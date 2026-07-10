A week ago the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the bank on disseminating content from Russia Today (RT) applies not just to media operators, but also to private citizens operating a website freely accessible to the public (see here).

As if the above was not enough, yesterday (Thursday 9th July 2026) the European Parliament voted to extend a temporary exception from EU privacy rules that allows online platforms to read and scan private chats and e-mails, on a voluntary basis, without a warrant or prior suspicion, allegedly to protect minor from sexual abuse (see here). Although it does not mandate scanning and breaking of end-to-end encryption, you can clearly see where we are heading.

These are just a draconian new style of censorship and strict control regime which surpasses those imposed by Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union or by Talibans in Afghanistan. EU is everything that they accuse Vladimir Putin’s government of being — however, in the case of the latter, they are wrong and such Satanist, totalitarian, authoritarian, brazenly Russophobic decisions could never have been made or approved by Putin.

Even US Vice-President J.D. Vance has accused Europe and its dictatorships of sliding into authoritarianism over its migration and free speech policies. Of course, the former does not want to acknowledge the fact that United States controls all of these leaderships of Europe and, therefore, any authoritarian policies pursued by these captured governments are a fault of its master that is requiring them to commit to such actions.

You just know that something has gone rotten once its rotten parts turn against the rot.

Kaja Kallas, EU’s top retard and foreign policy “chief”, wanted by Russia for its deeply Russophobic speech where she calls for dismemberment of the Russian State, has, according to Politico, accused Ursula von der Leyen, a former Defense Minister of Germany who made everything possible to weaken Germany’s armed forces, a leading US-backed globalist in Europe and chief of EU Commission, of being a dictator.

By the way, Ursula von der Leyen is an unelected dictator and puppet of the Deep State who has governed the EU in an extreme authoritarian and dictatorial way, has been the main protagonist behind vaccination of children in Europe before 2030 (Project 2030 UN globalist agenda) and signed a monstrous deal with Pfizer for vaccination of EU citizens during Covid Pandemic worth $35 billion. Just take a look at the backlash she received from making such an deal.

However, such policies by the EU should not come to our surprise if we take a look at the past of this organization and which officials head this organization. What should scare us truly is growing Nazification of the EU, rooted in its policies of supporting literal neo-Nazis in Ukraine, to now growing militarization under the banner of same ideology Adolf Hitler once espoused.

In order to understand this trend and understand that same kind of dangerous pro-war rhetoric is plaguing the European continent again with their hatred of Russia, let us take a look at how did Hitler really gain power in Germany and role that the US and Europe played.

Hitler-Ukraine relationship (friendship)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that one of the main goals of his Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine is the de-nazification of Ukrainian state. One needs to understand that Nazification of Ukraine stems from WWII when Adolf Hitler’s forces and Stephan Bandera’s forces worked hand in hand together to kill Russians and to destroy Russia. Following the end of WWII, or Great Patriotic War as they call it in Russia, OUN-B veterans changed the name of 14th Waffen SS Division to 1st Ukrainian division to honour Ukrainian partnership with Nazi Germany during the war.

Such rabid Nazis are rampaging across Ukraine today.

How did they gain power?

What connects today’s pre-war Ukraine to pre-Hitler’s Germany is the fact that both countries shared several key characteristics:

Both countries had poor economies and needed to blame some external actor for their economic burden.

Both countries blamed poor standards of living onto the Russians (on communists and Soviet Union precisely).

Both societies engaged in occultism and belief that secret conspiracy is their enemy and that they need to embrace their pure blood and exterminate all other ethnicities.

I believe Duran did an excellent podcast on this topic:

What needs to be understand is that Hitler did not have partnership with Ukraine only. He had partnership with the majority of today’s EU States that rallied under his regime because they all believed Hitler’s army would defeat the bad Russians and finally Europeans would get hold off Russia’s immense riches.

The only question left to answer is who truly backed Hitler in his mission?

Wall Street and rise of the Nazis

In Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler Antony Sutton, a former Hoover Institution Research Fellow, documented how American financiers and corporations significantly supported Nazi Germany’s rise. He details how Wall Street banks, including Brown Brothers Harriman and J.P. Morgan, provided loans and investments that bolstered Hitler’s regime, particularly through German cartels like I.G. Farben. Major US companies—General Motors, Ford, General Electric, and Standard Oil—supplied technology, vehicles, and resources critical to Germany’s war machine, often profiting from both sides of the conflict (on this topic see also this translation).

Sutton argues these actions were driven by profit motives and a desire to control global markets, not ideology, with firms like IBM even aiding Nazi logistics.

His research, backed by bank records and congressional reports, reveals a troubling collaboration that fueled Hitler’s ascent, challenging narratives of US (link).

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Revival of Hitler in Europe today

On 27th May 1941, Nazi occupation authorities in occupied Yugoslavia signed off on a decree that prohibited the listening of any foreign radio stations except Nazi and Nazi-aligned ones.

EU’s ruling is the equivalent of past Nazi policies.

Today’s Europe is following a very dangerous flow that also led to rise of Hitler in 1930s.

Labeling Hitler as hero who opposed “oppressive Stalin” — You see that now many far-right radicals are pushing the narrative that Russia is a communist regime that’s threatening Christian Templar Western Europe and another crusade against this Russian enemy is needed in order to defend European continent. This is fused with growing religious pundits in Europe who push for “eradication of woke policies”, men to dominate society and fight against women. Such narratives are a combination of attack on traditional family values as well as attack on Russian Orthodoxy. Calls for militarization and colonization of Russia — Today’s German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany needs to mobilize itself for war against Russia (link) and German defense minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany needs to be ready to fight war against Russia by 2029 (apparently that’s the date they had set for imaginary Russian invasion into Europe - link). Scaring of public and labeling an enemy for every single economic burden in the society — It’s all “Putin, Putin, Putin” with European dictators. Cutting social spending for war spending — Link to the Duran channel explaining how Britain and Germany are sacrificing infrastructure for furthering nuclear "deterrence" against Russia. Suppression of dissent — Any criticism of failed European policy against Russia is considered a “treason” and radical starving mechanism is established as with the case of former Swiss official Jaques Baud. Using Ukraine to weaken Russia — Just like the Nazis, modern-day EU totalitarian regime has sacrificed 2.4 million Ukrainians to drain down Russia in coming war.

Douglas MacGregor argues that there is no threat to Russia posed by Europe because people in Europe won’t fight Russia.

He is right.

But what will warmongers in Europe do?

Following the example of Adolf Hitler, European leaders are now moving to a complete authoritarianism where any opposition to war is crushed by State police.

The question remains: are these policies enough to persuade Europeans to go to war?

But even bigger worry is: are European elites going to war with their own people if the latter do not abide by government’s wishes?

The sad story is that this looming militarization might not be directed against Russia but against European population once elites in Europe start collapsing politically. It might be that migrants are just a “soft power” of European elites in their coming war with their own people.

To end this article, here is the quote one should always remember with regards to Nazism and Fascism and the fact that these systems of governance were never really eradicated from European and Western capitals.

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