Lots to report today, that’s why I am a bit late tonight! Please consider buying me a coffee to keep me awake… or even better becoming a regular supporter with a paid subscription if you enjoy my articles. Now let’s start this round of updates:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning a visit to Washington DC for talks with the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, as early as next week or shortly after, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Netanyahu is not travelling to Washington DC earlier only because King Charles III is visiting Trump until tomorrow (Friday 1st May 2026), though the two devils remain in close contact, according to the Israeli Prime Minister Office. As you can imagine, the purpose of Netanyahu’s visit will be to convince him to restart kinetic war on Iran, especially after reports have emerged on Trump preparing for an extended blockade of Iran (see my previous article) and with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group leaving West Asia within the next few days, after more than 300 consecutive days at sea, leaving behind the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS Abraham Lincoln (see Al Mayadeen).

While waiting for Netanyahu, top US military commanders, including the head of Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and Secertary of War Pete Hegseth, will soon brief Trump on potential military options against Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, the Outlaw US Empire keeps arming Israel to the teeth. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Israeli Ministry of War, only within the last 24 hours two cargo vessels delivered ~6,500 tons of weapons and logistical assets to the ports in Haifa and Ashdod - these “include thousands of air munitions, ground munitions, military trucks, JLTV combat mobility vehicles, and additional equipment” which have already been transferred by land to various military bases across the Zionist entity. Since the start of the Ramadan War on 28th February 2026, Israel has reportedly received more than 115,600 tons of military cargo have been delivered through 403 airlifts and 10 maritime shipments! Yet, the Israeli War Ministry director general Amir Baram stated the procurement effort…

will continue and intensify in the coming weeks.

Of course, all this is funded by US taxpayers’ money, as hidden costs of the war on Iran push the total above $25 billion, of which:

$8 billion for munitions,

$5 billion to replace lost aircraft and damaged equipment,

$1 billion in operational costs for deploying two aircraft carriers and 16 destroyers over 39 days of near-continuous strikes.

…without taking into account the cost of repairing damaged facilities in the region e.g. US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, severely battered by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles.

That’s not all: Trump’s administration is also considering the first ever operational deployment of the Dark Eagle long-range hypersonic missile system to the Middle East, as reported by Bloomberg (paywalled - see also Al Mayadeen), allegedly to counter Iran’s repositioning of its missile launch platforms beyond the reach of existing precision strike weapons, though the development of such system has faced repeated technical setbacks. Considering the abysmal performance of other US weapon systems, I doubt that it will make any difference in the war against Iran, especially considering that there are probably only a few operational systems and missiles, taking into account that the first successful end-to-end flight test was conducted on 12th December 2024 from Cape Canaveral.

In addition to the above, according to The Wall Street Journal (paywalled - see also Al Mayadeen), citing a cable sent to US embassies, the US administration is instructing its diplomats to push foreign governments to join a new initiative, called Maritime Freedom Construct, to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, focussing on information sharing, diplomatic coordination, and sanctions enforcement - the cable reads as follows:

Your participation will strengthen our collective ability to restore freedom of navigation and protect the global economy. Collective action is essential to demonstrate unified resolve and impose meaningful costs on Iranian obstruction of transit through the Strait.

Unlike previous Trump’s efforts to build a military coalition, this time foreign governments can join as either diplomatic or military partners, with the US State Department serving as “diplomatic operations hub” and CENTCOM providing “maritime domain awareness” and coordination with partner militaries - see also Middle East Spectator (MES). This push comes as oil prices today (Thursday 30th April 2026) have surged to their highest level in ~4 years, with Brent crude reaching $123.11 per barrel, as reported by Al Mayadeen, forcing the EU to announce emergency subsidies to farmers, hauliers, and fisheries to offset surging fuel and fertiliser costs, while major energy firms report significant increasing profit margins (source: Al Mayadeen).

The Islamic Republic celebrates “Day of Sacrifice in Iran” and Persian Gulf Day

Moving to Iran, yesterday (Wednesday 29th April 2026), on occasion of “Day of Sacrifice in Iran”, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Imam Reda, public squares and streets across the country were flooded by millions of Iranians, as shown in the photo above and in the video below (see also Al Mayadeen).

