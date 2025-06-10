What follows is my English translation of an article by Maya, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 14th May 2025.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Deciding to go to the Palestinian refugee camp in Yarmouk is a gamble, as it is impossible to know what you will find there and what you will have to face. I had read numerous articles about the situation in the camp during the Syrian war, which broke out in 2012, but after the end of the conflict in 2018, news about Yarmouk became increasingly rare. Yarmouk is located about eight kilometres south of the centre of Damascus and is easily accessible by taxi, which drops you off right in front of the “camp”.

The entrance is marked by a large arch displaying the Palestinian flag alongside the Syrian flag, a symbol of the dual identity felt by many inhabitants.

I entered the camp with Hicham, a young man I had met while searching for information about Yarmouk. In his writings, published on an online platform, he tells the story of the camp and collects the testimonies and daily problems of its residents, to keep alive the memory of a place that is too often forgotten.

Hicham waits for me at the entrance. He is young and lives and works in Damascus, in the Jaramana neighbourhood, which was recently the scene of clashes on 30th April [2025] between Hayat Tahrir Al-Shams forces and local Druze forces. He moved there in 2012 after the outbreak of the war. He was born in Yarmouk, at the Palestinian Hospital, the hospital that stood at the end of Yarmouk Street, the main road through the refugee camp.

Today, the hospital no longer exists; it is a pile of rubble, razed to the ground in clashes between the military forces of Bashar Al Assad's government, the Free Syrian Army fighters and ISIS fighters when they occupied the Yarmouk camp during the war in 2015. I believe it was fortunate to be able to enter Yarmouk with someone who was born there, because it allowed me to come into contact with the people who still remain, and gave me the opportunity to learn, perhaps a little better, the history of Yarmouk, directly from those who lived it.

In the astonished faces of the workers, in the curious eyes of the children playing in the rubble because they no longer have a school to attend, in the smiles of the kids playing football in the streets, in the faces of the women, the elderly, the Palestinian militiamen, in these faces, each with their own story. In these faces, one can understand why the Palestinians of Yarmouk resisted with strength and courage, defending their little Palestine, piece by piece, memory by memory.

Technically, when it was first established, Yarmouk was not a “refugee camp” in the classic sense, with tent cities and shacks typical of other Palestinian camps in Syria and elsewhere, but rather a densely populated neighbourhood with infrastructure, schools and mosques, representing an economic and trading centre not only for Palestinians but also for Syrians themselves. Yarmouk extends for about 3 km, in a tangle of streets and alleys reminiscent of the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, except that today Yarmouk does not accommodate the same number of people as the Palestinian camp in Nablus. Of the nearly 160,000 people housed there before the Syrian war, there are now about 5,000. Yarmouk was officially established in 1957 and recognised as a refugee camp by UNRWA. It soon gradually transformed into a vibrant urban centre, called “little Palestine” by its inhabitants, becoming the capital of the Palestinian diaspora.

Walking through the streets of the camp, I was shown some videos shot along the main streets, which a few years ago were full of people, shops, cars and children with balloons in their hands.

The current reality is very different: the dust rising from the streets and alleys and the rubble piling up everywhere give a tangible sense of “absence”, the absence of what once existed and is now nothing more than a memory.

The main street, Yarmouk Street, runs through the entire camp, and as we walk along it, Hicham patiently tells me the story of his family: his grandfather moved to Syria in the early 1950s, forced to flee his homeland, Palestine, following the violence perpetrated by the Zionist forces of the time. In the 1950s, like many other families, he settled in Yarmouk, starting a new life in exile with no possibility of return.

My guide spent his entire childhood and adolescence in the refugee camp, until 2012, so he knows everyone, and everyone greets him warmly as we walk through the dusty streets. We are often stopped: people are curious and surprised, wondering why a visitor is in the camp, almost perplexed that someone would choose to share, even for a short time, their daily life. His family came from the district of Safad, in Palestine, but had to leave their village because of the massacres carried out by Israeli forces.

In Yarmouk, he lived with his father and mother on Luoubeya Street, near the Great Mosque of Abdel Qadir Al-Hussein. In 2012, the mosque was hit by fierce bombing by the Free Syrian Army and Damascus forces while it was crowded with people who had taken refuge there, believing themselves to be safe.

They arrived at the scene shortly after the bombings and saw the devastation and bodies scattered in the streets with their own eyes; it was at that moment that he and his family decided to leave. Currently, their home is uninhabitable, and I am told that the family has no intention of renovating it, as they now live in Damascus.

His aunt, on the other hand, decided to return to the camp, buying a small house with her husband that had remained intact after all the years of war. We go to visit her, and she welcomes us warmly and kindly, offering us orange juice and telling us how, until recently, it was not possible to carry out restoration work on the houses inside the camp, as the authorities of Bashar Al Assad's government did not allow it.

