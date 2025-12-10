GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BG13's avatar
BG13
16h

Trump ADMINISTRATION

Russian REGIME

European GOVERNMENTS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
15h

Thank you, Ismaele for this excellent accounting of the evils of NATO. Yes, the internecine conflicts within the supposed European “Union” have extensive, deep history, what I refer to as the warring tribes of Europe. There are too many massively different cultures on too small an area of land which has resulted in imperial ambitions in almost every one of those cultures. This continues today, with almost all of Europe still dreaming of attacking Russia. NATO was the western empire’s (USA + Canada) means to keep Europe as their captive front against Russia since WW-II, at least. Then, on top of that already dire geographic constraint, the EU countries allowed, or failed to prevent, massive influx of refugees from Africa, even though Africa has much more lebensraum than Europe. So all European countries are now overpopulated, especially with peoples of incompatible cultures. NATO is an evil in this world but its wind-down COULD have been a bargaining chip in creating an actually-working UN Security Council. But now, NATO faces strategic defeat in Ukraine, wasting that option fully.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture