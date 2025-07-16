What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 10th July 2025. (All emphasis mine).

There are situations that go beyond the descriptive limits of common political language. With regard to NATO and its business dealings, one could speak of corruption and propaganda that compensates for the lack of strategy; but these same expressions could be applied to any other country. No regime is immune to corruption, and it is doubtful that Russia or China actually have a strategy and are not just playing it by ear. The fact that certain countries come from centuries-old or millennia-old civilisations tells us nothing about their current ability to express a strategic vision. The very doctrine of the indivisibility of security, invented by Beijing and also adopted by Moscow, in fact serves only the impromptu function of a Sunday sermon, a mass sung to the uplifting notes of balance and reasonableness, without however referring to concrete premises.

But it is precisely in the type of propaganda that we can see the completely different approach taken by NATO. While Putin and Xi Jinping try to appear balanced and reasonable to the public, in the case of NATO, the US, the UK and the European Union, we see a continuous search for hyperbole for its own sake, i.e. they blurt things out without any consideration of the risk of falling into ridicule. Just a few days ago, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in an interview with the New York Times, raised the possibility of a joint and simultaneous attack by Russia and China, one on the European front and the other on the Taiwan front. Medvedev responded to Rutte's boutade in the most obvious way, explaining it with the use of hallucinogenic mushrooms, which is common among the Dutch. The joke came naturally, but in fact, in Rutte's case, the problem is not a state of hallucination, but a total lack of any concern for credibility. A lie crafted according to the criteria of plausibility might not make the headlines and therefore go unnoticed. In the case of Russia and China, we can still talk about propaganda, while with NATO we have moved on to a kind of sales pitch, as in teleshopping; we saw a striking example of this with Kallas's advert for the survival kit. The problem of convincing the greatest number of people with a coherent narrative no longer arises; the important thing is to target the most impressionable and rowdy audience, in order to excite and fanaticise them, and then use them as bullies when necessary.

While Rutte fearlessly exposes himself to ridicule, our [Italian Defense] Minister [Guido] Crosetto adopts a more subtle and hypocritical communication style, whereby on the one hand he makes bold statements, but on the other he pretends to distance himself from them. In a recent press conference, Crosetto informed us that Sweden is preparing for war against Russia by building a cemetery capable of accommodating 5% of the population; given that there are about ten million Swedes, this would mean that they are expecting 500,000 deaths. Crosetto points out that he does not share this degree of alarmism; but, according to him, this is the climate of anticipation of war that prevails in Northern Europe. By jumping from one statement to another, Crosetto manages to hype things up while still coming across as a serious person to many commentators.

The problem is that if the products on sale were good quality, they wouldn't need misleading advertising. A fraudulent product, whether industrial or financial, can only be sold with fraudulent advertising. This has been seen with anti-missile systems: they cost too much, to the point that interceptor missiles are more expensive than the missiles they are supposed to block. Iran did not even use its most advanced missiles and still managed to pierce Israeli defences using stockpiles. Last week, Kiev had to endure hundreds of missile and drone strikes without the Ukrainian air defence being able to do anything about it. The media hype kicked in, spreading the false news of an imminent cessation of American supplies of Patriot missiles, thereby falsely suggesting to the public that the Russian bombardment had been successful only because the Patriots were in short supply. The same considerations apply to the Italian-French Samp-T system: not only is it prohibitively expensive in itself, but its Aster 30 interceptors also cost more than the missiles they are supposed to block, and two or three must be launched at a time to have any hope of intercepting anything. Faced with this debacle, Minister Crosetto did not call Leonardo SpA to urge them to produce something more effective and much less expensive; far from it. Crosetto has in fact decided to double the “dose” of Samp-T interceptor missiles; just like with Pfizer serums: since they didn't work with the two standard doses, then you take four or five.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment