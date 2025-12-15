Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Marco Pizzuti, originally in Italian and published first on AltraInformazione.it on Monday 3rd November 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 9th November 2025. (All emphasis original).

In recent months, international debate has reignited over Nigeria, particularly regarding the religious violence afflicting certain regions of the country. Reports speak of massacres against Christian communities, attacks and persecution. Western commentators evoke yet another “human rights crisis” and call for decisive action by the international community.

But beneath the moral surface of these positions lie much more concrete geopolitical dynamics: those of oil and power.

Nigeria is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of natural resources. With over 37 billion barrels of proven oil and immense gas reserves, it is Africa’s leading producer and one of the West’s strategic suppliers.

Yet for decades, its wealth has been a curse. The Niger Delta — the heart of oil extraction — is one of the most polluted areas in the world: entire villages devastated by oil spills, contaminated drinking water, and local communities excluded from the profits of an industry dominated by foreign multinationals such as Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Total Energies.

The expression “resource curse” in Nigeria is not a metaphor, but a reality.

In recent years, however, something has changed.

The government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who succeeded Muhammadu Buhari, has introduced a series of structural reforms to restore the state’s central role in managing its energy assets. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) — approved in 2021 but only vigorously implemented since 2023 — redefines the governance of the sector, imposes new fiscal and environmental constraints on foreign companies and provides for the creation of mandatory funds for local communities.

Added to this are the 2025 executive orders, which link tax incentives to efficiency and introduce the “drill or drop” rule: those who do not develop their concessions risk losing them.

The message is clear: Nigeria is no longer willing to be an energy colony.

It is in this context that Washington’s statements on the “worrying situation of Christians in Nigeria” are intensifying once again.

While this denunciation reflects a real tragedy — interreligious violence is unfortunately chronic — it also raises questions about its timing and objectives.

Over the last twenty years, humanitarian rhetoric has often been the premise for political or military interventions aimed at restructuring inconvenient governments or protecting Western economic interests. From Iraq to Libya, recent history offers numerous examples in which the “defence of human rights” has coincided with the reopening of oil contracts or the stabilisation of regimes favourable to large companies.

It is therefore not unreasonable to assume that American attention towards Nigeria also responds to a logic of economic and diplomatic pressure.

An African country that attempts to escape the influence of Western multinationals by diversifying its partners and asserting its energy sovereignty quickly tends to become a “humanitarian case”.

The moral narrative thus intertwines with geopolitics: those who control the narrative of rights often also control the flow of oil.

The real battle being fought in Nigeria today is not only between religious groups, but between two models of power:

on the one hand, that of global corporations that consider the African subsoil to be their de facto property; on the other, that of a State that is attempting, amid a thousand contradictions, to reaffirm its economic sovereignty.

And in this silent clash, the banner of rights risks once again becoming a moral smokescreen for energy interests.

