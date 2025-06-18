GeoPolitiQ

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
3h

US will engage. The units arriving in Europe are organizing into expeditionary forces. They will forward deploy to bases in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and traditional NATO bases in east Turkiye.

From there they will repeat tactics and objectives tried since Korea and most aptly in Yemen.

Operating out of Saudi’s put Riyadh in the Zion camp, more Sunni against Shi’a using the U.S.

Iran will absorb aerial bombardment better than the Houthi.

This will last until Hormuz is shut.

BK's avatar
BK
3h

The Empire’ s grand designs are outlined in the Brookings Institute’s writings and have been blatantly and boastfully on view since 2009. The aims are clear, but, the flaws in thinking through execution are mired in Walter Mitty delusions and sheer ignorance of the reality of the physical world. Usrael may very well open its bowels on a civilisation infinitely more fine than itself, but the fatal flaw of hubris will likely see the humiliation of this scrofulous entity ere long.

