What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 18th September 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) and Israel's Mossad director, David Barnea (R) - from Israel Hayom .

It is said that Trump was not consulted or even warned about the Israeli air strike on Doha. Given that the attack could not have taken place without the full connivance and constant assistance of the US armed forces, one would have to conclude that Trump has now become Biden 2.0, a figurehead president, increasingly incapable of understanding and making decisions. But the real scoop regarding the attack on Doha was the news that Mossad had expressed its opposition, to the extent that it did not participate in the operation. According to the Israeli press, Netanyahu even overruled a specific commitment made by Mossad director David Barnea to the Emir of Qatar.

The last meeting between Barnea and the emir took place last August [2025], so what was discussed between the two referred precisely to the latest negotiations with Hamas underway in Doha, during a break from which the Israeli attack took place. But relations between the head of Mossad and senior figures in the Qatari regime have always been intense. Another meeting took place in Rome last year [2024] with the Prime Minister of Qatar. The previous year, in 2023, another meeting with the emir took place in Warsaw. CIA Director Bill Burns was also present during the talks in Rome and Warsaw. They may be “secret” services, but their every move has been followed by the press. But what is even stranger is that a director of the secret services is directly involved in foreign policy, meeting foreign ministers and heads of state in person. [This is something that has always puzzled me. Does not Israel have a Foreign Minister? Though I understand that Israeli “top diplomats” act more as War Ministers than Foreign Ministers - just go and read any of their statements!]

Since the beginning of his tenure as director of the Mossad, Barnea has carried out his activities in tune with public opinion. In 2021, shortly after being appointed head of Mossad, Barnea became a media darling, described as “a killing machine who loves gadgets”; in short, a sort of James Bond. The article on Barnea ended with his own instructions to Mossad agents, including to keep their mouths shut. Coming from him, the exhortation did not seem very credible.

Last June, a few days after the attack on Iran, the Israeli press promoted Barnea's stardom, as he had led the Mossad in the operation to “decapitate” the Iranian regime. On 18th June [2025], the severity of the blow inflicted by Iranian missiles had not yet become clear, so excitement in Israel was sky-high over what was considered a “triumph”. In that euphoric climate, the Times of Israel newspaper predicted a bright future in politics for David Barnea. However, the article ended with a speech about Barnea's humility, saying that he would never dream of becoming Prime Minister; in fact, such positions of power are not held for personal ambition, but only for a spirit of sacrifice and a sense of responsibility.

Last August [2025], however, former IDF chief Herzi Halevi accused Barnea of treating the war against Iran as an opportunity for self-promotion, taking credit for the IDF's achievements and even releasing videos of the attacks in the style of commercials, which allegedly helped Iran to take countermeasures.

In fact, the gossip about Barnea did not even spare his family, who willingly provided biographical details. David Barnea's brother went out of his way to recount moving anecdotes, even relating to the period of waiting for his appointment as head of the Mossad. As we can see, being an assassin is not a problem, far from it; the important thing is not to be a serious person.

It may be that Barnea's dissociation from the attack in Doha is fake, just a ploy to try not to burn the Mossad's historic relations with Qatar; just as it is possible that Barnea is building an image of himself as a “reasonable” Israeli to take Netanyahu's place. Other hypotheses could also be configured, not necessarily incompatible with each other. What is certain is that Israel celebrates itself for abilities it does not have and lives by parasitizing the power of others, and not only that of the US. In this sense, Zionism without charlatanism, without bragging and without boasting would be absolutely inconceivable. One of the manifestations of Israeli charlatanism is to pass off as threats what are in reality its positional advantages. The most striking case concerns the axis between Turkey and Qatar, which the Israeli press describes as a “growing threat,” whereas the axis between Ankara and Doha is directed against Iran, which represents the geographical and political obstacle to Erdogan's Pan-Turkism, who wants to reunite Turkey with the Turkish-speaking populations of the Caucasus and Central Asia. Proof of Erdogan's true anti-Iranian imperialist intentions can be found in the behavior of his current proxy in Damascus, the new president who now calls himself al-Sharaa. While Israel bombs Syria and its government headquarters, al-Sharaa is working to disarm Hezbollah, Israel's adversary and Iran's ally.