Bear in mind that these massive pro-government rallies across Iran “have been ongoing non-stop every night since the start of the war”, as per MES.

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Adm. Shahram Irani (L) and Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei (R), Senior Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei - from Mehr and Tasnim.

Overnight, Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani warned the US Navy against approaching Iranian shores, stating (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

[If] they move any closer, we will take operational action without delay. The enemies will see a weapon they fear very soon. And it is right next to them (too). I hope they won't have a heart attack. The enemy thought that it would achieve results against Iran within 3 days to a week, but this assumption has turned into a joke in military academies. [Despite the blockade] some vessels have departed from our ports, and some have reached their destinations.

I wonder what this mysterious weapon Rear Adm. Shahram Irani is talking about!

Similarly, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, stated on Iranian television that…

History will record that the Iranian nation sank the American superpower in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. American military personnel are warning that if the country continues the war, there is a possibility that their vessels will be sunk and their soldiers killed. [In case of ground invasion, the US administration] should expect that we will take a large number of their forces captive. If Congress decides against war, Trump can blame Congress and the Democrats. If Congress supports continuing the war, Trump will attribute the consequences of prolonging the war to them.

…adding that Trump’s “least costly option” is to accept the 10-point peace proposal advanced by Iranian diplomats during previous negotiations, as reported by Mehr.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (R) - from Tasnim.

Mocking Trump’s recent statement, last night Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted (see also Tasnim and Mehr):

…in response to Trump’s statement four days ago (see here), whereas Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei lashed out against neighbouring countries that had allowed the Outlaw US Empire to launch attacks on Iran from their territory during the Ramadan War and called for compensation of damages (sources: Mehr, Tasnim and Al Mayadeen):

Despite earlier assurances of commitment to legal and international obligations, and declarations that they wouldn’t allow their territory and facilities to be used in anti-Iran strikes, these governments did not take any measures to stop the process and even actively participated in the anti-Iran aggression. Under the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314, these governments have effectively become complicit in heinous US-Israeli atrocities against the Iranian nation.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York, with the following statement on X, accused the Outlaw US Empire of exploiting the NPT Review Conference to misrepresent Iran’s nuclear program and shift attention away from Washington’s own violations and those of its allies (see also Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

While all of Iran’s enriched uranium has always been under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and there is no report of even one gram of Iran’s nuclear material being diverted, the U.S. exploited the NPT Review Conference and portrayed Iran’s enriched uranium as a danger in order to divert attention from its own violations and those of its allies in the field of nuclear disarmament. The UN Security Council, the IAEA Director-General and the Board of Governors not only failed to condemn these illegal attacks, but most regrettably, took actions that reversed the roles of the victim and the aggressor.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei - from Tasnim .

