GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
1h

Well, at least Naim Qassem didn't accept this BS "Ceasefire" like he did the last one.

Maybe he's learned.

NO to any more "ceasefires" until Israel is obliterated.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture