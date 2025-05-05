What follows is my English translation of an article by a person nicknamed “Lo Sparviero” (literally “The Sparrowhawk”), originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 30th April 2025. (All formatting original).

Explosion in the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran / image source: pagineesteri.it .

The Iranian “nuclear” negotiations between the Islamic Republic's delegates and the US negotiators led by Steve Witkoff continue. Witkoff, an American Jewish real estate billionaire “lent to politics” and presented in the media as a “fierce negotiator”, in the sense of his fierce and concrete attitude towards concluding deals profitably, is also Trump's appointee for the “peace” negotiations on the Russian-Ukrainian/NATO front. Even this fact of detail indicates how intertwined the events of the current open war fronts and the possible “peace” being negotiated are. In this note, we would only like to mention a couple of points concerning the war scenario in West Asia. A couple of (in our opinion) fundamental points of a general nature, around which revolve the multiple and unpredictable variables of the life-or-death struggle, i.e. the ongoing supreme struggle.

We write above of possible “peace” in inverted commas because for imperialism it is conceivable on one non-contractable condition: the political and operational capitulation of the fighting forces of the Axis of Resistance . The capitulation of Hamas, of Hezbollah, of the Iraqi popular militias, of the Yemeni Houthis. All forces that are under continuous and fierce strangling pressure as the US and Iran “negotiate”.

“Negotiations” in perfect imperialist style, that is, with a gun pointed at the temple of the government in Tehran and the entire Iranian people. A massive imperialist military device is in fact and meanwhile deployed, ready to strike should the negotiations fail according to whatever criteria the US sheriff deems valid. On the part of the regime in Tehran, which is made up of men of the strongest mettle, starting with the Supreme Guide Ali Khamenei, not at all disposed to submission, the negotiating ground is being accepted even though it is clearly in check to try to avoid or procrastinate as much as possible a direct military clash with the US/Israel tandem, perhaps trying to break it up. A criminal tandem that has no qualms about using its nuclear armament if it decides for war, which in any case would be a devastating war for Iran. And not only for Iran. The Islamic Republic must take into account this concrete and tremendous threat by drinking from the bitter chalice of the “negotiation” with the Great Satan, moreover at a time of serious crisis and internal economic-social tension mentioned on another occasion.

In going along (through gritted teeth) with Trump's decision to enter into negotiations with the Iranian government before moving on to the “military option” to cut off what the imperialists and their acolytes call “the head of the snake”, executioner Netanyahu wanted to clarify the terms of the “negotiation”. His terms of “negotiation”. Verbatim: “We agree with President Trump that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. This can happen with an agreement, but only if the agreement is of the Libya type (author's note: the 2003 agreements by which Gaddafi renounced nuclear research, but this willingness did not save Libya from the devastation implemented later by imperialism in 2011): going in, destroying the facilities, dismantling all devices, under American supervision and execution is fine”.

But if these are his peremptory terms, it is by no means certain that things will evolve in the direction specified by the executioner and chief of the Zionist entity government, i.e., that the outcome of the current negotiations will ultimately and in any case be a direct military attack on Iran by the imperialist tandem. There may be some surprises in store, even resounding ones. And here we come, not to the unpredictable chain of developments to come, but to the couple of fundamental points of a general political nature we would like to mention.

First point. The West's “unwavering” support (in its two versions: liberal/dem/progress-imperialist and sovereigntist/”patriotic”-imperialist) for the existence of the Zionist/Israeli state entity as an irreplaceable imperialist bulwark in the area is absolutely out of the question. But, as we see it, this undoubtedly “unwavering” support should not be confused with support for Netanyahu's current “extremist” government, support which, come what may, at a certain critical point, may well be lacking. The “unwavering” support is for the Zionist state, not for this or any given government of the Zionist state entity.

Given the intensity of the clash and the extreme gravity of the overall situation (including the situation within the Zionist state), imperialism could find useful and necessary a resounding “changing of the guard” in the government in Tel Aviv, even if the manoeuvre is extremely risky given the mass support still enjoyed by the executioner Netanyahu within Israel. On paper (on paper!) this would indeed be the best option to open the road “to peace”: away with “the extremist” Netanyahu on one side and, of course what imperialism cares about, away with “the extremists” (Hamas/Hezbollah/Houthi) on the other. In this scenario, the Islamic Republic of Iran might even be allowed to survive for some time beyond the political and operational collapse of the Axis of Resistance.

Beyond and apart from the bourgeois chancelleries, how many avalanches of Western “sincere pacifists” would gloat at this possible resounding development! And, how many Arab-Islamic rulers “critical of Israel” in words and accomplices/collaborators of imperialism in deeds, would equally gloat!

Defenestration of Netanyahu passed off as a “breakthrough of and for peace”. A manoeuvre certainly difficult to achieve, but not impossible. Even considering that the same very powerful Jewish power circles (which is different from the mass of ordinary Jewish mortals) are by no means united in their support for Netanyahu and the ultra-right forces that are currently determining his government. The Rockefeller or Soros power centres, for example, contest the policies of the current head of the Zionist state entity. Just as the popular and mass base of the American president MAGA is by no means composed only of millions of exalted “Christian Zionists” calling for the rebuilding of the Third Temple in Jerusalem as a prelude to “the coming of the Messiah” (although one Pete Hegseth, one of the representatives of this mass of exalted people, is currently head of the Pentagon), it is also composed of a mass critical of Israel and “the Jews” who, according to these critics, are the real “masters of America” (and the world) or keep it under constant blackmail. We admit that in the view of this (right-wing anti-Zionist) criticism, even a side detail such as the golden (!) pager given by Netanyahu to Trump on the occasion of his first visit just after the inauguration of President MAGA is a… slightly disturbing detail, in effect a signal of threat and blackmail. In any case, for these and other reasons, Western imperialism's support for Netanyahu is not unconditional and may wane. Which in itself means nothing good either for the Palestinian cause in particular or for the anti-imperialist cause in general.

Second point. Just as the Zionist state is an irreplaceable imperialist bulwark in West Asia, so too is Saudi Arabia, to say the “big fish” determining the balance of power in the whole area. The Zionist state entity and the Saudi Kingdom are each other's pendant. Western imperialism (in its two aforementioned versions) cannot possibly allow a country like Saudi Arabia to slip out of its sphere of control. At least, it cannot allow it peacefully.

A very delicate and unfortunately painful political nerve is touched here for the anti-imperialist forces themselves. For in their political plans they invariably count on the vain hope of being able to detach the Saudi regime (and the regimes of the other Arab-Islamic vassals) from the control of imperialism and in this way be able to establish a powerful “Arab nation”, finally “free and sovereign”. The very attack of 7th October 2023 was triggered precisely and also to blow up the official conclusion of the agreement between the two pendants. Thus with the deadly (eternal) illusion of bringing the powerful Saudi “Arab brother” to their side and cause, inexorably drawn instead to the side and general cause of Mammon. And of Mammon's main representative in the area, namely the Zionist state.

Not that the Saudi rag-tag bourgeoisie itself (and the other vassal bourgeoisies) - rag-tag though literally covered in gold - does not feel the grip of imperialist control that it seeks to loosen, but the fact is that it cannot break the intimate bond that binds it to imperialism. For class reasons, it fears like the plague an anti-imperialist movement that aims at the destruction of the Zionist state entity and the ousting of the Americans from West Asia because this movement shakes the foundations of its power. The very existence, active and fighting, of the Yemeni Houthis - to say the most radical and consistent movement among the anti-imperialist forces at present - is a painful thorn for the Saudi regime. And if we want to see things through their religious veneer, a veneer that is no small factor in the whole area, we can also say that their Islam, the austere and plebeian Islam of the Houthis (or Hamas), is a threat to the Islam used by the Arab bourgeoisie, imperialism's gilded servant and ragtag. Let us hazard a historical parallel: just as the Christianity of a Luther or better (in the case of the Houthis) of a Thomas Muntzer was to the “monstrous abomination” of the popes of Catholic Rome.

The very existence, active and combatant, of the Axis of Resistance, however hard it tries not to enter into an open and declared collision course with the Saudi “big fish” and the other vassal regimes is a threat capable of shaking the foundations of the golden palaces, where the Saudi rulers live in the glitz and ape of capitalist modernity. One only has to think of the futuristic and hallucinatory projects of Saudi Crown Prince and Regent Mohammed bin Salman's “Vision 2030”, and how much they clash with the reality of Gaza, Beirut, etc.

So much for the preaching of the Prophet, of which the Saudi bourgeoisie (and other vassals) is an obscene desecrator. So much for the oppression in which the Arab-Islamic masses live, whose spirit of revolt it seeks to quell and corrupt thanks to the river of money at its disposal. And, let us recall it here since no one even remembers it in the camp of the anti-imperialist forces, so much for the millions and millions of immigrant proletarians who keep the golden shack of the Saudi kingdom and the other Arab-Islamic vassals on their feet with their super-exploited labour.

The interests not only of the Zionist state and imperialism, but also of the Saudi bourgeoisie, imperialism's gilded servant and ragtag bourgeoisie, converge on an essential underlying objective: the political and military capitulation of the forces of the Axis of Resistance.

This is what we wanted to say, of an absolutely general nature and said in an absolutely schematic manner, before the intricate Gordian knot is cut one way or another.

In the meantime, we hear that, while “negotiating”, rumours are multiplying about an imminent ground attack [see this article for instance] against the Houthis (who have been scourged daily by American air and missile attacks since 15 March) conducted by the puppet Yemeni government in Aden (whose headquarters are actually in a five-star hotel in Riyadh) and legally recognised by the notorious “international community”, which would have the support (in addition to the imperialists) of the Dubai scum, i.e. the United Arab Emirates, and a mass of tens of thousands of Qaedists mobilised for the dirty deed. Maybe these are just “rumours”. Perhaps it is “only” psychological pressure to try to smooth the corners of the tetragonous [sic] Houthi fighters who at the moment, alone together with Hamas, hold the Axis [of Resistance] up militarily.

Meanwhile, a terrifying explosion blew up the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas (through which 70% of Iranian goods transit) [see my article on this topic, in case you missed it], in a bang reminiscent of the terrifying one in August 2020 in the port of Beirut. We learn that an Iranian parliamentarian stated that “this was not an accident, clear evidence confirms Israel's involvement”. Nothing can be ruled out in this scenario. Not even that Israel alone desperately dares to launch an attack against Iran. Nor can one rule out the event that all sincere anti-imperialists of every race and colour in the world await with real trepidation: that, let's not say an aircraft carrier but any one of the many US warships lurking between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, is shot down by the rockets of the proud Houthi fighters [this may have happened twice already, actually, as I reported here on 22nd December 2024 and at the end of this article just a week ago, though the Outlaw US Empire has provided a different version of both events]. Such an event would be a powerful galvanising factor not only for the Axis forces but for the spirit of revolt of the masses in the entire area (and beyond).

While “negotiating”: 26th April 2025, terrifying explosion[s] at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas..

At the end of this ultra-schematic note, you may be wondering what the word Thawra we put in the title means. It means something that is absolutely off the negotiating table. Something that nobody actually thinks about and which is indeed outside the “concrete reality” of the current power relations. But which the same and in spite of such evidence we do not give up evoking. If we are not mistaken, Thawra means Revolution in Arabic. Revolutionary uprising of the masses against imperialism, its maintainers, the Arab-Islamic bourgeoisie's gilded and ragged servants. It is the revolutionary hydra that rises up, radically changes the cards on the table and overturns the tables of the bourgeois chancelleries. Which sends to hell the so-called real-politik which 99 out of 100 under the guise of an alleged “realism” to be respected leads to nothing good for the masses of the oppressed. Which is not terrorised by any weapon in the hands of imperialism, not even the atomic one. That it is the real and decisive “atomic weapon” in the hands of the oppressed and the slaves of capital.

Foolish vision or foolishness? So be it! (after all, we write for a site named after Don Quixote, and if not on Come Don Chisciotte, where else?!)

Leave a comment

Share GeoPolitiQ

Share