Let’s start this update from Israel this time, as yesterday night (Saturday 16th May 2026) the Zionist entity was rocked by a massive explosion that took place in the Beit Shemesh area near occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), as reported by Middle East Spectator (MES), Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, according to which the powerful blast and the huge fireball were heard and seen by settlers from multiple locations, prompting confusion and concern, as neither prior warning nor immediate official clarifications were issued. Here are a few videos of the explosion from different angles:

Initial Israeli media reports cited by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4) claimed that it was a controlled explosion of an unexploded Iranian missile at a military site, though its circumstances were “still under investigation”, with the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) preventing ambulances and firefighter from reaching the site of the explosion and issuing a strict military censorship order, “prohibiting the publication of further details or information regarding the incident”, as per RNN Mirror.

Sdot Micha Airbase - from MES.

Overnight, the Israeli security company Tomer, developing engines for various defensive and offensive missiles (e.g. Arrow, Rampage, Elbar and Barak MX), claimed that the explosion was part of a “pre-planned and successful test” carried out under the supervision of the security establishment, as reported by Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror and MES, which pointed out that, in the past, explosions due to engine testing had been seen at the rocket motor facility at Sdot Micha Airbase. However, this narrative was questioned by several Israeli journalists and military correspondents, considering “the scale of the explosion, its timing, and the lack of visible emergency preparations”, with Maariv columnist Ben Caspit saying that what happened…

does not look like a routine experiment.

…adding that “conducting an explosion of such magnitude at night without warning nearby residents reflected either ‘astonishing negligence’ or an attempt to conceal facts about the incident”, whereas other Israeli media cited by MES speculated that the explosion may have occurred in the area of the Sdot Micha Airbase where Arrow-3 surface-to-air missiles are stored, possibly due to mishandling of rocket fuel, causing a fire and subsequent explosion of a large amount of interceptor missiles… WHOOPS! Will USrael delay its upcoming attack on Iran for this?

Iranian Mehr News Agency claimed that the big explosion and subsequent fire in the Tomer missile factory in Beit Shemsh was caused by a Hezbollah drone attack, though there has been no such a claim by Hezbollah so far on the channels I monitor.

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) - from MES.

Earlier today (Sunday 17th May 2026) a drone attack targeted an electricity generator located just outside main perimeter the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), causing a fire, but no radiation leak, as reported by Tasnim and MES (1, 2 and 3), quoting an official UAE statement saying that 3 drones came “from the Western border” (i.e. from Saudi Arabia) and that they were “determining their origin”:

From MES.

Interestingly, the UAE did not blame Iran. However, most likely, this was a false-flag operation, probably using American LUCAS drones (very similar to Iranian Shahed drones), to trigger a war between the UAE and Iran, which warned through a senior military official on Iranian TV that…

The enemy is attempting to absolve itself by carrying out unjustified operations across the region and attributing them to Iran. Tehran condemns this Zionist plot and warns all parties against falling into the enemy’s trap or engaging in any reckless statements or actions.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen on its Short News.

Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (MbZ - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

In fact, just yesterday the Outlaw US Empire was instigating its new proxy, the UAE, to seize one of Iran's strategic islands in the Persian Gulf (e.g. Tunb and Abu Musa islands), advocating for deeper Emirati involvement in the USsraeli war on Iran, according to The Telegraph (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead) citing a former senior security official in the US administration, who was quoted as saying:

It would be UAE boots on the ground instead of US.

It does makes sense, considering that “Iran and the UAE have an outstanding territorial dispute over the strategic Tunb and Abu Musa islands, located in the middle of the Persian Gulf — currently administered by Iran”, as per MES. It also explains why in the past few days, all of a sudden, there have been lots of Western mainstream media (MSM) reporting that UAE and other Arab States attacked Iran directly during the Ramadan War between March and April 2026, as discussed in my previous article - see also this new Wall Street Journal report (paywalled) or this Al Mayadeen article.

This and the never-ending threats by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, may explain why recently Iranian TV channels have started explaining how to use assault rifles to the population: to ensure national combat preparedness in case of ground invasion by USrael, UAE or any other enemy (source: MES):

From MES.

Instructor: Ok, now it’s loaded. Fire it. Host: Fire it? There’s a bullet inside! Instructor: Is there? No, we didn’t give you any. There’s no bullet inside. Host: They gave us two [bullets] Instructor: Are you sure? Host: Yes! Instructor: Ok, try it. Yeah, try it!

Advisor and aide to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Mohammad Mokhber (top left), senior Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi (top centre), Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik (top right), Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Hamidreza Hajibabaei (bottom left), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (bottom centre) and Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani (bottom right) - from Mehr.

Yesterday, Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and aide to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, tweeted on X the following stark warning to two neighbouring Arab States (see also Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

Iran looked upon them for years as friends and brothers, but they, by pre-selling their sovereignty, even placed their soil and homes at the disposal of the enemies of Palestine and Iran.

The Islamic Republic's response to the CENTCOM's rented outposts in the recent all-out war was not full-scale; but certainly, this restraint is not perpetual. #Kuwait

#UAE

…whereas a military official cited by Iranian outlet Nour News and Al Mayadeen cautioned that previously “safe” US targets in the region are now within operational range, adding that any “miscalculation or hostile action” would be met with “heavy and simultaneous fire” targeting a broad range of US interests and infrastructure:

Targets that were not hit during the 40-day war due to considerations have been given operational priority this time.

Similarly, earlier today senior Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that…

Repeating any act of folly to compensate for America’s disgrace in the third imposed war against Iran will have no consequence other than receiving more crushing and severe blows for that country. [Trump] must know that if the threats and renewed aggression against the Islamic Iran are carried out, that country’s decayed army and assets will face new offensive, surprising, and storm-like scenarios. [The Outlaw US Empire would] sink into the self-made swamp that is the result of the adventurous policies of that same President.

…as quoted by Tasnim and Mehr (all emphasis added). Shekarchi was echoed by Iranian Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, who described Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “among the most dangerous and most reviled figures on earth”, highlighting the erosion of the American prestige and the decline of the unipolar system, as per Al Mayadeen.

Hamid-Reza Haji Babaei, the Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, was quoted by Mehr and Al Mayadeen as saying that…

The Strait of Hormuz is more important to Iran than the atomic bomb. If Iran’s oil is to be targeted, we will strike the region’s oil. If damage is inflicted on Iranian oil, Iran will act in a way that prevents the United States and the world from receiving oil from this region for a significant period of time. It is impossible for the US, especially Trump, to have the capability to do something and not do it. Anyone who thinks otherwise is naive. [Emphasis added]

…dismissing the notion that the Outlaw US Empire would show restraint.

In a more diplomatic way, between yesterday and today the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, lashed out at Western hypocrisy following tweets (1 and 2 - see also Tasnim (1 and 2), Mehr (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

A civilization that proves incapable of solving the problems it creates is a decadent civilization; A civilization that chooses to close its eyes to its most crucial problems is a sick civilization; A civilization that plays fast and loose with its principles is a dying civilization; …increasingly, it takes refuge in a hypocrisy which is all the more odious because it is less and less likely to deceive. Aimé Césaire

Discourse on Colonialism

The next grand lie being rolled out to justify their illegal “war of choice” is the claim that they are “preserving peace and stability in global energy markets”. In reality, though, it was the reckless warmongering of the US and Israeli regimes that shattered promising diplomatic processes and, through an unprovoked military aggression against Iran, deliberately injected insecurity into vital energy routes — only then to accuse Iran of destabilization, in order to put into practice Goebbels’ infamous dictum: “Accuse others of what you yourself are doing”. This is their familiar, cynical playbook: manufacture crisis and war, then escalate further under the noble banner of “restoring stability” and “defending peace”. “They create a desolation and call it peace”

Agricola, Tacitus

In the following statement tweeted yesterday, Iran’s permanent mission to the UN warned States co-sponsoring the US draft resolution against the Islamic Republic (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

It is now crystal clear that the U.S. is seeking to exploit the number of the so-called co-sponsors of its politically motivated and one-sided draft resolution to manufacture a false image of “broad international support” for its ongoing unlawful actions and to pave the way for further military adventurism in the region. Should the US trigger any new escalation, all co-sponsoring States will share international responsibility alongside Washington for the consequences. No political excuse or diplomatic cover can absolve them of responsibility for facilitating, enabling, and legitimizing US aggression.

