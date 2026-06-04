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From Al Mayadeen.

Let’s start this update from Lebanon… actually, no from the Outlaw US Empire, where, following US-mediated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, a new conditional ceasefire agreement, dependent on security developments on the ground, was achieved (source: Al Mayadeen). According to a statement issued by the US State Department and quoted also by Middle East Spectator (MES), this agreement is based on the following points:

the ceasefire is contingent on a complete halt to fire by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah operatives from south of the Litani River,

Israel and Lebanon declare that they have no hostile intentions toward each other,

the two sides agree to move forward with “pilot zones” in which the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) would exercise exclusive control, excluding all non-state armed groups.

“Pilot zones”!? Are they going to have a patchy ceasefire?! This sounds like a mockery of a ceasefire!

Anyway… just a few hours afterwards, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) launched a drone strike targeting a vehicle on Nmeiriyeh road in the Nabatieh district, in souther Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen (see lead photo on the right).

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir - from Al Mayadeen .

Not only that, but Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sharply criticized the new “ceasefire” agreement with the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

The ceasefire with Lebanon is a serious mistake and the pipe dreams of advisors who are dragging the Prime Minister into incorrect decisions. Hezbollah has not left the area south of the Litani, and the Lebanese Army has no way to enforce its evacuation. [This is true!] The State of Lebanon is a partner of Hezbollah. [Hardly!] There are ministers in its government from Hezbollah, and relatives of Hezbollah members serve in the Lebanese army. In practice, Hezbollah will only grow stronger, and instead of defeating it, Israel is coming to terms with its very existence. The Prime Minister should have told President Trump: We love and appreciate you, but Israel is a sovereign and independent State, and it cannot come to terms with the strengthening of a terrorist organization and with its very existence on its border. There are moments when one must know how to say "no" even to the President of the United States, and when we don't do so—we will meet Hezbollah next time when it is much stronger and more dangerous. Although, to my regret, I was updated on the intentions in the framework of a restricted meeting at the Prime Minister's, and therefore I request to hold a discussion in the cabinet and a vote on the decision to cease the fire. This is a serious mistake!!!

…while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz made his intentions quite clear straight away, stating that the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) will continue their military operations and that they will remain in the…

security zone up to the Yellow Line, including the Shaqif area, and will prevent the return of residents. [Lebanon and Israel agreed to] grant Israel freedom of action, with US support, to attack Beirut in response to any fire directed at Israeli towns and territory. [We] will not withdraw from southern Lebanon, including Beaufort Castle. The Lebanese will not return to the south, and we will continue our operations to destroy infrastructure.

…as quoted by Al Manar, which - in another article (see also Al Mayadeen) - reported on a mortar shelling on a UNIFIL position in Marjayoun, in southern Lebanon, last night, resulting in the killing of a peacekeeper and the wounding of another two. Hezbollah rejected allegations against the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The Israeli enemy persists in fabricating false narratives, concocting accusations, and falsely attributing them to the Resistance as part of a systematic policy of deception and lies to cover up its ongoing crimes, which have become exposed to the entire world. The enemy's accusation that the resistance targeted the headquarters of the UNIFIL forces in the town of Debel and caused the death of one of its soldiers is a false claim and a pure lie. This is especially true given that the accusation comes from the enemy itself, which has never hidden its annoyance with the presence of international forces in southern Lebanon and its constant endeavor to limit their role, as they constitute a living witness to its crimes, aggression, and continuous violations of Lebanon's sovereignty. Hezbollah affirms its permanent commitment to the role of the UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon within the tasks assigned to them under international resolutions, and extends its deepest condolences to the leadership of the international forces and to the soldier's family, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun gave the following announcement at around midday today (Thursday 4th June 2026):

Yesterday’s negotiations were extremely difficult, to the point that the head of the Lebanese delegation, Simon Karam, suspended the talks and left the meeting. Negotiations resumed following the intervention of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Since 2:00 a.m., I have been in contact with international and domestic parties to secure and consolidate the ceasefire. We are awaiting the response of all concerned parties and the provision of the necessary guarantees for compliance, while the American mediator will determine the timing and mechanism of implementation. Implementation could begin within 24 hours of all parties’ approval and the provision of the necessary guarantees. We proposed that the pilot area be Eastern Zawtar, Western Zawtar, and Beaufort Castle (al-Shaqif Castle), due to their symbolic significance.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen (Short News).

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

However, this afternoon Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem issued a statement lashing out at the direct negotiations between the Lebanese government and the Israeli enemy and effectively rejecting the ceasefire, as well as commemorating the anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s passing. You can listen to the statement in the video below (in Arab, with English subtitles - from RNN Mirror) or read the highlights further down from Al Manar (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

We thank Iran for assisting us in restoring our land and our rights in confronting the American-“Israeli” aggression despite the major challenges it faces. Iran is also working to consolidate the cessation of aggression and establish a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon as part of ending the aggression against Iran. Making the disarmament of the Resistance the primary objective of any agreement means eliminating Lebanon’s strength and creating an existential threat aimed at the destruction of its resisting people. It constitutes a declaration of Lebanon’s ruin, instability, and the sowing of discord among the Lebanese for the benefit of Israel, allowing Israel to achieve through politics what it failed to achieve through war. This is impossible for those who seek dignity, honor, and loyalty to the blood of the martyrs, the wounded, the captives, and this great sacrificing people. We are not among those who betray the trust of the martyrs, the land, and the future of generations. To place the security track under the slogan of a supposed ceasefire, interpreted as requiring Hezbollah to stop firing while Resistance fighters abandon the southern battlefield amid ongoing aggression and military pressure, amounts to surrender, defeat, and the fulfillment of the enemy’s objectives. It is like Satan dreaming of entering Paradise. The ceasefire must be comprehensive. There can be no distinction between the South and the rest of Lebanon, nor can there be freedom for the Israeli enemy to kill throughout Lebanon. As long as occupation persists, the Resistance will continue. We have given no commitment to anyone not to resist aggression and not to respond to it. As long as the aggression continues, we will confront it with all the strength at our disposal, striking where we decide and where we are able. The killers of prophets will not settle on our land. We shall fight the invaders until we expel them from our territory and end their aggression, relying upon Allah’s support and assistance, the courage of the Resistance’s heroic fighters, the embrace of our exceptional people who have offered great sacrifices, and the ever-burning legacy of the blood of the martyrs. The primary objective must be the sovereignty of Lebanon. This can only be achieved through one exclusive solution: ending the Israeli aggression against Lebanon in all its forms—by air, land, and sea—along with the withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, the liberation of captives, the return of the people to all of their villages, and reconstruction. No one has the right to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs or in the affairs of the Lebanese people as they organize their political, economic, and social lives and make decisions concerning their sovereignty and protection within a national security strategy agreed upon among themselves. We are committed to national unity in confronting aggression, for it is a source of strength for all of us. We hold the authorities responsible for fulfilling their duties and addressing the internal Lebanese division created by political choices that do not represent the national consensus of Lebanon’s various components, nor the principles of the Constitution and the formula of coexistence. What we describe as this farce and humiliation known as direct negotiations, so that you may become stronger through the support of your entire people around the choice of a sovereign State under your administration—a State before which the enemies will inevitably be compelled to submit. Allah Almighty blessed humanity with the rise of Imam Khomeini’s (may his secret be sanctified) movement and his divine revolution in Iran, at a time when America dominated Iran and its resources and colonized many countries of the world and in our region, with tyranny and injustice. Opposing the control of the Soviet Union over another part of the world. It established the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through a popular referendum, drafted its constitution and laws, and declared that it is “neither Eastern nor Western”. Imam Khomeini (may his secret be sanctified), from the religious standpoint and the intellectual and cultural choice, is among the manifestations of the divine path for all humanity, for whoever wishes to choose the path of upright and just human life. Therefore, many popular groups around the world hastened to adopt his leadership and his divine, faith-based vision. This is a legitimate right, especially in comparison with other intellectual, material, or hostile choices. Neither the West nor the East allowed Iran to rest while undertaking its political experiment under the leadership of Imam Khomeini (may his secret be sanctified). The arrogant powers waged an eight-year war against Iran, with Saddam of Iraq as their proxy, and with the mobilization of global and regional forces to topple the system of the Islamic Republic. That system confronted the war with million-strong sacrifices, and the economic and international siege, with the steadfastness of its leadership, its people, its Revolutionary Guard, its army, its commanders, and its elites. Despite all the difficulties and challenges, Iran advanced on all levels, and supported liberation movements and the front of truth, and it did not interfere in the affairs of anyone. The crown jewel of its noble, great stances was its support for the Palestinian people to liberate their land and Jerusalem, and its support for Resistance movements against the criminal Israeli occupation, which poses a danger to the entire region, indeed to the whole world. Imam Khomeini is a model of the divinely-guided leader who defends truth and human dignity. In contrast is the model of the tyrants from America, Israel, and others, who have spread wars, chaos, criminality, and genocide of children, women, tillage and offspring across the world, and Gaza is a glaring example before the eyes of the world daily. Whom do we choose for human dignity, honor, and uprightness? We have the pride and unceasing thanks to Allah Almighty that we followed Imam Khomeini in the approach of our lives and our support for uprightness and truth. Why did America, the West, and their agents fight Iran for forty-seven years? Why do they besiege it? Why do they want to prevent it from possessing defensive strength, which is a legitimate right of every state? Why do they want to prevent it from enriching uranium for peaceful purposes, which is permitted according to international law? The answer: They do not accept it as a model of uprightness, justice, and independence, but rather as a subordinate and subjugated entity serving their interests and tyranny. But they did not succeed and will not succeed with this great Khomeini people, raised on the path of Al-Hussein, sacrifice, and redemption, and it will shine, God willing, under the leadership of the righteous successor, the Leader Ayatollah Mujtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure). The Resistance in Lebanon drew inspiration from the approach and thought of Imam Khomeini (may his secret be sanctified) to liberate the land from the usurping enemy in the region. But we fight for our land and our people from the standpoint of our obedience to our Lord that we should not be slaves to anyone, and that our generations should live their lives independently in their homeland with the people of their country. This Resistance is the planting of Imam Musa al-Sadr (may Allah return him safely) and the path of the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah be pleased with him). It is allied with political forces and from different groups that believe in Resistance and offer sacrifices for its sake.

