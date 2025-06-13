Before delving into the core of this article, let’s first review what’s happened today, starting from where we left in my previous article this morning, when I reported on the Israeli attack against Iran (which continued in the afternoon, as per Al Mayadeen, and is still ongoing at the time of writing), causing a surge in oil prices and disruption of regional air traffic, as reported by Al Mayadeen here, here and here, quoting analysts as saying (emphasis mine):

This has elevated geopolitical uncertainty significantly and requires the oil market to price in a larger risk premium for any potential supply disruptions. It's too early to tell, but I think the market is worried about shutting off of the Strait of Hormuz. In an extreme scenario, Iran could hinder up to 20 million barrels per day of oil supply. Iran has announced an emergency and is preparing to retaliate, which raises the risk of not just disruptions but of contagion in other neighbouring oil-producing nations too.

It must be said, though, that Iranian oil infrastructure is still unharmed, with the Iranian Ministry of Oil stating this morning that…

The Israeli attacks caused no damage to refineries or key oil depots, which are continuing operations across the country without obstruction. Refining facilities and fuel distribution remain uninterrupted nationwide.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Several countries immediately condemned the Zionist aggression on Iran, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2): Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon (read Hezbollah’s statements here), United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Turkey, Chile, etc. Of course, Western governments did not really condemn the Israeli escalation, instead they called on “all parties” to de-escalate or they even asked Iran , as if Iran had done something against Israel and not the other way around… the usual hypocrisy of Western leaders (highlighted in this excellent Al Mayadeen article), speaking of which…

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, released an official statement denying any US involvement in the Zionist attacks against Iran (source: Al Mayadeen):

We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.

Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) may not be directly involved in the strikes against Iran… yet, but it is surely supporting Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) with its statements, diplomatic cover and, above all, with the continuous flow of weapons and ammunition to the Zionist entity.

Trump even said to Fox News that he was aware that Israel was going to attack Iran… and yet he did nothing to stop it. And if you know someone is going to commit a crime and you do not stop it, you are an accomplice, as you are facilitating it!

The truth is even worse: in fact, according to an Axios report cited by Al Mayadeen and quoting Israeli officials, the Trump administration gave its approval to the Zionist aggression on Iran, planned 8 months in advance, while publicly pretending to oppose it. Now, if you remember, I have always warned about Trump’s kabuki theatre in my articles: you cannot trust a single word coming from that filthy mouth of Donald J. Trump and his lackeys!

Later today, Trump urged Iran to return to the negotiating table (crazy!), posting the following statement on his Truth Social platform:

He also endorsed the Israeli airstrikes on Iran, calling them “a very successful attack” during a phone interview with CNN:

We, of course, support Israel, obviously, and supported it like nobody has ever supported it. Iran should have listened to me when I said — you know, I gave them, I don’t know if you know, but I gave them a 60-day warning, and today is day 61. They should now come to the table to make a deal before it’s too late. It will be too late for them. [A similar statement was also posted here on his Truth Social] You know the people I was dealing with are dead, the hardliners. They didn’t die of the flu; they didn’t die of Covid.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - from Al Mayadeen .

Trump was not the only one to be aware of the impending Israeli attacks against Iran. In fact, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, “officials within the British Foreign Office and Ministry of Defense were reportedly aware in advance of ‘Israel's’ planned attack on Iran”. This other Al Mayadeen article, quoting Der Spiegel, reports that the German government was also informed just before Little Satan started its military operations, though German Chancellor Friedrich Merz refused to confirm the rumour, stating instead that…

Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens.

Israel has the right to defend? From what? It was not Iran that started this war! But, if you remember, the same thing (swapping attacker and attacked) happened with the Ukrainian war: it was the illegitimate Ukrainian puppet government, established in 2014 after Euromaidan, that started the war against Russophones and Russians in Donbass; it was not Russia that started the war against Ukraine in 2022 - even former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 2023 admitted that “the war did not start in February last year [2022], the war started in 2014”!

