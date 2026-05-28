After the first ceasefire violations last Monday, 25th May 2026 (see here), in the night between Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th May 2026 the Outlaw US Empire violated once again the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran carrying out airstrikes on sites in Bandar Abbas that “posed a threat to US forces” and shooting down multiple Iranian drones, as per MES, citing Reuters. A US official, quoted by Al-Monitor (see also Middle East Spectator - MES), stated that…

These actions were measured, purely defensive and intended to maintain the ceasefire.

One wonders how they can “maintain the ceasefire” by breaking it and how executed out of the blue can be “measured” and “purely defensive”, but let’s not think too much about it, for now.

According to MES and Al Mayadeen, citing a military source quoted by Tasnim, everything started when “an American oil tanker attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz with its radar system turned off earlier tonight but was forced to stop and turn back after warning shots from the IRGC Navy”, thus triggering as US military response with strikes on Bandar Abbas, which luckily did not cause casualties or material damage.

However, this time Iran responded to US ceasefire violations more forcefully than the previous time, launching a Short-Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBMs) at Ali Al-Salam Airbase in Kuwait, from where originated the aggression, though apparently the missiles were intercepted, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4) and later confirmed by CENTCOM (US Central Command), which of course ignored what had happened beforehand in its statement:

…and also by the IRGC with the following statement (sources: MES, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Following the US attack at dawn against a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport, the US airbase which was the origin point of this aggression was targeted at 04:50 AM.



This response serves as a serious warning so that the enemy knows that any aggression on Iran will not go unanswered, and if it is repeated, our response will be much more decisive.



The aggressor will be solely responsible for the consequences.

Here is the video of the missile launch released by the IRGC (source: MES):

…whereas this unverified video allegedly shows a missile launch towards Ali Al-Salam Airbase in Kuwait (source: MES):

Photo of alleged interception in Kuwait (source: MES):

Alleged interception in Kuwait - from MES .

In addition to the official statement, Ali Naderi, Deputy for Public Relations of IRGC Aerospace Force, went on Iran’s national television stating (sources: Mehr and Fars - all emphasis added):

If the enemies once again resort to military action, the Islamic Republic’s method of confrontation will be different from what they have witnessed so far, and they will face a new face and image of Iran’s combat power on the battlefield. Our fingers are on the trigger. The method of combat, protection of systems, and safeguarding of personnel and comrades in the Aerospace Force have become completely different compared to the second imposed war, and statistics also confirm this. With the expertise, knowledge and high capability of domestic forces, the Islamic Republic has reached a stage where it has full control over the entire cycle of indigenous weapons production. Today, certain countries are reverse-engineering Iranian systems and weapons. Just as the enemies’ assessment of Iran’s missile and drone power was wrong, their evaluation of the weakening of this capability is also wrong. We hope conditions do not arise that force the Islamic Republic to once again prove these wrong calculations to the enemies on the battlefield. The Islamic Republic has no restrictions on the quality, type or quantity of its weapons, and has always demonstrated its power on the battlefield, a fact that the enemies have also understood and experienced.

…while this afternoon the IRGC issued another statement warning that “any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a firm response”, as per Mehr.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (L), Chairman of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi (C) and Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Majid Ibn Reza - from Mehr.

Following the threats issued yesterday (Wednesday 27th May 2026) against Oman by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump (see my previous article), and the US strikes on Bandar Abbas, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the latter constitute a…

gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter

…adding that Iran will…

take all necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

…and expressing solidarity to Oman:

The threat to “destroy” a United Nations member state that has always played a constructive, effective, and responsible role in regional peace and security and has used its noble efforts in the service of regional peace and stability as a mediator in diplomatic processes for many years is not only a violation of the fundamental principle of prohibiting the threat of the use of force, but also another dangerous sign of the normalization of lawlessness and bullying in international relations.

…as reported by IRNA, Mehr and Al Mayadeen. Nevertheless, today US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent doubled downed on Oman with new threats:

…and even announced additional sanctions on Iran, targeting - in particular - the new “Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), the Iranian agency responsible for approving transit through Hormuz, as well as any individuals or entities cooperating with it”, as per Al Mayadeen.

It is also worth reporting what Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, tweeted on X overnight, before the US strikes on Bandar Abbas:

Iran will not be pushed back by Trump’s rhetoric from its red lines: the right to enrich uranium, possession of enriched uranium, authority over the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of sanctions. It is obvious Trump, seeking a way out of this strategic deadlock, alternates between issuing threats and appealing for an agreement.

…whereas yesterday Brigadier General Majid Ibn Reza, Iran’s Acting Defense Minister, sent the following message to his counterparts in Muslim countries on occasion of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of the Sacrifice - source: Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The Islamic Republic of Iran was invaded by the United States and the Zionist regime two times in less than a year. These acts of aggression led to the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and a group of military commanders, political officials, civilians, innocent children and students, destroying parts of the country's civilian infrastructure. However, with the divine grace and support of the heroic Iranian nation, as well as the world’s Muslims and freedom-seeking people, the Iranian Armed Forces were able to inflict a historic defeat on the enemies’ prestige and credibility.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from IRNA .

On occasion of the 46th anniversary of the opening of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) and the beginning of the third year of the 12th Parliament, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei issued the following statement (sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The blind scheme and plot of the enemy — following the imposed war, economic pressure, and propaganda and siege — is to sow discord and social fragmentation in order to compensate for its defeats on the military field and bring the nation to its knees. All those whose hearts beat for Islam and the revolution or for Iran’s independence and dignity must, from now on, exert greater effort to preserve the unity of the tightly interwoven ranks of the people, and must not turn unjustified or even justified differences into conflict and division, but rather be, in word and deed, a manifestation of national unity and cohesion. The Islamic Consultative Assembly is the essence of the people, the manifestation of religious democracy, and the pillar of lawmaking and legislation in the Islamic Republic, and it plays an important role in the realization of the people’s will. The seat of a representative is considered a frontline trench of transformation on the path of the country's progress. [The priorities are] reconstructing the country, resolving the people's concerns — especially economic and livelihood issues — boosting production and employment, advancing science and industry, elevating culture and ethics, fighting financial corruption, curbing inflation and high prices, and realizing total eradication of poverty. [Same as Trump’s and other Western leaders, right?!] Society needs to see real indicators of hope, a stable path, and clear future prospects so that it can plan and act accordingly. Parliament members, through their positions, decisions, and statements, can make the Islamic Consultative Assembly the leading institution and driving force for spreading hope. Among the manifestations of piety is safeguarding the great blessing of national unity and the unparalleled cohesion granted to the Iranian people under the banner of the Islamic Republic. Gratitude for this blessing requires attention from all segments of society, especially intellectual and political elites, including members of parliament, to preserve unity and avoid empty political disputes and the amplification of social divisions.

Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri - from Mehr .

Meanwhile, Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), is still in Moscow (Russia), where he delivered a speech at the 14th International Meeting of High-Ranking Security Officials. Here are some highlights from IRNA (all emphasis mine):

Today, West Asia — particularly the Persian Gulf region — needs a new security equation; an equation that can dry up the root causes of crisis and prevent the recurrence of war and instability. The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that by strengthening cooperation and simultaneously focusing on security and development, the legitimate interests of all countries can be secured, and a new and just order can be established — one based on the principles of endogenous security, indivisibility, and independence from non-indigenous and extra-regional forces. Following the doctrine of the martyred Leader Imam Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and his successor, and emphasizing the three principles of “unity, independence, and resistance”, the Islamic Republic of Iran aims to create a fair order that rejects hegemony and domination, while fostering trust and collaboration. The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to engage in constructive dialogue and sustainable cooperation with all responsible countries in the region to achieve such an order. In practice, by proposing the so-called Abraham Accords, they [the Americans] have challenged the security of the region, because the goal of such accords is not normalization, but the enslavement of nations.

Today Ali Bagheri Kani also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko, though not much has transpired from it, apart from the usual boilerplate reported by Mehr:

the two side exchanged their views on the latest ongoing developments, the US and Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran, creating a new security equation in the region, advancing cooperation to strengthen peace, stability, and security in the region, and other events related to Iran and Russia in the regional and international spheres.

Speaking to the press today, Ali Bagheri Kani said (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

[The Strait of Hormuz] cannot be allowed to become a source of instability or insecurity for Iran. Peace, in the eyes of the US, is associated with securing its illegitimate interests. Under this approach, when tens of thousands of people are murdered in Gaza, peace is not threatened there because the interests of the United States and its ally, the Zionist regime, are not threatened. The US attack on the Minab school showed that this country’s claims about human rights are completely false, and that they do not value human beings and their rights in any way. This crime will neither be forgotten nor forgiven. The Americans must both be accountable and restore the interests of the Iranian nation. We are seeking the release of all Iranian assets frozen by the United States, and this is the legal right of the Iranian nation. Iran’s assets must be returned to Iran in full and unconditionally.

Moreover, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that all Iranian measures in the Strait of Hormuz are “legal and in line with international law”, as per Al Mayadeen.

On a side note, it is worth mentioning that Iran has restored production to pre-war levels in the South Pars industrial hub that was targeted and damaged by USraeli strikes in April during the Ramadan War (see Fars and Mehr).

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar - from Al Mayadeen.

In the meantime, Al Mayadeen reported that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who was in New York today for a UN Security Council meeting, will travel to Washington tomorrow (Friday 29th May 2026) to meet with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and “review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest”, including “Pakistan's broader efforts to promote regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy”. Something tells me that Marco Rubio will probably deliver some mafia-style threats to Ishaq Dar: “do as we say, help us defeating Iran or else…”!

Returning to the topic in the opening of this article, I suspect that for now the Outlaw US Empire is trying to implement what Israel has applied to Gaza and Lebanon, that is a “fake ceasefire” that the Outlaw US Empire can violate whenever it pleases. So far, there have been only relatively small attacks (and they may have happened again tonight, but I am still gathering information, so I will not report them here), maybe just to test the waters and see how Iran reacts. From what we have seen so far, I think that Iran is doing quite well until now: the first time on Monday 25th May 2026, the IRGC just targeted attacking ships, drones and aircraft; this morning it targeted the bases where the aircraft that carried out the airstrikes came from; next time it could be a huge wave of missiles and drones against multiple US bases in the region… only this way Iran can maintain a deterrent against the Outlaw US Empire! But we will see how it goes in the next few days. Now let’s move to Lebanon!

News and updates from Lebanon

From Al Mayadeen and MES.

In Lebanon Little Satan is still violating the ceasefire as always. Overnight and also during the day it carried out heavy airstrikes targeting Tyre, Sidon, Nabatieh and other areas in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6), according to which one of the strikes in Chouaifet, just within the outskirts of southern Beirut, was an assassination attempt against the commander of Hezbollah missile forces, though - apparently - it failed:

However, this morning Al Mayadeen, citing the Lebanese Ministry of Health, reported that, in the previous 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the martyrdom of 56 people and 103 others wounded, brining the total death toll since 2nd March 2026 to 3,269, with 9,840 injured.

On the other hand, Hezbollah continues to inflict losses to the Zionist invaders and occupiers. In fact, earlier today an Israeli military spokesperson announced the death of a soldier from the Givati Brigade in an “incident” in the north of occupied Palestine, where two other reservists were injured, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - gave an account of Hezbollah military operations against Israeli tanks, command posts and troop gatherings in southern Lebanon until tonight. Here are a couple of videos of Hezbollah operations released today: one showing an FPV drone targeting a radar of a not-very-effective anti-drone system (LOL!):

…and the other one showing a drone attack against two Iron Dome platforms:

Meanwhile, the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc issued a statement highlighting the following points (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

The zionist entity continues its aggression on the South, Bekaa, and the outskirts of the Dahiyeh, including recent targeting of the Shweifat area, in an attempt to impose surrender on the country. The Resistance operations, using drones and various weaponry, are causing a genuine dilemma for the occupation that cannot be escaped as long as they occupy any portion of the land. The Resistance maintains its legitimate right to defend the country until the land is liberated and displaced persons return. The bloc rejected the Lebanese government's path of direct negotiations with the "israeli" enemy, characterizing these talks as an attempt by the occupation to impose security coordination. The bloc called on the government to cease this approach and reject dictates from the American administration. The bloc commended the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which links the cessation of aggression on Lebanon to its agreements with the United States, providing a potential opportunity for Lebanon to secure international guarantees for an end to the aggression, the withdrawal of enemy forces, and the return of the displaced.

Instead of the Lebanese authority rushing to take advantage of this opportunity, it is trying to undermine it and is working to obstruct it, even at the expense of the blood of its people. This authority is called upon to get out of narrow calculations and wrong and irresponsible bets.

Saeid Ajorloo, member of a media team close to Iran’s negotiating delegation - from Al Mayadeen .

…whereas Saeid Ajorloo, a member of a media team close to Iran’s negotiating delegation, told Al Mayadeen that Iran and its allies will…

force the enemy to stop the war in Lebanon. [Iran is] defending Lebanon and its people with all its strength. We will force the enemy to stop the war.

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I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

Peace in Gaza and Lebanon - from Cartoon Movement .

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