At a special meeting of the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on safeguarding energy and supply flows, held in New York last Friday, 15th May 2026, Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, reminded everyone who is behind the current global energy crisis: USrael. What follows is the full text of Iravani’s speech (sources: Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Excellencies, Ladies & Gentlemen, Growing instability in energy markets, supply chains, and global trade flows represents a serious challenge to sustainable development, international cooperation, and global economic stability. In this context, Iran has suffered in two profound and interconnected ways. Within less than one year, my country has been subjected to two unlawful acts of aggression in clear violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of thousands of innocent civilians, particularly women and children. These attacks also caused widespread destruction of civilian, economic, energy, and environmentally sensitive infrastructure, the consequences of which will not disappear with the end of military operations. Mr. President, Perhaps the most important question before this special meeting is not only how to respond to the current crisis, but to ask honestly: what are the real roots of these growing crises and instabilities? Allow me to briefly highlight some of the realities that lie at the heart of the current crises. First: The current instability did not emerge in a vacuum. It is rooted in military escalation and unlawful acts of aggression imposed by the Israeli regime and the United States. These actions have intensified tensions in one of the world’s most strategic energy and trade regions and undermined regional and global stability. Second: Direct attacks against Iran’s oil, gas, and petrochemical infrastructure have caused severe economic and environmental damage in the Persian Gulf region. These attacks have also disrupted global energy and fertilizer supply chains, with serious implications for food security and agricultural production worldwide. Third: Unilateral sanctions, coercive measures, and the maritime blockade imposed by the United States have further fragmented global supply chains and increased instability in energy and commodity markets. Fourth: Sustainable regional security cannot be achieved through confrontation or dependence on external powers, but only through dialogue, mutual respect, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and genuine regional and international cooperation. Iran remains committed to constructive engagement and efforts to restore stability, energy security, and the Strait of Hormuz to normal conditions, provided that aggression and military escalation cease, and the maritime blockade is lifted. To conclude, Mr. president, peace cannot be achieved through pressure, and stability cannot be built through confrontation. The only sustainable path forward is dialogue, mutual respect, and genuine international cooperation. We declare very clearly that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its global economic consequences are solely the responsibility of the initiators of the war against Iran and their regional partners. I thank you.

At another event last Friday, on occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, Iravani gave another speech where he highlighted that Resistance is the only path to Justice for Palestinians (source: Tasnim - all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Mr. Chair, Excellencies, On the seventy‑eighth anniversary of the Nakba, which marked the mass displacement of Palestinians and remains a profound regional tragedy, we are reminded of their collective expulsion and the long‑standing denial of their fundamental rights, including the right to self‑determination. Despite decades of violence, war crimes, and the ongoing impact of occupation, the Palestinian people have preserved their identity, dignity, and legitimate aspirations. Their struggle underscores the urgent need for international mobilization to confront the root causes of this situation, including the Zionist occupational and expansionist policies that drive the inhumane pressures imposed on Palestinians, such as starving civilians, including children, and acts of State terrorism aimed at ethnic cleansing and displacement of Palestinians from their homeland. While reaffirming its solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Islamic Republic of Iran stresses that support for their cause must move beyond a sole expression of sympathy. It requires actively addressing these root causes, which are reinforced by broader patterns of militarism by the occupying regime in the region and supported by extra‑regional actors. Distinguished Colleagues, The continuation of this situation demands a critical reassessment of approaches that have failed to deliver peace or justice. Surrender is not an option. History will honour those who resisted oppression and defended freedom and self‑determination, and it will judge those who enabled injustice through silence or indifference. We remain convinced that the future of Palestine must be determined by its own people. The international community must adopt a more action‑oriented approach, reject double standards, and align its conduct with the universal values it claims to uphold. We believe that the pursuit of justice leaves no path other than steadfast Resistance. This determination, grounded in unity, cooperation, and a shared sense of purpose among the region, remains essential for achieving justice and securing a lasting peace. I thank you.

A similar statement was released also by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday night, as reported by Mehr and Tasnim.

Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad, commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades and leader of Hamas - from MES .

Both news agencies (Mehr and Tasnim) and Al Mayadeen also reported the Iranian condemnation of the Israeli assassination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Commander of the Qassam Brigades and leader of Hamas, in a recent airstrike in Gaza; Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed his condolences in a message saying:

At a time when, under the false promises of these notorious criminals, a ceasefire was apparently prevailing in heroic Gaza, Ezzeddin al-Haddad, commander of the brave Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, was martyred by the criminal Zionist gang alongside his wife and daughter. Although the years of the occupiers of the first Qibla of Muslims have been filled with crimes and betrayals, his martyrdom during a time of ceasefire once again confirmed their treachery and violation of commitments.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

Head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi (top left), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (top right), senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader and member of Iran’s Expediency Council Ali Akbar Velayati (bottom left) and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (bottom right) - from Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Tasnim.

In a statement tweeted on X yesterday, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, sketched out the new maritime traffic system that Iran is preparing to manage the Strait of Hormuz (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon. In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it. The necessary fees will be collected for the specialized services provided under this mechanism. This route will remain closed to the operators of the so‑called “Project Freedom”.

More details about the new maritime traffic system devise by Iran can be found in this Al Mayadeen article.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Americans of economic costs of war on Iran in the following tweet (see also Mehr and Tasnim):

…whereas Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader and member of Iran’s Expediency Council, tweeted on X (1 and 2 - see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

Trump’s unsuccessful diplomacy in Beijing, Abu Dhabi’s unease over the disclosure of Netanyahu’s secret visit to the UAE, and the Pentagon’s questionable narratives all reflect a broader crisis of strategic miscalculation in Washington. In this context, Trump’s threats encouraged by Tel Aviv risk drawing the United States into a strategic trap with significant consequences.Washington may soon find its credibility in West Asia increasingly difficult to sustain

#Trump

#Israel

#USForeignPolicy

#StrategicTrap

…echoed by Ghalibaf who tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Tasnim):

…following Trump’s return to Washington after his visit to Beijing (China) that ended with no diplomatic breakthrough on the war with Iran (see Al Mayadeen). On a side note, earlier today Ghalibaf was appointed Iran’s Special Representative for China Affairs, as reported by Tasnim and Mehr.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L), his Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (C) and Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni (R) - from Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr.

Speaking of diplomacy, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope for a second round of talks between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, adding that he is…

optimistic about achieving permanent peace between the United States and Iran.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Mehr, citing an interview by the British newspaper The Times. In preparation for a potential round of negotiations, yesterday he sent his Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran, where the latter met with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, as reported by Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2). Earlier today Naqvi met with Ghalibaf who stated (sources: Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

Some governments in the region supposed that the US presence would bring them security, but recent events showed that this presence is not only not security-generating, but it also paves the way for insecurity. We express our appreciation for the support and cooperation Pakistan provided to Iran during the war. Cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, and security fields should be expanded and accelerated beyond previous levels. The recent war imposed against Iran showed that the US and the Zionist regime bring nothing but evil and insecurity for all nations and countries in our region. The antidote to these conditions is for regional countries, through trust and cooperation among themselves, to pave the way for creating and developing economic relations as well as political and security cooperation.

…whereas Naqvi was quoted as saying:

The nations of the two countries were close to each other before, but now they have become closer. I feel that the two nations truly love each other, and Pakistanis pray night and day for the success of the government and nation of Iran. We witnessed your steadfastness during the Islamabad talks by safeguarding your country’s interests and your efforts to resolve and settle the issues.

According to Mehr, today Naqvi also held a meeting with Araghchi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who - by the way - yesterday sent a letter to Pope Leo XIV thanking him for his principled moral stance on the USraeli aggression on Iran (see Tasnim for the full text of the letter and Mehr or Al Mayadeen for a summary).

