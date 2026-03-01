Considering the huge amount of my free time taken this weekend to compile such long articles, please consider a paid subscription or at least a tip!

Let’s continue from where we left yesterday (28th February 2026), i.e. missiles and drone strikes in Israel and across the Middle East.

Just when I published my previous article yesterday (28th February 2026), the IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps) released the following statement regarding the 3rd and 4th missile and drone waves of “Operation True Promise 4” (source: RNN Mirror), while missiles were raining over Israel, as reported also by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

The noble Iranian nation: The third and fourth waves of Operation True Promise 4 are being carried out continuously against wide-scale American and zionist military and security targets using more advanced missiles than Operation True Promise 3, and with greater precision and ferocity. The “israeli” army naval base in the “Haifa” port, the regime’s naval shipyard in “Haifa”, “Ramat David” Airbase, the regime’s Ministry of War in the “HaKirya” area, the “Beit Shemesh” military-industrial complex, and the “Ashdod” military-industrial complex are among the targets during the third and fourth waves. In order to expand and deepen the scope of the war, the Revolutionary Guard is prepared to attack the enemy’s fixed and mobile targets in the region with Iranian missiles and drones in a precise manner. The wicked enemies of the Iranian nation should know that future waves will be many times more powerful and effective than Operation True Promise 3, benefiting from previous experiences and initiatives.

Consequences of missile strikes in Tel Aviv last night - from Middle East Spectator

This was followed by another statement on the 5th missile and drone wave hitting US vessels and bases in the Middle East (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In the fifth wave of Operation True Promise 4 in the Indian Ocean, the MSP vessel, on an ammunition-carrying mission for American vessels, was hit at the Jabel Ali anchorage by four drones and has been completely put out of service following successive damage and explosions. The American naval base in the Abdullah Al-Mubarak region of Kuwait was hit by 4 ballistic missiles and 12 drones; all its primary infrastructure was destroyed, and a large number of American forces were killed and wounded. Also, the MST-class combat support ship, on a mission as a refueling tanker for American vessels in the Indian Ocean region, was hit by Iranian Qadr 380 missiles. The fighters of the Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, following the fighters of the aerospace field, will keep the gates of hell open to the enemy units.

Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya IRGC Headquarters - from Al Masirah .

…while Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya IRGC Headquarters was quoted by Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah as saying that this time it will be Iran to dictate when and how this war ends, not the enemy (all emphasis mine):

We will make the enemy regret it. As we had earlier declared, in reprisal for the flagrant aggression of the US and Zionist regime against Islamic Iran, all (Israeli) occupied territories plus the bases of criminal US across the region were struck by the crushing assaults of Iranian missiles. This operation will continue without any interruption until complete defeat of the enemy.

Bombings and rallies in Tehran (Iran) overnight - from Middle East Spectator.

In the meantime, as USraeli airstrikes continued overnight also in Iran, with Iranian people defying the bombing, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, tweeted a statement on his Truth social announcing the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei:

Khamenei’s death was confirmed overnight by the Iranian State TV:

…and also by the IRGC, which issued the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, RNN Mirror, Middle East Spectator - all emphasis added):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful “And do not think of those who have been killed in the way of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.” We offer our highest expressions of condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of the lofty divine scholar, the leader of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, the master of the martyrs of the waiting ones, and the legitimate deputy of the Master of the Age and Time (may Allah hasten his honorable reappearance), Imam Ali Khamenei (may Allah’s pleasure be upon him), in the blessed month of Ramadan, to the station of Imam Mahdi (may our souls be sacrificed for him), to the Islamic nation, to the great authorities and scholars, and to the great Iranian people. Almighty Allah has accepted this great struggling spirit, this pure son of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her), just as He accepted his predecessor and role model, the Commander of the Faithful Ali (peace be upon him) in the blessed month of Ramadan, and he attained the honor of martyrdom. We have lost a leader of great stature and have sat in mourning for him; a leader who was unique in his era in the purity of his spirit, the strength of his faith, his wisdom in management, his courage in confronting the arrogant ones, and his struggle in the way of Allah. His martyrdom at the hands of the most wretched terrorists and executioners of humanity and mankind is evidence of the righteousness of this great leader and the acceptance of his sincere services. Martyrdom for the sake of Islam and dear Iran is a sign of victory and approaching the goal; however, the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei (may Allah’s pleasure be upon him) and his migration to Allah will not stop his path and legacy; rather, it will continue with strength and pride. This martyrdom will increase our people’s determination to continue the luminous path of the dear Imam Khamenei. The terrorist crime committed by the malicious governments in the United States and the zionist entity represents a flagrant violation of religious, moral, and legal standards and norms; therefore, the hand of revenge of the Iranian people will remain extended, and the necks of the killers of the Imam of the nation will not escape harsh, decisive, and deterrent punishment. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, and the popular mobilization forces (Basij) will forcefully continue the path of their leader, in defense of the precious legacy of this great leader, and will stand firmly in the face of internal and external conspiracies, and in punishing the aggressors against the Islamic homeland with a deterrent and instructive punishment. In conclusion, we call upon all segments of society to attend enthusiastically and effectively in the arenas of national defense, to display scenes of cohesion and national unity before the world, and to expose the malicious and terrorist enemies of this people.

…followed by another one stating (source: RNN Mirror):

The most formidable offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin within moments toward the occupied territories and the bases of the American terrorists. Indeed, with me is my Lord; He will guide me…

…echoed by similar statements issued by the Guardians of Blood Brigades of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which, in fact, targeted the US military bases in Erbil, as reported by RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4), while an IRGC commander was quoted by Fars News Agency as saying:

The assassination of leaders does not leave the slightest impact on the course of progress in this battle. The structure of our system is designed in a way that allows for the appointment of competent individuals immediately upon the martyrdom of any of the leaders.

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Khamenei was also mourned by the Iranian Presidency, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

The assassination of Leader Ali Khamenei is a major crime that will not pass without a response. We will respond with all strength and firmness to the perpetrators of the crime of assassinating the Leader and those who stand behind them.

…and the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces (source: RNN Mirror):

We will make the enemies of this nation, especially criminal America and the evil zionist regime, feel regret with the strength of steadfastness and the support of the honorable people, and we will continue the path of that wise and powerful leader until the last drop of blood and the surrender of the enemies.

…as well as the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran (from RNN Mirror):

The martyrdom of Imam Ali Khamenei will be a starting point for a great uprising against the world’s tyrants.

Ali Larijani, Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and SNSC Secretary, said (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

The enemy is delusional in thinking that the assassination of leaders will destabilize Iran. Our armed forces have only used a fraction of their capabilities and readiness. The Iranian people have proven their commitment to their leadership. You have burned the heart of the Iranian people, and we will burn your hearts in return. Imam Khamenei insisted on continuing his life normally without any exceptional measures.

Palestinian Resistance factions also mourned Khamenei, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing snippets of their statements in support of Iran and against the aggressors. See this Al Mayadeen article for more reactions to Khamenei’s death.

According to Fars News Agency, cited by RNN Mirror, Khamenei was martyred while “performing his duties in his office […] in the early hours of Saturday morning […] demonstrating that he stood courageously at his post against arrogance”.

Overnight IRIB (the Iranian State television) and Fars News Agency announced also the martyrdom of Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, one of the daughters-in-law, and grandchild (sources: RNN Mirror and Middle East Spectator).

Seyyed Ali Asghar Hijazi, Head of the military office of the Supreme Leader (top left), Ali Shamkhani, advisor the Supreme Leader (top centre), Brig. Gen. Mohammad Shirazi, head of the military office of the Supreme Leader (top right), Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, IRGC Commander-in-Chief (bottom left), Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces (bottom centre), Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh (bottom left).

This morning (Sunday 1st March 2026), the Iranian state television announced also the martyrdom of:

Seyyed Ali Asghar Hijazi, head of the military office of the Supreme Leader,

Ali Shamkhani, advisor the Supreme Leader,

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Shirazi, head of the military office of the Supreme Leader,

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, IRGC Commander-in-Chief (replaced by Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi - photo below),

Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces,

Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, Middle East Spectator (1 and 2), RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3).

The new Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi - from Middle East Spectator .

Despite the assassination of these high-level personalities, Iranian strikes across the Middle East have continued unabated, with the Iranian Armed Forces issuing the following statement regarding the 6th wave of “Operation True Promise 4” (source: RNN Mirror - see also Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine):

The Armed Forces will implement a different and difficult step of revenge. The sixth wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out with strength through extensive missile and drone attacks by the IRGC on the occupied territories and U.S. military bases in the region. 27 points of U.S. bases in the region, along with the “Tel Nof” base, the General Command Headquarters of the zionist army in “HaKariya”, and a large defense industries complex in “Tel Aviv”, were part of the targets attacked. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow the sound of sirens in the occupied territories and U.S. bases to stop, and with successive and regrettable slaps, they will implement a different and difficult step of revenge.