Let’s now move to Iranian reactions, starting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who earlier this morning said:

The time has come for decisive retaliation, through any means and by every available tool.

…as quoted this morning by Al Mayadeen, which reported also a statement by Ali Larijani, senior advisor to the Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei (all emphasis added):

These crimes have revealed the helplessness of the United States. The Zionist regime is trying to spark chaos, but this attack will only deepen the solidarity of the Iranian people. The American president behaves like a clown. The United States will be held responsible for its actions.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander of the Iranian Army, was quoted as saying:

The blood of our martyrs will not go in vain. Israel has yet to comprehend the strength of the Iranian people.

…while Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), said:

Preparations are underway for a decisive response that will make the Zionists regret their actions.

…echoing Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces:

Everyone must know that crossing Iran’s red lines will lead to severe consequences across the region.

…and the Iran’s Defense Minister (emphasis mine):

Our armed forces are fully prepared for a prolonged war. The Zionist regime should prepare for a decisive and punishing response from Iran’s military. The terrorist Zionist entity has violated all red lines, and our response will not be bound by any limitations. Revenge will be exacted on the criminal Zionist regime and its supporters.

On the other hand, the Iranian government issued a statement staring a pun based on the name of the Israeli military operation, “Rising Lion” (all emphasis added):

Starting a war with Iran is playing with the lion's tail. The cowardly last night's operation at the time the diplomatic process on the Iranian nuclear issue is a sign of this regime's fear of Iran's power to convince the world that although we Iranians have never started any war in the past two hundred years, we have not hesitated in defending our homeland nor we will. Israel's attack on Iran's sacred skies and the cowardly assassination of Iranian generals proved that this regime is inherently terrorist, and shedding the blood of the Iranian people showed that Tel Aviv's claim to distinguish between the Iranian nation and government in its terrorist attacks is a big lie. The Zionist regime only understands the language of force.

[Iran] will take revenge for the blood of each one of its martyrs on the Israeli regime.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Tasnim .

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not mince words either in a video message on state TV earlier today, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim News Agency (all emphasis mine):

We witnessed a savage and criminal assault by the Zionist regime on Tehran and other cities across the country overnight, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as military commanders and nuclear scientists. This barbaric act, which is in complete violation of all international commitments, reveals the criminal nature of the Zionist regime whose existence is founded on occupation, aggression, and killing children. The overnight attack proves to the world the truth of what the Islamic Republic has been stating for years that aggression and committing crimes are inherent to the nature of the Zionist regime. The Iranian people and officials will not stay silent in the face of this crime, and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s powerful and legitimate response will make the enemy regret its foolish action. Just as the Islamic Republic has always made utmost efforts to maintain peace in the region and the world, and proved its readiness for dialogue aimed at assuring the world of its peace-seeking efforts, it will act resolutely to respond to the aggression and defend the nation’s territorial integrity. I call on the proud people of Iran to preserve their unity and cohesion, avoid paying attention to rumors and false information designed as part of the enemy’s psychological warfare, and trust and accompany officials to help the country overcome these conditions as powerfully as possible. I also assure the people of Iran that the Islamic Republic’s government will continue serving the nation with full commitment, and daily life will go on without disruption. Today, the Iranian nation needs to stand together with unity, trust, solidarity, and consensus more than ever before. The nation, with the help of Almighty God and such a noble spirit, will respond to the brutal crime of the occupying regime – which today is the most hated entity among the Iranian people – in a wise, strong, and resolute manner, God willing.

Natanz nuclear facility in Iran - from Al Mayadeen .

In another article, Al Mayadeen quoted the following statements by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) rebuking the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General, Rafael Grossi:

The Agency has practically distanced itself from professionalism and impartiality by preparing biased political reports based on fake information received from the Zionist regime. Political and military pressure will not derail Iran’s nuclear program These great people, much to the enemies' chagrin, will pursue the country’s lofty goals in further advancing the nuclear industry with double motivation.

Only later Israeli spy Rafael Grossi (see my previous article on this matter) issued a statement on this matter, though refraining from condemning the Zionist aggression, of course:

This development is deeply concerning... I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond. Despite the current military actions and heightened tensions, it is clear that the only sustainable path forward, for Iran, for Israel, the entire region, and the international community, is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability, and cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

This afternoon Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote a letter to the United Nations (UN) asking the U. Security Council (UNSC) and the Secretary-General to condemn the Israeli aggression on his country and take action against the Zionist entity (source: IRNA and Al Mayadeen), while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iranian mission at the UN sent the following letter to the UNSC, asking for an urgent meeting, as per Tasnim (all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Noble People of Iran, Fellow Iranians, Our beloved homeland, Iran, has been unjustly attacked by a criminal and evil regime. This morning, the occupying and rogue Zionist regime violated the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of our dear Iran, attacking several locations, including residential areas in Tehran and other cities across our country. As a result, a number of the noblest and most patriotic servants of the nation – those who defended Iran’s dignity, sovereignty, and advancements in science and technology – along with other innocent civilians, were martyred. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its congratulations and condolences to the Revered Leader and the noble people of Iran on the martyrdom of these defenders and servants of the homeland, who sacrificed their lives for our nation in the face of the Zionist regime’s unforgivable crime. The Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran constitute a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and a blatant act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. In accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran reserves the legitimate and legal right to respond to this aggression. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to defend Iran’s sovereignty with full strength and in the manner they deem appropriate. As a founding member of the United Nations – an organization whose very purpose is to prevent aggression, breaches of peace, and threats to peace – the Islamic Republic of Iran underscores the Security Council’s obligation to take immediate action against this violation of international peace and security, stemming from the Zionist regime’s blatant aggression. We call upon the President and members of the Council to act without delay in this regard. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further reminds the United Nations Secretary-General of his duties under the UN Charter and demands his immediate intervention in this matter. We expect all member states of the United Nations, particularly regional and Islamic countries, members of the Non-Aligned Movement, and all governments that value international peace and security, to swiftly condemn this criminal aggression and take urgent and collective measures to counter this reckless adventurism, which has undeniably placed global peace and security under unprecedented threat. The grave and far-reaching consequences of the Zionist regime’s aggression against our beloved homeland, Iran, will rest entirely upon this regime and its supporters. The Zionist regime’s acts of aggression against Iran could not have been carried out without the coordination and approval of the United States. Consequently, the US government, as the primary patron of this regime, will also bear responsibility for the dangerous repercussions of the Zionist regime’s reckless actions.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour and Brigadier General Ali Shadmani - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei issued new appointments to key command positions within Iran’s Armed Forces and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) to replace martyred officials, as reported by Al Mayadeen. In particular:

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi (read this Al Mayadeen article for his profile), previously served Commander of Iran’s Army, was appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, replacing the late Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri , who was martyred in the early hours of Friday’s aggression;

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour , former Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, was appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, following the martyrdom of Major General Hossein Salami during the Israeli strike;

Brigadier General Ali Shadmani was promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed as the new head of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, replacing Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, who was also martyred in the same Israeli aggression, along with his son.

An emergency government meeting was then held in Tehran (Iran) this afternoon, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the following statement:

During the meeting, the situation in the country was discussed; it was stated that all executive authorities were ready to provide basic needs [of the population], fuel, medicines, and other necessities, and necessary planning was carried out.

…while, on the other hand, the Outlaw US Empire repositioned its assets in the region, as per Al Mayadeen, reporting that the US Navy “ordered the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to head toward the Eastern Mediterranean, while a second destroyer is also being moved forward to be ready for deployment if requested by the White House”, probably in preparation to defend its vassal state in the Middle East from Iranian retaliation.

The new IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour - from Tasnim .

This evening the new IRGC Commander, Major General Mohammad Pakpour, issued this ominous statement in a message to Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim (all emphasis mine):

The crime committed by the terrorist Zionist regime today in violating the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic will definitely not go unanswered. The criminal and illegitimate Zionist regime will suffer a bitter and painful fate with huge and destructive consequences. With hope in the Almighty Lord... soon the gates of hell will open before this child–killing regime.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Tonight the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, gave a powerful televised speech, just before the Iranian retaliation against Israel started. Here is what he said, as quoted in full by Tasnim (see also Khamenei.ir, Al Mayadeen, IRNA - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful I offer my greetings to the dear and noble people of our country. I extend my congratulations and condolences to the Iranian nation and the families of the martyrs on the martyrdom of our beloved commanders, scientists, and a number of civilians which of course is a heavy loss for everyone. We hope, God willing, that the Almighty God will elevate their ranks and encompass their pure souls with His special grace. What I wish to say to our dear nation is this that the Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, committed a reckless act. By God’s grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won’t permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces. Today, similar messages have been issued by all the various political factions and numerous groups throughout the country. Everyone feels that we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. We must give a strong response. God willing, we will respond with strength, and we will show them no mercy. Life will definitely become bitter for them. They shouldn’t imagine that they’ve attacked us and that everything is over now. No! They are the ones who have started this and have begun a war. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime that they’ve committed. This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil enemy. The Iranian people are with us. They support the Armed Forces, and the Islamic Republic will triumph over the Zionist regime, by the will of God. Let our dear nation know this, be certain, and rest assured that every effort will be made in this regard. May God’s greetings, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

Tel Aviv skyline tonight - from Al Mayadeen .

Soon after Khamenei’s speech, Iran started its “Operation True Promise 3”, launching a massive barrage: three salvos of hundreds of missiles (including hypersonic ones) targeting 9 different locations across Israel and, in particular, the Israeli Security Ministry in Tel Aviv (which was hit, as confirmed by footage online) and the Nevatim military air base in the Negev desert, also hit, with a number of soldiers injured as per Israeli media quoted by Al Mayadeen (see also IRNA and Tasnim reports), which also reported the downing of two Israeli F-35s (whose pilots’ fate is unknown), thus inflicting a terrible humiliation not only to Little Satan (Israel), but also to its enabler, Great Satan (the Outlaw US Empire), whose air defenses and weapons are proving completely unreliable! If the Iranian air defense systems this morning did not work, it was because they…

…were temporarily disabled after an immense campaign of electronic jamming and cyber attacks, without mentioning Israel's own Operation Spiderweb that launched drones from within Iranian territory. This initial element of surprise gave the israelis the element of total surprise during the opening of the conflict. However, air defense technicians have apparently finished bringing the Air Defense back online, which is why Iranian AD batteries are now much more active in the interception of incoming missiles, and even scoring a few Israeli jet kills.

…as reported by Slavyangrad Telegram channel in this post.

Here are a couple of videos of the Iranian missile barrage Israel has faced tonight (there are many more on X or in the Al Mayadeen article in the link above):

And here is a video of the destruction in Tel Aviv:

Israeli media quoted by Al Mayadeen in its Short News reported “power blackout in a number of regions as a result of Iranian missiles”, while the IRGC issued the following statement (emphasis mine):

Under the directives of the Revolution’s leader, a crushing and highly accurate response was carried out, striking dozens of military sites, strategic centers, and airbases in retaliation. We targeted the Israeli military centers and air bases that attacked our country. We targeted the military industrial centers used by the Zionist regime's army to produce missiles. The enemy failed to withstand the waves of missile attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Testimonies and satellite imagery show that dozens of missiles hit their targets accurately. The security of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the red line for the armed forces.

At the time of publishing this article, Al Mayadeen reported that another wave of Iranian missiles has been launched towards Israel, while Iranian air defenses are working and intercepting Israeli attacks on Tehran. It is also worth reporting that Abbas Araghchi has rejected Western calls for restraint, as per Al Mayadeen. As I wrote in my previous article: FAFO - F*ck Around and Find Out!

Great Satan and Little Satan wanted war? War they’ll have! Iran is ready!