Time for another update on the USrael-Iran war or “Ramadan War”, as it is called by the Iranians. As I am still trying to catch up with events (hopefully by the end of the week, but do not count on it!), in this article I will focus on the day 6 of the war, i.e. Thursday 4th March 2026, which started with the bad news of US Senate rejecting a war power resolution that would have forced the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, to end military operations in Iran without congressional approval (source: Al Mayadeen).

Destruction in Tel Aviv - from Al Mayadeen .

In the early hours of Thursday 4th March 2026, the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces announced the successful completion of the 17th wave of Operation True Promise 4 and the start of the 18th against USrael (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The brave sons of the Iranian nation in the armed forces, on the fifth day since the beginning of the joint American-zionist aggression against the Islamic homeland, have carried out powerful and prideful operations, delivering heavy and lethal blows to the enemy’s positions and strategic equipment. The 17th wave of Operation ‘True Promise 4’ was launched with the holy code ‘Ya Rasool Allah.’ Over 40 missiles from the IRGC Aerospace Force were fired at American-zionist targets, destroying bases and equipment. Additionally, 10 hostile drones—Hermes and MQ-9 types—were intercepted in various parts of the country by advanced IRGC and Army air defense systems under the integrated air defense network. An FPS-132 radar system belonging to the American-zionist enemy was also targeted by the IRGC Navy. Today, drone attacks were also launched against American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as specified targets within the occupied territories. Furthermore, IRGC ground missile units successfully targeted bases of counter-revolutionary groups with three missiles, resulting in casualties among terrorists. The 18th wave of Operation ‘True Promise 4’ has begun under the code ‘Ya Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba.’ We remind the arrogant enemy: the movements of American soldiers in Qatar and Bahrain, and their use of non-military facilities in Persian Gulf countries, are not hidden from us. No amount of air defense systems will help them. To the American-zionist aggressors: the sacred defense and multi-layered operations of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces will continue with even greater power. Your continued mischief will lead to the total collapse of military and economic infrastructure in the region.

The 19th wave of Operation True Promise 4 followed suit, as announced by the IRGC stating (source: and RNN Mirror):

The 19th wave of Operation True Promise 4 began as a combined missile and drone operation against positions of the American-zionist enemy in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in the region, with massive explosions, under the blessed code name “Ya Hassan ibn Ali (PBUH)”.

…with the 20th wave announced at dawn and comprising “drones and missiles targeting Tel Aviv, including Kheybar Shekan fragmentation warheads”, as per Al Mayadeen. In another statement later during the day, the IRGC revealed the use of the Khorramshahr-4 heavy missiles in the 19th wave, as reported by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

Khorramshahr-4 heavy missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force were launched toward the heart of “Tel Aviv” in the nineteenth wave. Statement No. 21 of Operation True Promise 4 by the IRGC Public Relations: Khorramshahr-4 heavy missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, equipped with 1-ton warheads, were launched at dawn today in the nineteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed codename “Ya Hasan ibn Ali (peace be upon him),” toward the heart of “Tel Aviv,” “Ben Gurion” airport, and the base of the 27th Squadron of the “israeli” air force at this airport. The successful passage of these strategic missiles, led by attack drones, through the 7 layers of regional and domestic air defense of the occupied territories, created a true hell for the aggressors. It is worth noting that in the eighteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4, 20 U.S. military targets in the region, in the countries of Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait, were effectively struck. The planning, operational coordination, and purposeful division of offensive roles among the powerful sections of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic on comprehensive and multiple fronts, beyond the military estimates of the U.S. and the zionist regime, have changed the equation of the war. The flight of cowardly American soldiers from regional bases, their taking refuge in hotels in host countries, and the criminal U.S. army’s use of civilian facilities in the Persian Gulf countries as cover do not escape the intelligence monitoring of the IRGC. The brave soldiers of the IRGC are lying in wait to hunt the soldiers of the aggressor American army and will not let them go.

At the same time, a missile speedboat of the IRGC Navy targeted a British-flagged oil tanker off the coast of Kuwait with an anti-ship missile, causing an oil leak, as reported by Middle East Spectator (1 and 2), RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO):

This was confirmed later also by the IRGC, which stated (source: RNN Mirror):

An American oil tanker was hit by a missile in the northern Persian Gulf. At dawn today, this tanker was hit by fighters of the IRGC Navy in the northern Persian Gulf, and it is currently burning. We had previously announced that, based on international laws and resolutions, the laws of traffic and transit through the Strait of Hormuz in times of war will be in the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Everyone must abide by this, and we have warned that military, commercial, and other vessels belonging to the United States, the zionist regime, European countries, and their supporters will not be permitted to pass. In the event that they are detected, they will, with the help of God, inevitably be targeted.

