Things are not going well in Israel for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In fact, a recent poll by Israeli Channel 12, cited by Times of Israel and Al Mayadeen, shows quite a few interesting statistics:

asked about Netanyahu’s primary focus… 55% of respondents said that he is intent on staying in power, 36% said that his main goal is returning the captives, 9% were unsure;

asked about the prolonged delay in securing a new captive deal with Hamas… 53% of respondents attributed the lack of progress to political motives, 38% believed there were legitimate reasons for the delay, 9% were unsure;

asked about Netanyahu’s recent press conference… 62% of respondents said they were not convinced by his statements, 34% said they were, 4% were unsure;

asked about Netanyahu’s top aides allegedly working in Qatar’s interest… 58% of respondents said that they did not believe Netanyahu’s claim that he was unaware of their actions, 30% believed him, 12% were unsure;

asked about the possibility that Netanyahu cancels the upcoming 2025 elections… 50% of respondents said that it is likely, 35% dismissed the idea.



Naama Levy - from Al Mayaeen .

Meanwhile, participation to protests and demonstrations against Netanyahu is surging, as reported here by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following story that Naama Levy, an IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) surveillance soldier previously held captive in Gaza by Hamas and freed in January as part of a captive exchange, shared with an audience of 1,500 people during a demonstration in Tel Aviv yesterday night:

They [the Israeli bombs] come without warning. First you hear a whistle, then you pray, and then comes the boom. Loud enough to paralyze you. The ground trembles beneath you. The wall I was leaning on didn’t collapse, and that’s what saved me. Right now, they [the Israeli captives still held in Gaza] are hearing those same booms, and they’re terrified. They have nowhere to run. They can only cling to the wall and pray. One day, I had nothing left. Then it rained. My captors put out a pot. That water was enough to make rice. That’s how I survived.

At press conferences yesterday morning Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan remains a captive, stated:

An eternal, politically-motivated war is preferable [to Netanyahu] over the return of civilians kidnapped on his watch. He prefers to flatten Gaza indefinitely, even at the price of 58 Ron Arads.

…while Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod is still in captivity, said:

How is it that after 600 days, he [Netanyahu] proposes a selective deal? This is a death sentence for whoever is left behind. The premier seemed to think my son Nimrod’s tank was taken over with flip-flops.

…mocking Netanyahu’s recent claim that Hamas fighters attacked “with flip-flops and AK-47s”. What can you say?

It’s a shame that Netanyahu does not care at all about the Israeli captives, otherwise the ongoing war (actually a genocide of Palestinians in Gaza!) would have ended months and months ago. He only cares about his political survival!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen.

Netanyahu is also facing other problems as well, not just protests, demonstrations and low popularity in polls. As reported by Al Mayadeen, neither the Hostages and Missing Families Forum nor Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff of the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), are happy with Netanyahu’s pick to head the Shin Bet in place of Ronen Bar, Major General David Zini, since he lacks intelligence background. Also, David Zini was quoted by Channel 12 as saying:

I’m against hostage deals. This is an eternal war.

…in a closed IDF session, though timing and exact wording is unconfirmed. Moreover, Gadi Eisenkot, former Israeli Chief of Staff and National Unity lawmaker, wrote an open letter urging Zini to reject the appointment “in the interest of the state, even at personal cost”:

Zini, I commanded you for most of your military service. I appreciate your operational capabilities and your courage. But I also know you have the wisdom to do the right thing.

Also, the day before the appointment, which bypassed Attorney General’s opposition, the High Court ruled that Netanyahu could not dismiss current Ronen Bar, who is to resign in June. So, everything is still up in the air, since the High Court could block Netanyahu’s appointment of Zini as the new head of the Shin Bet.

It is also worth mentioning the following statement by Ehud Barak, former Israeli Prime Minister, Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff:

The Prime Minister is not acting in the national interest; he is acting purely for self-preservation. Every other argument is a smokescreen.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen from his opinion piece on the Financial Times.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Another problem for Netanyahu is the apparent shift in US foreign policy, with President Donald J. Trump’s moves to start indirect negotiations with Iran on a new nuclear deal, to stop bombing Ansar Allah in Yemen, to engage directly with Hamas for the release of Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander, to skip a visit in Israel during his recent Middle East tour and to lift sanctions against Syria, after meeting with Ahmad al-Sharaa, despite Israeli concern. All this was covered in an article by The Atlantic (paywalled), which Al Mayadeen analyzes here. Indeed, all this points to an apparent divergence between the US and the Israeli governments, but Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) is still providing support to Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), especially in form of intelligence, weapons and ammunition, thus allowing it to continue its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and in the West Bank! So, we still have to wait to see how things develop, but I do not hold my breath.

