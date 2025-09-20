In my previous original article I reported on the US threats against member states of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to vote for a draft resolution, submitted by Iran, China, Russia, Belarus, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, banning attacks on IAEA-monitored nuclear facilities, thus indicating the intention of USrael (i.e. the Outlaw US Empire and Israel) of bombing Iranian nuclear sites again. As a result of US pressure, the draft resolution was withdrawn at the last minute, as reported by western mainstream media (MSM, e.g. ABC News - interestingly, there is no such report on eastern news media outlets). However, as we will see shortly, this was not enough for USrael, which is now taking further steps to move closer to part 2 of its war against Iran.

Reza Najafi - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna (Austria)

At the IAEA General Conference last Thursday, 18th September 2025, Reza Najafi, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna (Austria), delivered a powerful speech condemning attacks and threats against safeguarded nuclear facilities, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency). The full text of his speech can be found in this Tasnim article. Here I will just quote a few excerpts (all emphasis mine):

Any attack—or even threat of attack—against such safeguarded sites and facilities constitutes not only a blatant act of aggression, but also a direct assault on the integrity of the IAEA safeguards system. The use of force against safeguarded nuclear installations has no legal justification under international law. Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter prohibits the threat or use of force, while Article 51 does not—and cannot—be distorted to cover premeditated attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities. The consequences of these unlawful acts extend far beyond national borders. They risk catastrophic humanitarian and environmental disasters, endanger international peace and security, and strike at the heart of the global non-proliferation regime. By attacking safeguarded facilities, aggressors are not only violating international law—they are dismantling decades of trust painstakingly built within the NPT framework. Normalization of such unlawful conduct risks rewriting the very rules of international law. If one aggressor can openly target safeguarded nuclear sites and facilities without consequence, others may follow. What was once unthinkable could become routine, and the safeguards system—designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and peaceful use—would be transformed into a list of military targets. The integrity of the NPT, and with it the collective security of all nations, cannot survive such a precedent.

On Thursday evening Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a statement on his X account highlighting his efforts in preventing “an unnecessary and avoidable crisis” by presenting “a reasonable and actionable plan to E3/EU counterparts”, which was met with “a litany of excuses and outright deflection”, as reported also by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim News Agency and IRNA:

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (L) and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi (R)

Of course, Araghchi’s words fell on deaf years and, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, yesterday (Friday 19th September 2025) he then turned to his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun, whose country is holding the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and also to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi (source: IRNA), in order to avert the triggering of the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA by the E3 and thus the reinstatement of UN sanctions against Iran.

United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

All Iranian appeals went unheeded and yesterday the E3 called for the activation of the JCPOA snapback mechanism at UNSC, where the draft resolution by South Korea on lifting sanctions against Iran permanently was rejected, with 9 countries voting against (the Outlaw US Empire, UK, France, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Denmark, Greece, Panama and Somalia), 4 in favour (China, Russia, Pakistan and Algeria) and 2 abstaining (Guyana and South Korea), as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which quoted Russia’s UN Ambassador, Vasily Nebenzia, as saying:

There are no grounds for reinstating UN sanctions on Iran.

…whereas the Chinese UN envoy stated:

It was the United States that withdrew from the agreement, attacked Iran militarily, and disrupted negotiations.

Following the vote, China and Russia issued a joint statement officially announcing that they consider the snapback of UN sanctions against Iran to be illegal and invalid, and that they will not abide by them, when officially reinstated next Saturday, 27th September 2025, as reported by Larry C. Johnson in his latest post, suggesting that other BRICS+ countries may adopt the same stance.

Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani

In a speech at the UNSC after the vote, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, blasted the irresponsible behaviour of Western countries (sources: IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Mr. President, At the outset, allow me to express deep appreciation to those Council members, including Algeria, China, Pakistan, and the Russian Federation, who have rejected the politics of coercion and upheld the principles of diplomacy, justice, and law. Their vote today showed true commitment to diplomacy. Their position today sends a clear message: conflicts must be resolved through dialogue, not through the blunt instruments of pressure and intimidation. They have chosen to stand on the right side of history. Mr. President, Iran’s position is clear and consistent: Resolution 2231 must be implemented exactly as agreed. Its timelines are not suggestions; they are binding commitments, painstakingly negotiated and unanimously endorsed by this Council. Any attempt by the E3 to reimpose sanctions already terminated is not only baseless but a direct assault on international law and the credibility of the Security Council itself. Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA were hard-won achievements after more than a decade of negotiations. They settled all concerns about Iran’s nuclear program, confirming its exclusively peaceful character. Iran implemented the deal in full and in good faith. No other nation has ever subjected itself to such rigorous, intrusive verification by the IAEA. We kept our word. The US, E3/ EU did not. It was the United States that unilaterally tore up the agreement in 2018, reimposing sanctions in open defiance of this Council. It was the E3 that failed to meet their obligations, hiding behind empty promises while quietly following Washington’s lead and instructions. And now, in a striking display of hypocrisy, they claim that Iran must be punished for measures we took only after years of enduring their violations. Mr. President, We categorically reject the E3’s notification of 28th August 2025. It is procedurally invalid, politically motivated, and legally void. By bypassing the JCPOA’s Dispute Resolution Mechanism, the E3 have shredded the very framework they claim to defend. Worse still, parties long in material breach cannot suddenly present themselves as guardians of compliance. This is not legal or law; it is opportunism camouflaged as legality. Iran’s remedial measures were neither reckless nor unilateral. They were calibrated, transparent, and fully consistent with our rights under the JCPOA. To twist these lawful actions into a pretext for snapback is to reward violators and punish the compliant — a perverse inversion of justice that undermines the Council itself. Mr. President, This travesty unfolds against the backdrop of blatant aggression. Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities have been attacked — not in secret, but openly — by Israel, a rogue regime, and by the United States, a depositary of NPT. Facilities under IAEA monitoring were bombed in violation of every principle of international law and the very foundations of the non-proliferation regime. And yet, instead of condemnation, we witness silence — worse, justification — from the very states now lecturing Iran about obligations. What clearer evidence of double standards and hypocritical behaviors could there be? Despite this, Iran did not abandon diplomacy. On 9th September [2025] in Cairo, we reached an understanding with the IAEA to resume cooperation, a significant and forward-looking step. But rather than seizing this opportunity, the U.S. and E3 dismissed it, exposing the gulf between their rhetoric and their true intentions. They speak of dialogue while strangling it; they proclaim support for diplomacy while burying it under threats. This reckless step undermines dialogue, rewards aggression, and sets a dangerous precedent. The E3 and the U.S., in coordination with Israel, are spreading false claims that Iran’s nuclear program threatens peace and security. This is a fabrication. Iran has not breached the JCPOA, the NPT, or its Safeguards obligations. Our nuclear program remains entirely peaceful. Mr. President, Even the impartiality of this Council has been compromised. Under pressure from certain permanent members, the presidency ignored the requirement to take into account the views of all participants — including Iran, Russia, and China — before presenting today’s draft resolution. This requirement is explicitly stated in Paragraph 11 of Resolution 2231 and even in the president's draft. Yet, in practice, the President of the Council disregarded this language, violated the neutrality of the Council, and effectively endorsed the E3 notification by both introducing the draft and calling for a vote, without ensuring that the positions of China, Iran, and Russia, as true participants of JCPOA, were duly reflected. This was not consensus-building; it was coercion. The result is a decision imposed on the Council, not owned by it. In conclusion, Mr. President, I wish to state Iran’s firm position: First, today’s action is hasty, unnecessary, and unlawful. Iran recognizes no obligation to implement it. Second, the responsibility for its grave consequences lies squarely with the United States and the E3, who fabricated allegations against Iran while enabling Israel’s criminal attacks on safeguarded facilities. Third, this act, with no consensus, weakens the Council, undermines diplomacy, and jeopardizes the non-proliferation regime. Fourth, Iran’s nuclear program will not be destroyed by bombs, halted by sanctions, or diverted from its peaceful path. The door of diplomacy is not closed — but it will be Iran, not its adversaries, who decides with whom and on what basis to engage. Mr. President, Today, the Council has squandered an opportunity for dialogue and consensus. Russia and China, acting in good faith, tabled a balanced initiative to extend resolution 2231 and preserve diplomacy. Instead of embracing this path of reason, the United States and the E3 chose escalation, pressure, and division. This contradiction between their rhetoric and actions proves, once more, their real intention is not diplomacy but escalation. They must now bear full responsibility for the crisis they have manufactured. Let there be no doubt: Iran will remain steadfast in defending its sovereignty, its rights, and the peaceful character of its nuclear program. We will not yield to coercion. We will not be intimidated by unlawful threats. And we will not allow this Council to be misused as an instrument of injustice. Thank you, Mr. President.

Iranian Foreign Ministry building

Similarly, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued the following statement condemning the “unlawful, unfounded, and provocative” attempt by the E3 (France, Germany and UK) to abuse the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism in order to reinstate UNSC sanctions annulled in 2015 under Resolution 2231 (sources: IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

UN Security Council Resolution 2231, as an inseparable part of the JCPOA, endorsed the agreement in its annex, affirmed the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, dispelled unfounded allegations regarding its character, and simultaneously introduced rigorous verification measures. Pursuant to Resolution 2231, all Security Council resolutions adopted against Iran between 2006 and 2009 were terminated, and it was decided that the Iranian nuclear issue would be removed from the Security Council’s agenda in September 2025. The destructive move by the three European countries to reinstate the annulled Security Council resolutions comes at a time when Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities have been attacked and damaged by the Zionist regime and the US. These attacks have clearly violated the UN Charter, endangered international peace and security, and gravely undermined the foundations of the NPT. The three European countries not only failed to condemn these acts of aggression, but by abusing the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism, are carrying out another unlawful act. These governments have also ignored the agreement that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed on 9th September 2025 [which I covered here], despite its positive reception by the international community, even though their main pretext for the so-called “snapback” was alleged lack of cooperation with the IAEA on part of Iran. Furthermore, they dismissed Iran’s reasonable proposal, which they themselves acknowledged to be rational, under flimsy excuses, since their true intention from the outset has been to pursue their own excessive political interests. The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently sought to keep the path of diplomacy and engagement open. However, these countries, despite their claims, have shown no independence of their own and have instead followed the unilateral and unlawful policies of the US. The Islamic Republic of Iran puts emphasis on the following points: Today’s action by the European troika at the UN Security Council, aimed at completing the process of reinstating terminated Security Council resolutions, is unlawful, unfounded, and provocative, and it gravely undermines ongoing diplomatic processes. Full responsibility for the consequences of this measure, should it lead to the reinstatement of terminated UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, rests with the US and the European trio, which, by distorting realities and making baseless claims, pressured some non-permanent members of the Security Council to align with them. Today’s step to complete the reinstatement of Security Council sanctions was undertaken without consensus and despite serious opposition from several Council members, thereby further undermining the UN’s top body credibility and dealing a blow to both diplomacy and the NPT. Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is rooted in the will and determination of the Iranian people for scientific and technological progress and development. The Iranian people are resolute in going down this road. While underscoring its pursuit of the nation’s rights and interests, including through diplomatic channels, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to deliver an appropriate response to any unlawful action. The Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon all responsible members of the international community to reject today’s unlawful action by the three European countries in the UN Security Council and to refrain from granting it any legitimacy.

Today (Saturday 20th September 2025), Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, warned that “countries exploiting Iran’s goodwill for dialogue and resorting to pressure will face a tougher and more decisive response than ever”, as per IRNA, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

This mistaken path will not help them reach their goals; instead, it will only deepen their isolation and guarantee their failure. Dialogue is not an endless concession.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Speaking to the 2025 International Science Olympiads medalists, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also referred to the UNSC decision, stating (emphasis added):

Ill-wishers cannot close the path before us. No one can stop those who possess the will, determination, and ability to advance. We have never bowed and will never bow to bullying and excessive demands, because we have the power to bring about change. If we empower innovative people and pave the way for them, they can solve all our problems. The real obstacle lies in wrong mindsets. Enemies may attack our scientific facilities, but it is our scientists and specialists who built them in the first place.

…as quoted by Tasnim and IRNA.

It is clear that the E3 and the Outlaw US Empire were never interested in diplomacy and negotiations with Iran and that we are heading towards the second act of the war that the Outlaw US Empire and Israel want to wage against the Islamic Republic. In fact, now Iran will have to respond: it already warned that…

Activating the snapback mechanism will nullify the Cairo Agreement, shut the door on cooperation between the IAEA and Tehran, and bar inspections.

