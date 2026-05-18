Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by the International Committee on the Ethics of Biomedicine (ICEB), originally in Italian and first published on their website on Friday 10th April 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 15th April 2026. (All emphasis mine, footnotes original).

It is undeniable that, by bombing hospitals, pharmaceutical plants, power stations and other civilian facilities, the United States of America is behaving in Iran in the same way that Israel behaves in Palestine; and it is equally undeniable that, given the real strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for America and Europe in particular, the US has attacked Iran solely to support Israel’s despotic Middle Eastern policy.

Sooner or later, someone will take it upon themselves to explain to the world why [Russian President Vladimir] Putin must be regarded at all costs as a diabolical aggressor and [US President Donald J.] Trump, or [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, must not.

For the time being, the ICEB confines itself to briefly summarising the causes and aims of a war which, contrary to what the mainstream media proclaims, has little or nothing to do with US hegemony and which, instead, serves two distinct but related purposes: on the one hand, to confirm the US’s subservient role in relation to the totalitarian strategies of clearly identifiable transnational financial elites, who de facto govern the world through bodies funded and organised by them; on the other, to provide the grand commis [sic] of the European Union – who are themselves faithful servants of those elites and on whose lips the word “war” has been hovering since the day after the end of Covid – with the long-awaited pretext to launch further freedom-destroying policies.

To do this, three words suffice: Ordo ab chao [Latin for Order out of chaos]. Indeed, this phrase alone – which has become the motto of universal Freemasonry – sums up and clarifies the causes and aims of a war conceived and planned according to a self-perpetuating spiral: war serves to create a state of emergency, which serves to impose restrictive measures, which serve to establish totalitarian control over populations, which serves to maintain the status quo, which serves the survival of the elites who run the government apparatus promoting the war.

The circle closes with the same naturalness with which the repugnant events of the Epstein scandal – in which those elites, until a few weeks ago, seemed to be up to their necks – were hastily swept aside.

In the abyss into which the agenda of the elites in question is plunging us – to which the President of the United States is making his own personal contribution – the European Union establishment is doing exactly what it is there for: curtailing individual freedoms by imposing lockdowns, remote working and distance learning, whilst waiting to devise new and even more sinister measures designed to make it difficult to meet even basic needs, starting with food.

The words spoken in 2022 by the “Man of Providence” [i.e. then Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi - quotes added] (“Do you want peace or air conditioning?”), promptly amplified by the complacent media drumbeat aligned with the freedom-destroying agenda, remain as relevant today as the strategy underlying them.

Behind the war, behind the crisis mentality and the restrictions linked to it, lies global biopolitical totalitarianism founded on the propaganda of terror and the manipulation of evidence, both of which serve to subjugate the masses. And against the backdrop of this totalitarian drift, one can already glimpse, amidst the unchecked evolution of Artificial Intelligence and the unlimited development of converging technologies (robotics, synthetic biology, nanotechnology), the creation of the human-machine hybrid, proposed by transhumanism as the only possible form of future survival on a Earth devastated by wars, epidemics and pollution.

The attack on Iran, therefore, is not a matter of geopolitics or international law; it does not jeopardise energy security; nor does it serve to increase profits or fuel speculation on oil prices: it serves to obscure reality, to prevent citizens from realising that transnational finance has taken the place of politics in the management of civil society, and that emergencies – from war to global warming – are created and fuelled expressly for the purpose of introducing restrictive measures that justify and legitimise the annihilation of democratic values, fundamental freedoms and human dignity, as these are seen as obstacles to the strategy of totalitarian control over humanity pursued in certain high-society circles.

Ordo ab chao, indeed.

In this context, the ICEB hopes that Italians will not repeat the mistakes of the past and will not meekly accept any restrictive measures that may be imposed, but will challenge their legitimacy and validity through civil and democratic initiatives.

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