GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
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The Cradle Substack just released this article:

A Lebanese ‘Lahad Army’ to disarm Hezbollah?

https://thecradlemedia.substack.com/p/a-lebanese-lahad-army-to-disarm-hezbollah

It appears the US is attempting to foment another Lebanese civil war in order to distract Hezbollah and assist Israel in taking over Lebanon.

See my comment to that piece. I've long expected the US to be involved directly in assisting Israel in defeating Hezbollah, because I've known since the 2006 war that Israel can't do it alone.

As for the US provocations against Iran, clearly they are intended to provoke a significant response from Iran so Trump will be forced to cease negotiations and go back on the kinetic phase. So Iran is now in a "mini-Escalation trap".

Not that it matters, since the war will continue regardless of who escalates now.

This also shows that Trump is NOT the one in charge, but the Deep State and neocons around him. I suspect the US Navy is being ordered to do these things without Trump's knowledge and then Trump is told what they want him to hear. Since he is a moron and is also motivated to believe them, he goes along.

Of course, the opposite could be true and Trump himself is ordering these attacks - again due to the fact that he is a moron and has a historic antipathy towards Iran.

Either way, the end result will be a cessation of negotiations and a resumption of the war.

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