…while Iran’s Intelligence Ministry issued a statement regarding attacks against separatist groups near the western border (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

We carried out, in cooperation with the Revolutionary Guard, a preemptive defensive-offensive operation against the separatists that led to the destruction of a large part of the mercenaries’ headquarters and capabilities, and inflicted heavy losses on them. Separatist terrorist groups intended, with the support of the American-”israeli” enemy, to exploit the circumstances of aggression to infiltrate the country’s western borders and launch terrorist attacks. The Iranian armed forces and security, in cooperation with members of the Kurdish community, will thwart the American-”israeli” plot and their mercenaries against the security of Iran.

Speaking of attacks to ships, yesterday morning Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) for the sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in international waters near Sri Lanka the day before (see my previous update), as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror, quoting the following tweet:

The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning. Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set.

…while the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement saying (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

We will take revenge for the Dena destroyer Yesterday, the world witnessed another anti-human crime by the terrorist army of the United States of America. The cowardly attack on the Dena ship about 2,000 miles away from the battlefield, and the martyrdom of young students who were on an educational mission and returning from the Milan 2026 Peace Exercise, showed that global arrogance does not follow any international rules. In this brutal and inhumane assault hundreds of miles away from the war zone, the US Navy once again violated customary rules, humanitarian law, and international maritime regulations without prior warning. By opening fire on the Dena ship, they martyred a group of young students, professors, commanders, and dear crew members of this ship who were present to ensure security and strengthen maritime diplomacy in the joint peace exercise. It is clear to the world that international organizations will not fulfill their duties in condemning American-zionist crimes across the globe, and with their meaningful silence, they legitimize the arrogance and crimes of the arrogant powers. However, for certain, the crimson martyrdom of those dear young men and ambassadors of proud Islamic Iran will affect the human conscience, deepen the hatred of the free people of the world toward the Great Satan, and strengthen the resolve of the great nation and the fighters of Islam to avenge the pure blood of their comrades. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while congratulating and offering condolences for the martyrdom of the students and sailors of the Dena ship to the great nation of Iran and the esteemed families of the high-ranking martyrs, condemns this brutal act and assures the noble nation of Iran that all the brave fighters of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, united and more determined than ever, will, with the help of God Almighty, make the American-zionist enemies regret their actions.

By the way, India did not utter a single word on this incident, triggering the reaction of former Indian Navy chief Arun Prakash, who, in an opinion piece titled US Navy embarrasses India by sinking ‘unarmed’ Iranian warship on the National Herald, wrote (see also Al Mayadeen):

India must convey our displeasure to the US… you have brought maritime warfare to our borders without informing us. In all likelihood, the Trump administration bypassed the Modi government entirely, launching a lethal submarine strike to expand the war zone without prior notice. The spirit of the MILAN exercise has been violated by this US action… all this is not helpful.

Similarly, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was quoted by Middle East Spectator (MES) and RNN Mirror as saying:

We won’t let go of the aggressor’s collar until a severe punishment is served. Do the American military commanders not report on the increasing effectiveness and precision of Iranian strikes, and on the painful losses they have incurred? It is said that lawmakers in the United States do not have an exit plan, but they exaggerate and deceive in the media to control the markets.

,,,while Senior Iranian General Kioumars Heydari stated (source: MES):

We have experienced long wars in the past, the 8-years war against Saddam [Hussein]. We won’t give up on this war until we have achieved all our objectives and made the enemy regret and despair over its act.

Meanwhile, the Nakhchevan Airport in Azerbaijan was targeted with 2 drones hitting the airport terminal in two different locations, as reported by MES (1, 2 and 3):

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev immediately reacted accusing Iran of attacking his country, stating:

Iran has committed a terrorist attack against Azerbaijan by striking one of our airports with drones. This is not the first time Iran has shown its face of terrorism. Iran must apologize, or Azerbaijan will not let this act go unpunished. Iran asked us for help in evacuating their diplomatic staff from Lebanon, and we did. Less than two hours later, they bombed our airport in Nakhchevan. This vile and despicable stain will never be forgotten.

…as quoted by MES (1 and 2).

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev - from MES .

However, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces issued a statement denying that they launched any drone towards Azerbaijan, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

The Islamic Republic of Iran, respecting the sovereignty of all neighboring states, especially brotherly Muslim countries, denies the launch of UAVs by the Iranian Armed Forces toward Azerbaijan.

…echoed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (source: Al Mayadeen), suggesting that, once again (see my previous update about false-flags and psy-ops in Cyprus and Turkey), USrael is launching false-flag attacks with LUCAS drones (US copies of Iranian Shaheds) against other countries to drag them into the war on Iran. By the way, last night rockets were reportedly launched against the NATO Incirlik base in Turkey once more, as reported by RNN Mirror.

On the other hand, the Iranian Army confirmed drone attack on the US headquarters in Iraq (source: RNN Mirror):

Drone attack by the Army Ground Forces on the headquarters of American forces in Iraq. A few hours ago, the attack drones of the Army Ground Forces attacked the headquarters of the invading American forces in Erbil, Iraq. In this attack, significant damage was inflicted on the intended targets.

…while the IRGC claimed to have downed an American F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet in South-Western Iran, as reported by MES and RNN Mirror.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting the following exchanges between an NBC “journalist” (shall we say presstitute?) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as quoted by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4) and Al Mayadeen:

Araghchi: The United States has had its chance. Twice they attacked us during negotiations. This has caused us to be disgusted at the thought of future talks. There is no request from our side to negotiate with the United States. [Tehran] does not see any reason that would lead us to negotiate, and we have not sent them any message at all. We are fully prepared and ready to deal with any possible ground invasion. NBC Journalist: Mr. Araqchi, is America the Great Satan, as the Supreme Leader used to say? Araghchi: Yes!

NBC Journalist: Are you afraid of a US invasion in Iran? FM Araghchi: No. We are waiting for them. We were prepared for this war, even more than the previous one. You can see the quality of our missiles and how much they have advanced since the last war. They came here to change the regime and perhaps thought they could achieve a quick victory that would put everything under their control, but they failed. Now they are talking about Plan B, and I believe their new plan will be an even bigger failure. We targeted places where the Americans are present, and there may have been collateral damage, as happens in any war. The strait [of Hormuz] has not been closed yet. Ships and oil tankers are avoiding crossing it because they are worried about being targeted by both sides.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

However, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Trump is actually considering supporting Kurdish forces rather than putting US boots on the ground:

I think it’s wonderful that they want to do that, I’d be all for it. If they're ​going to do that, that's good.

…adding that he wants to play a role in the decision process to choose the successor of the martyred leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei:

We want ​to be involved in the process of choosing the person who is going ​to lead Iran into the future. We don't have to go ⁠back every five years and do this again and again.

Utterly delusional! Trump has not realized that even Sunni Muslims in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, in south-east Iran, are condemning the USraeli aggression on the Islamic Republic and calling for resistance:

Jihad against the criminal Zionist entity and its arrogant backers is a major obligation.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Lebanon, its capital Beirut and the southern part of the country were targeted by Israeli strikes overnight and yesterday morning, resulting in more than 10 death since dawn, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

Hezbollah responded to the aggression “launching massive salvoes of drones and missiles toward Israel”, as per Al Mayadeen, hitting various targets, such as Haifa Naval Base, “Ramat David” Airport and “Tel Hashomir” Base (source: RNN Mirror):

In the afternoon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) “issued massive displacement threat against entire neighborhoods in Beirut's Southern Suburb”, causing severe traffic congestion, as per Al Mayadeen:

By the end of the day Hezbollah gave the following account of its action against the Zionist enemy (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

In response to the criminal “israeli” aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, the Islamic Resistance issued 9 military statements regarding operations to counter the movements of the “israeli” enemy at the Lebanese-Palestinian border, as well as operations targeting sites, bases, and deployments of the “israeli” enemy army in the north of occupied Palestine, as follows: 02:40: Targeting “israeli” enemy sites in Al-Jalil panhandle with rocket salvos. 06:15: Targeting the “Ya’ara” barracks with a swarm of attack drones. 12:20: Targeting the military industrial complex belonging to Rafael company south of the city of Akka with a rocket salvo. 12:30: After monitoring the advance of an “israeli” force from the “Manara” site to the town of Markaba with the aim of establishing a military site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with rocket salvos in two batches and achieved direct hits. 16:55: After monitoring a gathering of “israeli” enemy soldiers at the “Blat” site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a guided missile and achieved a direct hit. 17:00: Targeting a gathering of “israeli” enemy army vehicles at the newly established site in the town of Markaba with a rocket salvo. 20:05: Targeting a gathering of “israeli” enemy army forces at the Hadbat al-Ajal site north of the “Kfar Yuval” settlement with a rocket salvo. 20:45: Targeting the “Naftali” base west of Lake Tabariya with a rocket salvo. 21:00: Targeting a gathering of “israeli” enemy army vehicles at the newly established site in the town of Markaba for the second time with a rocket salvo. The Islamic Resistance is concerned with defending its land and its people, especially as the “israeli” enemy crosses borders with its criminality. Its response came against military sites, not as the enemy does by targeting civilians. This is the least duty to restrain it and prevent it from persisting in its dangerous objectives against Lebanon, as a state, people, and resistance.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday evening Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivered a new speech stating that his forces are “ready to intervene in support of Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen, Saba and RNN Mirror:

We affirm our standing by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Muslim Iranian people. Regarding military escalation and military movement, our hands are on the trigger at any moment that developments require. We consider this battle to be the battle of the entire Ummah.

I will conclude this article with the following graphics from Hezbollah (source: RNN Mirror) saying:

“One of the main goals of the war was to distance anti-tank missiles from the border line. It turns out that this goal has not been achieved, to say the least.” Yair Kraus, the northern correspondent for the “israeli” newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth”

