishment in less than a year in a more specific and new way.

Mohammad Mokhber (top left), advisor and aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei; Ebrahim Rezaei (top centre), member of the Iranian Parliament and spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee; Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (top right) and Deputy Army Commander for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari (bottom left), IRGC Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi (bottom centre) and ranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi (bottom right) - from Al Mayadeen, Mehr IRNA.

Similarly, Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, warned that, in case of renewed USraeli aggression on Iran…

The Islamic Republic will have no option but to respond and confront any aggression launched from neighboring territories.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, whereas Ebrahim Rezaei, member of Iran’s Parliament and spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, tweeted on X the following statement in response to US sanctions on Lebanese and Iranian officials (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Sanctioning a diplomat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs means sanctioning diplomacy itself; this negotiation is likely a deception too, and the Americans have no inclination toward diplomacy. Now that they’ve sanctioned an Iranian diplomat as well, instead of diplomats, send missiles to negotiate with the devil so he gets the message loud and clear.

On this matter Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement last Friday, 22nd May 2026, describing the US sanction as…

another example of the US ruling administration’s rebellion and disregard for the indisputable principles of international law and the UN Charter, especially the fundamental principle of respecting the national sovereignty of States. These despicable actions are aimed at weakening Lebanon’s national sovereignty and inciting sedition in the Lebanese society. They are a sign of the continued complicity of the US ruling administration with the aggressor and occupying Zionist regime in continuing military aggression and committing heinous crimes against Lebanon.

…as quoted by Mehr.

Last Wednesday (20th May 2026), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated in the following tweet that Iran will never surrender (see also IRNA and Mehr):

…and, in a meeting on Thursday with Iran’s Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami, added (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

Today, national cohesion, defensive readiness and the authority of the Armed Forces are the most important backbone of the country’s security, stability and calm in the face of enemy threats and hybrid warfare.

On the occasion of National Day of Communications and Public Relations last Friday, Pezeshkian said (source: IRNA):

Today, a portion of the media is controlled by Zionists, preventing people from seeing the truth. However, with existing tools and digital platforms, public relations departments can deepen and broaden their influence to increase public awareness.

Yesterday (Saturday 23rd May 2026), on occasion of the 44th anniversary of the retaking of the city of Khorramshahr (Operation Beit-ol-Moqaddas - Wikipedia) during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Army Commander for Coordination, announced that Iran is “ready for historic fight against new aggression”, as per Mehr:

In safeguarding the territorial integrity and independence of the country, we are ready to create another Beit-ol-Moqaddas in the face of any sedition and imposed war. Let the world know that our identity is intertwined with sacrifice and patriotism.

…echoed by Pezeshkian on X today (Sunday 24th May 2026 - see also Al Mayadeen):

Khorramshahr today is Iran, the Persian Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz. Our nation today, just like the people of the undefeated yet brave Khorramshahr who stood for days against the invading army to showcase the power of the Iranian people to the world, remains steadfast.

Resistance, self-sacrifice, and repelling aggression are rooted in the culture of this land.

…and IRGC Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi (see also IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr - all emphasis added):

Iranian people confronted the Israeli-American terrorist aggression through resistance and a decisive, devastating response by the armed forces. [The] third imposed war was multifaceted, but the decisive and overwhelming response of the armed forces, in support of the people, prevented the enemy from achieving its goals and thwarted its satanic plots. The lesson learnt from Khorramshahr is reliance on self-strength and active deterrence. Nuclear, missile, defensive and offensive achievements have forced Iran’s enemies to reconsider their calculations. The country’s greatest strategic asset is the decisive presence of the people in all arenas, as they are a solid and unshakable barrier against the enemy and its conspiracies. Any new aggression by the enemy will be met with a devastating and hellish response on both the regional and supra-regional levels. The liberation of Khorramshahr is an eternal model for victory in future Khorramshahrs, for the liberation of al-Quds, and for the elimination of the malicious Israeli entity at the hands of the Axis of Resistance and the fighters of the Islamic world. The great and aware Iranian people, amid negotiations to end the war, while preserving and deepening unity, strengthening insight, and monitoring the positions and behavior of the enemy, will thwart its plots.