In the meantime, the Outlaw US Empire sent a new proposal to Iran including the following points, according to MES and Al Mayadeen, citing Iranian Fars News Agency:

No compensation for damages inflicted by the US.

The removal and transfer of 400 kilograms of [enriched] uranium from Iran to the US.

Limiting Iran’s operational nuclear activity to only one nuclear facility.

Refusing to release even 25% of Iran’s blocked assets.

Conditioning the cessation of war across all fronts on the continuation of negotiations.

Of course, Iran would never accept such conditions and, probably for this reason, Trump’s administration is considering “another proposal that would allow Iran to continue enriching uranium up to 3.67% [and] get immediate access to $25+ Billion in frozen funds”, as per MES (1 and 2), which later reported on Iranian rejection and submission of a counteroffer.

Most likely these US proposals are intended to be rejected just to buy time and move towards war, as preparations are ongoing, with the UK government deploying RAF (Royal Air Force) Typhoon fighter jets in the Middle East with a new low-cost anti-drone system, the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), as reported by The Telegraph (paywalled) and Al Mayadeen. In fact, earlier this evening, Trump tweeted on his Truth social the umpteenth threat against Iran (see also Al Mayadeen):

…followed by the following statement to Israeli media (source: MES):

The Iranians should be very scared of me. They should come up with a better offer, and soon. They need to be careful, or we’ll hit them much harder than before.

Iranian SNSC Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri (L) and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) - from Mehr .

Worth of note is the visit of Iranian Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri-Kani to Istanbul (Turkey) where yesterday he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as reported by Mehr; however, no further details transpired.

In related news, it is worth mentioning that yesterday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “described the upcoming NATO leaders summit in Ankara on 7-8 July [2026] as a landmark event for the transatlantic alliance, arguing that recent regional and global developments have only heightened the meeting's significance as member states face increasingly complex security threats”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Former Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, yesterday former Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant was quoted by Israeli Channel 12 and Al Mayadeen as saying that…

The strategic goals regarding Iran have not been achieved. The idea of overthrowing the regime in Iran from the air or through fictitious means has not succeeded and will not succeed. A regime cannot be changed using air power.

Similarly, Israeli media figures and former military officials admitted that there is no military solution to the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, as it would require occupying the entire country, which they consider “absolute madness”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted former Israeli Army Radio commander Moshe Shlonsky as saying:

It is not for nothing that commanders are not coming to the north, and certainly the political level is not coming to the northern towns, because they have nothing to say. Suddenly we forgot that Dagan was killed today by a mortar shell.

…referring to a platoon commander (a captain) of the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade killed by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon (see Al Mayadeen for more details) and calling for “a political settlement through economic pressure and financial incentives directed at Lebanon”, where Hezbollah keeps escalating its military operations against the invaders and occupiers, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3), which provided the following monthly summary of Hezbollah operations between 17th April and 16th May 2026:

Summary of Hezbollah operations (L), map showing the number of Israeli enemy military vehicles targeted by Hezbollah (C) and map showing the operations carried out by Hezbollah (R) - from RNN Mirror.

Total operations: 339, averaging 11 per day.

Operational scope: 318 operations within Lebanese territory, 21 within occupied Palestine, with a targeting depth of 15km.

Targets: 291 focused on halting advancements, 19 on border sites, 10 on newly established positions, and 3 deep strikes.

Arsenal utilized: 140 loitering munitions, 56 assault drones, 63 rocket salvos, 15 guided missiles, and heavy artillery. Regarding IOF losses, the Islamic Resistance reports the destruction of: 48 tanks

18 personnel carriers

30 armored bulldozers

12 Humvees

3 advanced drones, including two Hermes 450s and one Hermes 900. The IOF admits to over 250 personnel killed or wounded during this period.

Even Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir sounded the alarm saying that the IDF will not be able to…

fulfill their long-term missions without the extension of compulsory service and resolution of the conscription issue.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), citing Israeli media warning of collapse in the manpower structure of the Israeli military, due to a shortage of 12,000 combat troops and support personnel, with officers quoted as saying:

We have long warned of the gap in troop numbers. We need more soldiers, more forces, in Gaza, in the West Bank, and in Lebanon.

