Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both from ComeDonChisciotte.org. (All emphasis mine, footnotes original).

The first one, by Daniele Ioannilli, was published on Monday 26th May 2025.

NOW THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS DENOUNCING ISRAEL'S GENOCIDE: WHAT IS BEHIND THIS?

The yardstick that measures the horror of what is happening in Palestine is certainly the direct testimonies that manage to filter through, but perhaps even more so is the turnabout in recent days of the mainstream narrative, a narrative blatantly influenced (directly and indirectly) by Israel itself.

Until a few days ago, the political media machine had only one mantra: Israel has the right to defend itself and anyone who says otherwise is an anti-Semitic Nazi.

No space was given to the images of the massacres, the carpet bombings, the non-partisan dead such as journalists and doctors; no space was given to the protests of the people (in the streets and elsewhere) that were mounting day after day; no space was given to the work of journalists and organisations; and not even to intellectuals who explained from a historical, hence objective, point of view why this situation had come about. And they were very different explanations from those given by the mainstream.

Let us think back to the word genocide: even after explicit international condemnations by bodies such as the International Court of Justice, anyone who uttered it suffered an immediate media lynching. If it had to be mentioned at all, it was because Israel had attacked neutral western international bodies; and it was watered down by saying that “well, maybe Israel exaggerated, but it can happen that in war they are wrong, there was 7th October [2023], there is Hamas”.

Now, from one day to the next there is no occasion on which it is not said that Israel is committing genocide, projecting image after image of dead children and destruction in the background.

A complete 180 degree turnaround.

A sudden epiphany of morality?

Absolutely, the mainstream doesn't even know what it is.

This is demonstrated by the fact that today it is the same people who until yesterday tried to destroy, in every way, those who defended Palestine's reasons, eager to please Israel and not anger it. Now, all of a sudden they are competing to “shit on it” by denouncing the sociopathic statements of members of the Israeli government and the final solution more or less secretly hatched for Palestine, i.e. the complete expulsion of the Arabs or their extermination.

Do they today no longer lust to please Israel? Do they no longer fear its wrath? Of course they do.

Then, hypothetically, could it not be a precise strategy? The annoyance with Israel's actions is so widespread in the people that not only has it become impossible to silence it, but the only way to “dampen” it might be to let it vent in a controlled way.

Give the disgusted people a good, liberating burp. We have already seen it, right here in Italy, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis - with the growing anti-European anger that instead of exploding was channelled and diluted in the then new 5 Star Movement, a political party born with the aim of channelling popular anger to protect the system, succeeding brilliantly, as we have seen.

By condemning Israel on the unified networks, people will probably stop being angry, because they will have the perception that “if everyone says so, things will soon work out”. But in the facts, the only ones that matter, nothing has changed.

Israel continues to kill as and when it pleases. They continue to supply it [Israel] with weapons: no sanctions, no official stance by European national governments (with the exception of Spain) and by Europe itself. International law waste paper.

You still can't wave a Palestinian flag, that you immediately get attention from the forces of law and order.

As with the humanitarian aid granted by the dropper and only because public opinion would no longer accept the opposite (as if killing people with a full stomach is less horrible), the red line separating what is human from what is bestial has been crossed. In order not to be overwhelmed, the mainstream has to reposition itself, and given Israel's silence, it is also possible that it wants to let the popular disgust boil over in a, precisely, controlled manner.

How should the game work? If left unchecked, people's discontent does not know what direction it may take and beyond a certain point it may become uncontrollable, acquire a life of its own, feed itself.

Revolutions happen like this. The murder of the two Jewish citizens in America could be that point [briefly covered here in one of my previous articles]. In order to appease people, they must not be left free to form their own reflective thinking, but must be directed to become indignant in a certain way by exploiting their natural inclination to follow those who are deemed more important or competent, the mainstream in this case.

Having achieved this, you can make the masses do whatever you want.

The second article, by Shlomo Sand, was first published in French on Monde-Diplomatique.fr in August 2008 and then translated in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 6th May 2025.

How the Jewish people was invented

Are Jews a people? An Israeli historian has answered this age-old question in a book that has become famous. Contrary to popular belief, the diaspora is not the result of the expulsion of Jews from Palestine, but of successive conversions in North Africa, southern Europe and the Middle East. This undermines one of the foundations of Zionist thought, according to which Jews are the descendants of the kingdom of David and not – God forbid! – the heirs of Berber warriors or Khazar knights.

Victor Brauner. — ‘Cup of Doubt’ (1946) - Museu de Arte, São Paulo, Brazil.