…as I reported in my previous original article, quoting unnamed Al Mayadeen sources, but even Araghchi himself warned that…

if what is known as the “snapback mechanism” is activated, the implementation of this document will certainly be halted. As for how Iran will respond and behave afterward, decisions will be made in due course.

…soon after the signing of the Cairo Agreement with IAEA on 9th September 2025, as reported in the article in the link below:

The problem is that blocking IAEA inspections will give USrael the excuse they want/need to bomb Iran again. Alternatively, USrael could wait until the reactivation of UN sanctions against Iran on 27th September 2025 and then accuse Iran of violating them. In any case, Iran is doomed… or maybe not! Iranian officials knew the trap well beforehand, as I discussed in the article in the link above, and they are ready for the second round, but this time they may inflict a much more severe punishment on Israel than in the first round, when “Operation True Promise 3” caused havoc across the country, including Tel Aviv and Haifa (see my articles dedicated to the 12-day war back in June 2025).

Morgan Ortegus, Minister Counsellor of the US mission to the UN

The day before the UNSC resolution against Iran, the Outlaw US Empire vetoed for the 6th time a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, release of captives and entry of humanitarian aid (source: Al Mayadeen), allegedly because the draft resolution did not condemn Hamas and it did not recognize Israel’s right to defend itself, which an occupying country such as Israel does not have, as I highlighted here.

On the same day, defying the Zionist enemy, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned the Israeli military and political leadership that “Gaza will not be an easy battleground” for the “cowardly army”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement (all emphasis mine):

We do not fear you. We are prepared to send your soldiers' souls to hell. We have built an army of martyrs, prepared thousands of ambushes and explosive devices, and Gaza will be the graveyard of your soldiers. Our mujahideen have been trained to place explosive devices inside your military vehicles. Your bulldozers will become primary targets, and a path to increasing the number of captives we hold. We will not be concerned for the lives of your prisoners, as long as Netanyahu has chosen to kill them. The continuation and expansion of this criminal operation guarantees that you will receive none of your prisoners, neither alive nor dead. Their fate will be the same as that of Ron Arad . It is a struggle for victory or martyrdom.

This statement was followed today by a post, on the Telegram channel of the al-Qassam Brigades, containing pictures of 46 Israeli captives, both dead and alive, in the Gaza Strip, and the following message, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

Due to Netanyahu's obstinacy and Zamir's submission; [here is] a farewell picture as the operation in Gaza began.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a speech in occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil (Abdul Qader) and his comrades in the Radwan Force and called on opponents in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia to join forces against the Zionist entity called “Israel”. Here are some excerpts from his speech (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Manar - all emphasis added):

Martyr Abdul Qader stood against the 1982 invasion, was in charge of central training in the early 1990s, fought in the Ansariya operation, and was one of the leaders of the 2006 war. We draw lessons from the stances of martyr Abdul Qader and recognize his great sacrifices for the liberation of land, sovereignty, and independence. The Israeli entity, planted in our region since the beginning of the 20th century, dug deeply with colonial and arrogant support that began with Britain and then moved to America. This usurping presence was imposed to serve as a Western extension, a tool for America, and a scarecrow for the region. Its purpose is to obstruct independence and suppress sovereignty. The soft war, sanctions, Madrid, and the Abraham Accords all failed to achieve the clear and quick results America and Israel sought — hence, genocide became their chosen solution. After the strike on Qatar, the targeting now reaches the Resistance, the regimes, the peoples, and every geographic and political barrier standing before “Greater Israel”. The goal has become Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Iran. Israel must be identified as the central threat, not the Resistance. This danger is comprehensive, targeting Resistance movements, regimes, peoples, Arabs, Muslims, Christians, and humanity at large. We must all confront this danger together — states, regimes, peoples, and the Resistance — and the only path for this confrontation is unity against the common enemy within defined limits of unity. When America openly declares that it acts in Israel’s interest, how can we trust any American or non-American proposal, and how can we accept giving concession after concession? America only gives the Lebanese Army what it needs to manage internal affairs. Any weapon that could potentially threaten Israel, its air force, or military capabilities, is strictly forbidden. Let us stand together to expel Israel and rebuild our country. Let us hold parliamentary elections on time, prioritize reconstruction, speed up financial and economic reform, combat corruption, and establish a national security strategy through positive dialogue. This Resistance will remain steadfast with its head held high, despite Israel, despite America, because it is the Resistance of martyrs, of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, of Abdul Qader, and many others. The Resistance's supporters remain firm in their commitment to its weapons because they have seen with their own eyes the fruits of liberation, deterrence, and national presence. We offer dialogue and understanding from a position of strength; our arena is ablaze with the light of sacrifices, and our faith in resisting the occupier to expel him and liberate our land is steadfast. We accept nothing less and are ready for the greatest challenges to remain honorable. Our supporters cling to the Resistance’s weapons because they have witnessed the results in deterrence and liberation, and as leadership, we take mobilization from our people. The Lebanese government is responsible for confronting Israeli aggression and must scream about it every day so the world hears this cry. The Lebanese government must think of out-of-the-box solutions. We, as the Resistance, are ready to perform our duty alongside the Lebanese Army, whatever your decision, but in confronting the Zionist army. In such a battle, everything becomes expendable. All previous empires reached the highest ranks but fell when they were corrupt and oppressive; injustice will fall, even if later. We will not be enslaved. We will remain free.

In his call to Saudi Arabia to open a new chapter in its relationship with the Axis of Resistance, he proposed an open discussion based on the following principles, as quoted by Al Manar:

a dialogue that addresses the problems, answers fears, and secures mutual interests,

a dialogue based on the premise that Israel is the enemy, not the Resistance,

a dialogue that freezes past disputes,

the weapons of the Resistance are directed at the Israeli enemy — not at Lebanon, not at Saudi Arabia, nor at any place or party in the world,

pressure on the Resistance is a clear win for Israel, and when the Resistance is absent that means the turn will come to the states.

the Resistance in Palestine is part of this wider Resistance that constitutes a strong bulwark against Israeli expansion.

Mohammad al-Farah, senior official in the Ansar Allah political bureau

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting that yesterday Israeli Minister of Defense tweeted the following statement on X, addressing directly the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement:

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, your time will come. You will be sent to meet your government delegation and all the envoys of the Axis of Evil who are waiting in the depths of Hell. The slogan “Death to Israel, curse upon the Jews” written on the Houthi flag will be replaced by the blue-and-white Israeli flag that will fly in the capital of united Yemen.

Mohammad al-Farah, a senior official in the Ansar Allah political bureau, responded by mocking him:

You speak of occupying Sanaa, yet you cannot even reclaim your own Israeli ship, the Galaxy Leader [hijacked and seized by the Houthis in November 2023].

…adding that, before speaking of raising the Israeli flag in Sanaa, he should first “resume operations at the defunct port of Eilat and dare to fly their own flag on their ships, rather than hiding behind the flags of other nations for fear of attacks from Ansar Allah's naval forces”, as per Al Mayadeen.

To be honest, I cannot argue with that!

US National Counterterrorism Center

Finally, it is worth mentioning that today officials from the US National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC) have warned of imminent attack threats from al-Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), as reported by Al Mayadeen. Considering that al-Qaeda is a creation of the CIA (see for instance this article or this other one), something tells me that the Outlaw US Empire is preparing a false flag! Could it be used as an excuse to bomb again Yemen, Iran or both?

I will conclude this long article with the following caricatures from Saba:

UPDATE: Tonight Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has announced the suspension of its cooperation with the IAEA, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim, quoting the following statement (emphasis mine):

Today, the Supreme National Security Council convened a meeting chaired by the President, and discussed and exchanged views on the situation in the region and the adventurisms of the Zionist regime, and emphasized that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the current circumstances will be to cooperate as much as possible to establish peace and stability in the region. The actions of some countries on the international stage, which were raised in the fields of military operations and sanctions, were also analyzed. Among other things, the ill-considered actions of three European countries (the UK, France and Germany) on the Iranian nuclear issue were discussed and reviewed. Despite the cooperation of the (Iranian) Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the IAEA and the presentation of plans to resolve the issue, the actions of the European countries will effectively suspend the path of cooperation with the agency.

Let’s now wait and see what happens next…

