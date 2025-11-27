“Missiles over Bazan” - Iranian documentary on the 12-day war

Tasnim News Agency has released a ~27-minute documentary “Missiles over Bazan” (first in Hebrew and then translated into English), focussing on the initial Iranian response (“Operation True Promise 3”) to the Israeli aggression on Iran (“Operation Rising Lion”) that started the 12-Day War between the two countries and, more specifically, on how Iran successfully targeted the Bazan Oil Refinery in Haifa, inflicting severe damage. It is really worth your time, as it features expert analysis, reconstructed scenes, and “presents a new and less-heard narrative of the conflict between Iran and the Zionist regime” taking “an analytical and factual look at the confrontation between Iran and the Israeli regime in the field of oil and gas infrastructure —an event that changed the course of the war and altered the balance of power in the region”, as per Tasnim.

Sure, if you followed the 12-Day War on my substack (here you can find a collection of articles on it) and/or other alternative media, you are already in a much better shape than people following Western mainstream media (MSM). However, this documentary provides new information, thanks to interviews, intelligence data and visual reconstructions.

Of course, you will not find such a documentary anywhere on Western media outlets. Actually, Tasnim put it on YouTube, but it was quickly removed.

I also recommend that you read this interesting article by Mehr News Agency on how Iran has broadened its spy network within Israel, even among key senior officials such as former Israeli Energy Minister Gonen Segev, who was convicted of spying for Iran in 2019.

So spoke General Ali Mohammad Naeini

IRGC spokesperson General Ali Mohammad Naeini - from Tasnim .

By the way, yesterday (Wednesday 26th November 2025) General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), commented on the precision and effectiveness of Iranian missile attacks during the 12-Day War, fighting not just again Israel, but also against all NATO (source: Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

We precisely targeted their knowledge-based centers, intelligence centers, and their only active refinery (which supplies 70 percent of their fuel). They (the Israelis) themselves admitted that their scientific achievements of the next 20 years were wasted. The enemy had said that its systems would not be saturated, but we destroyed their vital targets with (massive attacks) and combined tactics. The structure of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces is not based on individuals. Commanders such as Martyr (Mohammad Hossein) Baqeri, Martyr (Amir Ali) Hajizadeh and others had ordered their forces before the (war) to continue the work without interruption in case of their martyrdom. Therefore, even when the main commanders were targeted, with only a 12-hour break for replacement and coordination, Operation True Promise III was carried out with greater power and creativity (than previous operations). The missile and drone sites carried out their mission under the heaviest attacks. This was a full-scale war; a combination of airstrikes, new technologies, electronic warfare, cyber warfare, and heavy media operations designed to create “shock and awe”. In this battle, the enemy brought all of its forty years of experience (of plotting against the Islamic Republic)—from coups and infiltration to military war, economic sanctions, and color revolutions—to the fore. But as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, their calculations, despite the completeness of the plan, turned out to be wrong. The reality is that this battle was the war of an independent Iran against all the capabilities of NATO. If you search, you will see that all the American and NATO bases in the region (which are estimated to be around 4,700 bases), along with the most advanced fighter jets, nuclear warheads, artificial intelligence and cyber power, came to support the Zionist regime. It is now being taught as a model in war universities around the world.

So spoke Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Mehr .

General Ali Mohammad Naeini’s words were echoed by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a televised speech tonight (Thursday 27th November 2025), touching upon issues in Iran, the region and the world. Here are some highlights from IRNA and Al Mayadeen Short News (a summary can be found also in this Mehr article and in this other one by Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added) and further down two snippets with English subtitles (from Khamenei.ir):

A country like Iran needs mobilization more than any other country in light of foreign ambitions and interventions [affecting it]. The phenomenon of resistance will continue and grow, and the oppressed people of the world will feel that someone supports them and that there is a power that amplifies their voice. The IRGC may be the official side concerned with mobilization, but any zealous group that wants to work for the sake of this country is part of this mobilization. The scientists who were martyred in the 12-day aggression were not involved in the mobilization, but they embodied the true image of being part of the mobilization move. We must enhance mobilization and pass on its concept to future generations, and I have always advised all government agencies to operate in a mobilization-oriented manner. In the 12-day war, the Iranian people defeated the Americans and the Zionists without a doubt. According to a rumor, the Zionist regime had planned and prepared for this war for twenty years. Some people said this. Twenty years of planning were done to cause a war in Iran and to incite the people to join them and fight the regime. The United States was severely damaged in this war, since despite using the latest offensive and defensive weapons, it could not achieve its goal of deceiving the nation and winning their support. Instead, the unity of the people increased, and the United States was also thwarted. Of course, we also suffered losses, and, as is the nature of war, precious lives were lost. But the Islamic Republic demonstrated that it is a center of will and power, able to stand strong and make decisions without fear of the noise around it. Moreover, the material damage inflicted on the invading enemy was far greater than the material losses we suffered.

According to Pepe Escobar (see this post on his Telegram channel), “Khamenei may have special intel unavailable for mere mortals”. Hence, his sudden speech tonight with only a 30-minute advance warning: to call for unity before a renewed USraeli attack. We will see if this is true or not.

So spoke Ali Larijani

SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (R) - from IRNA .

In an interview with the Pakistani HUM News network today, Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), asked legitimate questions and commented on Iranian peaceful nuclear program, Israeli adventurism, Iran’s position on Palestine and Iran-Pakistan relations (sources: IRNA and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Let us assume Trump is telling the truth [i.e. that Iran’s nuclear activity was stopped and destroyed at the end of the 12-Day War], then what do they want? Has their problem been solved? Iran’s nuclear program, as stated by the Leader, is a reality, and the root of this indigenous knowledge is in the minds of our scientists. Iran has passed this stage and now has thousands of specialists. Israel’s measures, including assassination and terrorist acts, is nothing but a foolish act, because we have thousands of nuclear specialists in Iran. Therefore, to think that our nuclear programs have ended is an immature and foolish thought. Why did you wage a war? If you put and end to the nuclear capabilities [of Iran] in the war, then why are you pursuing a diplomatic solution? The Israeli regime seeks to dominate the region, but this regime is not alone; it carries out these actions through and on behalf of the US. America is its main supporter. This means their common goal is that either everyone in the region submits or otherwise they create chaos against them. [The] basis [of Iranian position on Palestine] is that Palestinians in a democratic election decide for themselves what system they want. We will be pleased that Iran’s gas helps solve Pakistan’s energy crisis.

So spoke Amir Saeed Iravani

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeed Iravani, sent a letter to the UN Secretary General and the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC), holding the Outlaw US Empire accountable for its aggression on Iran, following Trump’s admission and the more recent acknowledgement by the USAF (United States Air Force). Here is the full text of the letter (from IRNA - summary on Tasnim and Al Mayadeen - italics original, bold emphasis mine):

Further to my letter dated 7th November and the letter dated 11th November 2025 from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran concerning the public statement by the President of the United States acknowledging Washington’s leading role in the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran (S/2025/722-S/2025/743), I wish to draw your attention and that of the members of the UN Security Council to yet another official admission by the United States confirming once again its direct participation with the Israeli regime, in the unlawful armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025. In a press release dated 25th November 2025, the United States Air Force publicly acknowledged—for the first time—its direct involvement in the strikes against Iran’s safeguarded and entirely peaceful nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The statement said: ‘In June, the 34th was called upon to escort a strike package, including B-2 Spirit bombers, to strike underground nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan during Operation Midnight Hammer’. It further reveals that: ‘On 22nd June, a formation of F-35s flown by 388th Fighter Wing pilots was the first aircraft to penetrate Iranian airspace, escorting the B-2s to the target areas’. These disclosures are further corroborated by the recent statement of U.S. President Donald Trump on 6th November 2025, who openly affirmed responsibility and the leading role of the United States in the acts of aggression of the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The act of aggression perpetrated by the Israeli regime, in coordination with the United States, was directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. This aggression included deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, in flagrant disregard of the fundamental principles of international law and international humanitarian law. As emphasized in the aforementioned letters, the United States is under an obligation to make full reparation for the injuries caused by the said violations against Iran and its citizens, including any material and moral damage. This includes an obligation to make restitution and compensate for the damage caused thereby, under established international law. In the meantime, the confession also entails individual criminal responsibility of any United States officials and individuals involved in grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including for the crime of aggression. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its full and unequivocal right to pursue, through all available legal avenues, the establishment of accountability for those responsible, and also to secure full reparation for all losses and damages incurred as a result of this internationally wrongful act. In light of the United States’ own admissions of its role and responsibility in committing these international wrongful acts, the UN Security Council and the broader UN system cannot remain silent. The Islamic Republic of Iran once again reiterates its call on the United Nations Secretary-General and the Security Council to take appropriate measures, consistent with their responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, to ensure accountability of both the United States and the Israeli regime for these grave violations, and to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice. I would be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Of course, this letter will fall on deaf ears and both the UNSC and the UN Secretary General will not take any appropriate measure. Iran will not get any reparation until the UN is completely reformed!

So spoke Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Last Tuesday, 25th November 2025, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to The Hague (Netherlands), where he held a meeting with Fernando Arias, Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and attended the annual conference of states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim. What follows is the full text of the speech that he delivered to the annual meeting of the signatories to the CWC - well worth your time, as he clearly spells out who are the outlaws in the world and their crimes, well hidden by western MSM (source: IRNA - all emphasis added):