On a more diplomatic note, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

The 3rd of Khordad, the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr, recalls an enduring truth in Iran’s history; a truth that is also linked to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter: a nation subjected to aggression and occupation has the inherent right of self-defence to protect its territory, independence and dignity. Khorramshahr became a symbol of the triumph of national will over an aggression that began with the calculations of the powers supporting the aggressor, but was defeated by the faith, steadfastness and self-reliance of the Iranian great nation. Today, Iran follows the same logic: seeking peace with strength, pursuing diplomacy with dignity, and firmly defending the territorial integrity, independence and rights of our beloved Iran.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (with grey jacket) meeting with: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (top left), Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (top right) and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (bottom) - from IRNA .

In the meantime, there has been intense diplomatic activity, with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, Iran (see: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2)) and Pezeshkian (see IRNA) on Thursday and Friday. Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir also flew to Tehran on Friday and met with various Iranian officials: Pezeshkian, Araghchi and Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), IRNA (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr (1, 2 and 3). Qatar sent a negotiating team to Tehran on Friday as well, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - quoted Emirati Presidential Advisor Anwar Gargash as saying that further escalation in the USrael-Iran war could trigger a wider crisis and hit Europe, adding:

Any control over the Strait of Hormuz would set a dangerous precedent and would be politicized by Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from Al Mayadeen .

However, despite all these diplomatic efforts, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei was not very optimistic on Friday evening (sources: MES and IRNA - all emphasis mine):

The ongoing process and the presence of senior Pakistani officials in Tehran mean that we have reached a turning point or a decisive stage. We cannot say that we have reached a point where an agreement is close. No, that’s not the case. Differences between Iran and the US are very deep and numerous, and not easily resolved. We cannot say with certainty that after a few visits or talks over weeks or months, we will definitely reach a conclusion. Regarding the nuclear program, we are a member of the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] and have a right to nuclear enrichment, and our position on the enriched uranium stockpile has also been made clear. Details related to the nuclear issue are not being discussed at this stage, and we definitely will not reach a solution if we try to delve into details related to our enriched uranium stockpile. The issue of ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, is of great importance. Having gone through this experience, we must first reach an end to the war in a way that safeguards our interests and addresses our concerns… For now, our focus is on ending the war.

Speaking on Iranian television yesterday, Baghaei added that Iran was close to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Outlaw US Empire aimed at ending the war on all fronts, while keep a skeptical stance (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2) - all emphasis added):

Our focus at this stage is on ending the imposed war based on Iran’s 14-point proposal, which has been discussed and views (about it) have been exchanged. We may say that we are very far and (at the same time) very close to an agreement. On the one hand, we have the experience of the American side contradicting itself and changing their views. They have expressed contradictory positions many times. We cannot be completely sure that this approach will not change. On the one hand, in the talks between the two sides, the trend is towards closer views. Not in the sense that we can reach an understanding on such important issues but in the sense that we can reach a mutually acceptable solution based on a set of parameters. Within a period of 30 to 60 days, the details of the issues should be discussed and finally an agreement should be reached. We are in the stage of finalizing this memorandum of understanding. The issues that are being discussed at this stage are focused on ending the war. The issue of ending the US naval aggression and issues related to the release of blocked Iranian assets will be addressed in this memorandum of understanding. A mechanism should be defined between us and Oman as coastal countries. We are in talks with the relevant organizations. We are aware of the importance of this waterway for the international community. The international community knows that the insecurity is caused by the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime. They understand that the responsible action of Iran and Oman to create a mechanism for the safe passage of ships through this waterway is in the interest of the international community. What we are doing is in line with protecting the national interests of Iran and Oman as coastal countries and is also aimed at ensuring safe shipping. From this perspective, we expect all countries that attach importance to free trade and maritime safety to understand this situation and help. We are not talking about the details of the nuclear issue at this stage. We know that our nuclear issue was a pretext for two aggressive wars against the Iranian nation. At the same time, we were subjected to illegal attacks during the nuclear negotiations. Therefore, we wisely decided to give priority at this stage to the issue that is urgent, which is ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Regarding the nuclear file, yesterday Al Arabiya reported on a 10-year suspension of uranium enrichment within Iran, however an informed source speaking to Tasnim (see also Al Mayadeen) dismissed such claim:

Al-Arabiya’s report that Iran has proposed to suspend uranium enrichment above 3.6 percent for 10 years is fundamentally false. No details about the nuclear issue are being discussed.

Baghaei’s skepticism was not ill-placed, considering the tweets posted by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, on his Truth social over the last two days:

…and US media reports on Trump considering new military strikes on Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) citing CBS and Axios quoting Trump as saying:

I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good. Some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war.

