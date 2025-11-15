Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 12th October 2025.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

Bagan, the valley of temples built between 1000 and 1200, when Bagan was the capital of the first Burmese empire.

It was with great interest that I read Lorenzo Maria Pacini’s monographic essay “MYANMAR. NELLA TERRA DORATA” [“MYANMAR. IN THE GOLDEN LAND” - link] (Anteo editions), preceded by a beautiful preface by His Excellency U Maung Maung Ohn, Minister of Information of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The subject is approached from a historical perspective that satisfies my training as a scholar of Eastern religions, as the essay provides the tools necessary for an in-depth understanding of the country’s civilisation and reality, as well as its instability, admirably fulfilling the task of a historical and geopolitical study. By avoiding insisting on inappropriate comparisons with Western models, the author “defuses” prejudices and clichés which, if taken up by press articles, can only serve to mislead the reader and create bias. Personally, I realised there was a widespread tendency to “judge easily” when I was working on Xinjiang or Afghanistan and constantly came up against ignorance – on the part of the public and even the “intelligence” services or so-called experts – about ethnic groups and religious affiliations.

In defining the concept of civilisation, the essay pays particular attention to ethnic cultural components, migrations/movements of peoples and the influence of Theravāda Buddhism, the “School of the Elders” or “Small Vehicle” (Hīnayāna), dominant in South Asia and Southeast Asia (Sri Lanka, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos) and linked to the ancient and authoritative tradition of Masters/Elders. Theravāda Buddhism, still practised by most of the population of Myanmar, focuses on the search for an individual path to enlightenment, compassion and non-violence. A kind of social radicalism that over time became a pillar of socio-political life. And, as Pacini observes, “The egalitarian nature of Burmese society is the result of Buddhist culture” (cit. p. 68).

In light of the endemic instability and ethnic conflict in Myanmar – but also in much of Southeast Asia – it is necessary to be clear about what the so-called “ethnic states” in constant search of autonomy, unity and identity represent. As Anthony D. Smith argues, ethnicity and nationalism are closely related: conflict with the nation state can arise when ethnic groups demand local statutes and autonomy, or claim an identity other than that of the nation, and with the spread of globalisation, the ethnic question has been accentuated by the loss of credibility and authority on the part of the nation state. The complexity of Myanmar is a striking consequence of the demands for freedom and recognition of the large number of ethnic minorities that populate the territory, yet only eight ethnic groups are officially recognised: Bamar (68%), Shan (9%), Karen (7%), Rakhine (4%), Chin (2.5%), Mon (2%), Kayah (1.83%), Kachin (1.5%), with over 100 different dialects and languages. Ever since the negotiations conducted by General Aung San (father of Aung San Suu Kyi, assassinated in 1947) to convince minority groups to join the new Union once independence from colonialism was achieved, ethnic minorities aspired to the establishment of a federation or even the creation of several autonomous states. Myanmar is therefore an example of ethnic nationalism based on the legitimising idea of those who lead it (the Bamar / Burman). However, the lack of respect for the guarantees requested has resulted in an extremely fragmented country involved in exhausting ethnic wars.

In fact, it was precisely the conflict between ethnic groups that gave rise to the Tatmadaw (“Armed Forces”) system administered by the Ministry of Defence, which dealt with the major ethnic uprisings, especially in the states of Kachin, Kayin, Kayah and Shan. The February 2021 coup by the Tatmadaw started a civil war and brought the country back to its past of inter-ethnic conflicts by interrupting the meetings that Aung San Suu Kyi had initiated with ethnic minorities. The persecution now affects not only minorities, but the entire Burmese people, united in their anger at the violence of the Tatmadaw’s repression. This led to the formation of the National Unity Government (NUG), composed of deposed politicians, representatives of ethnic groups and opposition factions, supported by the People’s Defence Force (PDF), which collaborates with armed ethnic groups historically present in the country. This alliance of rebels without a unified vision or common goals has exacerbated the situation since the end of 2023.

