Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Tiziano Tanari, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 3rd May 2026.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

The economy is the primary instrument through which they have shaped this globalisation in accordance with the dictates of neoliberalism, the economic doctrine that enshrines the primacy of the Market as a sacred law, transforming it into a sort of deity, unquestionable in its dogmas, endowed with an invisible force (the invisible hand) that self-regulates it and renders it a perfect mechanism: the results, however, bear witness to its complete failure. According to its philosophy, the vital engine of the market economy consists of the powerful energies of private enterprises which, through their efficiency driven by an ever-increasing pursuit of profit, produce wealth for the entire community, while also ensuring competitive prices, an inevitable consequence of “healthy” competition; this is its questionable paradigm.

And the State? The State must stay out of the real economy and merely act as a supervisor of processes. It is well known, according to the high priests of neoliberalism, that public institutions are predominantly inefficient, costly and prone to corruption. This is the merciless (and unsustainable) picture painted by the deluded supporters of neoliberalism, not its founders, who know full well how it works. Deluded in that they fail to realise the unspeakable damage this nefarious ideology has wrought on the global economy. The formation and centralisation of ever-larger and more powerful oligopolies, the constant decimation of small and micro-enterprises, the exponential growth of the imbalance between the poor – who are becoming ever poorer – and the rich – who are becoming ever richer –, the proliferation of parasitic financial capitalism at the expense of productive capitalism and the real economy, the explosion of speculative finance, and the end of State autonomy and the welfare state.

In this dystopian universe, words such as cooperation, collaboration, altruism, solidarity, justice and respect for the individual are disappearing. The ultimate goal is the maximisation of profit; there are those who win, those who are exploited and/or enslaved, and those who lose; these are the categories of neoliberalism in which the most important sentiment no longer features: humanity.

In this devastating scenario, the macroeconomic and political entity that is effectively rendered powerless is the State; but the State is us, or rather, it is the body that represents us and that should operate as the guarantor of our well-being, our security, our democracy and our freedom. Having effectively stripped it of all power, whether political, monetary or fiscal, we have become, in effect, subjects and predestined victims of the Market, against which we no longer possess any means of defence.

How has neoliberalism effectively nullified the role of the State? It has stripped it of monetary sovereignty, that is, the capacity to provide itself with all the financial resources necessary to sustain its own economy, resources that are potentially unlimited. This situation forces us to raise the necessary funds on the financial markets which, thanks in part to the now customary, though not unquestionable, independence of central banks, have the power to exert total influence over the economic and fiscal policies of various countries: we have become hostages to international finance with the complicity of our governments; the end of democracy and our freedom. This, in essence, is the bleak picture of the situation in most nations, particularly Western ones.

There is a saving alternative, but it presupposes one fundamental condition: public awareness; a knowledge of a few very simple and basic concepts of macroeconomics would suffice, which we shall attempt to highlight below.

The first and most important concerns money: a State with its own national currency (monetary sovereignty) has no limits on money creation, now defined as “fiat money” as it has no underlying value, such as gold under the Gold Standard before 1971. This allows a State to issue all the currency necessary to keep its economy and welfare system functioning, without any restrictions. It is interesting to realise that one could even avoid giving to charity and fundraising for welfare organisations, as they could easily all be funded by the State.

The most important precondition must be to regulate money supply in line with the country’s productive capacity: issuing too much money would create inflation; issuing too little would create unemployment and poverty; this is the situation into which the constraints imposed by Brussels are irremediably trapping us [Italians, but not only!]. Let us remember that, due to the economic policies imposed upon us, we have been teetering on the brink of recession for over two decades, with growth rates consistently well below the international average.

It is worth clarifying, at this point, the concept of a nation’s wealth, which is fundamentally constituted by its capacity to produce goods and services, the true “real wealth”. Historically, the market has not been able to develop the full labour potential of a people, as it is structurally incapable of achieving full employment; this is possible only for the State, understood as a macroeconomic entity which, thanks to its financial resources, can hire and provide work for those who are unemployed but willing to work. It is work, both public and private, that drives the economy and creates real wealth; every form of unemployment constitutes the true “waste” of the productive sector. In the free-market system, a minimum level of unemployment is even imposed: the NAIRU (Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment), below which it is erroneously believed that inflation may rise.

