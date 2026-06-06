Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and former IRGC commander Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei - from IRNA .

Let me start this article with the CNN interview of Major General Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and former IRGC commander, and, in particular with the following snippet, where he says very clearly that Iran has no intention to build an atomic bomb (at least for now - all emphasis mine):

We will still refrain from pursuing a nuclear bomb. Of course, we don’t know what will happen in the future, but we still uphold the fatwa of the [late] Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei] and move forward accordingly. We have to see how events unfold in the future, but for now we have no intention of going toward a nuclear bomb.

I am sorry to keep repeating the same things, but - unfortunately - some pundits like former CIA analysts Larry C. Johnson, Pepe Escobar and now also Andrei Martyanov insist on this fake story of Iran’s atomic bomb, despite the fact that it is the Outlaw US Empire that is moving atomic bombs to more European countries (see CNBC), with the latter planning nuclear exercises targeting Russia in Poland and the Baltic States, as pointed out here.

On the other hand, Rezaei warned once again that, in case of a new USraeli bombing campaign on Iran, the Islamic Republic will expand the war beyond the region (all emphasis added):

If the war continues and the naval blockade is not lifted, we will drag the war to the Indian Ocean, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean and we will give another dimension to the war, by attacking these other American bases that we have been attacking so far. America will definitively suffer much more losses! America’s losses will be very heavy!

In other parts of the interview Rezaei said (sources: Fars, Mehr - all emphasis mine):

They know that the cost of negotiations is far lower than the cost of war. If they choose military action again, they will enter a dark and endless corridor. The negotiations are at a deadlock and (US President Donald) Trump must break this deadlock. The ball is now in America's court. Trump is the main problem in the negotiations. He speaks ambiguously, and according to his own statements, this is his method. However, that approach does not work with Iran. He must speak clearly. Iran has clearly stated that our frozen assets should be released, but the Americans provide ambiguous responses. We are highly suspicious of Trump's insistence on dismantling Iran's nuclear program. We do not trust any nuclear agreement with Trump, and at present, there will be no negotiations on the nuclear issue. It is the United States that has made this region dangerous. The Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman, and its management is our responsibility. The war also demonstrated that the era of conventional warfare is coming to an end and that asymmetric warfare combined with innovation and creativity is now more effective.

Rezaei also specified the condition to break the current deadlock (sources: IRNA and Al Mayadeen):

If he (Trump) wants to reach an agreement with Iran, this $24 billion is a test of trust that Iran wants to have with Trump – this is a test that America must pass and the path will be opened. This is our own money, not America’s money.

…while cautioning the Outlaw US Empire against invading Iran:

Then the world will understand Iran’s true capabilities, because our land power is many times greater than our missiles.

In another interview with Iranian national television (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim, Mehr and Fars news agencies - all emphasis added), Rezaei called the US blockade imposed on Iran one day before a 2-week “ceasefire” was set to expire…

a declaration of war. It is a betrayal of diplomacy. The Hormuz Strait is a powerful arm of deterrence for us. The enemy must either come to its senses with a hard slap, or it must wisely accept Iran's conditions. [US President Donald J. Trump] has failed to execute this technique correctly. It will not produce results for long, and it will lose its effect. [Referring to his approach to war by softening tensions to steady the American economy while simultaneously maintaining a posture of military threat against Iran] [Referring to Lebanon] It is a general principle in the world that if a country does not support its allies, it will no longer be reliable. [Russia, we are looking at you!] We support Hezbollah, and we stand firmly by our commitment. We warn this ominous regime to leave Lebanon. And let it know that Lebanon will be an inseparable part of any agreement or ceasefire. It would have been enough for the enemy to take any step towards the southern suburbs [of Beirut], for us to turn the north of the occupied territories into hell.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from Tasnim .

On the matter of Iran’s frozen funds, today (Saturday 6th June 2026), Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi reiterated that…

At minimum, the Islamic Republic of Iran insists that 50% of these funds be made available to Iran immediately upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding. [The remaining funds should be] unblocked within a limited timeframe of no more than one to two months after the deal is signed.

