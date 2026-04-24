GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

Ismaele, this article makes such an important point. At best, the "kings" are distractions from the operating machinery.

If more of us grasped this, and it's global reach, we might be able to better organize a resistance to it.

I've often wondered why the American moneyed class wanted to see Trump in power so badly, and I think it was to have a distraction from that machinery -- having someone as unhinged as Trump looking as though he runs things while following the agenda. The Democrats would probably also have gone to war with Iran, but would have made it look more democratic.

How do we dismantle these mechanism made invisible by the crazies at the top I wonder.

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Loon's avatar
Loon
2h

Needed question and critique on the danger of the people not understanding who controls our piggy bank to rule over us with deception .

Know your opposition!

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