…adding that he would later meet with his Vice President JD Vance, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and the US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

However, yesterday evening reports started circulating about mediators “nearing a draft agreement that would extend the US-Iran ceasefire by 60 days and establish a framework for broader negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing The Financial Times (paywalled), though an informed source speaking to Iran’s Fars News Agency, cited by Al Mayadeen, said that there were still 3 major unresolved issues to sort out before going forward with further negotiations:

no nuclear talks until trust measures are implemented, release and transfer of frozen funds from abroad as precondition for Iran’s entry into further negotiations, Iran’s control over shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Informed sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the draft framework agreement was almost finalized and that it would include the withdrawal of the US fleet from the region and the end of the US naval blockade.

Interestingly, Fars also reported that some mediators, including US officials involved in the US-Iran indirect negotiations, had sent messages to the Iranian counterparts asking them not to pay attention to Trump’s tweets, as they are intended for “public and domestic consumption” (for this reason, starting from my next article, I will ignore Trump’s tweets on social media).

Nevertheless, lats night, with a tweet on his Truth social, US President Donald J. Trump announced that, following separate phone calls with several Arab leaders first and then with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an agreement related to the MoU with Iran had almost been reached, although it still had (and still has) to be finalized (see also Al Mayadeen):

Soon after Trump’s tweet, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

…echoed by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, both expressing optimism (see also Al Mayadeen):

…while The New York Times claimed that Iran agreed to give up enriched uranium as a part of the MoU (a report soon dismissed by Fars, as reported by Al Mayadeen) and Barak Ravid, former Israeli spy and now “journalist” at Axios (see also Al Mayadeen), reported the following details of the MoU (from MES - all emphasis mine):

A 60-day ceasefire extension between both sides.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with no tolls.

The U.S. lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Iran clearing mines deployed in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran committing to negotiations on suspending uranium enrichment and the removal of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Iran committing to never pursue nuclear weapons.

U.S. sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil freely.

Iran negotiating over the removal of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The U.S. negotiating possible sanctions relief and unfreezing Iranian funds during the 60-day period.

U.S. forces that were mobilized in recent months would stay in the region during the 60-day period and only withdraw if a final deal is reached.

The end of the Israel-Hezbollah war under the framework of the agreement but “Israel preserves freedom of action”

Points or part of them emphasized in bold are (almost certainly) red lines for Iran and I seriously doubt that Iranian officials would ever agree to that (see also MES). In fact, Mehr, citing an informed source, dismissed the Axios report, whereas Fars, citing informed sources, rejected Trump’s claims regarding the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war status, stating that, instead, it will remain under Iran’s control, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Mehr and MES (all emphasis added):

Based on the latest exchanged text, in the event of signing a Memorandum of Understanding, the Strait of Hormuz will remain under Iranian management.



Although Iran has agreed to allow the number of passing ships to return to pre-war levels, this in no way means “free passage” to the pre-war status quo.



Accordingly, the management of the strait, route determination, timing, method of passage, and issuance of permits will remain exclusively under the planning and control of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For a more realistic draft of the MoU, which apparently does not include a 60-day extension of the ceasefire, see this Tasnim article or Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), but - in short - these are the main points:

Part of Iran’s frozen assets must be released in the first step

Restoration of the number of vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within 30 days

US naval blockade against Iran must be fully lifted within 30 days, otherwise no change will be made in Iran’s management of the shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz

End of war on all fronts (including Lebanon) and withdrawal of US combat forces from Iran’s surrounding region

Negotiations have continued today, however around midday an informed source told Tasnim that disagreements between the two parties over a few clauses persist, adding that, if the US obstruction persists, Iran will no sign the MoU… which now is more like an MoM, i.e. a Memorandum of Misunderstanding! Few hours later, Tasnim reported that one of main issues is “the release of a specified portion of Iran’s frozen assets in the initial step”, which Iran considers a red line.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - from Al Mayadeen .

Despite these disagreements, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism while speaking to reporters in New Delhi during a diplomatic visit to India, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news. We have made some progress over the last 48 hours working with our partners in the Gulf region on an outline that could ultimately – if it succeeds – leave us not just with a completely open strait… and with addressing some of the key things that underpin what has been Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions in the past When you are talking about a nuclear programme, as an example, these are highly technical matters and ones that would probably need to be addressed over some period of time. And the idea that somehow this President, given everything he has already proven he is willing to do, is going to somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting Iran in a stronger position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd.

