GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
15m

Long post, but truly needed, thank you! Interesting that the Iran attack didn't coincide with Venezuela. But now, Bibi's wife is safe at their Miami home, so anything can happen. If there is an attack, the outcome would be welcome, eliminating the zionist problem. That over-reach into Somaliland is a metastasis of the zionist cancer and must be opposed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Johannes S. Herbst's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst
2h

Really a long read. Thank you for your time and efforts.

As for Yemen, I see no way that Israel will invade Yemen. They may use bombing, asassination an to stir riots as usual.

If Israel is sane, it will not attac Iran, because they know the consequences, but insanity has reached many in Israel. If Trump supports them, they may try it. But Trump knows how such situations and will try to avoid long lasting wars.

Israel and Trump are most likely to do short action like in Venzuela and Trump would like to brag about some success.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture