GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4m

A very chilling cartoon at the end...

I wonder if Trump and crew no how much credibility they're losing, and how little respect most of the rest of the world has for them.

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Ed Welch's avatar
Ed Welch
40m

For my part, there's too-much attention being paid to the LARPing, political poseurs (financed by the RKM [Rothschild Khazarian Mafia]) such that it serves only to distract our attention from the worthy objective of sending bunker-busters to their bolt-homes. Two-Faced Erdogan's priorities begin and end with his wife's shopping safaris to London & NYC. We must save ourselves.

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