However, he also claimed that the US administration would not allow Iran to hold the global energy market “hostage”, triggering the following Iranian response, as quoted by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilizing policies of the United States and the Zionist regime. What has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran’s oil exports; sanctions that have been designed and enforced in violation of the principles of international law and the charter of the United Nations, with the aim of exerting economic pressure on the Iranian nation. These two regimes (US and Israel) are the principal drivers behind the escalation of global security and energy crises and seek to advance their political and military objectives through the creation of instability and insecurity. As a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, it has consistently declared that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi (L) and Major General Mohsen Rezaei (R), member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council - from Mehr and IRNA.

Given the situation, today Iranian officials have continued issuing new warnings against resumption of hostilities, as reported by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, with Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stating (sources: Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

We swear by the clenched fist of our martyred leader that our powerful armed forces will not allow painful historical experiences to be repeated. This great resistance and victory of the powerful Armed Forces of the country showed that the nation’s belief and trust in the divine power and its reliance on indigenous warfare capabilities pave the way for progress and strategic authority towards the pinnacles of honor and pride on the international stage. Emphasizing the continuation of resistance, stability, vigilance, and intelligence against the American-Zionist enemy, the Islamic Iran, relying upon the powerful Armed Forces of the country and sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, will secure the Persian Gulf region with practical gratitude for the blessings and will eliminate the enemy’s abuses of this waterway. We warn the enemies that the plans and strategies of the Leader of the Revolution for “managing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz” will guarantee the future of the region. The powerful Armed Forces of the country will not allow painful historical experiences to be repeated and are ready to give a hellish and remorseful response to any aggression.

…echoed by the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army's Ground Forces Major General Ali Jahanshahi, who added (source: Mehr):

The enemy, using various warfare equipment, tried to attack Iran cowardly but the power and steely will of the Armed Forces, along with the unwavering support of the noble nation of Islamic Iran, brought the enemy to its knees in various arenas.

Similarly, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, warned that…

Our fighters today have their hands on the trigger, while at the same time our negotiators continue efforts to restore the rights of the Iranian people. For the first time since World War II, the American superpower is experiencing a new phase of decline. Iran will respond in a harsh, painful, and unprecedented manner to any aggression against the Strait of Hormuz or incursion into the Persian Gulf, and will take serious countermeasures, including breaking the naval blockade. One of Iran's strategic alternatives… is a possible withdrawal from the NPT.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr (all emphasis added).

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

In spite of multiple warnings by Iranian officials, Trump slowly backtracked on what was originally agreed on the MoU MoM draft (as far as we know!) and, earlier this afternoon/evening, he tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen - mind the underlined part):

…as well as the following AI-generated pictures:

From Truth social.

…clearly indicating that the MoU MoM is dead on arrival, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting on the execution of a man who spied for Israel (see Mehr) and on three letters that Iran’s UN ambassador Saeed Iravani wrote between yesterday and today:

one decrying UAE (United Arab Emirates) for aiding USraeli aggression (full text on Tasnim) another one slamming various Persian Gulf States for the same reason (full text on Tasnim and summary with highlights on IRNA), a third one rejecting Emirati allegations over the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (see here for the context - full text on Tasnim and summary on IRNA and Mehr).

News and updates from Lebanon and Israel

Moving to Lebanon, last Thursday Hezbollah issued the following statement in response to recent US sanctions against various Lebanese lawmakers, military officers, and officials (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

What was issued by the US Departments of State and Treasury regarding sanctions targeting elected Lebanese deputies, officers in the army and General Security, and officials in Hezbollah and the Amal Movement is an American attempt to intimidate the free Lebanese people in order to bolster the Zionist aggression against our country. It is an attempt to give it an illusory political boost after the failure of its crimes to dissuade the Lebanese from exercising their legitimate right to resistance in defense of their homeland. The accusation leveled by the US administration against our deputies and officials is their refusal to disarm the Resistance and their opposition to the surrender projects that the US administration is trying to drag our country into for the benefit of the Zionist entity. This accusation applies to the majority of the people who are committed to the resistance and reject surrender. These sanctions are a badge of honor on the chests of those included in them and further confirmation of the correctness of our choice. In their effects, they are not worth the ink with which they were written, and they will have no practical impact on our choices or on the continued work of our brothers and officials in the framework of serving their people and defending their interests and sovereignty. As for targeting Lebanese officers on the eve of meetings at the Pentagon, it is a transparent attempt to intimidate our official security institutions and subjugate the state to the conditions of American guardianship. This decision is for those who claim friendship with the United States, which seeks to undermine national institutions. The Lebanese authorities must defend their constitutional, security, and military institutions to preserve national sovereignty and the dignity of Lebanon and the Lebanese people.

