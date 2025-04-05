Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is facing yet another hassle. As per Al Mayadeen, Ronen Bar, former head of the Israeli Shin Bet security service, dismissed by Netanyahu a couple of weeks ago (as I reported here), disclosed in a letter submitted to the court that, at the beginning of Netanyahu’s corruption trial, Bibi had pressured him to falsely testify in court. Here is what Ronen Bar wrote:

During November 2024, the Prime Minister repeatedly demanded that I provide a security opinion that would determine that security circumstances did not allow for his continuous testimony in his criminal trial. After conducting a process with all professional bodies and formulating a proper security envelope, I concluded that there was no security impediment to the testimony taking place in the prescribed format. This format was later presented to the court and approved. I informed the Prime Minister of this. My refusal to accept his demands in this matter signaled the beginning of the claim that there was a “lack of trust” between us, so to speak.

Al Mayadeen also reported that, after this refusal, “Netanyahu turned to the Israeli Home Front Command in search of a similar opinion but was again met with rejection”. Of course, the opposition did not miss the chance to attack Netanyahu and call for his removal - here is what Vladimir Beliak, member of the Knesset for Yesh Atid, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

It's a 10 -powerful political earthquake on the Richter scale. If Netanyahu indeed demanded that Ronen Bar issue a report supporting the cancellation of his testimony in the trial, and also to exercise the Shin Bet's powers against “citizens of the state” (protesters? Opposition?), the Supreme Court and the Legal Advisor to the Prime Minister must examine Netanyahu's removal from office.

Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara - from Al Mayadeen .

In related news, another Al Mayadeen article reported the following criticism of Netanyahu by Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, whose dismissal is also hanging on a thread, following a no-confidence vote by the Israeli cabinet and pending a decision by a review committee:

The government's decision to terminate the tenure of the head of the Shin Bet is fundamentally flawed, tainted by a personal conflict of interest on the part of the Prime Minister due to the criminal investigations involving his associates. The move would lead to the politicisation of the position.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - from Al Mayadeen .

In addition to the above, Netanyahu and his government also face economic hurdles, especially after US President Donald J. Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on almost all world countries, Israel included… funny enough, the only country exempted by tariffs is Russia! Even funnier is the fact that, just the day before Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs (see this Al Mayadeen article for additional context), “Israel eliminated its remaining customs duties on American imports”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was quoted as saying:

The Ministry of Finance is maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the US administration with the aim of reducing the scope of the tariffs and reducing their impact on Israeli industry.

Of course, Smotrich came under fire from opposition lawmakers, such as Vladimir Beliak, who tweeted the following statement on X (formerly Twitter):

Remember Smotrich's meeting in the US with Scott Bassent, the administration's Treasury Secretary? So yesterday Smotrich rushed to remove all tariffs on imports from the US to Israel, and in response received 17% tariffs on imports of goods from Israel to the US. Genius.

…while the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) stated:

It appears that the imposition of the customs duty is probably related to the US trade deficit with Israel.

…warning that the tariffs represent “a major challenge” to the Israeli economy and noting that it is working with both US and Israeli authorities “in order to guarantee Israel's exemption and/or reduce the taxes imposed”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also cited Israeli media and Moody’s Investors Service warning of Israel’s “very high political risks that have weakened economic and fiscal strength”. Here is what Moody’s wrote in a regular update report on Israeli credit rating:

Uncertainty over Israel’s longer-term security and economic growth prospects is much higher than is typical, with risks to the high-tech sector particularly relevant, given its important role as a driver of economic growth and significant contributor to the government’s tax take.

Moving to Yemen, the US aggression on the country continues unabated, with Al Mayadeen citing Yemeni Health Ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi’s death toll of 92 civilians killed and 165 wounded between mid-March and last Thursday, 3rd April 2025, while Yemen News Agency Saba (1 and 2) reported US airstrikes targeting the Kahlan area east of Saada city and the Al-Asayed area in the Kitaf district, also in the Saada governorate, yesterday morning, following which the naval, missile, and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) targeted US warships in the Red Sea, led by the aircraft carrier Harry Truman, “with a number of cruise missiles and drones in an engagement that was the second in the past 24 hours and continued for several hours”, thus thwarting two air attacks, as per Saba.

Last night the YAF targeted a military target in the Yafa (i.e. Tel Aviv) area of Israel with a “Yaffa” drone and shot down a Giant Shark F360 reconnaissance drone, operated on behalf of the US and Israel, in the airspace of Saada Governorate with a locally made surface-to-air missile, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba. As far as I am aware, it is the first drone of this type downed by the YAF and it may suggest that the Anglo-Zionists may have run out of the expensive MQ-9 Reaper drones (each one is worth more than $30 million!) that the Outlaw US Empire has used so far over Yemen, given that the YAF has downed 17 of them since October 2023.

The funny thing is that, despite the use of expensive weapons and ammunition, the US aggression is not deterring the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement at all. In fact, as reported in this Al Maydaeen article, which cites a paywalled New York Times (NYT) article, the Outlaw US Empire “has spent over $200 million in precision munitions alone in just three weeks of intensified strikes against alleged Ansar Allah targets in Yemen, with the total cost of the operation expected to surpass $1 billion by next week”. The report also cites military and intelligence officials admitting to Congress and allies in private briefings that “most of the Yemenis' vast, underground arsenal of missiles and drones remains intact”, as well as other US officials warning that “the heavy use of advanced long-range munitions, such as Tomahawk missiles and glide bombs, is putting pressure on US Navy stockpiles, raising concerns among Pentagon planners about preparedness for potential future conflicts, particularly with China over Taiwan”. Finally, Al Mayadeen cites NYT speculations according to which “the White House may soon request supplemental funds from Congress to sustain the campaign, which some insiders say could last up to six months, a timeline denied by senior defense officials publicly but acknowledged privately in recent briefings”.

Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also wort mentioning a report by Al Mayadeen, according to which a US Navy destroyer, probably the Arleigh Burke-class USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), one of the most advanced vessels in the US Navy which carries a crew of ~300 personnel, has been spotted ~650 km northeast of Diego Garcia, a strategic British military base used by the Outlaw US Empire in the Indian Ocean, where at least five B-2 stealth bombers were recently deployed, as I reported here. Rumour has it that its mission is focussed on airspace defense and countering Iranian missile capabilities, though the Pentagon has not yet confirmed its deployment or purpose.

Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba, yesterday evening Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave a televised speech - here are a few excerpts:

The enemy [Israel] seeks to eliminate the Palestinian cause with full American support. What is happening in Gaza should not become a routine spectacle. Arab silence in the face of this is a betrayal of every moral, legal, and human principle. This aggression is part of the same battle against the Israeli enemy. The US wants the entire region to submit to Israeli dominance. The US turned its firepower on Yemen because it is complicit in the Israeli war against the Palestinian people.

I will conclude this article with the following image posted by Pepe Escobar on his Telegram channel earlier today:

Quite significant, isn’t it? It is incredible how the Houthis are defying the Outlaw US Empire and its NATO allies!