…adding that the lifting of all unilateral US sanctions (both primary and secondary) is another key demand, along full reparation and compensation for all material and moral damages sustained during the USraeli aggression, as reported by Tasnim.

Moving into the core of this article, yesterday (Saturday 5th May 2026), in the umpteenth provocation, “two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Truxton (DDG-103) and USS Mason (DDG-87), tried to enter the Persian Gulf without Iran’s permission”, as per Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr, Middle East Spectator (MES) and RNN Mirror. The Iranian Navy responded by targeting both vessels with warning shots involving Qadir anti-ship missiles and Shahid Dana drones, forcing the two US destroyers and the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) to the leave the Gulf of Oman, heading towards the Indian Ocean:

In a statement, the Iranian Navy’s Operations Command and Control Center warned that “it maintains the capability to deploy longer-range missiles if necessary to counter Israeli-backed American maritime aggression”.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali - from Tasnim .

Also, on the same day, Mehr reported on an explosion between the SBM 1 and SBM 2 berths of the Mina al Fahal Port in Oman, blast that MES attributed to an impact by an unidentified drone, most likely launched by another Arab country to try and sabotage the good relations between Iran and Oman, especially now that they are working on a new framework to govern passage through the Strait of Hormuz, as per Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, who said:

We are negotiating with our Omani friends to develop a mechanism for managing this strait... The Islamic Republic of Iran is not interested in its continued closure. This strait will be opened, but under new conditions. And these new conditions will be determined by the Iranian and Omani authorities... These are the issues currently being discussed. We'll see and understand in the future what happens with this strait's fate. We would like to facilitate passage through the strait but we certainly need to exercise sovereignty over it. Naturally, we charge a fee for our services. However, this does not mean we want to close the strait. We would like navigation through the strait to continue safely.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2).

Overnight the Outlaw US Empire provoked Iran targeting radar sites in Garuk (near Sirik Naval Base) and Qeshm Island, killing one person at the Sirik Naval Base, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4):

Al Maydaeen quoted the following tweet posted by CENTCOM (US Central Command) alleging that it was responding to an Iranian drone attack:

Iran responded to the US aggression with missile and drone attacks on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, resulting in the suspension of airport operations, as per RNN Mirror and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7):

From MES and Fars.

This morning (Saturday 6th June 2026) IRGC Public Relations Office released a video of the launch of some missiles, as well as the following statement, as quoted by MES, IRNA, Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

At 01:30 AM today, four hostile oil tankers, guided and directed by the aggressor American military, and without coordination or regard for the warnings issued by the IRGC Navy, attempted an illegal exit from the Strait of Hormuz. After warnings, one of the tankers was targeted and brought to a stop, while the others turned back. Following this incident, at 02:00 AM, American unmanned drones struck a telecommunications tower in Qeshm, and a naval facility in Sirik with two projectiles. In response to this US aggression, the IRGC Aerospace Force immediately targeted two American air bases in Kuwait with ballistic missiles, including Ali Al-Salem, as well as whatever was left of the American 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain. We warn the aggressor and child killing enemy that repeating these evil acts will not be confined to a limited response. You would be fully responsible for the consequences and the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to the export of all oil and gas.

…echoed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry (see Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - emphasis added):

This move, which took place in the continuation of the hostile and provocative behavior of the US regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, exposes the complete disregard of the American ruling establishment for the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. Responsibility for the consequences of these unlawful actions and any possible escalation of any kind will rest with the US government. The repeated violation of the ceasefire by the United States proves once again that this country not only has no intention of reducing tensions and returning to the path of stability, but also jeopardizes regional security with its provocative actions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly calls upon the regional countries to observe the principle of good neighborliness and adhere to the fundamental principle of international law regarding the refusal to allow aggressor parties to use their territory and facilities to design and carry out aggressive acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

CENTCOM issued a new statement claiming that 6 Iranian missiles were intercepted, while a “seventh did not reach its intended targe”, with “no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false”, rejecting “Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain”. However, judging by the sounds of explosions in the video above and by the photo of smoke billowing from US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain, you can clearly understand who is telling the truth and who is not. Moreover, satellite images revealed the destruction of drone hangar at the Ali al-Salem Base in Kuwait, as reported by Mehr.