…echoed by Hezbollah-affiliated Amal Movement and Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc (see Al Mayadeen).

Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc and Under Secretary General of Hezbollah Mohammad Raad - from Al Mayadeen.

On Friday, “Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc and Under Secretary General of Hezbollah Mohammad Raad addressed the people of the Resistance and its fighters in a televised audio address”, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (emphasis mine):

We in the Islamic Resistance are one generation of your generations: steadfast upon truth, loving toward people, open to them, respectful of their rights, defiant toward falsehood and its symbols, and devoted to supporting the oppressed and their causes. We perform our duty of defense until Allah grants us victory or we attain martyrdom, so that our position and performance will be a lesson and an example for future generations who will undoubtedly continue to carry the banner of liberation, pride, and dignity… with heads held high and with lofty resolve. Our enemies and all others in our country and the world know that we and you are facing this and standing firm to protect our existence, as compensation for the negligence of our State. Whoever supported us, backed us, and stood by our right, to them we offer thanks and appreciation. As for those who let us down and stood watching the crimes of our enemy without even uttering a word of condemnation or lifting a finger against it, history will judge their defeatist position. As for those who colluded with the Zionist enemy, claimed friendship with our country, and provided the occupiers with weapons, equipment, ammunition, and all capabilities, their hypocrisy is known to us and is included in our calculations. However, we advise our partners in the homeland who are taken in by these international hypocrites not to bet on their lies and promises, because the good of these hypocrites is for them and our enemy. The “good” they hope to achieve for their own interest is to deceive you, control your country, and share the spoils of loot with the Zionist invaders they support. We fight and resist, and we neither weaken nor submit. We endure and remain steadfast. We suffer pain, and we inflict pain.

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Rodolphe Haykal - from Al Mayadeen.

On the same day Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Rodolphe Haykal marked Resistance Day with a speech pledging to defend Lebanon and stating that the Lebanese Army…

will be the impregnable barrier against conspiracies. [The anniversary remains] a bright milestone in Lebanon’s history [and it embodies] the Lebanese people’s attachment to their land, sovereignty, and national dignity in the face of Israeli occupation. [I pay tribute to] the sacrifices of the martyrs and all those who contributed to safeguarding the homeland. [The army is exerting] its maximum capabilities under complex conditions and major dangers. Civil peace and national unity are the strongest weapons to protect Lebanon and its stability. [The army] will remain, thanks to the steadfastness of its personnel and the sacrifices of its martyrs and wounded, strong, cohesive, and a guardian of national unity. Our hope remains great in reclaiming every inch of our land, while the Lebanese, through their sacrifices, set an example in determination.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. Although it does sound good, in practice this speech is just empty words, considering that the Lebanese army does very little to resist the Israeli invasion and occupation, unlike Hezbollah, whose fighters have continued military operations against the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) unabated, as per Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7), which reported on the blinding of Israeli Northern Command, “after Hezbollah targeted and disabled surveillance sensors deployed along the border” between Israel and Lebanon, the killing of a 23-year-old sergeant (Naom Hamburger - do not laugh! - as per MES) and on the destruction of 4 multi-billion-Dollar Iron Dome platforms with cheap FPV drones - see videos below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2) showing the targeting of two of these Iron Dome launchers:

Of course, this is triggering deepening frustration within the ranks of IDF, whose officers and soldiers are starting questioning the purpose of operations carried out in southern Lebanon, “currently limited to demolishing homes and civilian infrastructure, without any clear strategic gains on the ground”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media (e.g. Haaretz, Israel Hayom and i24NEWS).