Mr. President, Mr. Director-General, Distinguished delegates, Ladies & Gentlemen, I wish to begin by expressing our appreciation to you, Mr. President, and to the Secretariat for all the efforts you all have put into organizing this important Conference. Mr. President, The Chemical Weapons Convention, as an outstanding legacy of human collective wisdom and conscience, was created to prevent the horror of the use of chemical weapons from recurring. We, the Iranians, feel the extreme pain and suffering inflicted on our soldiers and civilians by Saddam [Hussein] regime’s chemical attacks during his war of aggression on Iran. Our wounds are still bleeding after 4 decades; and we can see the horror of chemical weapons as our war heroes and veterans as well as their families continue to suffer extreme pain. I have with me Mr. Kamal Hoseinpur, representative of Sardasht in the Parliament. For us and for the entire world Sardasht represents an iconic name in global campaign for prohibition of chemical weapons and for justice for the victims. Sardashti people were among many innocent Iranian civilians and combatants who were targeted by chemical weapons during 8 year-long imposed war on Iran. We pay tribute to the heroic people of Sardasht who lost their lives during that savage attack and to those who still suffering from the injuries and to their families. Mr. President, “Truth” should prevail and “justice” must be served; the atrocity crimes of international concern have no statute of limitations. The use of chemical weapons in armed conflicts is a heinous war crime that does not disappear with the passage of time. Iran persists, therefore, in its call for accountability and justice with regard to Saddam regime’s use of chemical weapons against Iranians. Those who provided Saddam regime with necessary materials and know-hows to develop its military chemical program must be held to account. [Of course, he is referring to the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal states!] We urge those countries, to be responsive to our constant call to undertake an independent and transparent investigations into their companies and nationals who were involved in procurement, development and use of former Iraqi regime’s chemical weapons program. Mr. President, We all can sense how badly today’s international relations face unprecedented distresses due to “militant unilateralism” disguised as “rules-based order”. The United Nations [UN] and its underlying purposes and principles are under attack. Article 2(4) of the [UN] Charter as the main guarantor of “saving the succeeding generations from scourge of war” is persistently violated. Even worse, such violations are systematically normalized. What is taking place in our region, i.e., the Israeli perpetual wars, aggressions, genocide and colonial expansion, is the direct outcome of American support and certain European countries’ appeasement. The US contempt for international law has been translated into a bold attempt to construct a “force-based international order” where resorting to naked military power in pursuit of their illegitimate interests is justified. The “rules-based order”defies established norms and principles that have long banned the use of prohibited weapons including chemical weapons. It is no surprise that the Israeli regime has been using a wide range of banned weaponry including cluster ammunitions in its aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon. Mr. President, Nowhere more than our region is familiar with lawless behavior as Israeli/American wars have kept the entire region in a state of perpetual insecurity and massive bloodshed. Over the past 2 years an all-out genocide has been taking place in occupied Palestine with full impunity accorded to Israel. The Israeli regime has attacked seven countries and continues to occupy the lands of Palestine, Syria and Lebanon. Israel’s unlawful armed attack against Iran in last June [2025] followed by American direct military intervention showcased the prevalence of militancy and armed bullying over “rule of law”. The Israeli regime’s act of aggression against Iran in last June [2025] was not only a blatant attack on the tenets of the UN Charter and international law but also a huge blow to NPT regime and the CWC’s founding pillars. They attacked not only our safeguarded nuclear facilities but also the installations and sites under the OPCW’s verification mandate, thereby triggering the risk of the release of chemical and radioactive materials- a danger that could have threatened human health and the environment well beyond Iran’s borders. The formal admission by the US President on 6th November 2025 acknowledging his direct role in Israel’s aggression against Iran constitutes unequivocal evidence of the United States’ responsibility for Israel’s unlawful act and its flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations. This is further to US responsibility for its direct attack on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities on 23rd June 2025. Mr. President, We should safeguard the fundamental principles of equality, impartiality, and non-discrimination in order to guarantee the effective functioning of the Organization. We should be reminded that the CWC was drafted with a clear and unequivocal purpose: the complete elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction and the prevention of their re-emergence. It was never conceived as a means for advancing the political interests of certain States. The Organization’s credibility is preserved only if it remains faithful to its professional and non-political mandate and distances from geopolitical orientations. As such, the OPCW must be able to perform its technical mandate without any pressures and influences. Mr. President, The Israeli regime has acceded to no disarmament treaty whatsoever, including the Chemical Weapons Convention, and remains the only obstacle to the establishment of ME WMD free zone. WMDs are always dangerous and inhuman but when they are in the hands of wanted criminals that have been engaged in online massacre and genocide for the past 2 years, constitute an existential threat to human civilization and to our planet. The Israeli regime must be compelled to accede to the Convention and to submit to full-scope inspections, as a priority for OPCW. Mr. President, The Chemical Weapons Convention is the most successful disarmament treaty. Yet such success can endure only if its provisions are complied with by all States with no exception and without double standards. Selective application or politically driven interpretations of the Convention’s provisions would undermine our shared objectives and erode the collective trust among States Parties. That said, the cases of non-compliance and/or delays by United States and certain other States must be duly addressed. They are grounded in the Organization’s official reports, the statements of former officials of those countries, and matters previously highlighted in earlier sessions. We underscore that full transparency and constructive cooperation with verification mechanisms are indispensable to preserving the credibility of this Convention. In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran has, on numerous occasions, through formal channels, raised its concerns regarding instances of non-compliance or delays in fulfilling the Convention’s obligations by the United States. The US is continuing to develop non-lethal weapons and, according to its official sources, implementing various projects to weaponize psychoactive substances and synthetic opioid-based agents. When a state possessing the largest declared stockpiles of chemical weapons remains years behind its scheduled destruction timeline; when information pertaining to certain of its chemical activities are not furnished with full transparency; when that very state presumes to posture as a claimant against others - such conduct is not only incompatible with the spirit of the Convention, but also undermines international confidence in this Organization. Mr. President, Unilateral and unlawful coercive measures including sanctions constitute a manifest violation of international law. Despite the passage of twenty-eight years since the entry into force of the Convention, and despite States Parties’ commitments to facilitate the transfer of chemical materials and equipment for peaceful purposes, illegal restrictions persist due to illicit unilateral sanctions by the United States and their application by European countries. More deplorably, these sanctions even obstruct normal access by Iranian chemical-weapons’ victims to essential medicines and medical equipment. All States are legally and morally obliged not to hinder the provision of necessary medicines and medical equipment for treating the victims of chemical weapons. This is all the more applicable to States whose companies and officials were implicated in Saddam’s chemical weapons program. Let me conclude, Mr. President, by conveying my gratitude to the Asia-Pacific Group for its confidence in the Islamic Republic of Iran and for its endorsement of my country’s election to the Executive Council for the 2026–2028 term, an endorsement duly affirmed by the Conference. My delegations assures you, Mr. President, and other delegations of its full cooperation and support in the discharge of your responsibility.

During an interview with IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) on the sidelines of the 30th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the CWC in the Hague, Araghchi added (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

There are still countries, especially Western countries, that claim to be conducting research activities in this field as their companies were involved in this tragic incident and in supplying chemical weapon to the ex-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime. In addition to the damages incurred by the United States to the Iranian people, these sanctions have also harmed chemical victims and limited their access to the medicines they need.

Hopefully this speech and these remarks make clear to everyone why I use the “outlaw” label next to “US Empire”, in case it was not clear from before! But let’s move on…

Here is what Araghchi said in an interview with France24 (full transcript here on Tasnim), while in Paris for negotiations with the French for a prisoner exchange, with regards to talks with the Outlaw US Empire, cooperation with neighbouring countries such as Saudi Arabia and the Israeli aggression that started the 12-day war (sources: IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

We are ready to negotiate. We have always been ready. In 2015, we negotiated and reached the nuclear agreement. In 2025, we were also in the middle of negotiations when the United States and Israel attacked us. We have always been ready to negotiate, but for genuine, serious negotiations. Negotiation means dialogue, not dictation, and we reject anything based on dictates. The reason is clear: there is no will in America for real, fair negotiations. The day the US government announces that it is ready to set aside imposed and excessive demands and pursue a serious, win-win dialogue based on mutual interests, Iran will never say “no”. But we don’t see that readiness now. We’re not rushing. We’re waiting, and we will be patient until the US shows real intent instead of inflated demands. Cooperation among regional countries, especially Iran and Saudi Arabia as two major powers, plays a key role in regional stability. But regarding the nuclear issue, our problem is not the absence of a mediator; the problem is the US approach and behavior itself. [Referring to the Israeli attack in June 2025 and a possible rerun] If you have already acted and failed, logic dictates that repeating it will only lead to repeating your failure. This [prisoner] exchange has already been negotiated between Iran and France, and an agreement has been reached. I hope, and I believe, that within the next two months, considering the judicial procedures, this exchange will take place. Everything is ready on Iran’s side, and Tehran is now waiting for the judicial process in France to conclude.

In another interview with IRIB during his visit France, Araghchi highlighted the importance of dialogue to prevent misunderstanding and miscalculations, as reported by IRNA:

Knowing each other’s positions and preventing misunderstandings and miscalculations has always been very important and is one of the main goals of the dialogue. My trip to Paris is a continuation of the consultations and consultations that we have already had with this country in various areas, including regional issues, the nuclear issue, European discussions, the Ukraine debate, international issues, and bilateral issues between us.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA .

Last Tuesday Araghchi also held a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil Pinto discussing bilateral relations and the recent developments in the Caribbean region, where allegedly Israel is also conducting activities, according to the Iranian Foreign Minister, which called them “a major threat to peace, stability, and calm in that region”, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim. Apparently the so-called “Greater Israel” has no border!

Araghchi was quoted as saying that the US…

threat of the use of force against this country is a clear example of the gross violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the peremptory norms of international law.

Given that this article is already quite long, I will leave the updates from Venezuela for the next time and conclude with the following caricature from Saba captioned “Peace in Gaza”:

