Ominous signals of upcoming war between the Anglo-Zionists and Iran have been piling up recently, though both parties (Iran and the Outlaw US Empire) keep talking about negotiations too. Here are some of these ominous signals, which I have reported in previous articles:

the deployment of the USS Carl S. Vinson aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, in addition to the USS Harry S. Truman (here),

the deployment of American B-2 stealth bombers to Diego Garcia, a strategic British military base used by the US in the Indian Ocean (here),

the spotting of a US Navy destroyer, probably the Arleigh Burke-class USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), one of the most advanced vessels in the US Navy which carries a crew of ~300 personnel, ~650 km northeast of Diego Garcia (here).

In addition to the above, the Outlaw US Empire is relocating also its Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems from South Korea to the Middle East, which Al Mayadeen last Sunday (6th April 2025) described as “the first known instance of US Forces Korea (USFK) equipment being transferred to the region” in “a major and unprecedented military mobilization”, despite heightened security threats from North Korea.

It is becoming obvious that the Outlaw US Empire is planning a bombing campaign of Iran from Diego Garcia, while bolstering air defences of its military bases scattered all across the Middle East, knowing that Iran would retaliate with a barrage of rockets and missiles against them.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Clearly Donald J. Trump is not the “President of Peace” he has claimed to be, quite the opposite. In fact, when meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last Sunday, he threatened Iran once again, though he also mentioned upcoming “direct talks” this coming Saturday, 12th April 2025, as reported by Al Mayadeen (emphasis mine):

We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable. I think if the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran's going to be in great danger. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and if the talks aren't successful I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran.

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami - from IRNA .

All this despite repeated warning from Iranian officials, such Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), who on Saturday 5th April 2025 was quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis mine):

We will not start the war, but we are prepared for it. Iran knows how to defeat its enemies and will not retreat even a single step. We do not fear the enemy's threats or the prospect of war — we are ready for military aggression and psychological warfare alike. [Iran possesses] immense and accumulated capabilities that it is prepared to unveil. We know the enemy's weak points — all are within our range. We possess sufficient capabilities to strike and defeat them, despite the full backing they receive from the United States. We are the people of jihad, ready for major battles and for defeating the enemy. The Zionist enemy has been halted on the Lebanese front, the Palestinian resistance continues to fight with strength, and Yemen remains firm despite continuous US bombardment — all signs that the occupying regime is in deep crisis. Today we are confronting a desperate enemy — one unable to overcome even an unarmed nation [i.e. Yemen - see final image in my previous original article]. Its losses are mounting. Israel has lost political and economic stability, and if the United States were to abandon it, it would collapse instantly. This is a massive battle. The enemy is deploying all its power, and it is unrealistic to assume that the Axis of Resistance — including Hezbollah, Palestine, or Iran — would emerge without any losses. Such an assumption defies the very logic of war. We have learned how to overcome this [Israeli] enemy and have developed weapons and equipment accordingly. We possess both the software and hardware needed to defeat the regime, despite the absolute support it receives from the United States. The decision to carry out this operation [Operation True Promise against Israel] was historic — it showed the world that Muslims will never surrender. Israel boasts one of the densest air defense systems in the world, over 581 Iranian missiles bypassed these systems and struck their intended targets. The Resistance Front has not yet brought its full potential to the fore. If it opens its hands, the scope and fire of the war will be beyond the enemy’s imagination.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Baqeri - from Tasnim .

Similarly, last Sunday Major General Mohammad Baqeri, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was quoted by IRNA and Tasnim News Agency as saying that “Iran will not initiate war, but will respond decisively to any aggression”, adding (all emphasis mine):

The Islamic Republic of Iran is not a warmonger, but it would not tolerate bullying and force and will stand against it. We have carefully formulated plans for the Armed Forces based on past experiences, an analysis of our strengths and weaknesses, and the Leader’s directives. The killing of innocent people and the destruction of their homes in Gaza and Lebanon by the Zionist regime continue with the firm support of the U.S. and European countries.

…while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote the following in a post on his Telegram channel, as reported also by Al Mayadeen:

We have announced our point of view, so we are in favor of diplomacy and negotiation, but indirectly. Of course, it must be acknowledged that no negotiation round has been held so far. Regarding the US senator's statement that the country's president would prefer the agreement with Iran to be similar to Washington's agreement with Libya in 2003, the Foreign Minister clarified: “They can only dream”.

Of course, Iran remembers and knows very well what happened to Libya, after agreeing to disarm: its leader Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by NATO-backed rebel forces in 2011 and to this day the country is still torn by a civil war.

IUMS Secretary general Ali al-Qaradaghi - from IRNA .