Israeli military affairs analyst Alon Ben-David was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

History repeats itself twice: first as tragedy, and then as farce. We now find ourselves in the stage of tragedy, and it is a tragedy that is intensifying because those leading this war, senior military commanders, are graduates of the period of folly in Lebanon during the 1990s. [This] is a replica of the guerrilla warfare Hezbollah waged against the Israeli army in southern Lebanon during the years of the security zone (1985–2000). [Over 15 years] Hezbollah sharpened its influence and capabilities at the expense of Israeli soldiers stationed in Lebanon, developing and learning through daily contact with them, transforming from a small organization into a seasoned guerrilla army. After the withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, it rebuilt itself into a real army in every sense of the word. This is the situation today as well. Every day, Israel receives reminders that the new security belt cannot provide protection for northern residents, not from rocket fire or drones, and contrary to what was declared, it does not even place them beyond the range of anti-tank guided missiles. The army, driven by frustration, is turning to older conventional solutions [while] Israeli forces remain completely exposed to the heights of Talat al-Taher overlooking the Litani bend area. There is no way to fully neutralize Hezbollah unless occupying Beirut and the Beqaa Valley is required. The ground forces are suffering from severe exhaustion, even if the Chief of Staff does not dare state this clearly to his superiors. The army is tired, discipline is deteriorating, and professional standards are eroding amid the absence of training and structured military routines.

The problem is not just Lebanon, though. As mentioned in previous updates and in a new Al Mayadeen article, the IDF is facing a manpower crisis and risks personnel collapse as early as January 2027, “when thousands of soldiers are expected to complete their service simultaneously if no extension is approved”.

Former head of Israel's National Security Council Giora Eiland (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

The situation is so bad that yesterday, Giora Eiland, former head of Israel's National Security Council, admitted on Israeli Channel 12 that Iran has won and…

can feel a great deal of satisfaction

…whereas the Outlaw US Empire is in…

an obvious bind [and] Israel in an even greater one.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on Israeli media criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the agreement (?) on the MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, with i24News, correspondent Guy Ghaziraeli saying:

The battle ending in this way is a major failure for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

…whereas Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported that extending the ceasefire for 60 days would run…

completely contrary to what Israel wanted and sought to achieve.

…while Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman accused Trump of humiliating Israel under Netanyahu’s watch:

Whoever has failed to resolve a single front for two and a half years will never succeed in doing so.

Military affairs analyst Nir Dvori was possibly even more explicit:

What is currently taking shape between Iran and the United States does not appear to safeguard Israel’s security and military interests, either regarding Iran itself or potentially Lebanon.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

From Al Mayadeen.

Nevertheless, Little Satan has continued violating the “ceasefire” and bombing Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3 and 4), resulting in a total death toll of 3,151 martyrs and 9,571 wounded between 2nd March and 24th May 2026, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

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News and updates from Yemen

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting the following highlights from the speech that Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave last Friday for the anniversary of Yemeni Unity (source: Saba - all emphasis mine):

All developments since the unification until now have proven that the greatest threats to this important achievement for our dear people are two main factors. The first is the greed and personal, partisan, and factional calculations within the country, and the second is subservience to foreign powers that seek complete control over our people, usurp their freedom and independence, and exploit our country's geographical location and resources. Two of the most important factors guaranteeing the unity of our people are: consolidating the unifying faith-based identity, ensuring it remains the fundamental basis for unity, and adopting a liberationist approach that preserves the country's independence and truly contributes to achieving a genuine national renaissance. With this faith-based identity, the enemies of our people cannot sow the seeds of discord among them. Our people cannot submit to foreign tutelage and mortgage their destiny on this basis. Our dear people, with their faith-based identity, are committed to their freedom and steadfast on the path of liberation, regardless of the difficulties, challenges, and suffering resulting from the American and Israeli aggression, carried out through their regional proxies and traitors from within our own country. Faith is Yemeni, and wisdom is Yemeni. When facing major economic problems in America, the American president turns to Arab countries, especially the Gulf states, to obtain trillions of dollars. When America withdrew from Afghanistan, it became clear that the Afghan people had $10 billion in America, which America refused to return. The American ambassador used to say that Yemen is still a virgin country in terms of its resources, and America wants to extract and exploit those resources. Zionist and American companies deposit deadly toxins in food and pharmaceutical products, which we then purchase with our own money, giving them enormous profits. The importance of economic boycotts lies in liberating ourselves from the control and domination of our people by our enemies. It is absolutely unacceptable for us to depend on our enemies for our food, medicine, clothing, and basic necessities.

I will conclude this article with the following Hezbollah video featuring various “scenes of the Islamic Resistance targeting, through a series of operations, ‘israeli’ enemy army forces in the town of Rshaf in southern Lebanon with a swarm of Ababil attack drones” (from RNN Mirror):

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