Let’s start this article from where we left in our previous update and give an answer to the question in its title: was the downing of US Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz real or was it a false-flag operation/provocation… or even a made-up story?

Until last night, it was not very clear, though it was becoming clearer and clearer that it may have been a false-flag operation/provocation, since the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, was threatening Iran once again yesterday (Tuesday 9th June 2026). Then, soon after publishing my previous article, according to Al Mayadeen, citing Iranian TV reports, an informed Iranian military source “denied claims that any air operation was carried out in the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours [and] that no offensive activity took place in the area and rejected related allegations circulating in international media”. In practice, the downing of the US Apache helicopter could be a completely made-up story to justify a small US attack on Iran that CENTCOM (US Central Command) announced on X overnight (between Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th June 2026) and targeting:

Sirik naval base,

Jask naval base,

Bandar Abbas air defense position,

Qeshm coastal missile position

…according to preliminary reports quoted by Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen, followed by more waves of US strikes on Jask, Qeshm, Bandar Abbas, Jam, Ahvaz and Sirik, where water tanks were targeted, leaving more than 20,000 residents without access to drinking water, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7), Fars, and Mehr (1 and 2), which quoted the chief executive of Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company, Abdolhamid Hamzehpour, as saying:

The enemy has precisely targeted the infrastructure linked to the daily livelihood and health of the people, [a] clear instance of a crime against humanity. The deprivation of a large population of people from water in these weather conditions is carried out under the shadow of false claims of humanitarian aid.

While the Outlaw US Empire was bombing Iran, the latter was doing the same (“routine operations and unrelated to the US attack”, according to MES) in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, probably targeting terrorists/separatists supported by USrael, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announcing the Iranian retaliation with the following tweet and politely asking US forces to leave the region (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr):

On the other hand, a US official had the gall to say (source: MES):

There is no change in the situation, a ceasefire remains firmly in place and the US is committed to the diplomatic path.

…just while US strikes were occurring in Iran and the latter downing an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Jam, Bushehr Province, as per MES, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2 - see video below):

The Iranian retaliation started just before CENTCOM announced completion of its strike on Iran in the early morning, with launches of ballistic missiles reported from Khomein (source: MES), triggering sirens in Bahrain, where impacts were recorded, despite interception attempt, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4):

Images of interception attempts over Bahrain (left and centre) and of possible impact to the US 5th Fleet HQ in Manama (Bahrain) - from MES.

At the start of the retaliatory strikes, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) issued the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr and RNN Mirror):

In response to the enemy’s evil act, the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was attacked by drone. The warmongering American regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm early this morning with false pretenses, causing damage to a telecommunications tower in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the Bamani district of this county. In response to this evil act by the enemy, the fighters of the IRGC Navy attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with drones at 2:30 AM. Clashes are ongoing, and the brave guards of the Iranian nation are responding to the enemy’s aggressions; if the evil acts continue, heavier responses are on the way.

Iranian ballistic missiles targeted also the US air base Muwaffaq Al-Salti in Jordan and, in particular, F-35 hangars, as per MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), which also reported sirens and interception attempts in Kuwait (see also RNN Mirror here and here). The video below shows interception attempts over Jordan:

At the end of the strikes this morning, the IRGC released a new statement proving updates on the results of the military operation in response to the US attack (sources: IRNA, Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim (1 and 2), Mehr (1, 2 and 3) and RNN Mirror):

Following the successful operation of the IRGC Navy in hitting 21 targets in American air and naval bases in the region and shooting down an MQ-9 drone in the skies of Jam County, and in view of the enemy's continued mischief, in completing the retaliatory operation, the forces of Islam and the brave fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force, using their long-range solid-fuel missiles, targeted and destroyed 4 important targets, including the hangars of F35 fighter jets at the airbase and command center of the child-killing American army in Al-Azraq, Jordan. Our forces are ready for a crushing and decisive response to any renewed aggression by the enemy, and the consequences of any renewed aggression will be the responsibility of the American enemy.

Here a video of the launch of ballistic missiles towards their targets:

An Iranian military source quoted by Fars and Al Mayadeen this morning stated that 70% of the targets were successfully hit, based on preliminary assessment from “satellite imagery and intelligence provided by field sources affiliated with Iran's foreign intelligence service”.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued the following statement condemning the US military attacks on Iran (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

In the early hours of Wednesday 10th June 2026, the US regime, under the pretext of the crash of one Apache helicopter belonging to the terrorist army of that country over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, carried out savage attacks against areas in the south of the country (Iran). These attacks constitute a blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations [UN], particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, and the fundamental rule prohibiting the use of force in international relations, and through these aggressive actions, the ruling establishment of the United States once again demonstrated its criminal and warmongering nature. In response to the US military aggression against Iran and the clear violation of our country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in exercising the inherent right of legitimate self-defense, delivered severe strikes against US bases and assets in the region that served as the origin of these acts of aggression. While strongly condemning the US crime of military aggression against Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again recalls the legal and moral responsibility of all countries in the region, especially the countries located along the southern coast of the Persian Gulf, to prevent any use by the terrorist US military and the Zionist regime of their territory and facilities for planning, organizing, executing, and supporting aggressive actions against Iran, and warns that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate in exercising its inherent right of self-defense, including through targeting the origin of the attacks as well as the bases and logistical facilities used for carrying out and supporting aggressive operations against Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran also once again emphasizes the responsibility of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council of this organization and the Secretary-General, to safeguard international peace and security and to hold the aggressor parties accountable.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian (L), Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei (C) and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from IRNA and Al Mayadeen.

Addressing a ceremony in Tehran commemorating late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stated (sources: IRNA, Fars and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

They could not reach their goals through other means and today they hope to achieve their intentions by creating division and discord inside the country. It is impossible to force a nation into submission through bombing, threats and military pressure. We are under sanctions, our paths have been blocked, and we are facing a difficult test. War is not in the interest of the country, but if they want to violate our dignity, land and territory, we will not submit. If we want to move beyond this state of neither war nor peace, what should we do? If we do not engage in dialogue, then what is the alternative? It was on that basis that the Supreme Leader permitted the talks to continue, and in the final stages his instruction was: “Go and resolve the issue”.

However, speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei commented on the latest “ceasefire” violations by USrael, hinting at the possibility of halting the ongoing negotiations (see also Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Unfortunately, the United States is damaging the diplomatic process through the contradictory messages it sends, its frequent shifts in positions and demands, and, most importantly, through its repeated violations of the ceasefire. The Israeli regime is also harming this process through its continual breaches of the ceasefire in Lebanon. Diplomacy and the battlefield are not separate matters; rather, they run alongside and complement each other in safeguarding Iran’s interests and security. Wherever the Armed Forces deem it necessary, they respond to the enemy with authority and strength, and last night’s events showed that Iran’s brave Armed Forces do not hesitate in defending the country In the diplomatic sphere as well, the pillars of the establishment are fully coordinated. Wherever possible, they will use the tool of diplomacy, and wherever necessary, they will use military force to defend the country. In light of last night’s developments, we must review the situation. A diplomatic process does not take place in a vacuum, and advancing any diplomatic process requires a minimum level of space in which the ongoing process can move forward. Any diplomatic process is destabilized by resorting to force and illegal actions by one of the parties.

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and to its member States, Hossein Afshin, Iran’s Vice-President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, called on them to take joint action to safeguard the country's scientific infrastructure (source: Fars):

Branches of research centers, laboratory infrastructure, data systems and strategic technology facilities have been damaged in these attacks. These damages have not only disrupted the execution of scientific projects but have also affected the livelihoods of researchers, the growth path of knowledge-based companies, youth employment opportunities and the confidence of the country's innovation community. This action is a clear violation of fundamental principles of international law and an explicit assault on nations' right to scientific development. Science and technology are fundamental pillars of development and humanity's shared capital. Attacking scientific and technological infrastructure is an anti-development, immoral act that contradicts the principles of coexistence among nations.

…whereas Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a message commemorating the martyrs of the 12-day war, warned against renewed aggression,(sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr - emphasis mine):

The imposed wars, the first, second and third, have shown the world that the path of victory and triumph passes through steadfastness and martyrdom. The people have risen, the streets have become the backbone of the battlefield, awakening nations and strengthening wills. Any aggression is answered with decisiveness and immediacy. The stars of Iran’s sky once again show us the way, guiding us on the path of the Leader. And another [favor] you love: victory from Allah and an imminent conquest. And give good news to the believers.

Spokesman of Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi - from Mehr .

Ghalibaf was echoed by Major General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson of Iranian Armed Forces, who earlier this evening stated (source: Mehr):

Every threat Trump has made has been met with a strong response from us, and we have demonstrated this in practice. There is absolutely no cause for concern. “With God’s support and guidance, we are determined to defeat the enemy, and, God willing, we will succeed in doing so.

…whereas the hacking group Handala “addressed US Marines directly, urging them to contact their families and say goodbye”, adding that, in case of new attacks on Iran…

the blow delivered in the coming hours will be bitter. Welcome to hell!

…as quoted by Mehr.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L), Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (C) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA .

Following the fire exchange, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan, condemning the US attacks and stressing Iran’s right to self-defense, as reported by IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr, which also reported that a visit in Tehran by a Qatari delegation (see also Al Mayadeen).

It is also worth mentioning that, the night before, Araghchi sent a letter to the foreign ministers of member States of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), urging them to refute the anti-Iran resolution drafted by the Outlaw US Empire and three of its European vassal States, the so-called E3: France, Germany and UK (sources: IRNA and Fars). However, the appeal unfortunately fell on deaf ears and earlier today (Wednesday 10th June 2026) the IAEA BoG approved the anti-Iran resolution with 21 votes in favour, 10 abstentions and only 3 votes against, as per MES, Al Maydeen, IRNA (1 and 2), Fars and Mehr (1 and 2), which reported on a joint statement by China, Iran and Russia, describing “the anti-Iran move as political, untimely and unconstructive”, and quoted the following tweet by Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna (Austria - all emphasis added):

Yet another display of hypocrisy and double standards at the UN Security Council [UNSC] meeting and stakeout. A certain number of members, at the behest of the United States, repeated baseless allegations against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, parroting the US and Israeli regime’s disinformation campaign. UNSCR 2231 expired on 18 October 2025, bringing all related provisions and mandates to an end. There is no legal basis for the so-called 1737 Committee, no Security Council sanctions resolutions on Iran remain in force, and no justification whatsoever for convening meetings under the “Non-Proliferation” agenda. This constitutes a blatant abuse of Security Council authority and a deliberate attempt to mislead the international community. For more than five decades, Iran has remained a responsible NPT State Party and has never sought nuclear weapons. The real threat to the non-proliferation regime is the impunity enjoyed by those who attack safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities while claiming to uphold international law and non-proliferation. The current situation is the direct consequence of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, the E3’s persistent failure to comply with their commitments, and the unlawful military attacks by the US and Israel against Iran’s safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities.

Commenting on the requirement of this resolution to allow IAEA to inspect the nuclear sites struck by the Outlaw US Empire last year during the 12-day war, Iran’s UN representative said (source: MES):

It is literally and physically impossible to allow inspections, because the sites have been bombed and the material is now buried under the ground. The hypocrisy of this Board knows no limits and has shown its lack of professionalism by issuing this resolution, which is political in nature.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

It is obvious that this IAEA resolution was drafted and approved to give another excuse/pretext to USrael to bomb Iran once again. In fact, earlier this evening Trump restarted its litany of threats against Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES (1 and 2), who quoted him as saying:

They had a chance to sign a deal and survive. We are going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard.

He also posted the following tweet/threat on his Truth social:

…basically announcing the end of negotiations, probably realizing that Iran was about to do that, based on what Baghaei said earlier today.

At the same time, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the press:

CENTCOM will be busy tonight, because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran hard, and we will be.

If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs.

When we bomb Iran tonight, it’s not about restarting the war—it’s about getting them to accept our terms of the deal.

…as quoted by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), which noted that “Hegseth and Trump are openly bragging about a war crime”, based on Article 52 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties:

A treaty is void if its conclusion has been procured by the threat or use of force in violation of the principles of international law embodied in the Charter of the United Nations.

Of course, we are not surprised about this! That’s why I call it “Outlaw US Empire”!

As I finish writing this article, MES is reporting on new US strikes on Iran, with CENTCOM announcing on X the start of new military operations:

However, you will have to wait ~24 for my next update on these new strikes… and the Iranian retaliation!

News and updates from Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - from IRNA .

Moving briefly to Turkey, it is worth reporting that earlier today President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labelled the Zionist regime in Israel as “an obstacle to regional peace” and “a threat to the entire world”, adding (sources: IRNA and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Israel attacks on Syria and Lebanon have reached a point where they now also constitute a threat to Turkey. If Israel's banditry is not stopped, the entire world, together with the region, will bear the consequences. These small entities [most likely referring to Cyprus], ‌whose ⁠ambitions far exceed their size, have boarded Israel's boat of mischief, taken on the role of Zionist subcontractors, and are pursuing some pipe dreams in the Eastern Mediterranean. Nobody should chase adventures. Pulling Israel back to within the bounds of the rule of law has become a shared duty not just for certain countries, but for all of humanity.

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News and update from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting that, in the early morning, UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations) reported an incident ~88 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf (Yemen) where a cargo ship was approached by another vessel with six armed personnel on board; however, after a fire exchange between the smaller vessel and the security team onboard of the cargo ship, the former retreated, as reported also by MES and Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

World Cup - from Saba .

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