All Israelis know without a shadow of a doubt that the Jewish people have existed since they received the Torah on Mount Sinai and that they are its direct and exclusive descendants. Everyone is convinced that this people, who left Egypt, settled in the “Promised Land”, where the glorious kingdom of David and Solomon was built, later divided into the kingdoms of Judah and Israel. Similarly, everyone knows that it was exiled twice: after the destruction of the First Temple in the 6th century BCE and then after the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE.

Almost two thousand years of wandering followed: their tribulations took them to Yemen, Morocco, Spain, Germany, Poland and as far as the depths of Russia, but they always managed to preserve the blood ties between their distant communities. Thus, its uniqueness remained unchanged. At the end of the 19th century, conditions were ripe for its return to its ancient homeland. Without the Nazi genocide, millions of Jews would have naturally repopulated Eretz Israel (“the land of Israel”), as they had dreamed of doing for twenty centuries.

Palestine lay virgin, waiting for its original people to come and make it flourish again. Because it belonged to them, not to the Arab minority, devoid of history, who had arrived there by chance. The wars waged by the wandering people to regain possession of their land were therefore just, and the violent opposition of the local population was criminal.

Where does this interpretation of Jewish history come from? It is the work, since the second half of the 19th century, of talented reconstructors of the past, whose fertile imagination invented, on the basis of fragments of Jewish and Christian religious memory, a continuous genealogical chain for the Jewish people. The abundant historiography of Judaism certainly includes a plurality of approaches. But the controversies within it have never questioned the essentialist conceptions developed mainly between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

When discoveries emerged that contradicted the linear image of the past, they were virtually ignored. The national imperative, like a clenched jaw, blocked any kind of contradiction or deviation from the dominant narrative. The specific institutions responsible for producing knowledge about the Jewish past – departments dedicated exclusively to the “history of the Jewish people”, separate from history departments (called “general history” in Israel) – contributed greatly to this curious paralysis. Not even the legal debate over “who is a Jew?” interested these historians: for them, anyone descended from the people forced into exile two thousand years ago is a Jew.

These “authorised” scholars of the past did not even participate in the “new historians” controversy that began in the late 1980s. Most of the participants in this public debate, who were few in number, came from other disciplines or from outside academia: sociologists, orientalists, linguists, geographers, political scientists, literary scholars and archaeologists offered new perspectives on the Jewish and Zionist past. Among them were also foreign graduates. The “departments of Jewish history”, on the other hand, produced only timid and conservative responses, formulated in apologetic rhetoric based on preconceived ideas.

Judaism, a proselytising religion

In short, in sixty years, national history has matured very little and is unlikely to evolve in the near future. However, the facts uncovered by research raise questions that may seem surprising at first glance but are fundamental for any honest historian.

Can the Bible be considered a history book? The first modern Jewish historians, such as Isaak Markus Jost and Leopold Zunz in the first half of the 19th century, did not see it that way: in their view, the Old Testament was a book of theology that formed the basis of Jewish religious communities after the destruction of the First Temple. It was only in the second half of the same century that historians, led by Heinrich Graetz, began to promote a “national” view of the Bible: they transformed Abraham's departure for Canaan, the exodus from Egypt and the unified kingdom of David and Solomon into accounts of an authentically national past. Since then, Zionist historians have repeatedly reiterated these “biblical truths”, which have become part of the national school curriculum.

But in the 1980s, the ground began to shake, shaking the foundations of these founding myths. The discoveries of “new archaeology” contradicted the possibility of a great exodus in the 13th century BC. Similarly, Moses could not have led the Jews out of Egypt and into the “Promised Land” for the simple reason that at the time it was in the hands of the Egyptians. Furthermore, there is no trace of a slave revolt in the Pharaonic empire, nor of a rapid conquest of the land of Canaan by a foreign element.

There is also no sign or memory of the sumptuous reign of David and Solomon. Discoveries over the last ten years show that there were two small kingdoms at the time: Israel, the more powerful of the two, and Judah, the future Judea. The inhabitants of the latter did not acquire the status of exiles in the 6th century BCE: only the political and intellectual elites were forced to settle in Babylon. From this decisive encounter with Persian cults, Jewish monotheism was born.

Did the exile of 70 CE really take place? Paradoxically, this “founding event” of Jewish history, which gave rise to the diaspora, has not been the subject of any research. And for a very prosaic reason: the Romans never exiled any people from the entire eastern side of the Mediterranean. With the exception of prisoners reduced to slavery, the inhabitants of Judea continued to live on their land even after the destruction of the Second Temple.

Some of them converted to Christianity in the 4th century, while the vast majority converted to Islam during the Arab conquest in the 7th century. Most Zionist thinkers were well aware of this: Yitzhak Ben Zvi, future president of the State of Israel, and David Ben Gurion, founder of the State, wrote about it until 1929, the year of the great Palestinian uprising. Both repeatedly mention the fact that the peasants of Palestine are the descendants of the inhabitants of ancient Judea.

