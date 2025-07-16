GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
3h

Does it occur to any of these 'Ministers' that their job is to tell the truth for once!

How the hell is Greece and other smaller countries in the EU going to pay 5% for useless weapons from the USA?

Why aren't these Ministers allowing a conversation with the public?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture