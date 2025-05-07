What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 1st May 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

In recent years, one of the expressions of greatest fascination for foreign policy commentators has been that of the “Shiite crescent”, from Iran to Yemen via Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Too bad these conceptions about alleged religious internationalism run into rather heavy denials. In fact, Israel's major ally in Central Asia is Azerbaijan, which is Shiite Islamic. In 2023 Israel, together with Sunni Turkey, armed an Azerbaijani war against Armenia. Military and trade relations between Israel and Azerbaijan have strengthened further in recent years.

One disturbing incident involving Azerbaijan is the strange death in May last year, by “plane crash”, of Iranian President Raisi and his Foreign Minister; both were returning from a meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev. As much as the Persians are their co-religionists, the Azeris are Turkic-speaking and ethnic; moreover, Iran has an Azerbaijani minority within it, which objectively represents a foothold for Azerbaijan's mini-imperialist yearnings.

Just as in Syria, there seems to be, even amid conflict and competition, at least an episodic convergence between aspirations for a Greater Turkey and dreams of a Greater Israel. The difference between the two aspirations (or velleities) is that “Greater Turkey”, though still latent, has an effective demographic base, largely located in Turkic-speaking majority states, but also present with substantial minorities in various countries; many of these Turkic-speaking minorities are found in the Russian Federation, as well as in Iran. “Greater Israel”, on the other hand, lacks a demographic base and is based only on a huge bubble of arms and money that regularly comes from the US, with the trappings of an international corruption and money laundering ring run by lobbies such as AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee).

Iran and Russia are virtually neighboring countries, and the fact that they are separated a body of water makes things worse for Russia because missiles could be placed against it at a stone's throw without the risk of suffering the retaliation of a rapid invasion. But the most important aspect, for which a prospect of Iranian destabilization should alarm Moscow, is that the Persian population is the only one in Central Asia with enough demographic potential to contain the push for Greater Turkey that comes from the interplay between Ankara and Baku. Azerbaijan also bridges the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, so it is in a strong position to control both. Based on “geopolitical” considerations, it would have been reasonable to expect Moscow to be much firmer against the all-out game being played by Turkey and Israel. In fact, the Russian attitude toward the growing aggression of US and Israel against Iran appears rather hesitant and ambiguous, just as Moscow had been lukewarm and unconvinced support Armenia in 2023. Equally hasty is Russia's stance towards Israel, which, with its Azerbaijani “proxy”, is undermining it on its borders. We witnessed last year the Russian caving in to Turkish and Israeli expansionism Syria. The only consolation for Moscow is that the usual Israeli intemperance is causing problems for Erdogan.

For more than two decades, there have been discussions between Russia and Iran about a transportation infrastructure corridor that should connect Russia directly to the Persian Gulf, so as to avoid excessive Russian dependence on the Black Sea, access to which is controlled by Turkey. Last January, yet another strategic and economic partnership agreement was signed between Russia and Iran; a treaty that had raised high expectations and instead turned out to be far less impactful than had been anticipated. Despite the objective convergence of strategic and economic interests with Tehran, Moscow seems much more concerned with avoiding colliding with Ankara and Tel Aviv.

Ultimately, the concept of “strategy” turns out to be the great phantom in the analysis of international relations, so the idea that states are rational subjects that tend to follow their own interests turns out to be more of a prejudice than a description of reality. It is not a matter of the personal capabilities of individual heads of government, but rather of the internal dynamics of oligarchies. Saying “Putin” is fine as long as it is a synecdoche, if it is a way of referring to a regime, a power group, by the name of its figurehead; while on the other hand, one falls into the pathetic if one listens to the fairy tale of the dictator and the autocrat, as if democracy and the rule of law existed in our parts. Beyond the degree of lucidity of individuals, the group behavior of oligarchies always appears extemporaneous. Israel means business contacts and money laundering, and so the Russian oligarchy does not shy away from good relations there, especially since there are so many Russian-Israelis who can play the role of fixer-uppers. If the bully then gets to its own border, then we get a wake-up call, perhaps also for fear of the military taking over. Instead, when it came to preemptively pushing the threat away from one's borders by forcing the bully to get bogged down elsewhere, the opportunity was missed by Moscow. In 2011, Russia did not take advantage of the nearly 1,000-kilometer border between Algeria and Libya to get aid to Gaddafi. In 2013, Putin even pulled Obama's chestnuts out of the fire by inducing Assad to give up chemical weapons. But there has been worse. In May 2022, the Israeli press alarmedly reported the news (which later turned out to be unfounded) that for the first time the Russians had allowed in Syria the use of the S-300 antiaircraft system against Israeli jets, which until then had been doing their own bidding, whether against the Syrian army, Iranian troops, or Hezbollah. However, the appearance of the fake news was useful in stating flatly that the Israeli air force could only bomb Syria with the permission and acquiescence of the Russians.

