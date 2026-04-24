Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Tom Joad, originally in Italian and first published on L’AntiDiplomatico on Monday 30th March 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Tuesday 31st March 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Whilst tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Rome on Saturday [28th March 2026] under the slogan “No Kings – Against Kings and their wars”, with the festive and diverse determination of seven hundred organisations – ranging from the CGIL to Amnesty International – converging from Piazza della Repubblica to San Giovanni, it is worth pausing for a moment before getting caught up in the rhetoric of participation and asking the question that no one dares to voice clearly: what if the problem isn’t the kings?

The question is neither rhetorical nor provocative in the pejorative sense of the term. It is a question that an Italian actor-thinker, Carmelo Bene, had posed with relentless conceptual rigour decades before the lexicon of “global mobilisation” became the common parlance of every Western town square. Bene’s project – distilled in the famous “Richard III” and his extensive theoretical collaboration with Gilles Deleuze – consisted of removing the protagonist from the stage, of taking the King out of the drama, to reveal not chaos or a void, but the exact opposite: the machinery of power that continues to function perfectly even without the Subject who embodied it, the apparatus that becomes all the more visible the more the alibi of individual will that masked it is removed.

Bene’s insight was precisely this: as long as there is a King on stage, the audience can believe that power is the product of a will, of individual action, and can therefore believe that it is enough to change the King to change power, that it is enough to replace [US President Donald J.] Trump with [New York City Mayor Zohran] Mamdani to halt the war machine. The Subject is not the agent of power but its alibi, and the latter is all the more effective the more the public hates it, because hatred of the King is the surest way of failing to see the throne.

Applied to contemporary war, this subtraction yields a political insight of immense significance: if one removes the President, the Prime Minister, the General from the theatre of war, what remains is not chaos, nor the absence of war, but war in its structural nakedness, as an automatic process of capitalist accumulation and colonial destruction that requires no individual will to perpetuate itself, that reproduces itself regardless of who occupies the White House or the Pentagon, and that resides in the very logic of the system, continuing to function as long as that system exists.

Now, the march passing through Rome today and the squares of Western metropolises is traversed by a contradiction that its very name unwittingly exposes. “No Kings”. But to say “no kings” is still to think within the logic of the king; it is still to believe that power resides in the sovereign’s body and that his removal is equivalent to the removal of power. The demonstration’s platform – with its condemnation of the [Giorgia] Meloni government’s oligarchic, authoritarian and repressive turn under Trump’s power, with its call to halt warmongering policies as if these were the whim of an executive rather than the structural condition of an economy that, without military spending, can no longer generate sufficient aggregate demand – reproduces exactly the illusion that Bene had exposed: the illusion that it is enough to remove the King from the stage for the drama to end.

People are calling for an end to Meloni’s wars, just as tomorrow they will call for an end to the wars of whoever sits in Palazzo Chigi; yet in the meantime, Italian military spending grows under every government, contracts with Leonardo and Fincantieri multiply regardless of the executive’s political hue, NATO control over the national territory expands with bipartisan consent from the centre-right and centre-left, and Italian military exports have steadily grown over the years to the current surge without any of the governments led by the centre-left or entrusted to centre-left-backed technocrats and bankers – neither [Romano] Prodi, nor [Massimo] D’Alema, nor [Giuliano] Amato, nor [Mario ] Monti, nor [Enrico] Letta, nor [Matteo] Renzi, nor [Paolo] Gentiloni, nor [Giuseppe] Conte, nor [Mario] Draghi – having done anything to reverse this trajectory. On the contrary, they have reinforced it because that trajectory does not depend on them: the King does not drive the car; the car drives the King.

The criticism that this public square still fails to grasp – with all its generous indignation, its sincere compassion for the victims and the legitimate impetus of a referendum result that sent an important signal – is that the war against Iran currently underway is not “Trump’s war”, nor is it “Netanyahu’s war”: it is the war of financial capital, which requires the periodic destruction of assets to regenerate cycles of accumulation; of the extractive industry, which needs new areas to plunder; of the military-industrial complex, which must justify expenditure that has doubled in Europe over three years and which will not be reduced by a single cent even if tomorrow [Elly] Schlein or [Giuseppe] Conte or [Maurizio] Landini or [Ilaria] Salis or someone else from the same old crowd were to take Meloni’s place. This is because the structure is stronger than any individual, and the individual who claims to govern it is already governed by it the very moment they take up the position.

In Minab, on 28th February [2026], a joint US-Israeli air force struck a primary school, with 170 girls torn apart by the bombs [see here]. It was not struck by a King: it was struck by a supply chain that begins with the production of components in factories in Michigan, passes through classified Pentagon contracts, transits through bases in the Gulf and arrives – mediated by the god-like algorithm of Artificial Intelligence – at an Iranian school with the surgical precision of a system that requires no sovereign decision to function, because every decision is already inscribed in the protocols, the rules of engagement, the chains of command of an apparatus of destruction that needs no presidential will to activate itself, but displays it as its own theatrical performance, as a retrospective ratification of a process that precedes and exceeds it.

Here is the stark denunciation that a truly antagonistic public square ought to voice, yet lacks the courage or clarity to put into practice: enough with the Kings; it is the Throne that must be toppled—that is the position itself, not the individual occupying it.

Carmelo Bene knew this: removing the protagonist from the stage is not an act of surrender; it is the most radical political gesture conceivable, because it forces the spectator to see what the protagonist was hiding – the machine, the apparatus, the structure. But the removal must be real, not nominal. Shouting “No Kings” is not removing the King from the stage: it is asking for another actor for the same role, in a repeat performance of the play, under the same direction. And so the machine says thank you and carries on functioning.

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