If we do not do something now through legislation, the situation will worsen and disrupt the entire system.

Meanwhile, despite the extension of the “ceasefire” announced last Friday (see my previous article), Little Satan continues targeting medical teams and residential areas with airstrikes, artillery shelling and white phosphorus, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3 and 4):

From Al Mayadeen.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks on Lebanon between 2nd March and 16th May 2026 caused 2,969 martyrs and 9,112 injuries, a preliminary death toll subject to change as emergency response operations never stop.

Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday the Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, issued a landmark statement warning that Lebanon risks a sectarian catastrophe and a civil war, due to the tacit approval by Lebanese authorities of a security coordination framework between the Israeli military and the Lebanese army, whose purpose is…

disarming the Resistance and preventing the existence of any sovereign force that stands against Israel's hegemony and ambitions in Lebanon and the region. The announcements in this regard complete, clear, and unequivocal. Hezbollah is Amal Movement, and the entire Shia sect is Amal Movement and Hezbollah. [This track] places us before a sectarian crisis reminiscent of Lebanon's most dangerous crises. [Any conflict arising from it] would be existential and would not remain confined within Lebanon's borders. The story of a homeland, Lebanese partnership, and a ruling clique that loses sleep over the country is the biggest lie in the history of this nation. [The] propaganda about extending the ceasefire according to American maps [is] kneaded with the blood of the people of the South, the Dahieh. The authority can still step back and preserve its homeland. Threatened sects or communities will not leave their hands in the hands of their executioners to be slaughtered. Anyone who cares about Lebanon, its coexistence, and its civil peace must wage the greatest political battles to prevent this looming form of strife.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on the following statement issued by Hezbollah on occasion of the anniversary of the failed 17th May 1983 agreement (full text from RNN Mirror):

The 43rd anniversary of the agreement of humiliation and shame on 17th May 1983, comes in light of extremely dangerous Lebanese-regional conditions, due to the escalating American-"israeli" aggression on our region and country, with the continued occupation of our land by the zionist enemy, the continuation of its crimes of killing, destruction, and bulldozing of parts of our country, especially in the South, its complete violation of our airspace and waters, and the serial assassinations of civilians and fighters who are sons of the nation.



In light of the attempts to reproduce what exceeds the 17th May agreement in danger and deviation by talking about a "comprehensive and complete" peace agreement between the Lebanese authority and the zionist entity, the enemy of the land, the people, the culture, and history, the Lebanese authority has drifted far, disregarded the lessons of history, and acquitted the enemy of its aggression and occupation. It is dealing with it as if it were a peaceful, recognized entity, in a clear, explicit, and blatant violation of the Lebanese constitution and laws, and in complete denial of the history of Lebanon, its culture, the sacrifices of its people, the steadfastness and firmness of its nation, and the greatness of its resistance.



Hezbollah, in view of these dangerous facts, affirms the following:



First, Hezbollah completely rejects any external American or non-American dictates, pressures, or trusteeships that attempt to impose by force on Lebanon a path and a destiny that wounds its sovereignty, independence, and dignity, and contradicts the most basic national constants and principles that all Lebanese are supposed to agree upon. What the enemy leaders proclaim about their settlement projects in Lebanese lands confirms the enemy's constant greed for our land, water, and natural resources, and that it seeks to rob Lebanon of its points of strength and resources. Lebanon's acceptance of direct negotiations serves to enhance and increase "israeli" gains at the expense of Lebanon and its people.



