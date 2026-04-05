GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Loon's avatar
Loon
20h

West is fearful of a chirping cricket in comparison .

Paranoia is socially everywhere .

Huge insurance industry is a legal requirement for any social endeavour .

Sickness is given social support !!

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
20h

And we call them savages. Mind blowing.

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