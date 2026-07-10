GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
5h

For the "elites", the oligarchs, the upper military ranks, many of the hundreds of thousands of officials and state employees, that may be true. But even at the risk of repeating myself for the thousandth time, the accusation of "Nazification" does not apply to the great mass of the populations. That is sheer nonsense. The populations do not want war. In their daily lives, they only worry about their jobs, children, families, inflation, about the monthly bills that need to be paid, etc. The EU is hated and the gap between the populations and the "elites" is growing ever wider. The regimes and the populations live in two different parallel worlds.

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Johannes S. Herbst's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst
5h

In the case ot Gemany I cannot agree. Even if there are tendencies to mute free speach and to control the media, this is not fascism. The gvernment has a most leftist policy and what they are doing is to stay in power. And the warmongering is to divert from their own failure and of obedience to the USA. Also they are brainwashed fom US, British and Ukrainian disinformation.

The are not Nazis, the are just spinless fools.

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