What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 4th December 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

There is a narrative circulating that the Trump administration is seeking a negotiated way out of the conflict in Ukraine, while European countries are stuck in a dead-end warmongering position. The premise of this narrative appears flimsy, given that the US currently lacks the competence and determination to conduct negotiations. The Russian regime is well aware of this, but its propaganda is based on an image of balance and reasonableness, so Putin cannot refuse diplomatic meetings, even if they are initiated by the US in a spirit of charlatanism. Propaganda is a typical tool of regimes still capable of expressing internal mediation and political synthesis, while in the US and Europe, so-called politics proceeds on the basis of coups and fait accompli by business lobbies, so there can be no propaganda with a single narrative thread, only advertisements serving this or that business. European governments must pretend to prepare for a conflict with Russia because this allows a few hundred billion [Euros or Dollars] to circulate among the usual business gangs. Real rearmament is not simply a matter of money and contracts, but involves deploying a range of resources in terms of energy, raw materials and facilities. There is no sign of anything like this in the mythical European rearmament, and EU publicity on the subject is, not surprisingly, based on scant concrete data and a great deal of geopolitical speculation.

It is also said that the European oligarchies are concerned that the US will abandon Europe and that the end of American protection could lead to a resurgence of intra-European conflicts. Here, the fairy tale is doubly valid, given that for the US, NATO is primarily a business syndicate, i.e. one of the main vehicles for selling arms; therefore, it is absolutely unrealistic that the US would give up NATO. Even more contrary to evidence is the idea that, in the absence of NATO and the US, conflicts in Europe could reignite, given that these conflicts have never ceased. Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which led to a military confrontation between Greece and Turkey, both NATO members since 1952. Following the military defeat, the regime of the colonels, which had been in power in Greece since 1967, also fell, despite the other fairy tale that NATO membership is a guarantee of democracy and the rule of law.

Another of the fallacies that make up the fairy tale book of Atlanticism is that NATO served to prevent the resurgence of German imperialism. Evidently, Germany had not been informed of this detail, given that in 1991 it promoted the dissolution of Yugoslavia by recognising the unilateral declarations of independence by Slovenia and Croatia. These two countries separated from Serbia to become satellites of Germany. It should also be noted that a unified Yugoslavia was not a product of the Cold War, but rather a result of the First World War and the decisions of US President Woodrow Wilson, who, according to him, intended to protect the Slavic peoples of the Adriatic from Italian imperialism. When Germany recognised the independence of Croatia and Slovenia, the Vatican and Austria immediately followed suit; in 1992, the European Union also endorsed the independence of Slovenia and Croatia. This marked the beginning of the carnage in the former Yugoslavia; and, as usual, the EU added economic sanctions against Serbia. Throughout the whole affair, the US did not lift a finger to curb German expansionism; on the contrary, from 1995 onwards, the US and NATO even became active participants in the conflict in Yugoslavia, bombing the Serbian civilian population, which provoked morbid satisfaction among many commentators in our part of the world, including Adriano Sofri.

In 2011, it was Italy itself that was the target of aggression by France and the United Kingdom. [Muammar] Gaddafi’s Libya was in fact an economic appendage (or, to be precise, an economic colony) of Italy, both in terms of energy resources and financial investments by the Libyan regime. Following the revelations of the then US President [Barack] Obama, we now know that France and the United Kingdom did not have the military resources to carry through the aggression against Libya that they had started. French President [Nicolas] Sarkozy and British Prime Minister [Gordon] Brown led Obama to believe that they were capable of managing the conflict independently, but it immediately became apparent that they only had enough ammunition for a few days, so the bombing was carried out by the US and other NATO countries, or coordinated with NATO, such as Qatar. In accordance with NATO discipline, [Italian] President [Giorgio] Napolitano (with the applause of the ever-bloodthirsty media and the complicity of Defence Minister Ignazio La Russa) forced the Buffoon of Arcore to participate in the aggression against Libya. In one of his rare moments of lucidity, Romano Prodi commented that Italy was thus declaring war on itself.

The presence in Europe of the master from across the Atlantic has not prevented conflict between the servants; if anything, it has increased it. This is the social paradigm of hierarchisation that creates further disorder, a paradigm that can also be found in other contexts. The growing excessive power of managers, both in the public and private sectors, has led to an explosion of competition between employees and even horizontal mobbing. The servant tries to manipulate the master and direct his aggressive power towards the desired targets. If the imperial ambitions of France, the United Kingdom and Germany (and today even Poland and the even more insignificant Baltic countries) have been able to go far beyond their actual strength, it is because NATO has been there to support them, backing every adventurous move; an observation that applies to the present and, unfortunately, also to the future.