Today Iran has celebrated Persian Gulf Day and, on this occasion, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei issued the following message (sources: RNN Mirror, Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr news agencies - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Among the unparalleled blessings that God Almighty has bestowed upon the peoples of our Islamic region, especially the noble Iranian people, is the gift of the “Persian Gulf”. It is a blessing that transcends being merely a body of water; it has formed a part of our identity and civilization. In addition to being a point of connection between peoples, it has created a vital and unique path for the global economy in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond, in the Sea of Oman. This strategic wealth has aroused the greed of many devils throughout the past centuries. The history of repeated aggressions by European and American foreigners, and the resulting instability, damage, and multiple threats to the countries of the region, are but a drop in the ocean of the malicious plots of the world’s arrogant powers against the residents of the Persian Gulf region, the latest example of which was the recent hubris of the Great Satan. The Iranian people, who possess the longest coastline on the Persian Gulf, have made the greatest sacrifices for the independence of this gulf and to confront foreigners and aggressors; starting from the expulsion of the Portuguese and the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz—which was taken as the basis for naming the tenth of Ordibehesht as the National Day of the Persian Gulf—to resisting Dutch colonialism, as well as the epics of steadfastness in the face of British colonialism and others. However, the Islamic Revolution formed the turning point for these resistances in cutting the hands of the arrogant powers from the Persian Gulf region. Today, two months after the largest military build-up and aggression in the region by the forces of global arrogance, and the subsequent disgraceful defeat of America in its plan, the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are writing a new chapter in their history. The peoples of the Persian Gulf region, who have been accustomed for many years to the silence and submissiveness of rulers in the face of the arrogant and aggressors, have witnessed with their own eyes in the past sixty days bright manifestations of firmness, vigilance, and the jihad of the heroes of the naval forces of the Army and the Guards, alongside the zeal and bravery of the dear sons and youth of southern Iran in rejecting foreign hegemony. Today, thanks to the graces of God Almighty, and by the blessing of the blood of the oppressed martyrs of the third imposed war, especially the leader of the Islamic Revolution of great stature and possessor of sharp insight (may God exalt his noble station); it has not only been proven to global public opinion and the peoples of the region, but even to the sultans and rulers of the countries, that the presence of the American foreigners and their positioning and taking the lands of the Persian Gulf as lairs and headquarters for them is the most important factor for instability in the region, and that the flimsy American bases do not possess the ability to even secure their own personal safety, let alone be expected to secure the security of the subordinates and “servants of America” in the region. By the power and strength of God, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future free from America, and dedicated to serving the progress of its peoples and providing stability and prosperity for them. We and our neighbors in the waterway of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman share a “common destiny”, while the greedy foreigners who practice evil from thousands of kilometers away have no place in it except at the bottom of its waters. The series of this victory that was achieved by the grace of the Creator, Blessed and Exalted be He, in light of the measures and policies of the resistance and the strategy of a strong Iran, will be the forerunner of a new order in the region and the world. The miraculous resurrection of the Iranian people is no longer limited to tens of millions of volunteers ready to sacrifice their lives in the arenas of confronting the zionist entity and bloodthirsty America; rather, ninety million zealous and honorable Iranian citizens inside and outside the country are leading the serried ranks of the resurrected Islamic nation, and they consider all identity, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial, and essential and modern technical capabilities—from nanotechnology and biology to nuclear and missile technology—as their national asset, and they will guard them just as they guard their maritime, land, and air borders. Islamic Iran, by practically thanking for the blessing of exercising administration over the Strait of Hormuz, will make the Persian Gulf region secure, and will fold the carpet of the aggressive enemy’s exploitation of this waterway. The legal rules and the exercise of new administration of the Strait of Hormuz will create prosperity and progress that serves the interests of all the peoples of the region, and its economic fruits will bring joy to the hearts of the nation; by the permission of God, even if the disbelievers hate it. Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei 10th Ordibehesht 1405 (corresponding to 30/04/2026)

Iran’s resident Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and his First Deputy Mohammad Reza Aref (R) - from Mehr.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also released a message on this occasion, saying:

National Day of the Persian Gulf is a valuable opportunity to reemphasize the historical truth that this strategic waterway is an integral and inseparable part of the national identity of Iranians and a symbol of the resilience of the great Iranian nation against colonialists.

…and warning that any attempt to impose a blockade and maritime restrictions on the Islamic Republic are doomed to fail, as reported by Tasnim and Mehr. In a teleconference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Pezeshkian called for condemnation of US acts of piracy, stating (source: Al Mayadeen and Tasnim):

We consider the success of the diplomatic process contingent on ending the arrogant approach and provocative measures by the American side.

…whereas Takaichi expressed hope for…

early resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement.

In a separate message, Pezeshkian’s First Deputy, Mohammad Reza Aref, said:

The time has come to move beyond fragile support structures and to revise strategic calculations. As the region stands on the threshold of major developments, the security in the Persian Gulf is a non-negotiable issue for the government and the nation of Iran.

…as quoted by Mehr, whereas Ghalibaf tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

In the year 1622 AD, after 115 years of occupation, we expelled the European colonizers from the Persian Gulf, and we celebrate Persian Gulf Day in honor of this victory. Today as well, Iran, by exercising control over the Strait of Hormuz, will ensure that it and its neighbors enjoy the precious blessing of a future free from the presence and interference of America.

…echoed by Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who wrote on X:

A day to recall a truth that neither changes with media clamor nor fades with political games. In today's tense times in the region, the stability and security of this body of water only gain meaning through respect for the will of the Iranian nation and acceptance of clear historical and geographical realities. Identity cannot be usurped.

Names cannot be erased from the world's memory. The Persian Gulf, a name as old as history, will forever remain the Persian Gulf.

…while Iran's former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati mocked Trump in the following statement on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

Mr. Trump, now that Charles has reminded you that without Britain you would be speaking French today, it’s also good to ask him about the old colonial maps; where the name Persian Gulf has been recorded for centuries, long before the United States appeared.

“History is not for sale!”

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York also tweeted:

Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Brig. Gen. Seyed Majid Mousavi - from Tasnim .

Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, was quoted by Tasnim as saying:

You have seen the fate of your bases in the region; you will also see the fate of your warships. With painful, prolonged, and far-reaching strikes, we will respond to the enemy's operations—even if they are swift and brief—by the grace of God.

…whereas the IRGC Intelligence Organization stated (source: Tasnim):

The Trump administration shifted from a strategy of “managing global energy” to one of “disruption, and the naval blockade began as part of a grand disruption project to contain China, Russia, and Europe”. However, 20 days later, the White House is increasingly convinced the project has failed and Tehran has emerged as the center of an “anti-disruption coalition”.

Iranian Rabbi and Jewish community Homayoun Sameh Najafabadi - from Al Mayadeen.

It is also worth reporting that Iranian Rabbi and leader of the Jewish community in Iran, Homayoun Sameh Najafabadi, delivered a speech before a large gathering pledging allegiance to the Iranian Supreme Leader, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

As Iranian Jews, we stand side by side with all other components, proud of this leadership, and we wish it glory and success in leading the country toward progress. May we always bear witness to the triumph of our beloved Iran, and come together in celebration of the victory that draws near, born of our steadfastness and unity.

Finally, before moving to Lebanon, it is also worth mentioning that 6 Iranian crew members of the Touska container ship seized by the US Navy have been released and are now in Iran, after intense diplomatic efforts, which are still ongoing to secure the release of the other 22, still hostage of the US pirates and terrorists, as reported by Tasnim News Agency.

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News and updates from Lebanon

Little Satan continues bombing Lebanon, with at least 9 martyrs and 17 injured this morning, following airstrikes and artillery attacks targeting the towns of Jibsheet, Toul, and Harouf in the south of the country, as per Al Mayadeen.

In the afternoon, additional Israeli attacks with warplanes, drones and artillery targeting Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and multiple towns in Nabatieh resulted in more deaths and injured, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the downing of an Israeli drone by Hezbollah and other military operations in response to Israeli “ceasefire” violations, reaching a total of 10 rocket and FPV drone attacks by the end of the day, according to RNN Mirror. Apparently, drone attacks have become so effective that Israel ordered the withdrawal of several combat brigades from southern Lebanon, as reported by MES, citing Israeli Channel 11, while the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, quoted by Al Mayadeen, acknowledged that “there is currently no effective technological or operational solution capable of fully countering the threat posed by explosive fiber-optic drones operated by Hezbollah in Lebanon”, apart from:

Increased troop alertness and field readiness

Fortification measures such as barriers and trenches

Attempts to intercept drones using improvised tools

Operations aimed at targeting operators and supply chains

One of Hezbollah drone attacks today resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier, Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo, 19, from Herzliya, 13th company of the Golani Brigade, while several others were wounded, as reported by MES and Al Mayadeen, which quoted the former deputy commander of the Northern Command as saying to Israeli Channel 13:

What is happening in the north is a real war, and in military terms it can be described as a war of attrition.

In another FPV drone attack in the settlement of Shomera in the western al-Jalil (Galilee - the first drone hit inside Israel itself), Hezbollah struck Israeli vehicles and injured 12 soldiers, as reported by MES (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen:

On a final note, it is worth reporting on the Israeli interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza near the island of Crete (Greece), hundreds of kilometers away from Palestinian shore, violating international law (as usual!). For sake of brevity, I refer you to this Al Mayadeen article and to these other three (1, 2 and 3) for reactions from Turkey, UN, Hezbollah and Palestinian Resistance factions in support of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Oil prices rise due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz - from Saba .

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