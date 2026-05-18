Order out of Chaos. The reasons for a war
Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by the International Committee on the Ethics of Biomedicine (ICEB), originally in Italian and first published on their website on Friday 10th April 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 15th April 2026. (All emphasis mine, footnotes original).
It is undeniable that, by bombing hospitals, pharmaceutical plants, power stations and other civilian facilities, the United States of America is behaving in Iran in the same way that Israel behaves in Palestine; and it is equally undeniable that, given the real strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for America and Europe in particular1, the US has attacked Iran solely to support Israel’s despotic Middle Eastern policy.
Sooner or later, someone will take it upon themselves to explain to the world why [Russian President Vladimir] Putin must be regarded at all costs as a diabolical aggressor and [US President Donald J.] Trump, or [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, must not.
For the time being, the ICEB confines itself to briefly summarising the causes and aims of a war which, contrary to what the mainstream media proclaims, has little or nothing to do with US hegemony and which, instead, serves two distinct but related purposes: on the one hand, to confirm the US’s subservient role in relation to the totalitarian strategies of clearly identifiable transnational financial elites, who de facto govern the world through bodies funded and organised by them2; on the other, to provide the grand commis [sic] of the European Union – who are themselves faithful servants of those elites and on whose lips the word “war” has been hovering since the day after the end of Covid – with the long-awaited pretext to launch further freedom-destroying policies.
To do this, three words suffice: Ordo ab chao [Latin for Order out of chaos]. Indeed, this phrase alone – which has become the motto of universal Freemasonry – sums up and clarifies the causes and aims of a war conceived and planned according to a self-perpetuating spiral: war serves to create a state of emergency, which serves to impose restrictive measures, which serve to establish totalitarian control over populations, which serves to maintain the status quo, which serves the survival of the elites who run the government apparatus promoting the war.
The circle closes with the same naturalness with which the repugnant events of the Epstein scandal – in which those elites, until a few weeks ago, seemed to be up to their necks – were hastily swept aside.
In the abyss into which the agenda of the elites in question is plunging us – to which the President of the United States is making his own personal contribution – the European Union establishment is doing exactly what it is there for: curtailing individual freedoms by imposing lockdowns, remote working and distance learning, whilst waiting to devise new and even more sinister measures designed to make it difficult to meet even basic needs, starting with food3.
The words spoken in 2022 by the “Man of Providence” [i.e. then Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi - quotes added] (“Do you want peace or air conditioning?”)4, promptly amplified by the complacent media drumbeat aligned with the freedom-destroying agenda, remain as relevant today as the strategy underlying them.
Behind the war, behind the crisis mentality and the restrictions linked to it, lies global biopolitical totalitarianism founded on the propaganda of terror and the manipulation of evidence, both of which serve to subjugate the masses. And against the backdrop of this totalitarian drift, one can already glimpse, amidst the unchecked evolution of Artificial Intelligence and the unlimited development of converging technologies (robotics, synthetic biology, nanotechnology), the creation of the human-machine hybrid, proposed by transhumanism as the only possible form of future survival on a Earth devastated by wars, epidemics and pollution5.
The attack on Iran, therefore, is not a matter of geopolitics or international law; it does not jeopardise energy security; nor does it serve to increase profits or fuel speculation on oil prices: it serves to obscure reality, to prevent citizens from realising that transnational finance has taken the place of politics in the management of civil society, and that emergencies – from war to global warming – are created and fuelled expressly for the purpose of introducing restrictive measures that justify and legitimise the annihilation of democratic values, fundamental freedoms and human dignity, as these are seen as obstacles to the strategy of totalitarian control over humanity pursued in certain high-society circles.
Ordo ab chao, indeed.
In this context, the ICEB hopes that Italians will not repeat the mistakes of the past and will not meekly accept any restrictive measures that may be imposed, but will challenge their legitimacy and validity through civil and democratic initiatives.
The case of Italy is particularly telling: the country imports gas and oil mainly from Africa and Central Asia (Algeria, Libya, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan alone account for over 50% of total imports). Setting aside economic speculation and totalitarian tendencies, it is therefore difficult to believe that a war in Iran could trigger an energy crisis, as the mainstream media is so vociferously claiming.
One need only think of the “high society circles” that periodically host more or less official representatives of those elites: these are bodies of a controversial nature and purpose, whose activities are constantly in the media spotlight, which never misses an opportunity to celebrate them. Incidentally, it is a well-known and indisputable fact that a substantial proportion of the elites referred to in the text are of Jewish origin, as confirmed, for example, by the ownership of BlackRock, the world’s most powerful and far-reaching investment firm. By owning or controlling (through typical stock market mechanisms) a large part of global finance, Jewish lobbies prove capable of influencing academic, scientific, technological, manufacturing, industrial, commercial, communications, media, social, cultural and political circles and thus, in short, the entire world; and confirmation of this pervasiveness can be found, not only in the silence surrounding the genocide in Palestine or the Epstein scandal, but also in the anti-Semitism bills that are springing up in certain European countries, from France to Italy, precisely at the height of the international crisis triggered by Israel and the US. In Italy, in particular, the bill presented to Parliament slavishly reproduces the definition of antisemitism provided by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), a definition that is clearly akin to asking the innkeeper what the wine is like, given that it relies on the “perception” (sic!) that Jews have of “hatred directed towards them”. Although this definition (which takes the form of a series of specific cases listed by the IHRA itself, fortunately by way of example) constitutes an irreparable infringement of the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Italian Constitution, the bill in question has already been approved by the Senate at first reading: thus, if it becomes illegal to draw comparisons between contemporary Israeli policy and that of the Third Reich, it could become illegal to assert equally obvious truths, such as, indeed, the Jewish origins of major transnational finance. For the French and Italian proposals, see, respectively, https://www.ilgiornaleditalia.it/news/esteri/779067/francia-la-liberticida-proposta-dilegge-yadan-mascherata-da-lotta-allantisemitismo-minaccia-la-liberta-di-espressione-in-ue.html and https://pagellapolitica.it/articoli/checosa-prevede-testo-antisemitismo
Since “the crisis will be a long one” (as the European Commissioner for Energy inexplicably predicts: see https://tg24.sky.it/economia/2026/04/03/dan-jorgensen-financial-times), we should consider the impact that the rise in the price of diesel used in agriculture will have on food prices.
The transhumanist trend, championed in every European country by the most liberal and globalist political parties, is clearly backed by European and international institutions which, in their time, promoted the so-called anti-Covid vaccination campaign, based, as is well known, on the use of experimental gene therapies. In this context, the recent rulings of the German Constitutional Court take on particular significance: according to these rulings, any statement circulated on social media that contradicts information provided by institutions such as the World Health Organisation may be removed from those platforms, even if it corresponds to scientifically established facts (https://it.insideover.com/media-e-potere/germania-allarme-autoritarismo-il-costituzionalista-murswiek-denuncia-la-censura-di-stato.html).