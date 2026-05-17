GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

Always suspect one of many false flag options for Israel when it comes to attacks against them. The Hannibal directive being one of their favorites.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
1m

Thank you for a really informative article, really value the links and the extensive source materials.

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