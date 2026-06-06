GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1h

Just imagine how much more pleasant life would be in the region without the aggression of the USA and Israel.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
1h

Do note that the interview where Rezaei says Iran is following the fatwa was recorded 11 months ago.

I don't doubt the fatwa is still being recognized, but as he said, we don't know what will happen in the future.

The important thing right now is that, according to Alastair Crooke and Mohammad Marandi, there has to be a meeting of the Islamic jurisprudence clerical experts before Ayatollah Khamenei can make the decision to reverse the fatwa - and they see no signs that is being done.

Which would indicate that now is not the time for the fatwa to be reversed.

In my view, it would be a massive mistake for Iran to develop a bomb now. Colonel Douglas Macgregor agrees with that view in a recent interview.

As I've said many times, an Iranian bomb would simply provoke a nuclear attack on Iran. And Iran can never make enough nukes to compete with Israel, let alone the US, as former Iranian President Ahmadinejad has said.

And those arguing that North Korea proves otherwise are missing the real reason the US doesn't provoke North Korea any more: China has said it would step in if the US unilaterally attacked NK. Not to mention NK's million man army, decades of preparation of the ground, and the possession of thousands of missiles and artillery even greater than Iran's.

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