Another crucial point for understanding the country is the enormous damage caused by British colonialism. Pacini observes that ethnic conflict and the loss of prestige of Buddhism and the Sangha (the Buddhist clergy as a community) are the direct and devastating consequences of British colonialism. Pacini writes on page 21: “The colonial period was characterised by profound social disintegration, mainly due to the separation imposed by the British between the Sangha and the state”. From 1st January 1886, after the Third Anglo-Burmese War ended with the abolition of the monarchy and the suppression of the Buddhist clergy, the two pillars of Burmese society that legitimised each other, northern Myanmar was annexed to India as a province. The “strategic villages plan” implemented by the British consisted of mass executions, the burning of villages, and the deportation of families and rebels to Lower Burma. At the same time, the integration of the Burmese economy into the export-oriented colonial system led to the irreparable collapse of the economic system based on agricultural self-sufficiency: expropriations, foreclosures, skyrocketing land values and rice prices… “The expropriated peasants could not find work even on their lost lands, as [...] they could not compete with the thousands of Indian workers who migrated to Burma. The Burmese villages, unemployed and disoriented in a disintegrating society, sometimes resorted to theft and robbery…” (cit. p. 22)

From chapter 3 onwards, the author deals in detail with topics of geopolitics, geo-economics and relations with regional neighbours (India, China, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam), concluding in chapter 5 with Myanmar’s position in the multipolar world as a strategic buffer between the two giants, India and China, at the crossroads of vital trade and energy routes. Myanmar’s membership of ASEAN [Association of South-East Asian Nations] increases its economic importance as a key hub for production, logistics and trade in sectors such as textiles, agriculture and energy. In recent news, Myanmar’s Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Kan Zaw, announced during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that the country is keen to join the BRICS, with a view to finding new sources of funding for technology through cooperation.

Given that Myanmar is the only ASEAN country bordering India with a 1,600 km border, India is the leading regional player influencing relations between the two countries. Since 2019, there have been several meetings and state visits between India and Myanmar. In particular, during the state visit to India in February 2022, 10 memoranda of understanding were signed for the implementation of development programmes in Rakhine State, the prevention of human trafficking and cooperation in sectors such as oil, communications and health research. While cooperation on defence and security has strengthened over the years, the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway is the major connectivity project in which India is involved. The Indian government has contributed to the creation of institutes of excellence in technology, information, agriculture, industrial training, health, etc.; it has overseen the restoration of the Ananda Pagoda in Bagan, an 11th-century architectural marvel and UNESCO World Heritage Site; and it launched Operation “Brahma” to provide immediate assistance to the populations affected by the earthquake of 28th March 2025.

On relations with China “Relations between China and Myanmar have long been cordial, described by the Burmese term ‘Pauk Phaw’, which translates as ‘blood brothers’ and is an affectionate expression referring to China and its people”, writes Pacini on page 81, pointing out that “the use of this concept in Sino-Burmese bilateral relations dates back to the 1950s, in the aftermath of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and Burma’s independence from British colonial rule. Burma, moreover, was one of the first non-communist countries to recognise the Beijing government in 1950... Deng Xiaoping’s first official visit abroad was to Myanmar”. Although China has supported military regimes in Myanmar since 1988, probably as a security guarantee, in recent years there has been a significant change as Myanmar is strategically important to China in the Belt and Road Initiative and is a partner with an important geopolitical role as a strategic passageway between the Chinese province of Yunnan, Southeast Asia and South Asia.

In 2017, Aung San Suu Kyi attended the first “Belt and Road Initiative International Cooperation Forum” in Beijing, after which a committee was set up to develop the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC). In January 2020, President Xi Jinping paid an official visit to Myanmar, stating his desire to strengthen economic cooperation and strategic partnership. In recent years, Beijing has intensified bilateral relations, with numerous joint economic projects currently underway (a gas pipeline operational since 2013 and a China-India-Myanmar oil pipeline connecting the Chinese province of Yunnan with the Indian Ocean, expansion of cross-border trade along arteries such as the Yunnan-Myanmar motorway).

Collaboration with Southeast Asian states must also be considered, taking into account the Burmese diaspora: millions of people of Burmese origin live in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. In April 2024, after the failed attempt by rebel forces to take Myawaddy, Thailand stepped up humanitarian aid by establishing a “safe zone” for refugees. Thailand and Cambodia have undertaken peace initiatives to limit the damage caused by the civil war; Vietnam, with which relations have always been collaborative, has become a leading investor in Myanmar, establishing ties and joint projects.

The final questions posed in the essay may sound provocative, but I prefer to consider them rhetorical questions with affirmative answers:

Having relations with all the major players in the multipolar world, will Myanmar be able to play a significant role in consolidating the same desirable multipolar world order? Will Myanmar be able to constitute a new potential Heartland for Southeast Asia?

Pacini’s answer to these questions is unequivocal: the country “has its own millennial cultural identity, a very coherent and enduring philosophical-political history, is geographically positioned as a bridge between different civilisations and different domains, and is the target of thalassocratic powers par excellence. The perfect biography to be defined as Heartland. […] Myanmar can become the leader of the Southeast Asian bloc, whose integration with China and East Asia in general is fundamental to defining the entire map of that part of the world” (cit. p. 132).

