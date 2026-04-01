Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Pietro Antonaci, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 15th February 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

Image taken from the music video for the song “Nuovo Non Vuol Dire Che Sia Meglio” [“New Does Not Mean Better”] by singer-songwriter Pietro Antonaci .

It is now widely believed that a small elite of the super-rich is attempting to transform the world into a sort of holiday resort for themselves and their families, whilst the rest of the population works their entire lives as an underpaid workforce, having been convinced over the years that there is no other future, nor any other alternative.

This obviously does not mean that those at the top of the pyramid necessarily have bad intentions; after all, human beings lose their essence when a context of extreme wealth or extreme poverty (of any kind) leads them to believe that only by increasing their control over their surroundings can they obtain the fulfilment they expect from their existence. Money is merely an amplifier of errors and vices, a means by which one attempts to repress an inner demon that wears one down and corrupts through the suffering and inevitable injustices of this reality.

It is certain, however, that for some this situation has decidedly spiralled out of control and that, through technology and propaganda, many of them are supporting one another towards a common goal which, in all likelihood, will ultimately satisfy no one anyway.

At the same time, those at the bottom must necessarily begin to defend themselves, taking back control of the situation; otherwise they risk soon finding themselves like a child caught between parents at war.

Having made this necessary introduction, the question we should all be asking ourselves, however, is: how on earth was this possible? How did the majority of the human race manage to forget that we are numerically superior, accepting a false perception of “humanity” that has progressively divided us into billions of individual labels?

Simple: through deception.

It would suffice to reflect for a moment to realise that, ever since we were born, we have been told, to the point of a hypnotic state, that life is merely an interval before the dreaded death. An interval in which, depending on where you are born, you must believe in a different religion, adhere to a different system, and then begin chasing work and money in the hope (now reduced to an illusion) that one day a pension might allow you, in your old age, to live the childhood you could not afford as a child.

Why? Because, as it happens (unless you’re an exception), most children grow up in precarious, frustrated, divided families, or in social contexts that label anyone who doesn’t give a smartphone at First Communion as a “misfit”, making a daughter feel like Heidi… but without sheep, without mountains and without idyllic landscapes like a forest!

One day we’ll say: “Once upon a time, it was all WhatsApp here”. I’m certain of it. And that’s also why we should start getting organised.

What do I mean by getting organised? I mean realising that technology, the very technology you’re using to read this article, has established itself as a new form of religion. A bit like the scientific creed we’ve been subjected to over the last twenty-five years, but with an even more radical aim: to privatise the very spirituality of the human being. To privatise that relational and emotional sphere which allowed us to move beyond the conception of the individual as an isolated cell, and evolve towards an empathetic and united community.

We have been led to believe that everything new is automatically better. It was the only way to reject what came before, what was human. But it is not modernity itself that seeks to prevail; that, in my view, is merely a justification. Rather, a global model seems to be taking shape that draws “the best” from very different systems: the repressive dogmatism of certain religions, the mystification of the values of fake Western liberal progressivism, and the centralised technocracy of Eastern origin.

The paradox? The very tool that has allowed us to uncover some of the worst truths about this world, giving us a new awareness (albeit one that is sometimes paralysing when it comes to the concrete problems surrounding us where we can still intervene), is turning into a cage. Not just metaphorical, but structural. I am talking about the Internet.

Sooner or later we will have to come to terms with the idea that it could be irreversibly altered or even restricted for geopolitical and military reasons, as has already happened in areas affected by uprisings or conflicts. Yet, from 2000 onwards, it has become increasingly entrenched as a saviour in our daily lives, offering obvious conveniences whilst simultaneously, in a quiet and subtle manner, carrying out the greatest number of coups d’état in history (all at once). A process, of course, reinforced by economic, political, environmental and health crises.

I fear that the way in which this small elite has been able to build a global structure akin, I repeat, to a holiday village, has been precisely through the atrophy of the real economy and the circulation of money, both physical and digital, which is now being completed by the allocation of enormous sums of money to the military and biotechnology sectors. In this sense, the Internet was a stroke of genius: at an individual level, it seemed like a godsend, winning over the individual; at a community level, a deception. It has progressively confined the market, relationships and data sharing into a single artificial framework. Without even getting into the merits of artificial intelligence, which owes its very existence to this immense pool of data.

Let’s not blame each other if there are no jobs. If email hadn’t existed, perhaps we’d need far more postmen and postal workers today, for example. Let’s not complain that music “is not what it used to be”: streaming, which does not even begin to cover the physical production costs of a film or an album, has actually been presented as the only solution to piracy. Furthermore, I would like to point out that what we are led to believe through the media is not what actually exists, but only what is promoted by those who have the money or the influence to do so; beware of this perceptual trap.

This is why most artistic and cultural products (with rare exceptions) must be supported by public or private funding schemes in order to maintain high standards of quality and adequate visibility within the contemporary landscape.

Not to mention that such funds would likely be allocated only to initiatives that do not take a critical stance towards the very institutions that provide them, or, in most cases, to controlled opposition that will tell half-truths.

I have often wondered what alternative might have been adopted in the early 2000s, with the introduction of this extraordinary service. A certified digital identity springs to mind. A tool of control, certainly, but one that might perhaps have prevented society from descending into its current socio-economic and cultural conditions.

Who would have accepted such a compromise back then? Probably no one. And that is precisely why, as a self-proclaimed “conspiracy theorist”, I wonder whether unrestricted access was allowed without precise rules precisely to reach the point where we are today: when, to restore order from chaos, it will be necessary to impose a limit. A limit that can no longer be chosen freely, because by now this service is indispensable for any activity.

I’ll conclude with a proposal: let’s start imagining a world that doesn’t depend on a centralised internet. And until a truly decentralised and widespread model exists (such as a system based on edge computing), let’s use this tool primarily to meet up in person, to organise ourselves, to build something more real – and to do so quickly.

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