In the absence of an exile from Romanised Palestine, where did the numerous Jews who had populated the Mediterranean region since ancient times come from? Behind the curtain of national historiography lies a surprising historical reality. From the Maccabean revolt in the 2nd century BCE to the Bar Kokhba revolt in the 2nd century CE, Judaism was the first proselytising religion. The Hasmoneans had already forcibly converted the Idumeans of southern Judea and the Itureans of Galilee, annexing them to the “people of Israel”. From this Judeo-Hellenic kingdom, Judaism spread throughout the Near East and the Mediterranean. In the 1st century AD, the Jewish kingdom of Adiabene appeared in present-day Kurdistan, and it would not be the last kingdom to become “Judaized”: others would follow suit.

The writings of Flavius Josephus are not the only testimony to the proselytising zeal of the Jews. From Horace to Seneca, from Juvenal to Tacitus, many Latin writers expressed their fears in this regard. The Mishnah and the Talmud authorised this practice of conversion, although, faced with growing pressure from Christianity, the sages of the Talmudic tradition expressed reservations about it.

The victory of the religion of Jesus at the beginning of the 4th century did not put an end to the expansion of Judaism, but it pushed Jewish proselytism to the margins of the Christian cultural world. In the 5th century, in present-day Yemen, a vigorous Jewish kingdom called Himyar appeared, whose descendants preserved their faith after the victory of Islam and up to modern times. Similarly, Arab chroniclers tell us of the existence, in the 7th century, of Judaized Berber tribes: faced with the Arab advance, which reached North Africa at the end of that century, the legendary figure of the Jewish queen Dihya el-Kahina appeared, attempting to stop it. The Judaized Berbers took part in the conquest of the Iberian Peninsula, where they laid the foundations for the unique symbiosis between Jews and Muslims that characterises Hispano-Arabic culture.

The most significant mass conversion took place between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the 8th century, involving the vast Khazar kingdom. The expansion of Judaism from the Caucasus to present-day Ukraine gave rise to numerous communities, many of which were pushed eastward into Europe by the Mongol invasions of the 13th century. There, together with Jews from the southern Slavic regions and present-day Germany, they laid the foundations of the great Yiddish culture.

These accounts of the multiple origins of the Jews appear, in a more or less hesitant form, in Zionist historiography until about the 1960s; then they were gradually marginalised before disappearing from the memory of the Israeli people. The conquerors of the City of David in 1967 had to be the direct descendants of its mythical kingdom and not – God forbid! – the heirs of Berber warriors or Khazar knights. The Jews were thus described as a specific “ethnos” which, after two thousand years of exile and wandering, had finally returned to Jerusalem, its capital.

Supporters of this linear and indivisible narrative do not rely solely on the teaching of history: they also invoke biology. Since the 1970s, a series of “scientific” studies in Israel have sought to demonstrate, by any means possible, the genetic closeness of Jews around the world. “Research into the origins of populations” is now a legitimate and popular field of molecular biology, while the male Y chromosome has earned a place of honour alongside a Jewish Clio in the frantic search for the unique origin of the “chosen people”.

This historical conception is at the heart of the State of Israel's identity politics, and therein lies the problem! It gives rise to an essentialist and ethnocentric definition of Judaism, fuelling the segregation that separates Jews from non-Jews, whether they are Arabs, Russian immigrants or migrant workers.

Sixty years after its foundation, Israel refuses to consider itself a republic that exists for its citizens. Almost a quarter of them are not considered Jewish and, according to the spirit of its laws, this state does not belong to them. On the other hand, Israel continues to present itself as the state of Jews around the world, even though they are no longer persecuted refugees, but full citizens living in conditions of equality in the countries where they reside. In other words, an ethnocracy without borders justifies serious discrimination against some of its citizens by invoking the myth of the eternal nation, reconstituted to reunite in the “land of its ancestors”.

Writing a new Jewish history, beyond the Zionist prism, is therefore no easy task. The light that illuminates it is transformed into strong ethnocentric colours. Yet Jews have always formed religious communities, most often through conversion, in various regions of the world: they do not therefore represent an “ethnos” with a single origin that has moved over the course of twenty centuries of wanderings.

The development of any historiography, like the process of modernity in general, goes through a period of nation building, as we know. This occupied millions of human beings in the 19th century and part of the 20th. The end of the latter saw the beginning of the shattering of these dreams. A growing number of researchers are analysing, dissecting and deconstructing the great national narratives, in particular the myths of common origin so dear to the chronicles of the past. Tomorrow, yesterday's identity nightmares will give way to other dreams of identity. Like any personality composed of fluid and varied identities, history is also an evolving identity.