At the same time, since the early morning Iranian people flooded the street to mourn their leaders, vowing revenge and chanting “Death to America! Death to Israel!”, as reported by Al Mayadeen (videos below from Middle East Spectator and RNN Mirror Telegram channels):

The video below from tonight shows Iranian people in Tehran chanting “Allah Akbar” (“God is Great!”) while rockets and fire of the air defense can be seen and heard in the background. Whoever thinks they can make this nation surrender or crush it is insane!

Iran was not the only country with such massive rallies, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Middle East Spectator and RNN Mirror.

This is Dahye, southern Beirut (Lebanon) last night:

Here is Iraq with the Shias, many carrying guns, asking religious authorities to declare jihad:

Grand Ayatollah Al-Sayyid Ali Al-Husseini Al-Sistani issued a formal statement expressing condolences to the Iranian people and the wider Muslim community, but he stopped short of declaring jihad against the enemy (sources: Al Mayadeen - full text on this post on Pepe Escobar’s Telegram channel).

This morning protesters even tried to storm the US Embassy in the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghad and clashed with the Iraq police:

…whereas today the Scream of Al-Quds Brigades of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out 23 operations targeting enemy bases in their country, setting fire to the terrorist US base in Erbil tonight, as reported by RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4, 5):

US base in Erbil, Iraq - from RNN Mirror .

In Pakistan protesters stormed the American Consulate in Karachi:

…while “tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Indian-occupied Kashmir to protest and mourn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei”, as per Al Mayadeen (watch the video therein).

By the way, bear in mind that until a few days ago there were border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan (see Al Mayadeen for more information) and I would not be surprised if these were actually instigated by foreign actors in order to avoid both countries coming in support to Iran, since both countries pledged allegiance to the Islamic Republic.

Even in Tangier (Morocco) people are taking the streets and protesting against the USraeli attack on Iran and marching in support of the Islamic Republic:

If Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thought that killing Khamenei and a few top Iranian officials would incite a revolution against the Iranian leadership, well… they are delusional. Not only Iranian people are rallying around their new leaders, but their blatant assassination has set many other countries on fire, triggering protests against the occupying forces and/or US embassies. “Good job”!

After all, one just needs to know that the Iranian Supreme Leader, whoever he is, is not a head of State among others. He is the Wali al-faqīh, that is the vicar of the hidden Imam in the earthly world. This function cannot be reduced to a constitutional office: it is the point of convergence between Islamic law, political power and moral authority. To strike at the Wali al-faqīh is equivalent to strike at the very source of the system’s legitimacy, not one of its cogs.

Losing a Marjaʿ (title given to the highest level of Twelver Shia religious cleric) is not equivalent to a change of government: it means a fracture in the religious order, a loss of reference that transcends Iran’s national borders.

This is why the event does not only concern Iran. It involves the entire space of Twelver Shiism, from the communities of Lebanon and Iraq to Yemen and the global Shiite diaspora. It is an act that inevitably takes on the meaning of theological-political war, because it strikes at the symbolic summit that guaranteed cohesion, continuity and legitimacy.

In this context, talking about mediation or de-escalation as if we were still in a “manageable” crisis is illusory. There is no longer a shared symbolic space on which to build a compromise. Any attempt at moderation imposed on the Shiite camp would be seen as a collapse of sacred authority, as a renunciation of the very principle that justifies the existence of the Iranian political system. It is not a question of will or rational calculation: it is a question of structural survival.

That is why this event can be described, without exaggeration, as the Sarajevo of the Near East. Not by emotional or rhetorical analogy, but by systemic effect. As in 1914, with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, a single act has broken the balance and made inevitable a dynamic of war that transcends regional boundaries, involving broader alliances, identities and symbolic orders.

In short, we could say that Trump and Netaynahu, as representatives of Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire, a.k.a. the Epstein regime) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), have effectively opened the gates of hell over the West, if not over the globe!

But let’s go back to the chronicles…

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi - from Middle East Spectator .

As reported by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator, this morning 67-year-old Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, former leader of Iran’s seminaries and Qom’s Friday Imam, was selected by the Expediency Discernment Council as a member of the Interim Leadership Council to temporarily execute the duties of Supreme Leader alongside the President and Chief Justice. This Interim Leadership Council will run the country until the Assembly of Experts “elects a permanent leader as soon as possible” (see the Al Mayadeen article in the link above for more details about Arafi or this other Al Mayadeen article for an explainer of Iran’s mechanism for appointing new leadership).

Meanwhile, the closure the Strait of Hormuz is being fully enforced: when earlier today an oil tanker attempted to transit through it, ~5 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam (Oman), Iran targeted and hit the vessel with an anti-ship missiles, setting it ablaze, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (1 and 2):

Yet, apparently this was not enough of a deterrent for other two vessels, which were also hit by the IRGC Navy as they were attempting to cross the Strait as reported by Middle East Spectator (1 and 2), citing UKMTO:

From Middle East Spectator.

The footage below shows that one of the struck and now sinking vessels is the American “Skylight” tanker (from RNN Mirror):

In addition to striking Israel and US military assets bases the Middle East, this afternoon an Iranian Shahed-136 drone hit an oil platform belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Persian Gulf, as well as , as reported by Middle East Spectator and RNN Mirror:

Emirati oil rig in the Persian Gulf on fire (L) and the Al-Salam French Naval Base in Abu Dhabi (UAE) also on fire (R).

At the around the same time this afternoon the IRGC issued a statement saying that the USS Abraham Lincon aircraft carrier was target with 4 ballistic missiles, though the result of the attempted strikes are not clear (source: RNN Mirror):

In continuation of the proud operations of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and targeting enemy positions (Americans and zionists), the American aircraft carrier “Abraham Lincoln” was attacked by four ballistic missiles. The powerful strikes of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran directed at the exhausted enemy’s military body have entered a new phase, and the land and sea will be more than ever a graveyard for terrorist aggressors.

…while the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying:

The enemies are delusional if they think they are capable of defeating Iran by assassinating the Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic. Their resort to cowardly assassination has never been a sign of strength, but rather an admission of helplessness and weakness. They committed this cowardly act after failing to stand in the face of Iran’s greatness under the banner of our leader and guide. Targeting our leader does not mean targeting the ideology of an entire nation and its principles emanating from his wise guidance. Know with certainty that Iran may be wounded, but it does not and will not kneel.

Following complaints by neighbouring Arab States (e.g. UAE and Saudi Arabia) against Iran, its SNSC Secretary, Ali Larijani, had to issue a statement in Arabic clarifying that his country is targeting legitimate targets such as US bases in their territory, as reported by Al Mayadeen (Short News):

We are not seeking to attack you. When the bases in your countries are used against us, we will target those bases. These bases are not your territories; they are American territory.

However, while Iran targets mostly military assets or other legitimate targets, such as the CIA headquarters in Dubai (source: RNN Mirror), the Anglo-Zionist child-hating, child-killing Epstein regime targeted civilian infrastructure such as a television broadcasting complex in Tehran (see video below):

…the Iranian Red Crescent, as shown in the video below (source: RNN Mirror):

…the children’s ward at Gandhi Hospital in Tehran (source: RNN Mirror - 1, 2 and 3):

Has Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi anything to say about this, after hugging war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, who bombs an Iranian hospital carrying the name of Mahatma Ghandi? (By the way, unlike Khamenei, “Satanyahu” fled to Berlin in Germany, despite being wanted by the ICC, soon after starting the war with Iran, instead of staying in Israel with his people under fire. What a coward!).

Here is video of large-scale Anglo-Zionist attack in a residential area in Tehran:

However, Iran showed what its missile capabilities can do. The photo below shows the before and after an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh (Israel), where apparently the missile (probably hypersonic) penetrated into the underground shelter, according to Middle East Spectator - video of the impact below (missile appearing from the right within the first second):

Another Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv caused massive damage to 40 buildings, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

In the late afternoon / early evening of today the IRGC issued the following statement (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

The seventh and eighth waves of Operation True Promise 4 took place before noon today toward American-zionist targets with continuous missile fire and extensive drone launches. The American Ali Al-Salem naval base in Kuwait has been completely put out of service following the recent attacks, and 3 maritime infrastructure structures of the American Mohammed Al-Ahmad base in Kuwait were also destroyed. The American naval base in Mina (Port) Salman, Bahrain, was hit by 4 drones, causing severe damage to its command and support centers. In the continuation of the attacks against the naval targets of the hostile enemy, three violating tankers belonging to America and Britain in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz were hit by missiles and are currently on fire. The location of American soldiers in Bahrain was targeted with two ballistic missiles, and other American bases in the region were subjected to continuous attacks, which have resulted in the killing and wounding of 560 American soldiers up to this moment. Given the continuous sound of ambulance sirens in the American and zionist bases, as well as field reports and intelligence monitoring, we are witnessing a psychological crisis among American soldiers and zionist settlers, and certainly, with the increase of targeted pressure from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the situation will become even tighter for them. Finally, we remind you that the missile and drone attacks are continuing in a persistent and comprehensive manner, and the offensive achievements of the proud sons of the Iranian nation in the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be brought to the attention of the noble Iranian nation. And victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

In another statement tonight the IRGC stated (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen Short News):

The radar of the zionist regime’s anti-missile air defense network in Al-Ruwais, UAE, has been destroyed. The THAAD AN/TPY-2 radar of the zionist regime’s anti-missile defense network in Al-Ruwais, UAE, was completely destroyed by a strike from an IRGC Aerospace Force precision-guided missile. A fuel support ship for the American carrier group was hit by drone and missile systems 700 kilometers off the coast of Chabahar, becoming non-operational and being removed from the operational cycle. The IRGC’s advanced anti-ship missile system continues to track the American naval fleet in the region. The aircraft carrier Lincoln was targeted with 4 cruise missiles, and after the attack, it left its position towards the southeastern Indian Ocean. The ninth wave of Operation True Promise 4 has begun against targets in the occupied territories and American targets in the region.

Earlier tonight Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei spoke to Al Mayadeen (Short News), stating:

The martyr Sayyed Khamenei was not an ordinary leader nor merely a religious authority. The enemy has committed an international crime. The assassination of this great religious authority represents a religious war, and the region may witness significant religious hostilities as a result. Popular demonstrations in several countries are among the repercussions of the crime of assassinating Sayyed Khamenei. The Iranian system does not depend on a single individual, contrary to what its enemies have claimed, and it was this very system that brought an end to the previous dictatorship. For 37 years, the primary focus of Sayyed Khamenei’s efforts was defending the cause of Palestine, the Iranian people, and the peoples of the region. Sayyed Khamenei defended the cause of Palestine, and our Sunni brothers should recognize that he was not defending Shia Muslims alone. Many are aware of the extent to which Iran values and respects the countries of the region; the Gulf states are friendly nations, and we are committed to maintaining good neighborly relations. Iran’s missile launches at bases located in Arab countries are not directed against those States; rather, it constitutes a act of self-defense targeting enemy bases. We must take into account that a meeting between Iran and the United States was supposed to take place in Vienna, but the aggression occurred just two days prior. We fell once again into a situation where we were negotiating, while the other side had no intention of negotiating and used it merely as a pretext to attack Iran. This is not Iran’s war but a war on Iran. This war is a decisive conflict for West Asia and the entire Middle East. We are now mobilizing all our efforts to defend our country, our people, our innocent children and daughters, and our sovereignty. The issue of continuing the conflict is not on our agenda, and any discussion regarding the Strait of Hormuz should be addressed to the enemies. Iran is mobilizing all its capabilities to defend its sovereignty, and our forces are the ones who decide what to use and what to target. The decision to defend Iran rests with the armed forces, which have full authority, and I reiterate that we have no problems with our neighbors. Every country considers international security and peace to be paramount, and China and Russia can play an important role at the United Nations. I say to the Muslim and Arab peoples: you have witnessed the aggression, and we consider all countries our friends; were it not for the enemies, everyone would live in peace.

US Naval Support Facility in Bahrain - from Middle East Spectator .

Yet, despite the massive losses the Outlaw US Empire is incurring across the Middle East (CENTCOM even admitted the first casualties!), the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump seems to be deterred to continue with the military operations against Iran:

Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives.

Trump should say that he actually tried to reach out to Iran through Italy, asking for a ceasefire, but Tehran rejected it outright, as reported earlier today by Yedioth Ahronoth and Middle East Spectator:

As Iranians have said, this time it will not be Trumpanyahu dictating the exit strategy, but Iranian officials!

So spoke Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houth

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr El-Din al-Houthi.

