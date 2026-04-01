GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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voza0db
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"how on earth was this possible? How did the majority of the human race manage to forget that we are numerically superior, accepting a false perception of “humanity” that has progressively divided us into billions of individual labels?"

BEST TOOL they deployed: DEMOCRACY (do read my slogan (aka bio)!)

When I realized a Lifetime ago that we, herds of modern moron slaves, DO NOT WANT to CHANGE the Current Civilization we SLAVE around, I noticed that no matter the amount of articles, books, tv shows, hollyweed movies and NETFLIX* bambo jambo would also CHANGE our NEED to CHANGE.

So... I made a simple drawing!

https://voza0db.substack.com/p/morons-just-dont-get-it-7d4

And from FIAT PHYSICAL MONETARY slavery we, herds of MMS/3i's, will calmly be driven to a FIAT DIGITAL MONETARY slavery.

And we STILL won't find the NEED FOR CHANGE, even then!

Good Slaves... Unless...

https://voza0db.substack.com/p/morons-just-dont-get-it-741

* https://voza0db.substack.com/p/morons-just-dont-get-it-290

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