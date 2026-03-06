What follows is my English translation of an article by Stefano Vespo, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 5th January 2026. Although I do not fully agree with the author on some things, I believe it is still good food for thought.

Since the conflict in Ukraine turned into an increasingly undeniable defeat for NATO countries, the European Union has begun to build a plan for direct war between the States of the old continent and Russia.

The increase in arms spending; the proposals of many European ministers to reintroduce conscription, in view of the imminent sacrifice of our young people in defence of the homeland; the increasingly urgent alarm about a Russian invasion, repeated by all the media, make it now certain that the event that awaits us over the next four years will be war.

But who really benefits from a war between Europe and Russia?

It does not serve the European economy, which until a few years ago was based on the enormous advantages of low-cost gas and oil supplies from Russia, through Nord Stream 1, for example, a gas pipeline destroyed during the Ukrainian conflict.

It does not serve Russia, which would instead derive far greater profits from cooperation with Europe than from a war that would drain its resources.

It could serve the United States, which would thus draw Europe exclusively into its sphere of economic influence, were it not for the fact that the American population now considers the engagement in Ukraine to be a senseless affair of no interest whatsoever.

So who does it serve?

To answer this question, we need to consider not so much the war itself, but the effects and changes that a prolonged emergency situation causes in any society.

In every era, exceptional circumstances, such as a state of war, have always led to the establishment of authoritarian power and the suspension of fundamental freedoms. The current decisions of the major media and the European Union regarding the management of information are already moving towards control and censorship: the lists published in newspapers of intellectuals and analysts who have been denigrated and declared pro-Putin simply because they denounce the absurdity and real responsibilities of the war in Ukraine; or the introduction of regulations, such as the Digital Services Act [full text here], which authorise sanctions against newspapers and digital channels accused of spreading “disinformation”, already herald the type of society that will be shaped in the coming years.

The war that awaits us will probably be one of those long and exhausting low-intensity conflicts; however, it will be capable of reshaping the lifestyles, social structures and cultural superstructures of the countries involved.

If the real goal of the war were not the obviously ridiculous one of eliminating the Russian threat, but rather that of transforming Europe into a totalitarian and hyper-controlled continent, modelled on China or Russia, it would be easier to find supporters.

This objective would, in fact, have very powerful advocates: the very few and implausibly wealthy companies that control the digitised data and finances of the entire world, with interests branching out into sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food, sectors that involve the widespread control of consumption and lifestyles.

This is an oligarchy that currently controls both information and political forces, both of which are progressive. A bit like the Mafia has done in Italy, acting as a shadowy and criminal economic power, capable of manipulating parties and steering information.

The chosen political orientation has nothing to do with ideology: the choice of the progressive camp probably serves to provoke the cognitive fixation that is so useful in imprisoning public opinion in predetermined paths: rigidly polarised paths, like the logic of social media platforms, for that matter.

Countries and parties that want war, for example, invoke the right to defend freedom and democratic values against the tyranny of the Russian state.

Since it is precisely the progressive parties that support this, it is very difficult to break the spell of a narrative in which democratic good and totalitarian evil face each other. It is very difficult to understand that the goal of war, pursued by progressives, is precisely the eradication of liberal and democratic European societies; it is very difficult to admit that those who want war are actually close to the kind of totalitarian ideals they apparently demonise.

Good and evil touch each other and reveal themselves to be identical.

In fact, even those who see the European Union as a corrupt and dangerous structure, completely alien to the interests of citizens, and declare their sympathy for Putin and Russia, do not escape the game: even these people, firmly positioned on the path to polarisation, end up showing sympathy for the very type of society that some would like to create on the old continent through war, and are willing to throw the entire European civilisation overboard along with the political structure that does not represent it at all.

In the end, even these people support what must be supported at all costs: war.

Unfortunately, this war will strengthen the very two political forces that they would like to punish: forces that coincide in the idea of a society based on control and the limitation of freedoms.

Good and evil, in the end, coincide in the need for a war waged in the name of our salvation: to defeat Putin or to welcome him as a liberator.

