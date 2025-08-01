Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, originally in Italian and published first on his X account on Friday 18th July 2025 and and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 22nd July 2025. (All emphasis original).

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

The bombing of the Church of the Holy Family [on 17th July 2025 (see for instance this Al Mayadeen article)] – the only Catholic parish in Gaza – is yet another brazen and murderous attack by Israel in violation of international law. Latin Patriarch Cardinal [Pierbattista] Pizzaballa himself has questioned the sincerity of [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu's words, who attributes the attack to an error, since there are no targets in the immediate vicinity of the church.

[Pope] Leo [XIV] deplores the victims of the attack on Gaza, but does not mention its perpetrators.

Netanyahu, who is responsible for the attack, thanks Leo and reiterates that Israel protects the safety of civilians and holy sites. Meanwhile, with absolute impunity, Israel strikes the defenceless civilian population of Gaza with Western weapons and attacks Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

Numerous members of the Israeli government support the Zionist project of “Greater Israel” because, since the end of the 19th century, the Messiah awaited by the Jews has been the Jewish State. This ideology (a true “heresy” of Judaism) considers Jews to be a superior race by divine decree and, on the basis of this self-proclaimed superiority - and the inferiority of the goyim that it implies - Israel considers itself justified in violating every moral principle and demands absolute impunity.

No president or prime minister of Tel Aviv's vassal nations – first and foremost the United States of America – will ever dare to speak out, as they are most likely being blackmailed by the Mossad and its emissaries.

If this were the Russian Federation, what would be the reaction of the international community?

How many more deaths and injuries will we have to witness before the United States of America and the entire West wake up from this subservience to a state that replicates with greater ferocity (and after having been a victim of it) the horrors of National Socialist [i.e. Nazi] totalitarianism?

