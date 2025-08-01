GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

Uaifo Ojo
18h

Lil by lil, the Zionazis will get steadily abandoned and isolated like is currently happening, and sooner or later this genocide will End.

The only question is just how many lives will the rabid festering dogs take down before this inevitably occurs .. a whole fucking lot it seems with the world unwilling to speed up their overdue comeuppance 😡

ann watson
18h

Here's a super good article by Tony Hall - about his horrible experiences dealing with the Israel Lobby. https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/2016-the-israel-lobby-strikes-me

As far as Archbishop Vigano. So carefully worded. I guess he's trying to criticize the world situation in relation to zionism....but he's going to have to mulitiply the strength of his message by 100X

and why doesn't he go after Christian Zionists ?

