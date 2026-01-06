After Venezuela, is Iran next in the crosshair of USrael? Or is it Yemen? In this three-part article I will review recent developments in the Middle East, some of which have been barely touched in both mainstream media (MSM) and alternative media, in order to understand what could happen next (go the online version of this article for clickable links to each section):

P.S.: Of course, I am not forgetting US President Donald J. Trump’s recent threats to Colombia, Cuba and Mexico and it is likely that the Outlaw US Empire will use again the armada in the Caribbean against at least one of these countries, but here I would like to focus on the Middle East.

The importance of Somaliland

On 26th December 2025 Israel became the first country in the world to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, as announced by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office saying that “the declaration reflects the spirit of the regional normalization agreements, also known as the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of US President Donald Trump” (source: Al Mayadeen - see also the video below with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signing the declaration together with his Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and inviting Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah to pay a visit to Israel).

Why is this important? Just look at the map above showing how Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, can be used by Israel as a springboard against Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) in Yemen, as a foothold in Africa and to control global shipping routes through the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, thanks to its location on the Horn of Africa, bordering on the Gulf of Aden and distant ~400 km from the strategic Yemeni port of Hodeidah and ~450 km from the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Hence, an Israeli foothold in Somaliland would dramatically strengthen its capabilities against Ansar Allah, both in targeting Houthis and propping up various Yemeni factions against them.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud - from Al Mayadeen .

As if the above was not enough, Somaliland may become the destination for the Zionist ethnic cleansing of ~2 million Palestinians in Gaza, though this may have major repercussions on the country, considering that ~6.2 million people live in food-insecure Somaliland, ranking among the poorest regions in the world. In fact, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud issued a warning saying (source: Tasnim):

Israel will resort to forcibly displacing Palestinians to Somalia, and its presence in the region is not for peace. Somaliland has been claiming the secession issue for a long time, over the past three decades, and no one country in the world has recognized it. For us, we’ve been trying to reunite the country in a peaceful manner. So, after 34 years, it was very unexpected and strange that Israel, out of nowhere, just jumped in and said, “We recognize Somaliland”.

…adding that Somaliland accepted 3 conditions in exchange for its recognition by the Zionist regime:

resettlement of Palestinians, establishment on an Israeli military base on the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland’s accession to the Abraham Accords.

Eido Dambin, Israeli expert on American affairs, confirmed the Zionist plan to deport Palestinians to Somaliland to Israeli iNEWS24 (source: Al Mayadeen):

Somaliland has been suggested as an option to host Gaza residents within the Gaza Riviera plan that Trump launched more than six months ago. In any case, this is a surprising step. Similar to other countries Israel has recognized before, like Kosovo, there is a narrative reminiscent of the Palestinian-Israeli context, an authority under the control of another state seeking independence. It is not entirely clear to me, but Trump’s non-recognition is genuine [see further down].

In response to the Israeli recognition of his own nation, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah issued the following statement expressing the “firm intention to accede to the Abraham Accords”:

In July 2025, Somaliland, already hosting a major Emirati military base at Berbera, offered the Outlaw US Empire “access to a strategic military base near the Red Sea and deals on critical minerals in exchange for official recognition”, as per Al Mayadeen, but, although US military planners have always considered Somaliland as a strategic fallback and logistics hub near the Bab al-Mandab strait, the US administration has not (yet) recognized the breakaway nation, despite talks between Somaliland leaders on one side and US Ambassador Richard Riley and other US officials on the other. Asked whether he would recognize Somaliland during a phone interview with the New York Post, following Israeli recognition of the breakaway nation, Trump initially responded saying:

Just say, ‘No, comma, not at this —

…before correcting himself to say simply:

Just say, “No”.

…which, in my opinion, indicates that the Outlaw US Empire will recognize Somaliland at some point, but not now. In fact, at an emergency session of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) on Tuesday 30th December 2025, the Outlaw US Empire was the only country that did not voice opposition to the Israeli move, whereas the other 14 UNSC members condemned it as a step that could destabilize Somalia and the whole region, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Of course, Somalia condemned the Israeli decision to recognize Somaliland as “an illegal and deliberate violation of its sovereignty”, reaffirming “its absolute and non-negotiable commitment to national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, in line with its provisional constitution, the UN Charter, and the founding principles of the African Union”, while expressing “unwavering support for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights”, as per Al Mayadeen (see also the tweet below from the Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud).

Similarly, Hamas issued a statement saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

Recognizing a separatist administration in Somaliland reflects the depth of the international isolation the Zionist entity suffers, due to the acts of genocide it has committed against our Palestinian people in Gaza.

…while commending Arab and Islamic countries that condemned the recognition of Somaliland, such as Egypt, Algeria, Comoros, Dijibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Turkey and Yemen, which issued a joint statement together with the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), underscoring…

Their unequivocal rejection of Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on 26th December 2025, given the serious repercussions of such unprecedented measure on peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and its serious effects on international peace and security as a whole, which also reflects “Israel’s” full and blatant disregard to international law; Their condemnation in the strongest terms of such recognition, which constitutes a grave violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations [UN] Charter, which explicitly stipulates the imperative of protecting the sovereignty of states and their territorial integrity, and reflects Israel’s expansionist plans; Full support of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unequivocal rejection of any measures that undermine the unity of Somalia, its territorial integrity, or its sovereignty over its entire territory; The recognition of parts of states constitutes a serious precedent, threatens international peace and security, and violates the cardinal principles of international law and the United Nations Charter; The full rejection of any potential link between such a measure and any attempts to forcibly expel the Palestinian people from their land, which is unequivocally rejected in any form as a matter of principle.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, covered the Arab League emergency meeting convened on Sunday 28th December 2025 to discuss the Israeli move to recognize Somaliland, which, in the final remarks, was presented as a “direct affront to regional order, Arab national security, and the core principles of international law”.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

On Sunday 28th December 2025, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi issued the following statement condemning the Zionist move to recognize Somaliland and warning that any Israeli military presence there will be a legitimate target of the YAF, i.e. the Yemeni Armed Forces (sources: Saba, Al Masirah and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful In an aggressive step that falls within the framework of the Zionist enemy’s conspiracies against our Islamic nation, the Israeli enemy announced its recognition of the Somaliland region as a separate entity from Somalia, in a hostile position aimed at targeting Somalia and its African surroundings, as well as Yemen, the Red Sea, and the countries on both shores of the Red Sea. This Zionist hostile move seeks to establish a foothold in Somalia to target the region, and also aims to fragment the countries of the region as part of a plan not limited to Somalia, but whose declared title is changing the Middle East. All of this is something our entire nation must confront in all forms. The Israeli enemy’s announcement in itself is false and has no value in the balance of truth or law. It is an act of aggression with aggressive objectives and a hostile program, issued by an usurping entity that lacks legitimacy for itself—so how could it grant recognition to others? However, the Israeli enemy will work behind this move to expand the circle of recognition and cooperation with it from other parties, countries, and will seek to make the Somaliland region a foothold for hostile activities against Somalia, African countries, Yemen, and Arab countries, in a way that threatens the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. It will also work toward further dismantling and fragmentation of other countries in the same manner it pursued in Somalia. In the face of this Zionist aggression against Somalia and the region, we affirm the following: The necessity for the Arab and Islamic stance to be firm and serious in standing alongside Somalia and supporting the Somali people, thwarting the Israeli enemy’s schemes, exerting pressure on traitors collaborating with it in the Somaliland region, and taking measures at the international level, including adopting a firm position within all international institutions in support of Somalia. We affirm our firm stance with the brotherly Somali people against the Israeli enemy, and that we will take all possible supportive measures to stand with them. This includes considering any Israeli presence in the Somaliland region a military target for our armed forces, as it constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen and a threat to regional security that requires decisive measures. We will not accept that any part of Somalia be turned into a foothold for the Israeli enemy at the expense of Somalia’s independence, sovereignty, the security of the Somali people, and the security of the region and the Red Sea. We also call on all countries on both shores of the Red Sea, as well as the Arab and Islamic world, to take practical steps and measures to prevent the Israeli enemy from violating Somalia, other Muslim and independent countries. We further affirm the necessity for the entire nation to stand in support of and in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, as any failure in this regard gives the Israeli enemy the opportunity to pursue its conspiracies against other countries. It is an enemy of the entire nation and a danger to the countries of the region unless its aggressive conspiracies are confronted with firmness, seriousness, and responsibility. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best Protector and the best Supporter.

Similar statements were issued also by the political bureau of Ansar Allah (see Al Masirah), Yemen’s Shura Council (see Saba and Al Masirah), the Yemeni Parliament (see Al Masirah) and the Supreme Political Council in Yemen describing the Israeli declaration as a “blatant aggression and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and unity of the Republic of Somalia, and a direct interference in its internal affairs”, as per Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah.

Among other countries that criticized Israel for its decision to recognize Somaliland there is also China, whose Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that…

China firmly supports Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and opposes any moves that undermine Somali territorial integrity. We urge the Somaliland authorities to recognize the situation and immediately cease separatist activities and collusion with external forces.

…adding that “the Somaliland question is entirely an internal affair of Somalia and must be resolved by the Somali people themselves in accordance with their constitution and national conditions”, as per Al Masirah. The stance of the Chinese government is important, because the matter is not dissimilar from the Taiwan question and also because Beijing considers the Bab al-Mandab strait the “jugular vein” of the Maritime Silk Road and aims to ensure its security - it is no coincidence that, officially, the only Chinese overseas military base is in neighbouring Djibouti. It is also worth mentioning that China’s opposition to the recognition of Somaliland has hardened further in recent years, especially after the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between Taiwan and the secessionist region of Somalia, marked by the mutual opening of representative offices in Hargeisa and Taipei in 2020.

The Israeli move should also be seen in conjunction with the recent developments in Venezuela (see my previous original article), which is also a critical oil supplier to China. In practice, the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal state in the Middle East, i.e. Israel, are working hand in hand to disrupt China and its allies, which include Iran and Russia.

Head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan - from Al Mayadeen .

In light of this, it is worth reporting that last Tuesday 30th December 2025 Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, “informed Saudi authorities of a decision to freeze the establishment of any military bases on the Red Sea coast, including a planned Russian facility in the city of Port Sudan”, allegedly “to reduce regional tensions and maintain balanced relations with Arab countries overlooking the Red Sea”, as per Al Mayadeen. Sudan and Russia had signed an agreement for establishment of a Russian naval logistics facility on the Red Sea Coast in 2020, but its implementation has been repeatedly delayed due to internal political and security conditions, namely the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as well as US opposition, of course!

UAE vs Saudi Arabia in Yemen

Meanwhile, clashes have resumed between factions supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in southern Yemen, where on Tuesday 30th December 2025 warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition targeted sites controlled by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the eastern port city of Mukalla, capital of the Hadhramaut province.

Nevertheless, last Friday, 2nd January 2026, STC head Aidarus al-Zubaidi announced the start of 2-year “transitional phase”, “calling on the international community to facilitate dialogue between the north and south and to organize a referendum on the right to self-determination”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted al-Zubaidi as saying:

During the transitional period, the south will continue to support its northern partners and back any effort to confront the coup, rebuild state institutions, and achieve security and stability in line with shared interests and regional security. This constitutional declaration is effective immediately and directly, in the event of non-compliance with the call, or if the people, territories, or forces of the south are subjected to military attacks. All options remain open, with this path as a priority unless the STC’s demands are addressed within the framework and timeframe set by the council and with participation of concerned parties and the international community.

…while STC-affiliated media broadcast what they called the “Constitutional Declaration of South Arabia”, a preliminary step for the formation of a “South Arabia” state, hoping for international recognition. However, Aden Governor Tareq Mustafa Salam rejected such “constitutional declaration” (source: Al Masirah), while the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) urged STC members to “lay down their weapons and engage in the state process,” highlighting that “the just southern cause cannot be hijacked through unilateral measures or the imposition of realities by force”, with PLC chairman Rashad al-Ulaimi calling on the people of Hadhramaut to…

prioritize the public interest, strengthen unity, and preserve the security of their governorate and its social peace.

On Saturday 3rd January 2026 the Saudi-backed Hadramout National Council announced that it had taken control of the city of Seiyun, the second-largest city in Hadramout, thanking Saudi Arabia for its support (source: Al Mayadeen), and then of Mukalla, as reported here by Al Mayadeen. This was followed by a UAE statement expressing “deep concern over recent developments in southern Yemen, urging de-escalation and dialogue to preserve the country’s security and stability”, as per Al Mayadeen, while the Saudi Foreign Minister urged all southern parties to…

actively participate in a dialogue conference in Riyadh to develop a comprehensive vision for just solutions to the southern issue that meet the legitimate aspirations of southerners.

STC welcomed the Saudi call to host a peace conference with the following statement (source: Al Mayadeen):

This invitation represents a practical translation of the approach adopted by the council since its establishment, based on dialogue as the only rational means to address political issues, foremost among them the southern people’s right to restore their state. We have been present in all key dialogue stages, from the 2019 Riyadh Agreement, through the 2022 Riyadh consultations, to the comprehensive southern dialogue that led to the adoption of the Southern National Charter in 2023, reflecting our ongoing commitment to dialogue and political responsibility. We welcome this dialogue, or any dialogue addressing the southern cause, and consider it a genuine opportunity for serious talks that protect the south’s future, safeguard its security and stability, and fulfill the aspirations of its people. Any serious dialogue must start from recognition of the will of the southern people, within a defined timeframe, and with full international guarantees. A free popular referendum for the southern people remains the decisive mechanism for any future political proposals or solutions.

Yet, on Sunday 4th January 2025 Saudi jets conducted strikes against a STC unit in the city of Al‑Ghaydah, the capital of eastern Al‑Mahrah Province in Yemen, as reported by Al Mayadeen, suggesting that, despite calls to unity and peace in southern Yemen, both UAE and Saudi Arabia are still trying to improve their position in the region.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Yemeni People’s Party Sufyan Al-Omari - from Al Masirah .

In fact, Ansar Allah analyst Anas al-Qadi described the Saudi-Emirati dispute as a “competitive, not existential, conflict, likening it to pre-World War I European rivalries over influence and resources”, linking “the escalation to overlapping economic ambitions, especially Saudi plans to diversify its economy, which increasingly clash with Emirati projects, fueling a race for regional economic dominance” (source: Al Masirah), while Sufyan Al-Omari, Assistant Secretary-General of the Yemeni People’s Party said that “current developments in Yemen and the region cannot be separated from US and Zionist efforts to reorganize and manage conflict dynamics after earlier plans were disrupted by shifting realities, most notably Sana’a’s stance in support of Palestine” (source: Al Masirah). In particular, “Al-Omari explained that the objective is not genuine de-escalation among regional and local proxies, but rather the prevention of direct clashes between US-aligned tools while keeping tensions alive to ensure continued American influence in Yemen and the region”, adding that “the US does not allow its regional partners to act independently of its agenda, even at the expense of their own security or public interest”.

Yemeni analysts Brig. Gen. Abdulghani Al-Zubaidi (L), Zakaria Al-Sharabi (C) and Mahfouz Salem Nasser (R).

Similarly, Yemeni military expert Brigadier General Abdulghani Al-Zubaidi stated that ongoing developments in southern Yemen “would not have occurred without a US green light and backing from the Israeli enemy, describing the developments as part of a calculated operation serving external agendas”, as per Al Masirah, while Yemeni political analyst and researcher Zakaria Al-Sharabi said (source: Al Masirah):

There can be no security or stability for Saudi Arabia unless it acknowledges a fundamental reality: Yemen must be a strong, equal state—not a subordinate or a backyard.

Yemeni analyst Mahfouz Salem Nasser also highlighted that the situation in the occupied provinces of southern and eastern Yemen serves no interest of the Yemeni people, but instead it deepens their suffering, as reported by Al Masirah.

Before leaving Yemen, it is also worth reporting that last Saturday the Yemeni Parliament leadership in the Yemeni capital Sanaa called for national unity “to confront the conspiratorial schemes targeting the country’s unity, sovereignty, security, and stability”, as per Al Masirah.

Given all the above, it is likely that Yemen may be next, but…

USraeli “soft war” against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Iran has also been in the news recently. Before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of December (2025), US President Donald J. Trump renewed threats against the Islamic Republic, stating the following in reference to Iranian missile stock and nuclear activity (uranium enrichment):

Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down. We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that’s not happening. If they will continue with the missiles, yes; the nuclear, fast. Okay, one will be yes, absolutely. The other is: We’ll do it immediately.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Ali Shamkhani, political advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Ali Shamkhani, political advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, responded to Trump with the following statement (source: Al Mayadeen):

Iran's missile and defense power is uncontainable and does not require any authorization. Any aggression will be met with a harsh and immediate response, one that may go beyond the calculations and expectations of those behind it.

Nevertheless, during the meeting with Netanyahu at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump doubled down (source: Al Mayadeen):

We know exactly where they’re going, what they’re doing, and I hope they’re not doing it because we don’t want to waste fuel on a B-2. It’s a 37-hour trip both ways. I don’t want to waste a lot of fuel.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Ali Akbar Velayati (R), Senior Advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

This time the response came from Ali Akbar Velayati, another Senior Advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (sources: Tasnim and Mehr):

The President of the United States [Donald Trump] definitely knows that the Islamic Republic of Iran, backed by one of the longest human civilizations, is now, under the guidance of a wise, brave, and great leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and a faithful and determined people, and as one of the powerful and independent countries in the world that will continue to peacefully advance its nuclear industry and legitimate defense power without the need for any foreign assistance, and will always support peace and stability in the region.

…and from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with the following tweet on X, as reported also by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim and Mehr News Agencies:

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to any aggression and oppression will be harsh and will make you regret it.

On the same day (Tuesday 30th December 2025), Pezeshkian held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, urging faster implementation of joint agreements, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr. Not sure if this call had already been scheduled in advance, but one wonders if it was not, given Trumpanyahu’s threats! However, following the conversation between the two heads of State, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on Israel to refrain from escalating tensions with Iran and warning that…

such an irresponsible approach has a detrimental effect on the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, cited the following snippets from an op-ed written by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on The Guardian (all emphasis added - see also IRNA, Mehr and Tasnim, which gives you free access to the full text of the op-ed):

The US administration now faces a dilemma: it can continue writing blank cheques for Israel with American taxpayer dollars and credibility, or be part of a tectonic change for the better. The shifts in our region can enable implementation of understandings in a whole new way. For those willing to go where no one has gone before, there is a brief window of opportunity. Fortune favours the brave, and it takes a lot more guts to break an evil cycle than to simply perpetuate it. Seeing Netanyahu beg Donald Trump to be bailed out from a quagmire, a rising number of Americans openly acknowledge that Israel is not an ally but a liability.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani (R)

Araghchi also sent a letter to his counterparts around the world, urging them to condemn Trump’s threats against Iran, which he described as a “flagrant violation” of international law and the UN Charter, while recalling Iran’s inherent and undeniable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, as per Al Mayadeen and IRNA, while Amir Saeed Iravani, Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, wrote a similar letter addressed to the UNSC and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres (the full text can be found on IRNA and Tasnim).

On the other hand, Netanyahu stoked the the fire against Iran once more with fear-inducing statements such as the following (source: Al Mayadeen):

If they had nuclear bombs, Iran, to put on ballistic missiles that would ultimately reach the United States, that would have endangered every person in the United States. We acted on it, and we acted on it together, and we changed the Middle East. They're going back to production [of missiles]. As far as the nuclear program, I think they're trying to do that. I'm not sure they decided to cross the line. I think they heed President Trump's warnings, and also because they've just experienced something, you know, less than a year ago, they saw what it entails [referring to the 12-day war, which - in my opinion - caused more damage to Israel than to Iran].

US President Donald Trump (L) and Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Interestingly, while Trumpanyahu ramped up their rhetoric against the Islamic Republic, protests and riots expressing dissatisfaction over inflation and economic instability (caused by US and EU sanctions!) intensified in Iran, suggesting that these may have been orchestrated and/or exploited by Mossad and other foreign intelligence agencies, but also by internal actors, such as monarchists, MEK (Mojahedin e-Khalq) and other terrorist groups to destabilize the country (see this Mehr article for more information and this one from SouthFront.press for additional info and videos of protests and riots). In fact, it is no coincidence that Trump immediately seized the opportunity with the following statement on his Truth social on 2nd January 2026:

…while Israeli Foreign Ministry and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli posted tweets such as this one on X, expressing support for regime change:

Iranian authorities acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances behind the peaceful protests, with Pezeshkian stating that his government formally recognizes the public’s right to protest and describing the economic concerns raised by demonstrators as legitimate, adding:

If people are dissatisfied, we are to blame.

…and “tasking Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni with holding direct talks with representatives of demonstrators, particularly bazaar merchants”, while authorities “also unveiled a series of economic measures aimed at easing tensions, including replacing the Central Bank governor, suspending certain tax obligations for trade guilds for up to one year, and pledging to redirect subsidies directly to end consumers rather than intermediaries”, as per Al Mayadeen. On the other hand, Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad warned that any attempt to transform demonstrations into “tools of insecurity” or acts of public property destruction would trigger a “decisive response”, while other Iranian officials responded to USraeli messages; for instance, here is the tweet of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani (all emphasis mine - see also Tasnim and Mehr):

With the statements by Israeli officials and @realDonaldTrump, what has been going on behind the scenes is now clear. We distinguish between the stance of the protesting shopkeepers and the actions of disruptive actors, and Trump should know that U.S. interference in this internal matter would mean destabilizing the entire region and destroying America’s interests. The American people should know — Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers’ safety.

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament - from Mehr .

Similarly, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament tweeted the following statement (all emphasis added - see also IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

The devil's scream rose high because the efforts of armed field agents of intelligence services to transform the legitimate protests of the bazaaris and guilds into violent and armed urban battles were thwarted by the historical awareness of the Iranian nation.



The Iranian nation, throughout history, has disappointed enemies far more cunning than these; we never equate the ranks of the protesters with foreign mercenaries, and we embrace our dear children.



Moreover, the disrespectful President of America should also know that with this official admission, all American centers and forces across the entire region will be legitimate targets for us in response to any potential adventurism; Iranians have always been united and determined to act in the face of an aggressor enemy.

…while Ali Shamkhani reiterated (sources IRNA and Tasnim):

Any interventionist hand that, under pretexts, approaches Iran’s security will be cut off before it reaches its goal, with a response that will make it regretful. Iran’s national security is a red line, not a subject for adventurist tweets.

In another tweet Abbas Araghchi compared the protests in Iran with similar riots in the Outlaw US Empire, warning that the Iranian armed forces are on standby (all emphasis added - see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

Those in Iran impacted by transient exchange rate volatility have recently been peacefully protesting, as is their right. Separate from that, we have witnessed isolated incidents of violent riots—including attacks on a police station and throwing of Molotov cocktails at police officers. Given President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard within U.S. borders, he of all people should know that criminal attacks on public property cannot be tolerated. This is why President Trump’s message today, likely influenced by those who fear diplomacy or mistakenly believe it is unnecessary, is reckless and dangerous. As in the past, the Great People of Iran will forcefully reject any interference in their internal affairs. Similarly, our Powerful Armed Forces are on standby and know exactly where to aim in the event of any infringement of Iranian sovereignty.

This was followed by an official statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemning Trump’s remarks (sources: Al Mayadeen and Tasnim) and by a formal letter submitted by Amir Saeed Iravani to UN Secretary-General and the UNSC President Abukar Dahir Osman (source: Al Mayadeen, full text of Iravani’s letter on Tasnim).

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (L) and former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei (R).

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh also issued a warning to the enemies (source: Tasnim):

Our missile capability is not something that can be destroyed, neither by bombs nor by negotiations. Our military power today is far greater than during the 12-day war, and if any threat is directed at our country, we will respond to it decisively and without consideration.

…whereas Mohsen Rezaei, member of the Expediency Council and former commander of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), was quoted by Mehr as saying:

The United States and Israel want to drown the Iranian nation in insecurity like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya. The position of the foolish US President Donald Trump is in this direction. Any hostile action will destroy the Zionist regime, the US bases, and regional stability. This time it will be different.

Banner picturing Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani - from Tasnim .

On Saturday 3rd January 2026, on occasion of the 6th anniversary of the martyrdom of Quds Force commander Lieutant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), the IRGC issued a statement vowing revenge for their assassination during the first Trump administration (sources: Tasnim and Al Mayadeen), while Amir Saeed Iravani sent another letter to UN Secretary-General and UNSC President, stressing that the Outlaw US Empire bears full responsibility for their killing (full text on IRNA).

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from IRNA .

On the same day and on occasion of the blessed birth anniversary of Amir al-Mumineen, Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave a speech during a meeting with the families of the martyrs of the 12-day war, addressing the ongoing protests and riots across Iran and warning about “soft war” and psy-ops (sources: Khamenei.ir, IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The people who work in the bazaar and shopkeepers are some of the most loyal people in the country to the Islamic system and the Islamic Revolution. One cannot challenge the Islamic Republic and the Islamic system in the name of the bazaar and the business community. The businessperson is right in saying that under these [economic] conditions he cannot do business. The country’s officials acknowledge this, and I know that the honorable President and other senior officials are working to solve this problem. But what’s important is that a group of people who had been provoked and were the enemy’s mercenaries stood behind the business people and chanted slogans against Islam, Iran, and the Islamic Republic. Protesting is legitimate, but it is different from rioting. Officials must talk with protesters. [However,] there is no point talking to a rioter. Rioters must be put in their place. It is absolutely unacceptable for a group to appear under various guises, with the intent to destroy and create insecurity in the country, to position themselves behind our pious, honest, and Revolutionary bazaar community to exploit their protests and incite riots. What’s important is that when one realizes an enemy wants to force something on a country, on officials, on a government or a nation with false claims, they must stand firmly against that enemy. We will not give in to them. With reliance on God and confidence in the support of the people, we will bring the enemy to its knees. Imam Ali’s (pbuh) model of justice is the most obligatory and the most urgent need of the country today. Unlike Shia throughout history, today we have no excuse for failing to pursue and implement justice, because the system is the Islamic Republic and inspired by Imam Ali's (pbuh) model of leadership. The various methods employed by defeated enemies to deceive the people and weaken their resolve, in many instances, prevented the realization of Imam Ali’s (pbuh) objectives. When the people become weakened, the realization of goals becomes impossible, because according to divine tradition, affairs are in the hands of the people and are carried out by them. Just as during the era of Amir al-Mumineen they sought to turn the people against him through rumor-mongering and lies, the very same actions are being carried out today. However, the Iranian nation has shown that in difficult arenas, and wherever its presence and assistance are required, it stands firmly and leaves the enemy disappointed. The factor that forced the enemy to ask for a ceasefire [at the end of the 12-day war] and to later send messages saying they don’t want to fight a war with us, is the power and capability of the Iranian nation. Of course, we don’t trust the deceitful, cunning, lying enemy. The people themselves saw the reality of the US in the 12-Day War. Even those who believed that negotiating with them could solve the country’s problems realized that the US government was busy preparing war plans in the middle of negotiations. Their goal is to weaken the country and disrupt the remarkable unity of the nation in the 12-Day War. Therefore, the most important matter is to be aware of the enmity of the enemy and maintain internal unity and cohesion. As the Quran says, “[Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah, and those who are with him] are hard against the faithless and merciful amongst themselves” [Quran 48:29]. Three qualities - faith, sincerity, and action - were the defining characteristics of this beloved martyr who was a complete, exemplary person in our time. Haj Qasem [Soleimani] was a man of divine sincerity and never worked for fame or praise. Unlike some who understand well, speak well, but take no action, he was present in every field wherever he was needed – whether it was in preserving and guiding the course of the Islamic Revolution, confronting acts of aggression in Kerman Province, or in working in the Quds Force, defending the holy shrines, fighting ISIS, and other areas.

Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi (L) and Hossein Taeb (R), advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, also addressed the same issue, while speaking at a ceremony last Sunday 4th January 2026 (source: Mehr - all emphasis added):

The focus of the US and the Zionist regime is on creating riots using soft war means to compensate for the defeat in the imposed 12-day war. When the US and the Zionist regime were disappointed with the fruitless invasion in the imposed 12-day war and suffered a definite defeat, they put a plan on the agenda using soft war tools and economic pressure to create insecurity and riots in the country to compensate for their defeat. When a number of shopkeepers rightfully and legitimately protested to stabilize the exchange rate of the Rial and improve business, the enemy hastily and voraciously brought trained operatives into the battlefield to disrupt the security and peaceful lives of the people and create riots with psychological operations and cognitive warfare tactics and by abusing the protest gathering. But fortunately, the nation which knows enemy very well separated its ranks from the rioters. The Law Enforcement will foil the rioters plots with the help of the people, and Iranians will use their revolutionary behavior to punish those who do not speak politely to this nation.

Similarly, Hossein Taeb, advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, stated:

America and the Zionist regime have changed their strategy towards a soft and security war after failing on the battlefield. The history of the revolution and resistance has shown that faithful commanders and mujahideen have stood firm in both military and soft warfare. The United States is not interested in direct confrontation and prefers changes in generations in the region, while the Zionist regime insists on taking action (militarily) as soon as possible. However, the unity and resilience of the Iranian nation will prevent the enemy from achieving its goals.

…as quoted by Mehr News Agency.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani - from Mehr .

On the same day, Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government spokesperson, announced new measures to help all households, with subsidies increasing from 3 million Rials to 10 million Rials per month, which will be deposited to the credit cards instead of being distributed in cash, as reported by Mehr, while Iran’s Police Chief Brig. Gen. Ahmad Reza Radan said that recent protests started as “legitimate economic demonstrations by bazaar merchants” but then “turned into acts of rioting”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the arrest of two people accused of rioting and carrying out “sabotage operations aimed at destabilizing security in the Kuhdasht area of Lorestan Province”.

Another individual, linked to Mossad and to an organization based in Germany, was identified and arrested by Iranian security and intelligence forces while acting covertly among rioters in Tehran (sources: Tasnim and Mehr) yesterday (Monday 5th January), just when Iran’s judiciary “instructed prosecutors nationwide to take firm legal action against rioters and those supporting acts of unrest”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Earlier today (Tuesday 6th January 2026), Radan confirmed that “a significant number of rioters have already been arrested during security operations, while others are being monitored and pursued for prosecution under the law”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from Mehr .

Meanwhile, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs, stated that…

messages from the United States for negotiations are being received. [However,] if we seek result-oriented talks, the necessary conditions must be fulfilled. Diplomacy has not reached a dead end, but, in times of war, negotiation equates to dictation and surrender.

…as quoted by Mehr, while Araghchi briefed the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on various foreign policy issues:

The enemy is currently focused on the country’s economy to exert effective external pressure through economic pressure. We are focused on utilizing the potential of neighboring relations, and efforts in this area are currently being activated. We will utilize the capabilities of diplomacy—specifically, neighborhood diplomacy and provincial diplomacy—with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs playing a central role. This will support the country's economy and improve the livelihoods of the people.

…as reported by IRNA, which also quoted Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the committee, as saying:

Araghchi emphasized that we are not engaged in any honorable or dignified negotiations with the United States under the current circumstances. However, if an opportunity arises where the Islamic Republic of Iran deems negotiations necessary, it will consider proceeding with them. Nevertheless, the logic of diplomacy suggests that negotiations under the current conditions will not be fruitful or beneficial.

It is also worth reporting that earlier today the Iranian Defense Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement condemning the “escalation of threatening rhetoric and interventionist remarks against the country” and warning that “Iran’s security, independence, and territorial integrity are an inviolable red line”, as per IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

Interestingly, today Mehr, quoting diplomatic sources cited by the Israeli radio and television broadcaster, reported that Netanyahu, during a telephone conversation with Putin, asked him to convey a message to Iran saying that “Tel Aviv does not wish to initiate war with Iran and seeks to maintain stability and prevent further escalation”. However, I seriously doubt that Iran will take this message seriously…

Chief of Staff and Coordinating Deputy of the Iranian Army, Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari (L) and IRGC Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi (R).

In fact, today Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Coordinating Deputy of the Iranian Army, highlighted the high level of capability and preparedness of the armed forces, as well as the the effectiveness of young forces on the battlefield, as reported by Mehr, which, in another article, quoted IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as saying that the Outlaw US Empire “is in a phase of strategic decline, arguing that the mechanisms it once relied on to dominate the world have lost effectiveness, forcing Washington to resort to force, war, terrorism, and plunder to pursue its objectives”, noting that “actions such as kidnapping the president of a sovereign country or the assassination of Martyr Soleimani do not demonstrate power, but rather reflect humiliation and signs of collapse” (see also Al Mayadeen).

Before concluding, it is worth reporting a few other news items:

Iran’s launch of 3 new remote-sensing satellites (Zafar-2, Paya, and Kowsar-1.5) into orbit on 28th December 2025 from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome using a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket - see IRNA, Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr for more details;

Iran’s designation of Royal Canadian Navy as a terrorist organization in retaliation to Canadian decision to blacklist the IRGC in violation of international law - refer to Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim for more details;

Handala’s hacking of Tzachi Braverman, Netanyahu's Chief of Staff - read this Al Mayadeen article or this blog post by Richard Silverstein.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

P.S.: Apologies for such a long articles and congratulations if you made it to the end, but there was lots of meat on the grill since my last update from the Middle East before Christmas. I will try and make up for it with shorter articles in the next days.