Before leaving Israel, it is worth reporting that Netanyahu's Likud party has joined the far-right Patriots for Europe alliance as an observer member, as per Al Mayadeen, which suggests that Netanyahu is also shifting his foreign policy.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Moving to Yemen, last Thursday, 22nd May 2025, Mohammed al-Farrah, a senior member of Ansar Allah’s political bureau, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that that Yemen’s latest "military surprise" targeted the strategic port of Haifa and warned that “more surprises are coming”, adding (all emphasis mine):

There are concrete results from our operations in terms of military exhaustion and widespread fear among settlers. No one is thinking about investing or vacationing in Israel anymore after our operations. Many Arab governments are enshrining weakness to benefit Israel. Some are stabbing the Palestinians in the back. The [ceasefire] agreement [with the Outlaw US Empire] did not originate from Ansar Allah, but from the American side, which requested negotiations for a ceasefire. [The Outlaw US Empire] suffered heavy losses in their aggression against Yemen, including the downing of seven drones and two warplanes, without achieving any of their objectives. Our priority remains confronting Israel, but we caution anyone seeking to escalate inside Yemen.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Since my last update on Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out two military operations in support of Palestinians in Gaza and against the Zionist entity, by launching a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv both times, on Friday 23rd May 2025 (sources: Saba and Al Mayadeen) and again today, Sunday 25th May 2025, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen, which also reports that “foreign carriers have jointly called on ‘Israel’s’ Transportation Ministry to formally announce a state of emergency, requesting regulatory relief to help facilitate the safe and economically viable resumption of operations”, quoting a letter which attorney Shirly Kazir of FISCHER & Co. addressed to Transportation Minister Miri Regev:

In light of the current state of emergency and the disastrous consequences of security incidents on the aviation and tourism industry… it appears that the conditions are ripe to issue an order to instate mechanisms applicable for emergency situations.

Add this to the list of Netanyahu’s problems!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, last Friday, 23rd May 2025, the fifth round of Omani-mediated indirect US-Iran talks took place in Rome (Italy), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statements by the Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi at a press briefing at the end of the day:

We achieved some progress, although it was not conclusive. Outstanding issues can be clarified in the coming days in a way that allows for meaningful progress toward a sustainable agreement.

It is worth mentioning that Steve Witkoff, US special envoy for the Middle East, “met earlier in the day with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea in Rome to coordinate positions ahead of the Iran talks” (see also this Al Mayadeen article) and that he left earlier, though the US technical team continued the negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

After the talks on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi was quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) as saying:

Now a better and clearer understanding of our positions has been established with the American side, and both sides are taking the raised proposals and ideas to their capitals for further review. In the end, it can be said that the matter of the indirect negotiations remains open, and the talks will continue.

…and today he was quoted by Al Mayadeen Short News as stating (see also this Al Mayadeen article):

We are negotiating with patience and composure, and we will not relinquish the rights of the Iranian people, including the right to enrichment. We are neither in a hurry nor stalling, and the results of the current negotiations will become evident once the rights of the Iranian people are secured.

Both Al Mayadeen and Tasnim News Agency quoted the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, as saying that the last round of indirect negotiations was held “in a calm and professional atmosphere”:

The 5th round of indirect talks between Iran and the US concluded in Rome. In this round, Iran’s principled positions were once again clearly and explicitly outlined. The negotiations were held in a calm and professional atmosphere. The Omani foreign minister had previously proposed solutions and ideas to overcome obstacles, the main points and frameworks of which were reviewed at this session. It was agreed that, alongside further examination in the respective capitals, the Omani foreign minister would continue working on the details of the proposed ideas and provide them to both sides for further discussion The time and location of the next round of negotiations will be set and announced later.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei - from Tasnim .

However, earlier on Friday Baghaei lashed out at the Outlaw US Empire for extending its sanctions to the Iranian construction sector, as reported by Tasnim News Agency (all emphasis mine):

Marco Rubio's State Department hit a new low in American long history of unlawful coercive & hostile measures against the Iranian nation by further expanding their unlawful sanctions to construction sector and home building. That's as outrageous as it is unlawful and inhuman. The United States multi-layered sanctions & coercive measures against Iran have all been calibrated to deprive each and every Iranian citizen of their basic human rights, and as such these sanctions are no less than crimes against humanity. These sanctions, announced on the eve of the fifth round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks, further put to question the American willingness & seriousness for diplomacy. Our nation is resolved to remain steadfast & strong in the face of such absurd animosity.

Behnam Saeedi (L) and Behnam Saeedi (R) - from IRNA

Yesterday evening Al Mayadeen and IRNA also reported the comments on the indirect US-Iran talks by two senior members of the Iranian Parliament.

Behnam Saeedi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, was quoted as saying:

The Iranian negotiating team will firmly defend the country’s rights, and will not back down. Enrichment is Iran’s inalienable right and will continue on its path with strength.

Salar Velayatmadar, also a member of the same Parliamentary commission, stated:

As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has affirmed, we are not seeking nuclear weapons. However, nuclear energy is the inalienable right of every country, and we will continue to pursue it with determination. From the very first round of negotiations, we made it clear that enrichment should not be up for discussion. Iran is conquering the peaks of science and technology, and we will not surrender any of our rights.

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami - from IRNA .

Finally, today, during a ceremony commemorating Iranian war veterans, Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued the following statement, as per IRNA and Tasnim News Agency (emphasis mine):

Today, we are in a full-scale war and all battlefronts are active, yet the country is enjoying security and peace, and all branches of the system are functioning normally, which is credible. This is an exception. It’s a wonder that is unprecedented. Our people are not feeling anxiety. They are calm, while our enemies -the Zionists- are worried and have no peace of mind.

…clearly a warning to the Outlaw US Empire and the Zionist entity, i.e. Israel.

On a very final note, tomorrow (Monday 26th May 2025) the Gaza Tribunal, “an independent people's tribunal formed as a humanitarian and moral initiative to investigate ‘Israel's’ continuing war crimes in Gaza”, will convene its first public session in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina). For more information on this tribunal, established in London in November 2024 and independent from the ICC and the ICJ, please refer to this Al Mayadeen article.