“Following the liberation of the area by government forces in 2018, the government presented a master plan for the reconstruction of the camp, which, however, had several critical issues. Even two years after liberation, residents were prevented from returning to their homes on the pretext that the removal of rubble had not yet been completed. The master plan also provided for the expropriation of more than 50% of the buildings deemed uninhabitable but owned by Palestinian families if they did not present documents certifying ownership and the necessary security permits” (Enabbaladi.net).

The situation did not help to improve relations with Bashar Al Assad's Syrian government, already deeply scarred by years of war, and, as Hicham and his aunt recall, the population's confidence also collapsed due to deep poverty and the impossibility of returning to their homes. Along the main road, Yarmouk Street, photos of martyrs are displayed on the walls of houses. Hicham explains that these are images of Palestinian martyrs killed in Gaza, in Lebanon during the 2006 Israeli-Lebanese conflict, in Yarmouk itself during the Syrian war, and members of Islamic Jihad killed in Lebanon by Israel in recent months. Among the rubble of destroyed buildings are murals in solidarity with the people of Gaza with the words:

“Free Palestine” – “Free Gaza”, because, as Hicham points out, “We are Palestinians and the struggle represents the unity of a people against oppression”. Every Friday, he says, the people of Yarmouk organise sit-ins and small demonstrations in support of the people of Gaza against Israel.

However, on the destroyed and semi-destroyed houses, there are also remnants of the legacy of the ISIS occupation that began in 2015 in Yarmouk and ended in 2018, when government forces liberated the refugee camp. Hicham points out one of them to me: “Califah Al Islamyah” or “Islamic Caliphate” written on the wall of a house.

A close friend of Hisham's was killed by Islamists, caught bringing food to the so-called “rebels”. When asked what exactly he means by that term, he explains that the “rebels” were all those who opposed the idea of an Islamic state within the refugee camp, but also, more generally, throughout Syria. The situation in the camp during the war was very complex, with an extremely diverse array of parties and military organisations.

From its inception, the Fatah political group was the main force within Yarmouk. Yasser Arafat, he tells me, was a much-loved figure among Palestinians, but this sentiment, along with trust in the PLO, began to change following the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993, which were perceived by the Palestinian people and other political and military factions as a “betrayal” of the struggle and resistance. According to most of the Palestinian people, Arafat had “sold out” the resistance to “settle for a few pieces of land”.

An agreement that not only failed to contribute to the formation of a Palestinian state, but also created new power dynamics within the occupied territories through the formation of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

This sentiment, which was also widespread within the Yarmouk camp, contributed to the spread and entrenchment of other political factions linked to the new emerging movements in Palestine, which, on the ruins of a Palestinian leadership now incapable of representing the interests of its people, strengthened their presence and catalysed the support of the population.

The internal dynamics of the camp during the war were further complicated by the intervention of various actors: while groups such as the PFLP-General Command and Fatah Al-Intifada supported the Syrian government, others, such as Hamas, changed their position during the conflict, moving closer to the opposition movements inspired by the Arab Spring.

This situation triggered deep divisions and increasing fragmentation. I learn that during the jihadist occupation, Palestinian militants, including militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, joined the armed resistance to protect civilians from atrocities, but that there were also Palestinians, particularly deserters from Salafist groups, who ended up collaborating with ISIS and the Al Nusra Front, which sought to use the occupation of the camp as a way to conquer Damascus.

This phase marked the full militarisation of the camp, until its recapture by the Syrian government in 2018. The 2015 siege by ISIS and Islamist groups belonging to the Free Syrian Army marked one of the most tragic moments: the camp was closed and besieged by all the political factions in the field, and the people left inside were forced to eat grass and cactus.

Today, it seems that there are no longer any Palestinian armed organisations inside Yarmouk and that Hayat Tahrir Al-Shams does not enter either, because, as Hicham tells me, “no one is interested in a place that has no future”. Looking at the devastation around me, I find it hard to contradict his words and his veiled distrust of Yarmouk's future.

The roads of the camp wind through 3 km of space where a multitude of buildings have been destroyed and rendered unusable, where schools are nothing but rubble, along with other debris. The level of devastation is such that it is almost impossible to hold out hope.

According to the “Syrian Cities Damage Atlas” report published by UNITAR, the Yarmouk camp is ranked as the seventh most destroyed area in Syria. Military clashes during the war and during the ISIS occupation destroyed over 60% of the camp's infrastructure and buildings.

Yet there are Palestinians who feel they are an integral part of Syrian society and who, despite everything, choose to stay or return, probably a legacy of a time when the Damascus government welcomed and accepted Palestinian refugees and political and military organisations. Under the government of Hafiz al-Assad, despite never having obtained full citizenship, Palestinians participated in the economic and social life of Syria, becoming an integral part of it.