In addition to the above, Hezbollah informed officially “the Lebanese government that it rejects the US-brokered peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel”, as per MES. Just to make it clear, this afternoon Hezbollah “resumed rocket and drone attacks into Israel, targeting Kiryat Shmona, Nahariyya, Shlomi, and other northern settlements” (source: MES):

In its military operations today, Hezbollah struck 5 Merkava tanks, a command position and a logistic centre near the al-Shaqif Fortress, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), killing one Israeli soldier and wounding several others in southern Lebanon. Only yesterday (Wednesday 3rd June 2026), the Israeli Health Ministry, cited by Al Mayadeen, announced 10 new casualties, bringing the total number of injuries since 28th February 2026 to 8,995, as of yesterday.

Israeli Channel 14, quoted by Al Mayadeen, reported that in May (2026) a Hezbollah FPV drone hit the vehicle of IDF Chief of Northern Command, Rafi Milo, during a patrol in southern Lebanon, however he was lucky/fast enough to exit the vehicle just before the drone strike:

Hezbollah launched an FPV explosive drone during a field visit by a senior Israeli military official, Northern Command chief Major General Rafi Milo, as he and officers from his office were inspecting commanders and fighters in southern Lebanon. This is a local incident, but if that senior official had been injured, it would have inflicted strategic damage on Israel; the achievement that Hezbollah has been seeking for many years.

Before leaving Lebanon, here is a video title “Bird Dome” released by Hezbollah mocking Israelis and their Iron Dome air defense (?) system:

News and updates from Iran

Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran (Iran) - from IRNA .

Moving to Iran, today, on occasion of Eid al-Ghadir and of the 37th anniversary of the passing of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a ceremony was held at his mausoleum in southern Tehran, attended by senior officials, including Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the late Imam, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, and thousands of people from across the country, as reported by IRNA and Mehr. You can find some videos of the event and celebrations here (Mehr) and photos here (IRNA) and here (Fars).

Irann’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from IRNA .

On this occasion, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei issued the following message, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr and MES (all emphasis mine):

Today, the entire noble nation takes pride in the fact that through its renewed awakening alongside the Axis of Resistance, it has become a source of admiration before the eyes of the aware and the free peoples of the world. It was the Great Khomeini and the great martyred Khamenei who discovered and revived this talent and readiness within the noble Iranian nation. I boldly claim that the Iranian nation and its millions in the present age are better than the people of Hijaz during the time of the Messenger of Allah… and better than the people of Kufa and Iraq during the era of the Commander of the Faithful and Husayn ibn Ali. The malicious enemy, having been defeated in its confrontation with your brave sons in the Armed Forces and having experienced a profound and meaningful humiliation both on the battlefield and in the public arena, has concentrated its efforts on two objectives in the framework of hybrid warfare: weakening the people's resilience and creating miscalculations among the country's officials. The system of domination that created a military outpost, called Israel, nearly 80 years ago cannot accept the existence of a strong and independent Iran, endowed with numerous advantages and capabilities, on the Eastern border of the false and fictitious geography of Greater Israel, that is the East of the Euphrates, so it spares no effort to prevent its (Iran’s) progress. Everyone must neutralize its sinister plan through steadfastness, clarity of vision, preservation of unity and cohesion, mutual trust, and by refraining from echoing the enemy’s voice. Any action that causes pessimism or discouragement among the people constitutes a form of assistance to the enemy of this country and its people. This important role rests upon all members of the nation, especially the youth, intellectuals, and people of thought, culture, and art. What tremendous force could awaken a dormant nation enchanted by arrogance and colonialism on 15th of Khordad in 1342 (5th June 1963), while suppression, oppression, and total dependence on the West prevailed? What power of inspiration could have brought millions into the streets on 12th of Bahman in 1357 (1st February 1979) to welcome the Imam of the nation, and on 14th of Khordad in 1368 (4th June 1989) to bid him farewell? And in the last astonishing example, what firm force and iron will could from the early hours of 10th of Esfand in 1404 (1st March 2026) mobilize the Iranian nation and bring it into the scene so that through high motivation and after more than three months, it remains fervently present, seeking justice for its martyred Leader (Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei) and other martyrs who have fallen in blood, and safeguarding the Islamic establishment and its beloved homeland? The arrogant system, led by the United States, has a problem with this nation and its unique identity, as well as its unwillingness to surrender.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L), IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani (C) and Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (R) - from IRNA.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf commemorated the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini with the following message and warning to the USraeli enemy (sources: IRNA and Fars - all emphasis added):

Imam Khomeini taught the Iranian nation not to retreat in the face of bullying and domination. With his pure blood, Martyr [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali] Khamenei ensured the continuation and guarantee of the movement of the great Khomeini, and raised the flag of dignity, independence, and Resistance higher than ever before, and entrusted it to future generations Inspired by that same school of thought, the Iranian nation has shown in its struggle against the United States and the Zionist regime that the era of cost-free threats against Iran has ended. Any aggression will be met with a decisive, regretful, and proportionate response. Today, the world is witnessing the military power of Islamic Iran, the heroic efforts and astonishing feats of the nation's children on the battlefield, the conscious presence of the people on the scene, and the scientific and technological achievements of our beloved country.