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni (L) and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (R) - from IRNA.

In other developments, yesterday Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni urged SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) “to take a clear and firm stance against US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, saying that the organization must defend the sovereignty of its members”, as per IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr (1, 2 and 3), which today quoted Momeni as saying:

All member states, especially China and Russia, declared their firm support for the Islamic Republic of Iran against the aggression of the Zionist regime and America.

…highlighting the importance of SCO, at the end of its Interior Ministers' Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking of international bodies, yesterday Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei tweeted the following statement on X commenting on Germany’s failure to secure a seat at the UNSC (United Nation Security Council), as reported also by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (all emphasis mine):

Germany’s failure to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council — for the first time in decades — is a stark rebuke from the international community. It reflects growing global outrage over the German ruling establishment’s irresponsible, hypocritical, and complicit stance toward the genocide in Gaza and US-Israel’s military aggression against Iran. Germany, one of the largest suppliers of lethal weapons to Israel, has consistently justified the genocide of Palestinians. And when the Israeli regime launched its aggression on Iran, Berlin refused to condemn it; instead, it shamelessly described it as “dirty work that Israel is doing for all of us.” The world is changing. Nations are no longer judging governments by their lofty rhetoric about international law, but by their actual behavior. Those who choose to ignore this shift will inevitably pay a heavy diplomatic price.

…whereas today Kazem Gharibabadi slammed the latest report issued by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and the recent remarks by its Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on the status of Iran’s nuclear program with the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Following the release of the Agency's recent report and the Director General's media statements regarding the lack of access to certain damaged facilities, the status of uranium stockpiles, and the issue known as the “loss of continuity of knowledge” in Iran's nuclear program, it is necessary to emphasize several points: First, Mr. Grossi speaks of “ambiguity”, “lack of access”, and “loss of continuity of knowledge”; but this situation did not arise in a vacuum. Nuclear facilities under safeguards were targeted by military attacks from the United States and the Israeli regime. The Director General of the Agency, who has shown himself to be entirely at the disposal of the United States and the West, unfortunately never condemned these attacks. One cannot ignore the source of the disruption and then frame the consequences of that very disruption against Iran. Second, if the issue is verification and non-proliferation, the first expectation of the Agency's Director General is to take a clear and legal stance against attacks on facilities under safeguards. Such an attack is not only a violation of Iran's sovereignty; it is a direct blow to nuclear safety, the safeguards regime, and the credibility of the non-proliferation system. Does the Director General have the courage to finally take a position against this action in violation of international law and the United Nations Charter by the United States? With this political approach and dependency, how can the aforementioned individual—who is also a candidate for Secretary-General of the United Nations—manage this important organization independently and professionally?! Third, the repeated mention of the figure “60 percent” and the presentation of potential scenarios regarding weapons, without a precise explanation of the legal framework, is more political than technical. The NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] does not stipulate a numerical ceiling for enrichment percentages; the legal criterion is the absence of diversion of nuclear materials and activities toward military purposes. Iran's nuclear program has been peaceful, and Iran has acted within the framework of its legal obligations. [This is a very important point largely ignored by the media and which I must I myself did not know!] Fourth, the Agency cannot both report on the effects of a military attack, overlook the responsibility of its perpetrators, and then demand that Iran bear the technical and political costs of the insecurity created by the aggressors. This is neither verification nor confidence-building. Fifth, if the Agency wants to be part of a diplomatic solution, it must refrain from turning technical reports into tools of political pressure. Safeguards are not strengthened by military action, threats, and resolution-making; they are strengthened by impartiality, adherence to international law, respect for state sovereignty, and explicit condemnation of attacks on facilities under Agency monitoring. Sixth, one cannot bomb facilities under safeguards, eliminate the necessary access and safety for inspections, and then use the consequences of that very attack as "ambiguity" against Iran.

Similarly, Iran’s delegation to international organizations in Vienna (Austria) issued statement urging the IAEA “not to tolerate attacks on nuclear sites”, as per Mehr:

We [IAEA member countries] must adopt “zero-tolerance policy” towards such attacks. We must promote the adherence to, and effectiveness of, the existing norms on the inviolability of peaceful nuclear activities. Where necessary, international norms must also be established to absolutely prohibit attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear installations under any and all circumstances.

Russian Permanent Representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov (L) and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin (R) - from Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

This was reiterated at the special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors (BoG) earlier today by the Iranian delegation (see Mehr) and also by the Russian Permanent Representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, who slammed the silence of IAEA in face of Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and the USraeli strikes on Iran’s Bushehr NPP (source: Mehr):

For a whole year, Western countries have been trying to sweep under the rug the fact of attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. <...> By doing this, Western countries have directly contributed to a situation where attacks on nuclear facilities have become normal in the 21st century.

Noteworthy is Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin’s remark regarding the current crisis at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (source: Al Mayadeen):

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is an attempt to reshape global energy market regulations to benefit the United States. The measures taken to block the strait were aimed at Iran, but backfired on the entire world. The strategic risks were underestimated. The main beneficiaries, of course, were American companies, who gained non-competitive advantages and the ability to secure high-cost supplies.

Ali Akbar Velayati (L), adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (R) - from IRNA.

Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, posted the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The West's long-feared nightmare has materialized Iran's rising power has reshaped the #strategic map. Reuters & The Guardian now admit Trump needs a temporary deal to reopen #Hormuz. This is the collapse of the “Iran pressure” doctrine and a victory for the resistance. Yet a graver strategic blunder is being made by those in the #region clinging to the illusion of appeasement. The new geometry of power will NOT be built on weakening the Resistance. "Diplomatic wishful thinking carries a heavy price—lasting peace grows from a balance of power, not from hollow, unbacked commitments."

#Geopolitics #MiddleEast

Finally, before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning that, on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, Iran’s Supreme Leader approved a request from Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei to suspend or mitigate the sentences of the 2,000 convicted individuals, excluding those involved in the armed struggle against the Islamic Republic, as per IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

On the other hand, today Iranian border guards foiled an attempted infiltration attempt near Zabol in the Sistan and Baluchestan province and killed 6 terrorists, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Commander of Iran’s Border Guards, Brig. Gen. Ali Akbar Javdan.

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heavily criticized by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak for his strategy in Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following excerpts from an op-ed on Israeli newspaper Haaretz (all emphasis added):

The army is fighting with its hands tied to maintain a security belt that keeps anti-tank missiles away from targeting settlements and makes it difficult for drones to move; the failure to find a solution to confront them, years after they appeared, is a shameful failure. [The nearly daily death toll] which is permitted for publication, and the constant danger to soldiers in the field, are causing feelings of deep frustration among field commanders and the public. A year and a half has passed since the ceasefire that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, after which he said he had set Hezbollah back decades… What hollow arrogance. Summarizing the situation in Lebanon from the prime minister’s perspective in one word: failure. In two words: absolute failure. The illusion that military pressure will eliminate Hezbollah and that only loss of territory will convince it to lay down its arms, leading to a policy of leveling land in villages and towns as in Gaza, is foolishness. [Destroying villages] restores legitimacy to what Hezbollah insists on, that it is the only force protecting Lebanon from Israel. In doing so, we are helping Hezbollah in its struggle against the Lebanese government and its domestic opponents. We are helping it, not harming it. [Netanyahu] repeatedly failed opportunities for political paths on the Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria fronts [due to] considerations of Netanyahu’s political and personal survival. Settlers have been abandoned by a fossilized government, which repeatedly succumbs to Haredi extortion and gives priority to settlement in the West Bank. There is no chance of progress until Netanyahu is removed from his chair.

Yet, Netanyahu insists on staying in southern Lebanon, as he told to municipal leaders in northern Israel, and he even threatened to destroy what he claimed was a “stronghold deep inside Lebanon” that had threatened the settlement of Metula: the al-Shaqif Fortress (Beaufort Castle), listed by UNESCO under “provisional enhanced protection” under the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as stating:

We have not seen anything like this in Lebanon, nor in Gaza, nor anywhere else. It must be completely destroyed.

However, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth labelled the capture of al-Shaqif Fortress as an attempt to “re-market the faltering battle in the north” and try to “repair public opinion”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, despite dangers due to Hezbollah drone and rocket attacks in the north of occupied Palestine and in southern Lebanon, families of Israeli soldiers are calling for the establishment of illegal settlements in the latter, saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

Without creating a long-term change on the ground, the military gains will be lost. There is only one way to preserve the military achievement: establishing settlements in Lebanon.

What is required is to establish military outposts in the first stage, paving the way for civilian settlements later. If we do not do this, we will be forced to withdraw each time and then return again.

It should not surprise anyone that the results of two different recent polls showed declining support for Netanyahu both in northern settlements, where 70% of respondent disapprove his handling of the war on Lebanon, and around the world, with 67% of 44,657 respondents across 36 countries holding a negative view of Israel - see this Al Mayadeen article for more details.

Netanyahu is also facing violent protests against conscription by Haredis (ultra-Orthodox Jews), who went as far as storming IDF bases and police stations, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a statement from the Forum of Retired Police Chiefs and Commissioners:

Whoever turned a blind eye to elected officials and anarchists breaking into IDF bases at Beit Lid and Sde Teiman should not be surprised by mobs storming police stations, nor if the next break-in is at government compounds.

From Al Mayadeen.

And then, of course, there are military operations carried out by Hezbollah in defense of Lebanon, giving even more headaches to Netanyahu - see these two Al Mayadeen articles for more details (1 and 2). Here I will just mention that, in one of its operations, Hezbollah seriously wounded an Israeli military officer and a unit commander during a confrontation with the Givati Brigade's reconnaissance unit in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah yesterday, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), according to which the Givati Brigade suffered more losses during the week, totalling 73 officers and soldiers since the the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in 2023. One operation, which resulted in the destruction of two Israeli tanks in Yohmor Al-Shaqeef, southern Nabatieh, was captured live on Al-Jazeera’s broadcast (sources: MES and RNN Mirror):

Martyred Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s promise is revealing true:

I promise the whole world, you will watch a live feed of the destruction of the Israeli tanks, divisions, and brigades if they were ever to enter southern Lebanon.

Also, earlier tonight the IDF announced the death of a captain from its elite Egoz unit, who succumbed to severe wounds sustained during fighting in southern Lebanon last Thursday (sources: MES and Al Mayadeen), and of a sergeant from the Givati Brigade, as reported by MES.

From Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) continues bombing southern Lebanon, despite the new “ceasefire” (see my previous article), with airstrikes and artillery strikes reported in the towns of Kfra, Aadchit, Kounine, Babliyeh, Toul, Arabsalim, Shahabiyeh, Mahmoudiyeh, Marwaniyeh, Majdal Zoun, Aba, Mayfadoun, Arnaba on the outskirts of Maghdoucheh, Kfar Tebnit, Qatrani, the road between Maarakeh and Teir Debba, the city of Nabatieh, and Sohmor in the western Bekaa, as well as the Rayhan forest, the Barghaz Valley, the Rayhan heights, while Israeli artillery shelled Kfar Tebnit only today (source: Al Mayadeen)! As of today, the total death toll in Lebanon since 2nd March 2026 has reached 3,593 martyrs and 10,990 wounded, with 67 people martyred and 257 injured in the last 24 hours, as per Al Mayadeen, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

One of the Israeli attacks today targeted a convoy of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF, that Israel allegedly want to disarm Hezbollah!), killing Brigadier General Wissam Sabra, Captain Elie Khoury and soldier Hussein Ghazal (sources: MES and RNN Mirror), triggering the reaction of Hezbollah, which issued the following statement (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine):