It is also worth reporting on the fatwa (religious decree) that the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) issued just a few days ago to stop the Zionist genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Here is what Ali al-Qaradaghi, IUMS secretary general, stated in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), as reported also by IRNA:

The Ijtihad and Fatwa Committee of the International Union of Muslim Scholars issued a fatwa on the ongoing aggression against Gaza and the violation of the truce. The most important points included are the following: The obligation of armed jihad against the occupation in Palestine for every able Muslim in the Islamic world. The necessity of immediate military intervention by Arab and Islamic countries. The necessity of besieging the occupying Zionist enemy by land, sea and air, including waterways, straits and all airspace in Arab and Islamic countries. Providing the resistance militarily, financially, politically and legally is a religious duty. Establishing an Islamic military alliance to protect the nation and deter aggressors is an urgent religious duty. Prohibiting normalization with the Zionist enemy. Prohibiting the supply of oil and gas to the Zionist entity. Reviewing the peace treaties concluded by some Arab countries with the occupying entity. The necessity of financial jihad to support our brothers in Gaza and the rapid opening of the crossings. Calling on Muslim communities in the United States of America to pressure Trump and his government to fulfill his election promises to stop the aggression and establish peace. Text of the fatwa on the Union’s website: https://iumsonline.org/ar/ContentDetails.aspx?ID=38808

Trump’d better be careful or he may set on fire not just the Middle East, but the whole Muslim community across the world!

Donald J. Trump and Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

On Sunday, Al Mayadeen cited a senior Iranian official telling Reuters that Iran is proposing continued indirect negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire via Oman, described as “a long-established intermediary”:

Indirect talks offer a chance to evaluate Washington's seriousness about a political solution with Iran.

…with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirming at a press conference yesterday that Oman may host Iran-US talks, stating:

The history of participation of other parties in advancing indirect negotiations is clear. In case such a process is shaped, Oman will be the chief nominee for that [hosting the talks]. The Foreign Ministry is in charge of advancing any negotiations.

…dismissing claims that such negotiations had already begun and rejecting “reports about the formation of a committee on the matter as speculation”, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article.

However, at the same time, Iran issued “warnings to regional countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, and Bahrain, warning them that allowing US forces to use their territory or airspace in an attack on Iran would be viewed as a hostile act”, while Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei placed the armed forces on high alert.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Coming to more recent news, this morning Araghchi confirmed that top Iranian and American officials will hold indirect negotiations in Oman this coming Saturday, 12th April 2025, as reported by IRNA, which quoted him as tweeting on X:

Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks. It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court.

Later today Araghchi issued the following statements, while speaking to reporters in Algiers, as quoted by IRNA and Al Mayadeen:

The negotiations are indirect in nature, and we do not plan to turn them into direct ones, as we do not consider directness useful for the purposes of negotiations. The structure of negotiations—whether direct or indirect—is not the key issue. What matters is their effectiveness, the seriousness of the parties involved, and their commitment to reaching an agreement. Direct negotiations under U.S. pressure amount to dictation, which we reject. Indirect dialogue ensures a genuine and productive exchange. If there are doubts, Iran is open to clarification, but we will not accept restrictions on our national objectives. If the other side [the United States] has sufficient will, an agreement can be reached. In the end, as the famous phrase goes — the ball is on the side of the United States. If Washington comes to Oman with sufficient will, we will definitely achieve results. Iran does not accept any preconditions.

This afternoon Al Mayadeen also cited the following excerpts from an opinion piece by Araghchi published in The Washington Post (paywalled) - here they are, as taken from Al Mayadeen Short News and this article (all emphasis mine):

In recent weeks, a series of messages and letters have been exchanged between Iran and the United States. We view them as representing a genuine attempt to clarify positions and open a window toward diplomacy. Iran is ready to engage in earnest and with a view to seal a deal. We will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect negotiations. It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. We face a significant wall of mistrust and harbor serious doubts about the sincerity of intentions, made worse by US insistence on resuming the “maximum pressure” policy prior to any diplomatic interaction. Pursuing indirect negotiations is not a tactic or reflection of ideology but a strategic choice rooted in experience. To move forward today, we first need to agree that there can be no “military option,” let alone a “military solution”. We cannot imagine President Trump wanting to become another US president mired in a catastrophic war in the Middle East — a conflict that would quickly extend across the region and cost exponentially more than the trillions of taxpayer dollars. If we are shown respect, we will reciprocate it.

Military buildups send the exact opposite signal. Mark my words: Iran prefers diplomacy, but it knows how to defend itself. We have never yielded to threats in the past, and we will neither do so now nor in the future. We seek peace, but will never accept submission.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, it is worth reporting that earlier today Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified the long-term (20-year) strategic cooperation agreement with Iran signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow in mid-January; however, as pointed by IRNA, it stil needs to be approved by the Russian Federation Council on Wednesday 16th April 2025 and it will take effect only once it has been ratified by both Iranian and Russian Parliaments.

In related news, today the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that his country is “ready to assist in the settlement between Iran and the United States”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Russia always provides all possible assistance when it comes to resolving any crisis or conflict. This is also relevant to the situation around Iran. Negotiations are currently taking place in Oman, mediated by Oman, between the United States and Iran, and we hope that our efforts will not be required. But if necessary, of course, we will provide all possible assistance.

Given the flexing of muscles by both Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, let’s hope that an agreement between the two countries is reached soon. However, considering how ineffective the negotiations between Russia and the Outlaw US Empire have been so far, I do not hold my breath!