…whereas Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) stated (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

The minimum demand of the Resistance is the retreat of the usurping regime to the point it held before the 40-day war. The Lebanese fighters will soon see the results of their courageous Resistance.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei posted a few tweets within the last few days (see also IRNA): one commemorating Imam Khomeini, another one for Eid al-Ghadir (all emphasis mine):

Eid al-Ghadir, the Festival of Imamate and Guardianship, be blessed. Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him): «The one who commits injustice, the one who aids him in it, and the one who is content with it are three partners.»

The wrongdoer, the one who assists in the wrong, and the one who is satisfied with it—these three are partners together.

…and a third one on occasion of International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on 4th June (2026):

I also invite you to read the touching tweet/story posted by Kazem Gharibabad, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

This evening Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, member of the political bureau of Hamas, reaffirming Iran’s support for the Palestinian Resistance, as per Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

Later he was interviewed once again by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), revealing for the first time that he had been inside the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei's office when the building had come under attack at the beginning of the Ramadan War, on 28th February 2026 (all emphasis added):

After returning from the Geneva negotiations on Friday, I went to Sayyed Khamenei's office at 9:00 am on Saturday to present my report, which concerned the negotiations and the developments that had emerged on Friday, which made the prospect of war far more likely. At the moment of Sayyed Ali Khamenei's martyrdom, I was in his office, which came under attack. As we were trying to make our way out from beneath the rubble, my thoughts were entirely focused on whether he had been targeted. At the moment of the bombing, I was so deeply concerned for the Leader that I was not worried about myself. From what I knew of his routine, I was certain the Leader would have been in his office. What happened will never be forgotten, not now, not ever. It left a wound on our hearts that may never fully heal. They expected it to become a point of weakness and lead to the collapse of the regime. Instead, the opposite happened. The Islamic Republic of Iran is stronger than any system that depends on individuals. Ending the war on Lebanon also means ending the occupation. The issue of reconstruction will be on the agenda after the end of the war. [Iran] will not forget their friends in Lebanon. Our relationship with Hezbollah and our support for Hezbollah remain in place, but we look at Lebanon as a whole.

Speaking of Lebanon, earlier tonight the IRGC issued a statement in support of Hezbollah saying (sources: RNN Mirror, Al Mayadeen and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The arrogant American regime, under the pretext of establishing peace, has only increased crime and genocide through its interventions. This racist regime, despite unlimited support from America and European countries, has not even been able to win the hearts of the people of a single occupied village during its shameful existence. Its skill is merely ruling over burned lands, and every day we witness the destruction of the homes of the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon at the hands of this aggressor regime. Our primary condition for accepting a ceasefire in the regional war has been a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. The Lebanese nation is the pride of the Ummah and a symbol of the honor of the region's peoples. We will support them with all our being. No peace will be established in the region without withdrawal from the occupied territories of Lebanon.

Saeid Ajorloo, a member of a media team close to Iran's negotiating delegation - from Al Mayadeen .

This position was reinstated also by Saeid Ajorloo, a member of a media team close to Iran's negotiating delegation, who told Al Mayadeen that a potential deal between the Outlaw US Empire and Iran could envisage 4 stages:

ceasefire on all fronts, resolving the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the US blockade and sanctions on Iran's oil sector, and unblocking part of Iran's assets, open talks on sanctions and the nuclear dossier, creating a special commission to oversee the implementation of the memorandum and the parties' fulfillment of their obligations.

On a side note, it is worth reporting that the hacker group Handala claimed responsibility for a car bombing on Highway 20 (Ayalon Highway) in Tel Aviv earlier today, alleging that the operation eliminated “one of the senior managers of Mossad's New Influence Unit (Iran Desk)” after “months of surveillance, pursuit operations, and close monitoring”, as per RNN Mirror and Mehr, which quoted Handala as stating:

This is the fate of criminals. Even the regime's most security-protected individuals are not safe in their usurped homes. Will the security services of the Zionist regime dare to tell the truth, or will they continue to deny it?

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News and updates from Iraq and Yemen

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Secretary-General Akram al-Kaabi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Iraq, yesterday Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Secretary-General Akram al-Kaabi rejected calls for disarmaments, stating that the weapons of the Iraqi Resistance constitute a “red line”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

These demands come at a time when Iraq is still under occupation, its airspace is violated, and its sovereignty has been taken away through open, public, and continuous interventions. Everyone should know that the weapons of the Resistance front are the red line. The arms serve as the trust of martyrs, and the honor of the original Iraqi tribes. It was with these weapons that we cleansed Iraq from the stain of ISIS and its American sponsors. We will not hand over our arms as long as we are alive.

On the other hand, earlier this week the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement (AAH) announced its withdrawal from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and its integration into State forces, following in the footsteps of Saraya al-Salam, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, moving to Yemen, earlier tonight Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave a new speech, warning that Yemen is “fully prepared to confront any future escalation, stressing ongoing coordination with the Resistance Axis regarding developments in Lebanon and Palestine”, as per Al Mayadeen. Here are some highlights from Saba:

We affirm our readiness to confront the enemies, with Allah's assistance and trust in Him, in any round of escalation or any developments within the current situation. We are in full coordination with our mujahideen brothers in the Axis of Jihad, Resistance, and Al-Quds regarding the developments in Lebanon and Palestine, as well as the unjust, aggressive American measures, and the actions required in response to them. We reaffirm our steadfastness on the path of the Holy Qur’an in our stance toward the enemies of Islam and humanity—the Zionist Jews and the leaders of disbelief, America and Israel. Our position toward the enemies of Islam is a Qur’anic position based on what Allah has commanded us and guided us to in the Holy Qur’an. Our position is clear regarding their crimes, tyranny, and aggression against our Islamic nation in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran, their aggression against our people, and their violation of Syria [see here]. Our stance toward the threat posed by these enemies to the entire nation is based on the Qur’an, under their well-known slogan of establishing “Greater Israel” and reshaping the Middle East. What is the ruling on the position of most governments and regimes regarding the aggression against the Gaza Strip, when their stance is based on American dictates and Zionist instructions? There is acceptance within the reality of the nation for the Zionist Jews and their agents around the world to control its affairs and authority. The Zionist Jews directly interfere even in appointments and the hierarchical structure of governments and regimes, and any government or regime that does not accept Zionist Jewish interference is fought and marginalized. The situation has reached a point where legitimacy is associated with those who are accepted by the United States. Those who are not accepted by the United States and Israel are considered to have no legitimacy, even if they possess titles and credentials recognized on the ground. The rulers and officials acceptable to America and Israel are those who align themselves with them, submit to them, implement their agendas, and seek to serve their interests. America and Israel are moving toward tightening their control and authority over the peoples of our nation and other nations. One of the most disastrous mistakes is for policies of appeasement toward America, Israel, submission and domestication to their will, to become a fundamental approach for many governments and their peoples. The policy of appeasement comes at the expense of the principles and values of religion, even at the level of the relationship with the Holy Qur’an—regarding which Qur’anic verses remain in official school curricula and which do not. Among the worst, most disgraceful, most horrific, and most criminal actions occurring in some Arab, Islamic countries is the removal and cancellation of Qur’anic verses from official educational curricula in order to appease the Jews. O people of our Islamic nation, we are at an important stage, and the conflict is at its peak. This requires a high degree of awareness first, and responsibility second. All the options toward which the nation is being pushed, foremost among them the path of submission and surrender, offer no salvation for the nation. Rather, they make it a target for the enemy and enable the enemy to dominate it.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Lebanese-Israeli negotiations under U.S. sponsorship - from Saba .

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