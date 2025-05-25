GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

JennyStokes
3h

These talks with Iran:

Are they being 'strung out' by the outlaw US Empire so that the Palestinians will all be dead by the time a dishonest deal will be made? Who trusts the Americans?

This is not a time for 'talking' it's time for action.

I love the idea of diplomacy BUT really the US doesn't give a fuck about Iranian lives or any brown people.

Diana van Eyk
3h

I admire the composure and common sense of the Iranian side. Thanks for sharing this, Ismaele.

I heard on a video from a source I didn't recognize that Israelis are leaving Israel in droves. Normally I wouldn't pay attention, but I've been wondering about this. It's hard to imagine people wanting to stay in a country that is so dangerous right now, and so globally hated.

