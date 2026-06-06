GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
8h

Abolish capitalism🤷‍♀️ It's imaginary. The system is rigged against us and the house (capitalism) always wins. We can imagine a better world 🕊🌈

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
9h

Privatization is a tool for funnelling wealth to the rich. It makes much more sense to have socialized services.

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