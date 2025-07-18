Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org earlier today, Friday 19th July 2025.

(Bold emphasis mine, Italics and footnotes original).

In Syria under al-Sharaʿ's government, the Israeli attack on Damascus and the clashes that affected the Alawites and Druze suggest that strategic assessments alone are not enough to resolve the problems; knowledge of the origins and role of the various historical ethnic-religious groups is also necessary.

In fact, in addition to the main Arab, Turkish and Persian populations, there are numerous minorities in the Middle East: Kurds, Assyrians, Alawites, Circassians, Turkomans, Druze and Yazidis. After the defeat of the Ottoman Empire, colonialism drew and imposed artificial borders with the Sykes-Picot Agreement (1916) between Great Britain and France, condemning these peoples to live in unrecognised communities separated between various states. For example, those who profess Yazidism, about 250,000 individuals, live in Iraq, Turkey, Armenia, Georgia and Syria and have suffered bloody persecution by Jihadist groups. In Israel, the fairly large Druze community is considered by the government to be the ethnic group closest to the Jewish one. Syrian Druze, who have always maintained considerable autonomy, now fear losing it. To give another example, in Iraq there are different denominations outside Islam – Chaldeans, Syriacs, Armenians, Assyrians, Arab Christians – and all, without exception, aspire to recognition of their traditions.

The West judges and intervenes with only strategic objectives of immediate economic advantage, but without knowledge of the facts, demonstrating a culpable ignorance that generates and builds prejudice among the public. In fact, there is little interest in the historical affiliations and traditions of the various ethnic groups, but the many minority groups (often classified in a Pilate-like manner as “tribal”) are viewed as unresolved fanatics, ready to become mercenaries by changing sides, when not simply labelled as “terrorists”. The West's mistake lies in failing to understand that divided peoples, victims of persecution and violence, tend to insist on asserting their identity in order to increase their cohesion.

The Druze (in Arabic Durūz / Al-Darazı ̄) present in Syria, Lebanon and Israel are now playing a role in the new instability in Syria, and we learn that they are armed by Israel and even serve as IDF reservists. But Western strategists are not concerned with their origins and the reasons that make them allies and instruments of Israel.

From a political point of view, under Turkish-Ottoman rule, the Lebanese Druze lived in harmony with the Maronite Christians and under French protection; in 1842, persecution began and most of them left Lebanon to take refuge in Syria, where they obtained quasi-independence under French mandate. When they rebelled against the mandatory power, there was a bloody repression. The best period for the Syrian Druze was precisely the period of the two Assads, father and son, which explains why, even 10 years ago, Syria's minorities – Alawites, Christians, Druze – were terrified that the collapse of Bashar al-Assad would favour the power of Sunni fundamentalists and the pressing interference of Israel. The example of neighbouring Lebanon and Iraq and the evolution of the revolutions in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya were then a major concern for all minorities.

During the time of Hafez Assad, I had the opportunity to visit the area of Al Suweyda, the Nabataean cities, ancient Bosra and Philippopolis (Shahba), where the ruins were inhabited by Druze and the houses were made of black basalt. At that time, the Druze of Syria living in the Golan Heights appeared marginalised, considered beggars, and were already suspected of having ties to Israel, as they provided surveillance services for the passage of goods (vegetables, fruit and drugs) from Turkey to Israel. However, they enjoyed a certain degree of autonomy and sent their own representatives to the Syrian National Parliament.

Digging into the past, the first non-Arab testimony about the Druze community in Lebanon comes from the Jewish traveller Benjamin of Tudela, who wrote in 1167: “Ten miles away (from Sidon) live people called Druze, who are at war with the inhabitants of the city; they are pagans and know no laws. They live in the mountains and in the crevices of the rocks; they have no king or anyone to govern them, but live independently; their borders reach Mount Hermon…”

The Druze ethnic-religious sect, which originated in Egypt in the 11th century, has incorporated elements of Judaism, Hinduism and Christianity since its Shiite Ismaili origins. Today, it has definitively distanced itself from Islam. The Druze, considered heretics or infidels by Sunni Muslims, have been persecuted since the reign of the founder's son, the sixth Ismaili Fatimid caliph Al-Ḥākim bi-Amr Allāh, who reigned from 996 to 1021 and is remembered for his religious reforms and persecutions of Jews and Christians. Since 1043, the “door of accession” has been declared closed, meaning that only the children of Druze can be considered part of the sect.

The doctrine, known to 20% of the Druze population, namely the “intelligent ones”, holds that the divine spirit manifested itself in human form, from Adam to the founding caliph Al-Ḥākim; that five “ministers” emanate from the deity (Active Intellect – Aql, Soul, Word, Preceding, Following) emanate from the deity and are incarnated in various biblical and Islamic figures and in the founders of the sect. Another doctrinal foundation is the transmigration of souls after death. In addition, a marked esotericism is practised, which is revealed by a higher-ranking master only to those deemed worthy. The sacred texts of the Druze are the Koran, Kitab Al Hikma (the “book of wisdom”, a corpus of texts of the Druze faith), the Bible, the works of Plato and philosophers influenced by Socrates. In reality, everything is very “obscure”: the Druze liturgy is unknown, and there is no evidence of religious buildings: a secrecy that seems to serve the purpose of avoiding colonial interference and further persecution.

Today, the problem for us is reduced to the ridiculous task of identifying who are the good guys and who are the bad guys among Syrian Druze and Israeli Druze... when it would be more important to try to understand who is exploiting whom, why and for what purposes.