The cowardly criminal aggression carried out by the Zionist enemy against a military vehicle belonging to our national army, resulting in the martyrdom of two officers and a soldier, is an intentional, flagrant crime added to the crimes it commits against our Lebanese people, especially in the South and the Western Bekaa. It is a natural result of the authorities' disregard for the country's sovereignty and the blood of its people, and its free concessions—the latest of which was its complete surrender to the enemy's conditions in Washington—which encouraged it to violate the blood of our people and our army. As we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the army martyrs and to the military institution, its leadership, officers, and personnel, we condemn this sinful aggression and renew our support for our national army.

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reacted to this assassination with the following statement on X (see also Al Mayadeen and IRNA - all emphasis added):

The repeated targeting by the Israeli enemy of elements of the Lebanese Army reaffirms that the occupying entity is laying claim to Lebanon in all its components. For this enemy makes no distinction between soldier, resistor, and civilian, nor between child, woman, and elder. Everyone on this land is a target for its aggression, and all of Lebanon bears witness to its crimes. The martyrdom of Brigadier General Wassim Sabra, Captain Elie Khoury, and soldier Hassan Ghazal, in the condemned Israeli airstrike that targeted a military vehicle on the Khardali road, constitutes a heinous crime against Lebanon, its army, and its sovereignty, and a clear message of aggression stating that Israel desires no security, stability, or prosperity for Lebanon. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, their comrades in the military institution, and the Lebanese Army Command, as well as to the Lebanese government and the Lebanese people. Glory to the martyrs, and shame to an enemy that knows no bounds in killing, aggression, and committing crimes against others.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (L) and former Progressive Socialist Party leader and Lebanese Druze figure Walid Jumblatt (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Just yesterday Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri released the following statement blasting the new “ceasefire” agreement between Israel and Lebanon (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

Instead of this hybrid agreement: It would have been possible to read positively at the beginning of the text had it read a ceasefire without conditions, by land, sea, and air, and without destroying everything that exists. (But it was booby-trapped, as it added a complete ceasefire by Hezbollah, as well as the evacuation of all its elements from south of the Litani). It would have been possible to read positively had it read (withdrawal to outside the occupied borders), but it was booby-trapped (with experimental zones without the entry of any actors!!!??). To not be long-winded, I agree to the following: A complete and comprehensive ceasefire is understood without conditions, by land, sea, and air, and without bulldozing and destroying everything that exists. Withdrawal of Hezbollah from south of the Litani in parallel with the "israeli" withdrawal from the areas it occupied. The rest of the text is unjust and not worth mentioning.

Similarly, in the following tweet, former Progressive Socialist Party leader and Lebanese Druze figure Walid Jumblatt warned against what could become a potential “Lebanese Oslo” (see also Al Mayadeen):

In the negotiation process, it is imperative to establish the final framework for the negotiations and to avoid once again falling into a joint American-Lebanese statement that amalgamates contradictions, just as we warn against a negotiation process for the sake of negotiation itself, like the Oslo track—where a portion of the south, its heritage, its history, and its people might become a thing of the past, as is happening in Palestine #Lebanon

Now, just think what Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said yesterday in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, referring to the IRGC and Iran:

It’s not your country, it’s our country! It’s our obligation! It is not your job to interfere into our country. Our people are being killed, our houses are being destroyed. They [Iran] are using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in their negotiations with the United States. It's unacceptable, and here also, Hezbollah must understand that. Hezbollah must understand that there is no other way but to sit and talk. There is no other way to solve this problem to save what's left [of Lebanon] except negotiations and diplomacy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Mehr .

Of course, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi could not let it go and slammed Aoun’s remarks in the this tweet (see Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim, Fars and Mehr):

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei was even sharper than his boss in the following tweet (see also IRNA and Mehr):

He sells to those standing beside him, and buys from those standing against him. He abandons those who support him, and follows those who choke him.

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I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Lebanese President: Naim Qassem does not represent the Lebanese people - from Saba .

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