Palestinian political organisations have a long and complex history in Syria, dating back to 1948, in the aftermath of the Palestinian Nakba. Political organisations including Fatah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command were welcomed by the Syrian government as guests in the aftermath of the Nakba. It was in that year that Zionist militias, prior to the formation of the state of Israel, carried out an ethnic cleansing of approximately 750,000 Palestinians from the territory that later became the state of Israel, turning them into refugees in neighbouring countries, including Syria.

The term Nakba, coined for the first time in 1948 by Syrian historian Constantin Zureiq and transformed into an official commemoration in 1998 as “Nakba Day” by then Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, also recalls that many refugees are still stateless, as Israel denied them the right of return, forcing them to rebuild their lives elsewhere. Many Palestinian refugees settled in Syria in the Yarmouk camp, which soon became the largest Palestinian refugee camp on Syrian territory. The Yarmouk refugee camp is one of the most significant testimonies to the forced exodus of Palestinians, who were forced to leave their lands following the founding of the State of Israel in 1948.

The current situation of Palestinian political organisations in Syrian territory is equally complex. In April 2025, Khaled Khaled and Yasser Al-Zafri, members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were arrested. The pretext, Hicham explains, was their alleged links with Iran. These arrests preceded that of 30th April 2025, when the Syrian government of HTS arrested the secretary general of the PFLP-GC (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-GC). One might think that the new government in Damascus is intensifying repressive measures against Palestinian organisations to prevent any resistance against the Jewish state from Syrian territory.

“Syrian forces arrest Palestinian leader as anti-resistance crackdown continues” reports the following news: “Days after the fall of Assad’s government, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the new government in Syria ordered Palestinian resistance groups to dissolve all military formations in the country”. (The Cradle 03/05/2025) “The arrests come after reports that the US has issued a list of conditions that Syrian authorities must fulfill in exchange for relief from sanctions (Caesar Act) that Washington imposed on former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's government”. (The Cradle 03/05/2025) [link]

This information could suggest that even if the Hayat Tahrir Al-Shams government has not directly spoken of establishing relations with the state of Israel, its actions against Palestinian organisations may in fact contribute to fuelling Israeli policy in the Middle East. The dismantling of Palestinian forces in Syria could set a precedent for Israel to exert the same political pressure on the Lebanese government towards the Hezbollah party and thus create a new regional order in the Middle East, which would also translate into an opportunity for Israel to attack Iran.

Yarmouk: reflections of Palestine on Syrian soil in the story of a Palestinian

Hicham knows the history of his people and the Yarmouk camp very well, not only because he has experienced it first-hand, but also because he is still working hard to improve the situation, rebuild infrastructure and restore a greater sense of normality. Walking along the main road, Hicham shows us what was once the economic centre of the Yarmouk camp, a street full of shops, life and colour. Today, only two shops remain open: one selling cigarettes and the other fruit and vegetables. However, the symbolic value of Yarmouk, perceived as a “little Palestine”, remains very strong. Its streets bear the names of streets that actually exist in Palestine, and its identity is reflected in the murals, the leaflets in support of the people of Gaza and the flags displayed or painted on the walls.

At the end of Yarmouk Street, I arrive at what is perhaps the area that has been most affected by bombing and fighting during the war. It is a long avenue called “30 Street”, now completely uninhabited, where the only signs of life are a few stray dogs walking among the rubble. No one works in this area of the camp because the devastation is so severe that there is no room for reconstruction. At the end of this long avenue is the Old Martyrs' Cemetery, which houses the graves of central figures in the Palestinian movement such as Khalil al-Wazir (Abu Jihad), co-founder of Fatah and long-time friend of Yasser Arafat, and Ahmed Jibril, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, some of whom died outside Syria but are still buried in Yarmouk.

After years of closure and surveillance by Russian forces, the area has been accessible again since December 2024, although it has been left in a state of neglect. Today, Yarmouk is of no strategic interest to any political force, and most of the camp is still unusable, lacking infrastructure and suffering from serious problems with electricity and drinking water.

Residents use external generators to provide themselves with a few hours of electricity per day. I ask who offered the most help after the war and am told that although some humanitarian organisations intervened, it was mainly the Palestinians of Yarmouk themselves who helped each other.

It is difficult today to determine what the future holds for the Yarmouk camp, but also for the Palestinians in Syria, following the policies of the new rulers in Damascus and those who are currently dividing up Syrian territory.

After a long visit inside the camp, the farewell is: “Now you too are a daughter of the camp”. I leave, apologising for a world that has turned its back on them… leaving them alone.

