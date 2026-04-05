Today I am providing my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 20th March 2026.

(Italics original, bold emphasis mine).

Sociologist Mohammad Ali Senobari’s account of the war days

20 March 2026, 02:01 Tehran time

For years we have spoken of the “social resilience” of the Iranian people, a concept which, until recently, remained abstract for many, confined to sociological theories. But these days, on the streets of Tehran, this concept is no longer theoretical; it is alive and visible in everyday life.

When I leave the house in the morning, the first thing that catches my attention is not the distant sound of explosions, but the queues for bread: people standing there as always, exchanging jokes and everyday conversation. It almost seems as though life itself has decided not to give up. Even amidst reports of air strikes and the pressures of war, a large part of the population remains in the capital, striving to preserve a sense of normality and rushing, almost enthusiastically, to do their shopping for Nowruz (the New Year festival, according to the Persian calendar, ed.).

On the streets, taxis are full, shops are half-open and cafés still serve tea and coffee until late at night. Perhaps there are fewer customers, but even this minimal presence carries a profound meaning: “life goes on”. In sociological terms, this is what we call “everyday resistance”.

At night, the atmosphere in the streets and squares becomes even more evocative. From early afternoon until almost dawn, the city’s main avenues and iconic squares fill with private cars. Families, waving the tricolour flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, form long convoys of cars.

When they reach the central squares, people get out of their cars, forming massive gatherings – tens of thousands in every square – waving flags and singing epic hymns in unison. I am now 43 years old and I remember the eight-year Iran-Iraq War (1981–1988), yet I have never witnessed scenes like these. From 28th February 2026, when, in an unprecedented and criminal act of terrorism, my country’s Supreme Leader was assassinated, until tonight, 19th March 2026, millions of people across the country have supported this movement of passion and unity every single night.

What strikes me most, however, as an observer, is how people react to the “sound of war”.

A few evenings ago, around sunset, an explosion rang out in the southern part of the city. There was a brief pause – not the silence of fear, but a momentary pause, like a comma in a sentence. Then life resumed. No one ran away, no one screamed. People turned their heads, perhaps muttered something under their breath, and then carried on with what they were doing.

In my writings I have always maintained: “Fear is a social phenomenon, not merely a psychological one”. Now I see how a society can learn to manage fear. In Tehran today, fear exists, but panic does not. Anxiety is present, but there is no collective psychological breakdown.

Of course, war imposes its psychological burden. Reports suggest it has blurred the line between daily life and crisis, placing people in a state of constant alert.

Yet what one sees on the ground goes beyond these analyses: a sort of “social adaptation” to the difficulties.

One day I spoke to a taxi driver and asked him: “Aren’t you afraid?”

He smiled and said: “Of course I’m afraid, but can life perhaps be تعطیل (stopped)?”

This simple phrase perhaps best captures the reality of Tehran today.

In classical theories, war is often associated with empty cities, deserted streets and terrified populations. But Tehran presents a different picture: a city that is alive, even in the shadow of war.

From a sociological perspective, this phenomenon can be understood as a combination of “social capital”, “historical memory” and “collective identity”. A society that has weathered multiple crises has developed a form of “collective learning”: learning to maintain normal life under abnormal conditions.

Perhaps this is precisely what outsiders fail to understand: how, in a city where explosions can be heard, daily shopping, friendly conversations and even laughter continue. It is precisely this misunderstanding – fuelled by misinformation and flawed analysis – that has repeatedly led Iran’s adversaries to make errors of judgement.

In conclusion, if I were to sum up these days in a single sentence:

Tehran – today – is neither a safe city nor a frightened city; it is a city whose people have chosen not to be afraid – even when there are reasons to be.

And as a sociologist, this is the most important lesson of recent days. And to Iran’s enemies I say: these people will not give in to blackmail.

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