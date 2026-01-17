USS Abraham Lincoln (archive photo) - from SouthFront.press .

Despite US President Donald J. Trump’s recent statements suggesting a possible de-escalation with Iran (see my previous article on this topic), no de-escalation is actually taking place, actually quite the opposite, even though riots in Iran have ended. In fact, as reported by SouthFront.press, citing Fox News, the Outlaw US Empire is amassing military assets in the Middle East: 30,000 U.S. troops are already deployed in the US Central Command (CENTCOM) region, which includes the Middle East, where the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is currently located (more precisely in the Red Sea), together with 3 destroyers and 3 Littoral Combat Ships, while there is a possibility of USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, currently operating in the South China Sea, or one of two carriers that departed Norfolk and San Diego earlier this week, being deployed in the region, though their destination is unknown.

Data from aviation tracking websites also showed movement of what could be air defenses or ammunitions from US and NATO bases in Europe to the Middle East region, while 4 American C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft flew to the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, where the Outlaw US Empire maintains a bomber base within striking range of Iran, thus suggesting that preparations for a new attack against Iran have not stopped, but are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Outlaw US Empire is trying to spin its own narrative. In fact, last Thursday the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an emergency meeting at the request of the Outlaw US Empire to address the situation in Iran. Prior to that, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the US request for a UNSC meeting on Iran as a “fabricated and deceptive” maneuver to deflect the US responsibility for its actions, adding (source: Al Mayadeen):

It is expected the Americans will exploit the Security Council meeting to continue promoting their false narrative about what is happening inside Iran.

…while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated:

We expect the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn interference in Iran’s affairs and the incitement of unrest through arming terrorists.

As expected, at the UNSC emergency meeting, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz blamed the Iranian government for the “economic misery” of the Iranian people (instead of unilateral sanctions on the government), while Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative, condemned what he claimed was the “brutal repression” of Iranian protesters and threatened further UK sanctions on Tehran. Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, responded blaming ISIS for the riots and the Outlaw US Empire for its “direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence”, adding (source: Al Mayadeen):

Under the hollow pretext of concern for the Iranian people and claims of support for human rights, the United States is attempting to portray itself as a friend of the Iranian people — while simultaneously laying the groundwork for political destabilization and military intervention under a so-called ‘humanitarian’ narrative. Iran seeks neither escalation nor confrontation. However, any act of aggression — direct or indirect — will be met with a decisive, proportionate, and lawful response under Article 51 of the Charter.

…whereas the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, accused the US administration of seeking to justify military intervention:

And if, as Washington puts it, Iran’s authorities do not come to their senses, then Washington will solve the Iranian problem in its favourite way – through strikes aimed at overthrowing an undesirable regime – in order to lend credibility to and justify its actions.

Similarly, the Chinese envoy warned against use of force:

Clouds of war are gathering. The use of force can never solve problems. No action that defies international law can be tolerated.

In the meantime, Iranian authorities are cracking down on saboteurs, riots leaders and weapon smugglers across the country. Yesterday (Thursday 16th January 2026), Colonel Akbar Najafi, the police chief of Kerman Province, announced the arrest of 5 saboteurs responsible for damaging a gas station and a Basij base, while Manouchehr Habibi, governor of Kermanshah Province in western Iran, confirmed the arrest of a large number of armed riot leaders, stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

What we observed was not an ordinary protest movement, but was fully organized.

The armed rioters were seeking to cause a large number of deaths.

On the same day, two people were arrested and 60,000 weapons were seized by Iran’s security police SAFA in the southern province of Bushehr, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article today (Saturday 17th January 2026), reported on the arrest of 50 riot leaders by the police command of Gilan province. In total, ~3,000 individuals linked to terrorist groups and involved in the armed riots have been arrested so far.

Yesterday large public rallies in support of the Iranian leadership were held not only across Iran, but also in neighbouring Iraq, Pakistan and India, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Yesterday Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed solidarity to Iran during a call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, praising the Iranian people for their strength (source: Al Mayadeen):

The great Iranian nation, through its epic and millions-strong presence within a short time after these incidents, put an end to the riots.

…while Pezeshkian was quoted as saying:

Our approach in domestic policy is based on the people, and all our efforts are focused on hearing the rightful demands of the nation and reducing the problems caused by cruel sanctions.

Today, on the occasion of Al-Mab’ath, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, gave a speech blaming the Outlaw US Empire and its President Donald J. Trump for the unrest. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen, Al Manar and Khamenei.ir (all emphasis mine):

Islam and faithful, devout Muslims can steer today’s world away from the slope of descent into the abyss of ruin and corruption toward the peaks of righteousness, salvation, and honor, from the direction of hell toward paradise—provided they act with deep and widespread faith. The Iranian nation broke the back of this plot [completely defeated it], but it is essential to fully comprehend the nature, objectives, and “trained” and “manipulated” agents behind it. The people delivered the final word through their unity. During the recent sedition, the United States portrayed those who took to the streets to set fires, burn property, cause damage, incite unrest, and carry out acts of destruction as the people of Iran. A grave slander against the Iranian nation, and such actions constitute a crime. The US President openly encouraged the rioters, and behind the scenes, the US and the Zionist regime provided them with assistance; therefore, we consider the US President a criminal, both for the casualties and damage, and for the slander he leveled against the Iranian nation. The active agents on the scene fell into two categories. The first category were those meticulously selected by the intelligence agencies of the US and the Zionist regime, who, in addition to receiving substantial funds, were given specialized training. A significant number of these evil and criminal elements have been apprehended thanks to the effective work of our law enforcement and security forces. This [second] group [of teenagers and youth influenced by the first one] had no connection to the Zionist regime or its intelligence services; they were rather naive individuals whom the ringleaders manipulated. By inciting agitation, they were led into committing mischief. These were the foot soldiers, and their mission was to attack homes, offices, and industrial centers. Unfortunately, “ignorant and unaware agents”, under the leadership of “malicious and trained agents”, carried out many evil deeds and major crimes, including the destruction of 250 mosques, the ruin of over 250 educational and scientific centers, and damage to power industry facilities, banks, medical complexes, and grocery stores. By harming the people, they killed several thousand of them [the people]. These actions were part of the sedition's pre-prepared blueprint. They were equipped with cold weapons, as well as firearms that had been smuggled into the country from abroad and distributed among the seditionist elements to carry out such atrocities. With its million-strong participation on 12th January [2026], the Iranian nation turned this day into a historic one in the book of its abundant honors and, by landing a powerful blow on the mouths of the boastful claimants, extinguished the sedition. They launched this sedition with extensive preparations for larger actions, but of course, the nation extinguished the sedition. This, however, is not sufficient, and the US must be held accountable for its actions. This was an AMERICAN sedition: the Americans planned and acted. In the recent sedition, the distinctive feature was that the President of the United States himself intervened, made statements, encouraged the rioters, and even spoke of providing military support. This clearly showed that the recent unrest was an American-instigated sedition. The Americans planned it, and based on 50 years of experience, I state decisively and explicitly that America’s goal is to devour Iran. The enduring goal and policy of the US—not only of its current president—is to devour Iran and restore its military, political, and economic dominance over our country; because a nation of this expanse, population, capabilities, and scientific and technological advancements, located in such an important geographical location, is intolerable to them. American domination has been dismantled under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, but from the very first day, the United States has sought to restore its political and economic hegemony over Iran. This is their goal, and this is US policy. We will not lead the country into war, but we will not let go of the domestic criminals and—more importantly—the international criminals. This matter must be pursued using our own methods and the correct approach. With divine grace, just as the Iranian nation broke the back of the sedition, it must also break the back of the seditionists [instigators of the sedition]. All the country's officials cooperated, and the nation settled the matter decisively and, through its unity, conclusively ended it. The economic situation is not good, and the people's livelihood is truly difficult. Government officials must work with greater intensity—doubling their usual efforts—in some sectors, such as “supplying essential goods and livestock inputs” and providing the people's needed commodities, for if the people and officials properly fulfill their duties, the Almighty will surely bless this endeavor. Factional and political disputes must not spread among the people. Everyone must stand together, side by side, as one, in defending the Islamic system and beloved Iran.

UPDATE: Here is a video snippet of Khamenei’s speech (with English subtitles (from this post on RNN Mirror Telegram channel):

Before leaving Iran, I would like to recommend this Al Mayadeen article explaining the so-called “anti-Iran human rights bazaar” and how Western NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) and MSM (Mainstream Media) spread propaganda and fake news about the number of protesters killed in Iran during the unrest.

Updates from Yemen

Moving to Yemen, the country was the subject of a UNSC meeting last Wednesday, 14th January 2026, with Hans Grundberg, UN Special Envoy for Yemen, briefing the UNSC on the recent political, economic, and humanitarian developments in the country, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The future of the south cannot be determined by any single party or imposed by force. Resolving this long-standing and complex issue rests with Yemenis themselves, including the full diversity of southern perspectives.

…calling on all parties to work on a negotiated political settlement by “avoiding escalatory rhetoric or actions and engaging under UN auspices in confidence-building measures and a comprehensive political process” and “seize the available opportunity and move decisively toward stability and an inclusive peace process”.

Abdulaziz al-Wasil, Saudi Ambassador to the UN, said that actions by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen represent a direct threat to the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, while Mohamed Issa Abu Shihab, Emirati Ambassador to the UN, highlighted the the participation of the his country to the Saudi-led coalition and the withdrawal of the UAE forces from Yemen at the end of last year (2025).

Both Russian and Chinese representatives to the UN called on all parties to avoid use of force and pursue inclusive dialogue.

On the same day, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met with Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad al-Alimi and council members to discuss development in Yemen, reaffirming ongoing support through…

economic assistance and a package of developmental projects and programs for the Yemeni people across various governorates. [This support] reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing security and stability and contributing to building a better future for Yemen and its brotherly people.

The day after (Thursday 15th January 2026), Saudi Arabia announced a package of development projects worth around $500 million across southern Yemen, including the construction of a mosque on the strategic island of Socotra (previously held by UAE), to be named “The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques”, a reference to the official title of the Saudi king, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

However, STC supporters have been protesting in Aden and Mukalla against the Saudi decision of dissolving the council, considering it as an “illegal measure”, while criticizing PLC head Rashad al-Alimi, reaffirming their support for the constitutional declaration issued by STC Chairman Aidarus al-Zubaidi and calling on Riyadh to lift restrictions on the Southern delegation, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). Feeling the support of the public, Yemeni Southern separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi sent his first public message to his sympathisers in weeks saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

We will no longer accept any solutions that diminish our rights or impose an unacceptable reality upon us. With your determination, we will prevail. With your unity, the South will be protected, and with your will, the future state will be established.

On the other hand, Tariq Salam, Sanaa-based governor of Aden, rejected any project targeting the south of Yemen and any dialogue imposed by foreign entities, warning that ongoing development in the occupied provinces are “part of malicious foreign schemes led by the American, Zionist, Saudi, and Emirati aggressors through local collaborators, aimed at undermining Yemen’s unity and controlling its resources under false slogans and misleading narratives” and highlighting that “any events held abroad, particularly in the capitals of the aggressor States, do not represent the southern provinces’ people and violate their national will”, as per Al Masirah and Saba.

It is also worth reporting that yesterday the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning UNSC Resolution 2812 extending the mandate for the UN Secretary-General to submit monthly reports on attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, as reported by Saba.

In it the Foreign Ministry explained that those attacks “were not a permanent or random threat to international maritime routes”, but “part of legitimate pressure on the Zionist entity to end its siege and genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza and all of Palestine”, and that the military operations have been stopped soon after the so-called “ceasefire” within the framework of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan. Instead, the Foreign Ministry urged the UNSC to issue a resolution to “put an end to US recklessness around the world, particularly its aggression against Venezuela and its irresponsible threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Denmark”.

Meanwhile, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi delivered a speech last Thursday, 15th January 2026, on the occasion of the the anniversary of the Martyr of the Quran, Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, addressing, among other topics, the Israeli plan to establish a military base in Somaliland (which I covered in this article). Here are the highlights from Saba (see also Al Masirah or Al Mayadeen for a summary - all emphasis added):

On the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Quran, we reaffirm the sacred and blessed cause, the great sacrifice, and the sacrifices of all the martyrs in the Quranic movement, as well as the injustice suffered by the martyrdom of the Quran, his companions, and the struggling nation. Commemorating this anniversary within the framework of the established, victorious, and deeply rooted project—the blessed and sacred Quranic project—is a commemoration of the progress Allah has granted this project, a fruit of the immense contributions of the martyr of the Quran and his fellow martyrs. We live the memory of the Martyr of the Quran, Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, every day, following a Quranic path that cultivates awareness, illuminates the way, inspires with Quranic knowledge, and brightens the insight with its popular momentum carrying the banner. The commemoration of the Martyr of the Quran reinforces the sacred and blessed cause, the great sacrifice, and all the caravans of martyrs in the Quranic movement, as well as the injustice suffered by the Martyr of the Quran, his companions, and the struggling nation. The Martyr of the Quran's trust in Allah was immense, and this trust was manifested in his actions, the strength of his position, and the circumstances under which he acted, with the enemies at the height of their aggression against our Islamic nation at the beginning of the third millennium. After the American, Israeli, and Western offensive under the guise of combating terrorism, [Arab] regimes rushed to ingratiate themselves with the Americans, submitting to them and obeying them under the banner of alliance. This official stance was reflected in the popular sentiment of most nations, resulting in a general state of defeat, surrender, and submission—a reality open to the enemies. The voice of the martyr of the Quran was different from the others; it was a voice that proclaimed the truth, spoke the Holy Quran, and acted on the basis of responsibility. The martyr of the Quran's faith in Allah was conscious, based on the belief that the Holy Quran contains comprehensive guidance for rectifying the nation's situation and transforming its deplorable and regrettable state. The martyr of the Quran's faith in Allah stemmed from a firm belief in Allah's explicit promise of victory. The inaction of most of the nation is rooted in a lack of faith in this divine promise. Allah's guidance is comprehensive in the face of all challenges, dangers, and circumstances at all stages. The prevailing condition in the nation's reality is a turning away from the Quran as a source of guidance, in practical stances, and in orientations. Evil enters the reality of the nation through the wicked, who spread corruption on earth. The policies, orientations, and practices of the wicked are tyranny, criminality, injustice, and corruption. This is the nature of the forces of tyranny and arrogance in our time, represented by the Zionist lobby and its arms: America, Israel, Britain, and their allies. Our situation in this era is not unprecedented. We bear responsibilities that others have not borne before. So why do we wonder why we are bearing in this time what others before us did not bear? Fulfilling this responsibility [to remain steadfast in truth] is essential so that our Islamic identity remains pure, pristine, firmly established, and present in our lives. Otherwise, those evildoers will mislead and corrupt. We need the light of Allah, profound insight, and great awareness to confront all the campaigns of darkness, especially given the terrifying impact of this misguidance on our nation. Its evidence is clear in the state of confusion among most of our people, who remain passive in the face of the enemy's actions. The Quran dispels all darkness, no matter how dense, illuminates the path, and reveals the truth to people so that it is clear before them. It fortifies the nation with insight, and this profound awareness is evident in the lectures and lessons of the martyr of the Quran, highlighting the greatness of the Holy Quran through the examples it presents. Among the most important features of the Quranic project is its necessity, and that we, as a Muslim nation, should have a project upon which to base our actions in confronting what targets us as a Muslim nation. We are a targeted Muslim nation, and the greatest and most dangerous targeting we face is the Jewish targeting, which operates through major arms in this world. Within our Islamic sphere, there are many regimes, forces, and movements that are working with America, Israel, and Britain militarily, through the media, culturally, and economically, according to a plan drawn up for them. Regional regimes and forces in our Arab arena compete with each other, vying and disagreeing over who can serve America best. And within our Arab arena, there are those who compete to offer the most to American conspiracies. The enemies' culture seeks to obliterate the identity they see as a factor that preserves us and maintains our steadfastness and cohesion. One of the most significant factors that facilitated the enemies' complete control is the fragile identity of the targeted peoples. Islamic identity, in its essence and core, is great, deeply rooted, strong, and resilient. The culture of the Quran is such that the nation becomes capable of confronting any dangers and challenges, connecting it to Allah, His guidance, and His victory. The enemies are working to sever the nation's connection to the Holy Quran in order to separate it from Allah, His help, His victory, and His support. Our nation is being targeted by an enemy with a plan, objectives, and a project. The Zionist project has two main aims: “Greater Israel” and “Changing the Middle East”. Many Islamic regimes are working with the enemies against their own nation, serving the enemies, empowering them, and strengthening their control. The normalization process came about within the context of enabling the Israeli enemy in the region to assume a position of dominance and control over this nation. We are currently witnessing ongoing activities to strengthen the Israeli enemy's presence and link the reality of the region to it—politically, economically, militarily, and in all economic, security, and even cultural and educational spheres in Arab countries—all of which serve the Israeli enemy and reinforce its control. For a nation to remain without a project means it is susceptible to being absorbed into projects that serve its enemies, and to having some of its resources consumed in failed projects that have no value. Our Arab and Islamic world has witnessed many projects imported in their titles and symbols from outside the nation's identity. When we return to the lessons and lectures of the martyr of the Quran, we find in them clarity and purity, and pure and pristine concepts. One of the noble characteristics of the Quranic project is its strength, for it possesses the power of truth, argument, proof, and evidence. However, some projects are presented with attractive and deceptive titles, but their content is fraudulent. We need the Quranic project in this era very much to build the nation on a practical level, to expose and thwart the plans of its enemies. This project fulfills all requirements, including those related to the stance towards the enemies and the struggle against them. All the events surrounding the Quranic project testify that it has not become a relic of the past, fading away and becoming detached from reality. Whenever one reflects on the lectures and lessons presented by this Quranic project, they seem as relevant to their time, and this is a blessing from the Holy Quran. We are moving forward with the Quranic project fully aware of its importance and the need for it. It is not a futile or problematic project in reality; rather, it came to fulfill a vital need we experience in our reality. It is truly regrettable that many members of the nation have not yet begun to consider the targeting, the reality, and the dangers, despite all the events perpetrated by America and Israel. Many people, even among the elite, remain in a state of apathy and waiting for the unknown. Some even hold negative or hostile stances toward the Quranic project. Many completely disregard any objective consideration of the Quranic project, its Quranic authenticity, and the need for it. Some even follow the enemy's propaganda in their view of the project. The evidence against the dangers targeting it is immense. The American and Israeli enemy is clear, and its true nature is at its most exposed during this current phase. The level of exposure and scandal of the American, Israeli, and Zionist agenda is unprecedented. The enemies are working hard to cover up their crimes and intentions with deceptive pretenses. Since the aggression against Gaza, the American and Israeli objectives have been greatly exposed, and they speak of them quite openly. The enemies' official statements about “Greater Israel” and changing the “Middle East” have clearly revealed their goals. What the Israeli enemy is doing in Gaza and the West Bank, its violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and its attacks on the Ibrahimi Mosque are crimes witnessed daily by the nation. The enemy's crimes and violations in Palestine must not become commonplace; this is a dangerous situation for the nation. With the announcement of the second phase of the Gaza agreement, look at what the Israeli enemy is doing in the first phase of the agreement. When we hear the titles of agreements, we must never consider the matter resolved, because the Israeli enemy continues its occupation, crimes, and attacks, posing a grave danger to the nation. Our nation must not be deceived when it hears the titles of peace being touted by the Americans and other powers. The burning of dozens of mosques in Iran and other crimes are clearly linked to the Americans and Israelis. Both the Americans and Israelis endorse and incite the crimes of the gangs in Iran and are indeed supporters, or rather, they are the ones who created them. The criminal [Gideon] Sa'ar‘s visit to Somalia was clandestine, facilitated by infiltration through Ethiopia. This covert visit to Somalia stemmed from his fear of the Yemeni stance. It is clear that the criminal Sa'ar was afraid of Yemen's position, but the level of Arab and Islamic support did not frighten him. What is happening in Somalia is of paramount importance to us because it poses a threat to Yemen and the peoples of the region, and this is a matter we can never remain silent about. Issuing statements regarding Israeli activity in Somaliland is insufficient, as the enemy completely disregards them. We are serious about targeting any Israeli presence in Somaliland, whether a military base or anything similar. Any permanent Zionist presence we find within our reach will be met with military action.

Speaking of Somalia, it is worth reporting that, following an investigation by its Immigration and Citizenship Agency discovering that Yemeni STC leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, unlawfully used Somali airspace to flee to Abu Dhabi and “reports and strong evidence regarding wrongful actions that undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence” of Somalia, its government announced the termination of all bilateral agreements with the UAE, including those involving government agencies, affiliated entities, and regional administrations within the Federal Republic of Somalia, as well as security and defense cooperation agreements linked to the strategic ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah.

It is not surprising then the Saudi announcement that it is finalizing a military pact with Somalia, as well as Egypt, in order to “limit the United Arab Emirates’ growing influence in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region”, as per Al Mayadeen.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Moving briefly to Lebanon, let’s hear from Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who this afternoon gave a speech on the occasion of Al-Mab'ath (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Manar - all emphasis mine):

The noble mission of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) marks one of the greatest days in human history, when God Almighty bestowed upon His Messenger a complete and comprehensive message. Trump aims to interfere in several regions across the world to block democratic and Islamic life and to control the world’s resources. The United States does not want a free system but seeks to control people, their choices, and their capabilities while backing occupation and regional expansion. It is time to stop the Americans! They seek to punish and weaken the Islamic Republic of Iran, an independent State since 1979 that relies on its people’s capabilities and supports the Resistance, particularly against Israeli occupation. They have tried to weaken Iran for over 46 years, and the recent riots were another attempt to change the balance of resistance. God willing, Iran will remain a stronghold of resistance and freedom, supporting the oppressed; we stand with Iran’s people, leadership, and revolution and see it as steadfast and strong. The abduction of Venezuela’s president was the crime of the era, driven by Trump’s pursuit of its oil and wealth, with ambitions extending to Greenland, Cuba, Canada, and the EU. Trump’s actions seek global control, and we call for a worldwide movement of States and peoples to tell the US to stop. This is a global responsibility to defend sovereignty, dignity, and the right of nations to choose their own path. The ceasefire agreement is a single phase with no parts or second stage. It was implemented by the Lebanese state, while the Israeli enemy has not implemented any of it. The Resistance's weapons are a purely Lebanese matter, as is [UNSC] Resolution 1701. The Israeli enemy has no role in Resolution 1701—it is a Lebanese matter. Likewise, the arms exclusivity and national security strategy are determined by Lebanon’s political agreement. Foreign Minister Rajji is undermining civil peace by inciting sedition and trying to drag Lebanon into a civil war. One reason for the Lebanese government’s weak performance is the absence of a Foreign Minister who represents national interests. The State must resolve this issue known as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, either by replacing him or by silencing him. If the Resistance and its environment are not safe, then Lebanon will not be safe. Sovereignty and liberation are the foundations of State-building, as affirmed in the ministerial statement and the presidential address—but where is the implementation, and who is stopping the aggression? The Lebanese State has implemented the ceasefire, while Israel has done nothing. The exclusivity of arms is an Israeli-American demand to contain the Resistance, not a Lebanese issue, as it cannot let Israel seize the land. Any concession to the Israeli enemy from now on is further weakening. Why make concessions when Lebanon gains nothing? It is unacceptable for some of us to be tools for killing others so that they can live, and this will not happen in Lebanon. Who can guarantee that Israel will not violate our country if the Resistance hands over its weapons? What did the Resistance do? It liberated the land. When we defend our people, we are defending our homeland. Our weapons exist to defend ourselves, our people, and our homeland. The Israeli enemy will not be appeased, as shown by its open claims over Mount Hermon. Without the Resistance, settlements would have been established in the south and a buffer zone imposed. With weapons, the Israeli enemy does not enjoy stability, as the Resistance will never surrender, and legitimate defense remains a right at all times. Aggression cannot continue unchecked; everything has a limit. In this new phase after the first battle, the State is responsible for the security of Lebanon and its people. With unity and determination, Israel will not remain in southern Lebanon, regardless of the scale of its aggression.

I will conclude this long article with the following caricatures from Saba:

P.S.: Just before publishing this article, I have stumbled upon Trump’s latest statements on Iran, apparently in response to Khamenei’s recent speech and tweets on X (source: Politico - all emphasis mine):

It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran. The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago. What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before. In order to keep the country functioning — even though that function is a very low level — the leadership should focus on running his country properly, like I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands in order to keep control. Leadership is about respect, not fear and death [says the President of “Peace” who bombed 7 countries in 2025 (Venezuela, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Nigeria), who keeps providing weapons and ammunition to the genocidal State of Israel and who defends ICE for murdering an unarmed woman in her car!] The man is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people. His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership.

Yep… clearly no de-escalation on the horizon between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire!