Second, we call on the Lebanese authority not to go far in deviant choices with the enemy, due to the dangerous repercussions the matter has on stability in Lebanon, as a State and a society. We also call on it to stop the series of gratuitous concessions and the scenario of relinquishing rights and the dignity of the nation, as it is entrusted with that by law. We demand that it commit to the national interest first and abandon the illusions of the possibility of reaching a peace agreement with this usurping, greedy, and occupying enemy. Third, the big question that the Lebanese in general, and the people of the South in particular, are asking the Lebanese authority today is: what has its involvement in this downward path since the ceasefire agreement on 27/11/2024 achieved for the interest of Lebanon? What have its sinful decisions on 5th August and 7th August [2025] achieved, along with accepting the participation of a civilian in the mechanism, and then proceeding to direct negotiations? What has Lebanon and its people reaped from this path other than more pressure, concessions, aggression, and destruction? The authority adopted this path under the pretext that it is the only way to stop the ceasefire and stop "israeli" attacks, despite the constitutional violations that taint this choice and the absence of national consensus around it. Today, after a month of pursuing this approach, what has it achieved for Lebanon? Instead of retreating from this choice, it is preparing to move toward a political and security path, to increase the series of gratuitous concessions it offers to the enemy, which responds after every round of negotiations by escalating its attacks, expanding the circle of its targeting of Lebanese villages and towns, and continuing to kill Lebanese, destroy their homes, and violate Lebanese sovereignty, until many Lebanese have come to see the extension of the ceasefire through this path as an extension of the continuation of their killing and a cover for the aggression against them and their homeland.



Fourth, we call on the Lebanese authority to cooperate within the framework of national consensus to achieve the national constants represented by ensuring the complete withdrawal of the enemy from all Lebanese territories, ending the aggression finally and completely, liberating our heroic prisoners, the immediate return of our people to their villages and towns with dignity and pride, and reconstruction without restrictions, conditions, or obstacles of any kind.



Fifth, Hezbollah affirms that the zionist occupation will never settle on our land as long as this brave resistance, its heroic fighters, its sacrificial and courageous people, and all national forces and all the free and honorable people of this country from all sects and regions exist. The dawn of liberation, freedom, and full independence will break, sooner or later, and Lebanon will return as a sovereign, free, and independent nation.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah condemned the Israeli assassination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad (source: Al Mayadeen):

We strongly condemn the heinous crime committed by the occupation, which led to the martyrdom of the general commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Izz al-Din al-Haddad. This crime reveals the extent of the enemy's disregard and its violation of all agreements it makes, and confirms that its thirst for blood governs its mentality and actions. We express our pride and honor in what Al-Haddad has given in terms of great sacrifices in the path of jihad and resistance. We extend our condolences and congratulations to Hamas, to the Palestinian people, and to the families of the martyrs who were killed in this criminal aggression.

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News and updates from Yemen

Ansar Allah leader Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Moving briefly to Yemen, earlier today Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi issued the following statement extending condolences and congratulations to the fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades over the martyrdom of their commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad (source: Saba):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Allah the Almighty said: “And do not think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.” Allah Almighty has spoken the truth. We extend our condolences and congratulations to our dear mujahid brothers in the Al-Qassam Brigades over the martyrdom of our brother, the mujahid commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Chief of Staff of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in a heinous and brutal crime committed by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip, which led to his martyrdom, may Allah be pleased with him, along with his wife, daughter, a number of civilians, and the injury of others. This crime comes as part of the uninterrupted series of Zionist crimes against the people of Gaza throughout the past period, including killing, siege, and various forms of criminal acts against them and against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, in addition to campaigns desecrating the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. As for the mujahid Al-Qassam Brigades, such great sacrifices only increase them in strength, determination, patience, and continued jihad against the enemies of Allah, alongside the rest of the resistance factions in Palestine and the other fighters within the Axis of Jihad and Resistance. We reaffirm the steadfastness of our position alongside the people of Gaza, the oppressed Palestinian people, and the peoples of our nation in Lebanon, Iran, and elsewhere. Our confidence in Allah’s victory remains great in the face of this Zionist assault on our nation and its sanctities. The outcome of jihad and confrontation will ultimately be in favor of the believers, whether the struggle is prolonged or brief. Indeed, Allah’s victory is near. Allah prevails. His affairs, and He is sufficient for us and the best Disposer of affairs, the best Protector and the best Helper.

Wreckage of an American MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ drone shot down in Yemen tonight - from MES.

Finally, it is worth reporting that earlier tonight “Yemeni air defenses shot down an American MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ drone above Marib Governorate”, as per MES.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Trump before and after the China visit - from Saba .

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