Moving briefly to Yemen, here are some highlights of the speech that Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi gave earlier today in honour of Khamenei (source: RNN Mirror - a summary and the full text can be found on Saba - all emphasis added):

We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy on the martyrdom of the sublime divine scholar, the guide and Imam of the Islamic Revolution, the great fighter leader, the happy martyr, Sayyed Ali Al-Husseini Khamenei. The aggression against Iran aims to enable the “israeli” enemy to control the region and remove the greatest obstacle to achieving this goal. The enemy works to remove Iran with its Islamic system and its jihadi, revolutionary, and liberationist orientation, which rejects zionist hegemony, supports the Palestinian cause, and assists the peoples of the region. Targeting Sayyed Khamenei aims to eliminate his leadership of the Islamic system within the framework of his global role in supporting the oppressed and presenting the civilized Islamic model liberated from the control of the tyrants. Targeting Sayyed Khamenei aims to get rid of his leadership that adheres to the just causes and legitimate rights of our Islamic nation, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause. The position for the Muslim Iranian people, its brave fighting Revolutionary Guard, and its official institutions is loyalty to the pure blood of Sayyed Khamenei and steadfastness on the path of freedom, pride, and defiance. The position is that the martyrdom of this great fighting Islamic symbol should be a great motivation to continue the path with Husseini defiance, faith-based steadfastness, and Khomeinist determination. The disappointment of the enemies will be through the failure of their goals in committing this crime, through the Iranian popular steadfastness, its official institutions, and its firm adherence to the liberationist and jihadi path. Zionist-American criminality will not immortalize the entity that is inevitably destined for demise in the books of Allah. The Iranian people, the axis of jihad and resistance, and the free people of the world are loyal to the great pure sacrifices in steadfastness on the liberationist path and the right position.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Moving to Lebanon, here is the statement issued earlier today by Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem offering condolences to Iranian over Khamenei’s martyrdom, from RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - a summary can be found on Al Manar):

“And do not think of those killed in the way of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.” We offer our condolences and congratulations to the Master of the Age and Time, Imam Al-Mahdi, the Islamic nation, the free people of the world, and the great Iranian people, on the great and blessed martyrdom of our leader and guardian, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who received the greatest medals of pride, sincerity, resistance, and dedication for the sake of Allah Almighty—the medal of martyrdom on the path of the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussein. As I mourn the divine scholar and godly leader with a heart heavy with pain and wounds, and a soul filled with sadness and ache, I feel at the same time great pride and honor that the leader of the nation, its guide, and its guardian has ascended to the mercy and pleasure of his Lord in the greatest of months and the best of days, the month of Ramadan, while leading the march of jihad and resistance against the American and “israeli” tyrants and oppressors, from the enemies of religion and humanity, thus achieving the great victory and high honor, as he concluded his honorable and blessed life with the divine medal of martyrdom. Our guardian and leader ascended to the heavens standing steadfast and brave, seeking his reward from Allah Almighty. He left behind tens of millions of lovers of the Wilayah, and leaders who will continue to carry the banner and follow the path, and peoples who will remain in the field chanting for authentic Muhammadan Islam, supporting the truth, and working for the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds, and with the Resistance that saves the oppressed from the yoke of arrogance, occupation, dependency, and surrender. The targeting of our guardian, leader, and the leader of the nation, Imam Khamenei, along with a group of leaders, officials, and innocent sons of the Iranian people, by the tyrannical American and criminal zionist aggression, is the height of criminality. This assassination is a mark of shame on the forehead of all humanity, as the zionist killers of prophets oppress the peoples of the world with tyranny supported by the Great Satan, America, within the framework of a sinful and dangerous aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and what it represents for the honorable and free people and resistance fighters of the world. We in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, and all those who support and back this authentic Khomeini path, will continue the path with determination, steadfastness, and a tireless spirit of martyrdom that does not know weariness and does not accept humiliation. We will always be at the forefront of the fighters to liberate the land and the human being, following the path of the Master of Martyrs of the nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. We will perform our duty in confronting the aggression, confident in the victory of Allah, His guidance, and His support. “And victory is not but from Allah, the All-Mighty, the All-Wise.” No matter the sacrifices, we will not leave the field of honor, resistance, and confrontation against American tyranny and zionist criminality to defend our land, our dignity, and our independent choices. In my name and on behalf of my brothers in the Shura Council of Hezbollah, and all the sons and fighters of Hezbollah and the resistance community in Lebanon, I offer my highest expressions of condolences and congratulations to the Master of the Age and Time, the great Maraji’, the religious seminaries, the entire Islamic nation, the free and oppressed of the world, the dear brothers in the leadership of the Islamic Republic, the President of the Iranian Republic, the government, the parliament, the Iranian army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the great Iranian people, and the honorable and sacrificing family of the Leader, on this great loss. We pledge to you, O Leader Khamenei, to remain steadfast on your path and line—the line of jihad, resistance, and fighting the arrogant ones, and supporting the truth and the oppressed, with firm certainty and unyielding determination, until all the values, principles, and constants of pride, dignity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence—to which you dedicated your honorable life in service of—are achieved.

Here is the statement issued by Hezbollah tonight (source: RNN Mirror):

“And do not think of those killed in the way of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive, finding their sustenance in the presence of their Lord.” Allah the Almighty has spoken the truth. “To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.” “He is the sun that radiates light,” as described by the sanctified Imam Khomeini. His Eminence the Leader, the righteous servant, the Wali al-Faqih, the leader of the nation and its inspirer, Sayyed Ali al-Husseini Khamenei, has risen to the mercy and pleasure of his Lord, to be one of the greatest martyred leaders of the nation throughout its history full of martyrdom—a believing, sacrificing, brave, and struggling leader, and the possessor of penetrating insight and profound wisdom, to join the blessed luminous caravan in the divine path extending from the Messenger of Allah Muhammad (PBUH), and his grandfathers the Commander of the Faithful, the martyr of the mihrab, Imam Ali bin Abi Talib (AS), and the Master of Martyrs Imam Hussein (AS). Sayyed Leader Ali Khamenei has dismounted from the steed of his struggle after a long and blessed life spent in the service of the oppressed and downtrodden on the fronts of truth against falsehood in various parts of the world. The cause of liberating Palestine and supporting the oppressed Palestinian people was the central cause for which he sacrificed everything precious and valuable, from the pure souls of his fellow struggling leaders to the immense capabilities from the blessings and bounties of the great revolution and the blessed Islamic Republic. Sayyed Leader Khamenei was martyred at the hands of the most wretched of this era, the “israeli” and American terrorists, during the holy month of Ramadan, following the example of his grandfather, the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali bin Abi Talib, after he consolidated the pillars of the Islamic Republic, established its foundations, and made it a powerful, dignified, victorious state present with strength in all fields of science, action, jihad, and resistance, moving it from victory to victory and from glory to glory. We offer our condolences to the Master of the Age and Time (AJTFS), the great Maraji’, the religious seminaries, the fighters, the believers, the nation of resistance, the great, patient, steadfast, and struggling Iranian people, the entire Islamic Ummah, the free and oppressed people of the world, our dear brothers in the government of the Islamic Republic, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian Parliament, and his noble, blessed, sacrificing, and patient family. As we congratulate His Eminence, Sayyed Leader Ali al-Husseini Khamenei, on his blessed martyrdom and the great victory of attaining the highest divine medals while contending with the enemies of truth, religion, and humanity in the field of jihad and resistance, we also offer condolences and congratulations for his martyred brothers who rose with him following the treacherous American-zionist raids on the Iranian capital, Tehran. Hezbollah—leadership, fighters, and a resistant, believing, patient, and steadfast society—reaffirms its firm and eternal pledge to the martyred Sayyed Leader, to the Master of the Martyrs of the Resistance Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, to the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to the Hashemite martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and to all the martyrs: to continue its jihad and resistance, and to stand with strength and steadfastness alongside the Islamic Republic—leadership, government, Revolutionary Guard, army, and people—as has been its custom in all challenges and calamities, to defeat the arrogant and the aggressive tyrants until full and final victory is achieved.

If you ask me why Hezbollah and Palestinian Resistance factions have not entered the fray (yet), unlike Ansar Allah and other factions of the Axis of Resistance in Iraq, I believe it is because, unfortunately, they are too weak to confront the enemy, especially considering the US deployment in the East Mediterranean, which is probably acting as a strong deterrent for Hezbollah. However, I believe they may join the fight near the very end, when the enemy is almost defeated, almost collapsed - at that point, they may give the coup de grace… or at least we can hope so!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“The war on Iran… the massacre at the girls’ school” - from Saba .