Consider that the ECB [European Central Bank] estimates that the natural rate of unemployment in Italy, to maintain price stability, must not be lower than 9%; essentially a form of poverty by decree, an absolutely unacceptable situation. Indeed, a historical analysis of countries with weak economies consistently reveals high unemployment rates that limit their productive capacity, almost always accompanied by high inflation and, in extreme cases, hyperinflation. It is important to emphasise that monetary sovereignty is an essential but not sufficient condition for developing a country’s productive sector, as monetary policy must be accompanied by effective economic and labour policies. The State, as a macroeconomic actor, remains fundamental in its role as a financier, being the sole issuer and monopolist of the national currency.

Without this capacity, we should recall, a State loses its independence and the ability to determine its own course through specific policies tailored to its particular characteristics and needs. This helps us understand the reasons behind a state of subordination, if not outright submission, to a European Union which, through its liberalist policies of curbing public spending, freezing the purchasing power of wages, promoting the privatisation of public assets and imposing constant austerity, is effectively forcing us [Italians, but not only!] into a highly dangerous loss of competitiveness, with a consequent process of deindustrialisation that has been clearly underway for many years.

Privatisation is and remains one of the most destabilising and damaging policies for the economy, as the State, as a “job creator”, possesses enormous potential and can also act as a key driver for private-sector businesses. We all remember the glory days of IRI, one of the most important industrial groups on an international level, which had made us [Italy] the world’s fifth-largest economic power. It is this model that China has drawn inspiration from over the last thirty years, and we can see the results: it has become the strongest economy on the planet, with exponential, unstoppable growth year after year.

Another crucial concept to focus on is that we cannot delegate the monopoly over our future to large private companies, multinationals and investment funds, as the ultimate aim of these large groups is the maximisation of profit; there is no place in their plans for the well-being and security of the people, nor for the protection and respect of their rights and dignity as human beings. This is evident in the global processes currently underway, where in key sectors such as technology, research, innovation, pharmaceuticals and arms, the main players are private multinationals that have already amply demonstrated their objectives, all of which are consistently geared towards profit and power, amplified by parasitic financial speculation that operates above all civilised rules.

The only way to return to a “humane” society, where the ethical principles of cooperation and solidarity can be realised, is to restore power and autonomy to the State, understood as a political and economic entity, which must respond solely and exclusively to the democratic will of the citizens without worrying about having to make a profit in order to fulfil its role. We should remember that the State, as a macroeconomic entity, is structured, within a regime of monetary sovereignty, to have a structurally deficit budget, being supported by its Central Bank as lender of last resort and an inexhaustible source for the creation of its national currency. This allows the private sector (citizens, households and businesses) to increase the financial wealth necessary to meet consumption and savings needs, keeping the economy vibrant.

In this optimal context, we can view the State as a generator and financial regulator of our activities and wealth; a thriving economy, such as ours potentially is, can guarantee fair wages, public services, healthcare and education of the highest standard, adequate pensions, economic support for all currently disadvantaged groups, and contribute to the elimination of poverty; there would be no shortage of money!!

It is clear how a system structured in this way can promote widespread and dignified well-being for all, where no one is left behind. This brings us back to the Gospel text that defines the Christian Community in its deepest essence, where: “…there was not a needy person among them” (Acts 4:34). The interesting thing is that today, just as it was back then, we are not asked to pool our wealth with others because… the State takes care of providing jobs and the money to earn them.

In conclusion, we can hold that poverty and economic crises are undeniably the result of an economic model, the neoliberal one, created in the interests of large oligopolies and a ruling class that despises and exploits the people by using a false media narrative that numbs their minds. Raising the necessary awareness among the people is the fundamental prerequisite for achieving a civil and supportive society where competition and war are replaced by healthy cooperation and peaceful coexistence. All this is possible; we just need to open our eyes.

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