Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Andrea Zhok, originally in Italian, published first on his Telegram channel in two posts (1 and 2) on Monday 16th June 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org yesterday, Tuesday 17th June 2025. Although I do not agree with some of Andrea Zhok’s opinions, it is still a good read, worth your time.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Three days of conflict between Israel and Iran, and the world has forgotten poor Zelensky. Remember Zelensky? The one who won “Dancing with the Stars”? The one who has been wearing the same cute green T-shirt for the past three years? Well, what is happening is that, as soon as the cameras moved on, the flow of weapons and funding (particularly American) stopped abruptly. Instantly. And American intelligence and satellite information activities now have to be at least partly reoriented towards the Middle East.

And despite von der Leyen's bellicose stance and the threat of unleashing a rabid Kallas on the Russian front, the truth is that if American support slackens, Ukraine's days are literally numbered.

Now, thanks to Israel's supremacist incontinence, the game on the international chessboard has suddenly become terribly complex and somewhat chaotic.

The US, being an Israeli proxy (and not vice versa), will defend Israel at all costs. This is the only reason Netanyahu has dared to take a potentially devastating step for his own country. Without logistical support, supplies, satellite information, and American interceptions, Israel would have no hope in a prolonged conventional war with Iran. But Netanyahu knows that when the situation gets really serious, Uncle Sam will step in directly.

This is the reason for Iran's response tactic, which is a tit-for-tat strategy down to the last detail: Iran always responds by striking exactly and only the same types of targets just attacked by Israel: you strike a research centre, I strike a research centre; you strike energy infrastructure, I strike energy infrastructure; you strike military command centres in the capital, so do I, and so on. The point of this tactic is to make itself predictable and thus make it clear to the other side that there is no intention to go too far and that all that is needed for a truce is for the attacks to cease. Iran acts in this way because it knows that it cannot really win outright against Israel, as the US would not allow it.

But then there is another background to consider, represented by the BRICS, but in fact by the two majority partners, China and Russia. Both know that a strategic defeat for Iran would be a catastrophe for any attempt to establish themselves as a counterweight to the American-led West. Both have cooperation and collaboration agreements with Iran, and China has a vital interest in the land route it is preparing towards the West, which has Iran at its heart. But neither country has military bases nearby or direct borders. Therefore, any support for Iran tends to be visible. Russia still has to deal with the Ukrainian issue, which, although accelerating, still drains enormous resources. Support from China and/or Russia could come through Pakistan, which is on good terms with Russia, aspires to join the BRICS, and does not look kindly on having a victorious Israel on its doorstep.

But these are all improvised actions, because the Multipolar Order is still largely a philosophical idea, not an operational alliance.

Here, as always, the fundamental variable is time.

The longer the conflict between Israel and Iran lasts, the weaker the position of the US-Israel bloc becomes: Israel is unable to withstand a level of destruction even remotely similar to that which it is accustomed to inflicting on its enemies.

At the same time, the more time passes, the more ways can be found for Russia, but above all China (via Pakistan), to provide structural support to Iran.

And the more time passes, the simpler things become for Russia on the Ukrainian front.

The problem is that the US understands perfectly well that time is working against them, and that they run the risk of ending up with a double strategic defeat on their hands, something that could change the fate of the coming world hegemony.

On both fronts, Ukraine and the Middle East, a single match is being played, where the loser finds themselves with no more important cards to play.

So, also in light of the massive ongoing deployment of US air forces in Europe, my fear for the coming days is that the US will seek to step on the accelerator on one or perhaps both fronts. For example, a false flag attack on some American asset could give the US an excuse to immediately enter the conflict (more likely in the Middle East, but the Russian front cannot be ruled out). [I also discussed this here].

The more difficult the situation becomes for the US-Israel alliance, the more dangerous it becomes for the rest of the world, because their utilitarian code makes any action acceptable to them, without moral qualms, as long as it promises more benefits than costs for themselves.

