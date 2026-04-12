Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 17th February 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes original).

The “seismic upheavals” in the Republic of Nepal are ongoing. A monarchist movement regularly organises street demonstrations, blending political demands, social grievances, Hindu aspirations and nostalgia for British colonialism. For example, on 9th March 2025 (i.e. six months before the “Gen Z” riots) 10,000 people gathered at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to welcome the former king, Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev (who ruled between 2001 and 2008 and was overthrown by popular protests), and the capital was the scene of clashes between supporters of a restoration of the monarchy and the police. The monarchists accused the governing parties of corruption and called for the abolition of State secularism with the reintroduction of Hinduism as the State religion (it is striking that the traditionalists in revolt regard the former sovereign as an avatar of the god Vishnu!).

In September 2025, Nepal was once again in turmoil following the mobilisation of the “Gen Z” shadow army, which overthrew the government. To control propaganda and protect national security, Kathmandu had no choice but to block 26 social media and messaging platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and WhatsApp.

An imaginary pirate was taking part in the violent youth protests: the Jolly Roger (the pirate flag) from the manga “One Piece”, which in recent months has been spotted in other “Gen Z” anti-government uprisings, not only in Nepal, but also in the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico and even in France and the Netherlands. The term “Nepo Kids” has gone viral on the few channels still accessible as the slogan of a generation that feels excluded from all decision-making processes and opportunities. It is worth noting that Nepal has a very young population (over 60% are under 30) who use smartphones and mobile connections. For years, social media has been at the heart of public debate and the main channel for news, opinions and event organisation. The blocking of these platforms was perceived as an authoritarian move to silence critical voices against the system and sparked mass demonstrations by young people expressing discontent that ran far deeper than the protest against censorship. The government was accused of corruption, nepotism and a lack of transparency, and of perpetuating a system based on favouritism and family interests. Around seventy people were killed in the unrest, including many police officers; videos showed demonstrators armed with semi-automatic rifles in every city. This was followed by the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli (a communist).

Anyone observing the shifting nature of the propaganda and with even a passing familiarity with Nepal’s problems – torn between the economic interests of Chinese contracts and investments on the one hand, and Indian ones on the other – suspected that “Gen Z” was funded by the US; indeed, they were certain of it, but there was no evidence. Now, intelligence documents have confirmed that, even long before the coup, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) of the US government promoted, under its political umbrella, a clandestine campaign organised through the International Republican Institute (IRI). The aim is to build a Nepalese network of political activists trained to support US interests in the region and to “export” democracy to Nepal. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent on training courses for “restless” young Nepalese to teach them how to organise protests and demonstrations. IRI projects state that, once these Nepalese “youth leaders” who support US “values” have been trained, they will be mobilised to launch active advocacy campaigns on Nepalese issues that are of interest to the US.

IRI has therefore committed to implementing an Emerging Leaders Academy (ELA), bringing together young civic activists and political leaders to provide them with the skills, platforms and resources necessary to bring about substantial positive change. The Institute also runs other ELA programmes in Sri Lanka and Indonesia, specifically to prepare selected young activists to take on leadership roles within their communities and parties.

As reported by the investigative journalism website The Grayzone, the coup d’état in Bangladesh in August 2024 was also supported by the IRI. Furthermore (again according to this source), it appears that the IRI took note of the Nepalese protests against COVID policies in the summer of 2020, seeing an opportunity to “nurture” a generation of protesters and turn them into political actors with the aim of creating opposition political parties. Washington’s objective is therefore to utilise Nepal’s strategic geographical position, between China and India, to make it the cornerstone of an Indo-Pacific strategy, not only by surrounding Beijing with pliable and easily influenced governments, but also by dotting China’s borders with US military installations.

And here I must voice a personal lament for Nepal, which, in its history as an Indo-Buddhist civilisation, has been the victim of natural disasters and massacres premeditated by the powerful. A country that seems irrelevant to us on the world stage and where, during my various visits, I have yet to see sewers, traffic lights or pedestrian crossings, yet I have always been struck by the sight of serene people, untroubled by globalisation or technology.

A brief look back at recent history helps us understand more: Nepal has, in fact, only been a republic since 2008 and was, until 2006, the only state in the world to adopt Hinduism as its official religion. With India’s support between 1947 and 1951, the Democratic Movement (Loktantra Andolan) overthrew the feudal rule of the Rana family, allowing King Tribhuvan to return from exile (1951) and ushering in a period of democracy. He was succeeded by his son Mahendra, who in 1962 banned political parties and established the traditional, non-partisan system of government found in Hindu countries, the Panchayat (“Councils of Five”). The subsequent ruler, Birendra, was however forced by popular protests in 1990 to allow elections.

From 1996 to 2006, the civil war claimed some 13,000 lives.

In 2001, whilst the civil war was raging, the entire royal family was massacred in a bloody massacre – instigated by King Birendra’s son. Gyanendra Bir Bikram, Birendra’s younger brother, was among the few survivors of the massacre and ascended the throne. In 2005, the monarch dismissed the government and assumed executive power directly, which he relinquished the following year due to a new wave of popular discontent. On that occasion, the Loktantra Andolan collaborated with the Maoist-inspired revolutionary movement. The Maoists expelled parties aligned with the monarchy, expropriated local “capitalists”, implemented development projects and strengthened their position within sectors of society (women, castes and “untouchables”, ethnic minorities) by eliminating discrimination and forced marriages, providing free healthcare and promoting literacy.

In 2006, the Maoists and the government reached an agreement on an interim Constitution, opening the way for the Maoist rebels, who had by then laid down their arms. This led to the election of a Constituent Assembly. In 2007, the former Maoist rebels and the other parties agreed on the definitive abolition of the monarchy and the transformation of the country into a federal parliamentary republic, through a constitutional amendment. In the elections of 10th April 2008, the Maoist-Marxist-Leninist coalition won, and on 23rd May 2008, the Republic of Nepal and the secular nature of the state were officially proclaimed.

On 28th October 2015 (the year of the devastating earthquake), Nepal elected its first female president, Bidya Devi Bhandari, former vice-president of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist, nominated by the former Maoist leader and the broad left-wing coalition, who defeated the conservative Congress Party. Bhandari’s term ended in 2023. Ram Chandra Paudel, the Nepalese Congress candidate, was elected President on 9th March 2023, but stepped down following the protests of September 2025. And now we await the results of the American intervention by the NED to restore full democracy…

Swayambhunath Stupa, Kathmandu.

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