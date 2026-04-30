GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
4h

What about the future of Israel that not many seem to talk about. Without thr presence of Israel, peace is an option. With Israel still present in the region, peace is impossible. Maybe they broker some peace agreement, but Israel will violate the agreement in the future 💯 %

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3h

Just as at Feb 11th meeting, U.S. President Netanhayu will tell, TELL, his puppet to either get back to bombing Iran, or Bibi WILL use his nukes. This IS isra3l's war, U.S. and Iran cannot negotiate.

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